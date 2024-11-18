Glow Holiday Fest, Winter Barhopping, MCAD Art Sale: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Jia Tolentino Provided

MONDAY 11.18

Jia Tolentino

Pillsbury Hall, University of Minnesota

Jia Tolentino first made a splash with high-profile aughts blogs like The Hairpin and Jezebel. (The Hairpin’s website has since been consumed by the zombie AI guy who bought The Southwest Journal.) Since moving to the New Yorker, her voice has developed somewhat—slightly (very slightly) less autobiographical, less online (or at least more self-conscious of its online-ticity), more aware of an audience older than herself. That’s reflected in her essay collection Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion, a chewy survey of internet culture, personal experience, more personal experience, and other trappings of post-postmodern life. Not only did Slate compare Tolentino to Montaigne (gosh!) but the book earned the millennial literati’s real “look ma, I made it” moment: the Lauren Oyler LRB hatchet job. I’ll make a more modest claim that I hope doesn’t register as faint praise: I’ve never stepped away from a Tolentino essay without at least one new insight I wouldn’t have arrived at on my own. And cheap shot connoisseur that I am, I’ve always been partial to the lede she wrote for this Pitchfork review: “There are 12 tracks on Charlie Puth’s debut album Nine Track Mind, which is either three or 12 too many.” Free. 7 p.m. 310 Pillsbury Dr. SE #412, Minneapolis; more info here.—Keith Harris

Monday Nights Are a Joke

Dual Citizen Brewing Co.

Mondays: famously hated by Garfield, famously devoid of entertainment options. But that’s not the case over at St. Paul’s Dual Citizen, where a newish comedy night is popping up every third Monday. This evening, that means sets from locals Tido Maldonado, Ethan Pedersen, and Trevor Anderson as well as—and here’s the especially exciting part—two “VERY Special drop-in guests you DON’T WANT TO MISS… promise,” organizers, well, promise. The credits for these mystery comics include Netflix and The Tonight Show, which doesn’t exactly narrow things down. Speaking of newish non-weekend comedy options, we’ve also just been informed that Loring Park chicken/pizza place Mother Clucker’s has an open-mic night where you can score $5 Pryes pints plus two slices for $6. Free. 7:30 p.m. 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Jess Williamson Promo

TUESDAY 11.19

Jess Williamson

Dakota

Various gems are scattered throughout the discography of Jess Williamson, though the L.A.-based singer-songwriter evolved into her finest form with last year’s Time Ain't Accidental. On it, the Texas-born indie vet embraces twang, constructs a cohesive universe of cosmic heartache, and cements herself as an S-tier lyricist. Top to bottom, it was far and away my favorite album of 2023. Williamson, similar to her Plains bandmate Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee), is able to deliver emotional haymakers via expert inflection and detail—find me a more devastating song than “Stampede.” But she’s also funny, paging through Raymond Carver at a poolside bar during a doomed romantic rendezvous, and musically adventurous, deploying drum machines and horns to liven up the country-folk foundation of her songs. Fans of Townes and Lucinda should run—not walk!—to the Dakota, where Williamson will be performing solo and acoustic. $30-$40. 5:30 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Danez Smith



SubText Books

The more skeptical Danez Smith’s poetry is of its rhetorical authority, the more authoritatively it rings out. A poem like “anti poetica,” which communicates with an immediacy that translates to social media shares without sacrificing rigor or intelligence, invites grand pronouncements; you can almost forgive the Times for suggesting that Smith’s latest book, Bluff, may be “a notable turning point … for American poetry as a whole.” Anyway, you can read all about Bluff here, but that’s not why Smith is at SubText tonight. Smith has also recently edited Blues in Stereo: The Early Works of Langston Hughes, which focuses on that poet’s genesis, solely compiling work he’d written before turning 25. Certainly makes sense that a Black poet concerned with their public role would want to dig into how a forebearer shaped his voice, even if Smith has already proven to be a worthy successor to Hughes. Dammit, now they’ve got me saying that sort of thing. Free. 7 p.m. 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Say Anything

