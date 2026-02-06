Freeloader Friday: 79 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

Lunar New Year at Arbeiter.

FRIDAY



Arbeiter’s Fifth Anniversary

Arbeiter Brewing is turning five, and they’re doing it with a big ol’ week of events. Friday is a benefit for local musician Matt Engelstad, who suffered a brain aneurysm and lives in America, so you know his bills have piled up. And Saturday is Arbeiter’s annual Lunar New Year celebration, with a market, food (including a special collab with Bao Bao Buns), and live performances. Here’s to five more years and then some! 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Vittorio and the Bridges

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Maria and the Coins

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Voodoo Bender

With Joey Thursday & Canadian Girlfriend. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fireside Shadow, GOSSAMER, MVRROW

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Metal Weekend

With Hella Reptilian, Joe Hastings, and Kvsket Fri.; King Goro, Violence Condoned, and Rad Enhancer Sat. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Shredding Flannel

9:30 p.m. Gluek's Restaurant & Bar, 16 N. Sixth St., Minneapolis.

Xavier Tavera

“Xavier Tavera: Unsettled”

There was a dearth of music venues in Uptown proper following the closing of the Uptown Bar in 2009. But with places like the Green Room and Uptown Theater, that problem has been remedied. Still, there’s another dearth in the area: Except for the Uptown Art Fair, which eventually rebranded and moved to… not-Uptown, galleries have been a scarcity. That’s changing this week with the opening of Cruise, a gallery funded by Minneapolis’s Arts & Culture Vibrant Storefront program. They’ll be hosting their first show and reception this Friday, featuring the work of local Latinx photographer Xavier Tavera, founder of Grupo Soap de Corazon. For “Unsettled,” he has taken his pics of January’s protests and upheaval and juxtaposed them with serene Minnesota landscapes. Check it out at Friday’s opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Cruise, 3008b Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April 22—Jessica Armbruster

Fiber Art for All Open House

Featuring a makers market with 25 local artists, hands-on demos with staff and teaching artists, coffee, music, a scavenger hunt, and more. 5:30-8 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

“Wear It Out”

“Wear It Out”

An exploration of textile waste. 6-9 p.m. F-O-K, 106 Water St., St. Paul.

“Ready or Not”

Featuring youth art from the A-Team and SPRAYFiNGER. 6-8:00 p.m. NE Sculpture Gallery Factory, Casket Arts,1720 NE Madison St. #14, Minneapolis.

Frost and Flame

Skating, bonfires, and a hot cocoa bar with s’mores and tunes. 5-8 p.m. Diamond Lake, 414 E. Diamond Lake Rd., Minneapolis.

Annual Fire & Ice Event

Featuring ice skating, bonfires, and hot chocolate. 6-9 p.m. Casey Lake Park, 2089 17th Ave. E., North St. Paul.

Ice Lantern Making

Create ice lanterns. With fire pits and an indoor space for warming up. 5-8 p.m. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 West River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Fire and Frost

Featuring ice skating, bonfires, and hot chocolate. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Logan Park, 690 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Frost Fest

Frost Fest



If you spend any amount of time near me, odds are I’ll bore you with one of my favorite south Minneapolis factoids: Pearl Park used to be Pearl Lake before the city drained it. Armed with that knowledge, you’ll be the belle of the conversational ball at Frost Fest, the Hale/Page/Diamond Lake Community Association's annual wintertime bash at the park. We're talkin': sledding (though Pearl isn't the greatest sledding park), food trucks, bonfires with s'mores, snow art, ice skating (Pearl excels there!), a mini fat- bike course set up by Tangletown Bikes, medallion hunt, luminary walk, and, crucially, neighborly vibes galore. Free. 6-8 p.m. Pearl Park, 414 E Diamond Lake Rd., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Steve Jacoby

6-9 p.m. Viking Lakes, 2685 Vikings Cir, Eagan.

Boreal Stargazing

With family-friendly activities, bonfires, displays, and art inspired by the cosmos, plus guided stargazing with telescopes. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at richfieldmn.gov/register. 6-9 p.m. Augsburg Park Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave. S., Richfield.

Hands on True Crime

Author and forensic psychologist Frank Weber presents a hands-on crime scene profiling, a live demonstration of a lie detector test, and Q&A on forensics and true crime mysteries. 6-8 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Musical Wallpaper

Covers. 6-9 p.m. Bald Man Brewing, 2020 Silver Bell Rd. #28, Eagan.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Artists recreate a work that was destroyed during the World Snow Celebration. ICE Out for Good Vigil and Ceremony

SATURDAY

ICE Out for Good Vigil and Ceremony

The two snow sculpting teams who had their work destroyed will create a new snow sculpture. With a reading from poet Heid E. Erdrich, candlelight vigil, and more. 6 p.m. Corner of Lake of the Isles Pkwy and Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Not on Native Land: Indigenous-Led Civil and Human Rights Rally

Learn more and register at notonnativeland.com. 10-11:30 a.m. Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building, 1 Federal Dr., St. Paul.

Art Shanty Projects

Historically, it’s the Winter Carnival that gets all the national attention. But the Art Shanties are the Twin Cities’ most iconic cold weather event. For over 20 years artists, scientists, musicians, and dreamers have set up shop on a frozen lake, inviting folks to immerse themselves in a wonderland of artsy ice fishing shanties. “We are very fortunate to foster an incredibly loving and kind, aware and engaged community of artists and organizers, and we find our role in this moment to be offering nourishment—a space to gather and see each other,” a recent Instagram post states on the current political climate. “We are here for you. We stand with you.” This year, they’ll foster that community via 20 shanties and a variety of free-roaming creatives. Shanties include the Beaver Shanty, where you will become a beaver and learn about their ways; the Free Store Shanty, where you can donate warm items