The Fillmore

When Max Bemis arrived on the emo scene, nothing about his 2004 Say Anything debut, ...Is a Real Boy, suggested the band was destined for a smooth career. That album, which is being celebrated in full tonight, is considered a masterpiece of the genre—sprawling, complex, fun, frustrated, and lyrically adventurous. It came with a prepackaged origin story about how Bemis suffered a full-on mental breakdown while recording it, and 20 years later fans still worry about the frontman, now a 40-year-old married father of five. The latest Say Anything album, May’s …Is Committed, has moments of brilliance ("Say Anything, Collectively, Made Love to God," "Psyche!"), but it also has a song titled “On Cum” and another, “I, Vibrator,” written from the perspective of his wife’s sex toy. (We, correctly, slammed the latter song here). Like most of the mostly strong entries into SA’s discography, you take the good with the ummm. Thankfully, Redditors report this run of Real Boy anniversary shows is going off without a hitch. $50-$84. 6:30 p.m. 525 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Welcome to Hell this season. Hell's Kitchen

WEDNESDAY 11.20

Holiday Bars

Various Locations

It’s mid-November, and you know what that means: It’s already basically Christmas. Some seasonal holiday bars are up and running right now—Nico's Navidad Holiday House is bringing the ho-ho-ho to Hennepin, Holiday Flight Club has returned to the Basement Bar at Travail, and Creekside Supper Club is decked out in tinsel and lights for the Winter Wonder Bar—with more making their 2024 debut this week and next. Beginning November 20, the Red Nose Room returns to Red Cow in Uptown, where this year the patio has also been transformed into an “aprés-ski chalet,” according to a press release. On November 21, the Down Through the Chimney holiday pop-up bar makes its seasonal appearance at Hotel Emery in downtown Minneapolis. You’ll have to wait until November 25 for the Jingle Giles “holiday extravaganza” at Earl Giles, and then Hell-a-dazzle heads to Hell's Kitchen on November 29.—Em Cassel

MCAD Art Sale

THURSDAY 11.21

MCAD Art Sale

MCAD

This is the big one, folks. This week, artists at MCAD will cram every inch of the multistory Main Building with every type of art you can imagine. Photography. Tiny paintings. Mid-sized paintings. Paintings too big for most walls. Jewelry. Comic books. Fiber arts. There is no wrong answer here; just pick a medium, find that section, and start perusing. Thursday kicks off with a first-look party/scholarship fundraiser with booze, tunes, and valet parking; Friday has a cash bar and DJ sets; and Saturday is free for all. Choose an admission cost that works for you and get to digging for your gems. Art ranges from spendy (thousands!) to holiday gift-giving affordable ($15-$30!). $175 Thu.; $30 Fri.; free Sat. 6-9 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat. 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

Glow Holiday Festival

CHS Field

That’s right, folks. It’s twinkling lights time. And this season, at CHS Field, millions of ‘em will be glittering, flashing, and syncing up to holiday tunes. Glow is a chance to enjoy friends and family, while also taking in the spectacle of electricity—without worrying about the Xcel bill. This year’s amenities include a 120-foot giant slide, a winterland forest, kinetic art installations you control via stationary bicycles, a playground for kids and teens, an illuminated maze, and a 300-foot zipline above it all because, sure, why not. Santa will be hanging out in a shack for kids, while Blitzen’s Lounge boasts hot eats and, blessedly, a full bar. $21.75 adults; $12.75 kids. 5 to 9 p.m. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; find more info here. Through January 5, 2025—Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 11.22

Minneapolis Christkindl Market

North Loop Green

No, you’re not at the Union Depot in St. Paul or Holidazzle in downtown Minneapolis. You’re in the North Loop, silly, and they have their own mega-Christmas market thing this year. Here 30 or so vendors will sell traditional holiday ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, felt dolls, hand-knit hats, beeswax candles, moss art, and more, with a weekly lineup of entertainment onstage, and Santa and Krampus stopping by most weekends. Food and hot drinks will be plentiful, including German brats and glühwein, Polish and French pastries, raclette, Turkish treats, and Nordic waffles on a stick. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 22—Jessica Armbruster

Beer and macarons, y'all! Pairs for Pours

SATURDAY 11.23

Pairs for Pours

Pryes Brewing

There’s a new(ish) macaron maker in town and they want you to eat their treats with beer—not cafe au lait, champagne, or tea (though surely you can do that, too). Pairs for Pours is a pop-up bakery making the rounds at local brewpubs this season, taking inspiration from tap offerings to create special macaron menus each afternoon. Last week they were at Falling Knife Brewing Co., where they suggested trying a caramel macaron with Tomm’s and a lemon macaron with the hazy IPA. This weekend they’ll be at Pryes, with macarons to try with their dark, sour, and flagship flights. Upcoming stops include Omni, Fair State, Padraigs, and Inbound. Free sampling; macaron flights generally go for around $12-$15. 1-6 p.m. 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Minnesota Mean

A Bar of Their Own

Like you need another excuse to hang out at A Bar of Their Own, the only all-women sports bar in town. But here I am, offering you another excuse to hang out at A Bar of Their Own: a screening of Minnesota Mean, a hard-to-stream 2023 documentary following six Minnesota Roller Derby athletes as they vie for the Hydra, the season’s top honors. Will there be injuries? Will there be interpersonal drama? Will there be teamwork? Spoiler: The answer is “yes” to all three. Free. 1-4 p.m. 2207 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Anna May Wong Archive Promo

ONGOING

The Defiant Roles of Anna May Wong

Trylon

The first Hollywood star of Chinese descent has been increasingly celebrated over the past few years. Her face has been minted into a quarter, her image molded into a Barbie, and her story recounted in two recent biographies with somewhat overstated subtitles: Katie Gee Salisbury’s Not Your China Doll: The Wild and Shimmering Life of Anna May Wong and Yunte Huang’s Daughter of the Dragon: Anna May Wong’s Rendezvous with American History. Wong’s film career itself is one of hard-fought partial victories against racist compromises, and this series collects many of its high points. Wong holds her own against Marlene Dietrich in Josef Von Sternberg’s Shanghai Express (1932) and demonstrates her star appeal in the silent Pavement Butterfly (1929), with original accompaniment by the great Katie Condon. In Daughter of Shanghai (1937) she heads a cast of East Asian actors (a rarity in the era of yellowface); in King of Chinatown (1939) she does not—her father is played by a white guy who made his name as Charlie Chan—but she still busts stereotypes through her performance. $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis Find complete listings and more info here. Through November 26—Keith Harris

Art & Artifact: Murals From the Minneapolis Uprising

Katherine E. Nash Gallery

When George Floyd was murdered by police on May 25, 2020, Minnesotans took to the streets in protests, building owners boarded up their doors and windows, and artists created art. “I just felt so hopeful seeing the boards, seeing the plywood murals coming up, seeing the art around 38th and Chicago,” Leesa Kelly of Memorialize the Movement told Em Cassel at the time. As businesses reopened, she and her org have worked on collecting these pieces made from humble plywood and spray paint, which otherwise would have ended up in the trash, destroyed from outdoor exposure, or crassly sold online. The collection is now at over 1,000 boards; this fall you can view a selection of artworks in their archives, curated by former MM intern Amira McLendon, at the U of M. 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 7—Jessica Armbruster

Kara Walker: Harper's Pictorial History of the Civil War (Annotated)

Weisman Art Museum

First published in 1862, Harper’s Pictorial History of the Civil War collects numerous contemporary maps, portraits, and other illustrations from Winslow Homer that appeared in the magazine during the conflict. As you might expect, there’s a genteel coffee-table stateliness to the proceedings, ideal for Kara Walker to disturb with her trademark cut-paper silhouettes. Walker’s style, which draws upon exaggerated Black stereotypes and other crude graphics, has become so familiar over the years that it may no longer be as immediately startling as it once was, but this 2023 exhibit, organized by the New Britain Museum of American Art and The Museum Box, showcases her continued vitality. Free. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through December 29—Keith Harris

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Halloween is over, and you know what that means: It’s Night Trains season at the Model Railroad Museum! If you’ve never been to the Model Railroad Museum, this is the way to experience it. They’ll turn down the house lights and let the miniature train models show off their cozy glow while they weave through towns that are buried in blizzards or lit up with holiday decorations. It’s quaint as hell; you’re gonna love it. There are some special nights on the books—we hear Santa shows up on December 14 and 21—and did we mention that the museum turns 90 friggin’ years old this year? No better time to visit this St. Paul gem. $15; free for children four and under. 3-7 p.m. Saturdays (check online for bonus nights). 668 Transfer Rd., Suite 8, St. Paul; tickets and more info here. Through February 22—Em Cassel

Unveiling 1,000 Nesting Dolls



The Russian Museum of Art

Did you know that the largest collection of Russian nesting dolls in the U.S. is located right off the Diamond Lake entrance to I-35W? Now that you know, how do you feel about that? The Russian Museum of Art will begin presenting its Matryoshka dolls (to use the proper Russian term) to the public; they’ll be on display until March 9. And since it’s likely been a while since you popped in at TMORA (I myself am always overdue for a visit), while you’re there, be sure to take in Alexander Viazmensky’s watercolors of Russian mushrooms, a recently opened exhibit. 5500 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 9, 2025—Keith Harris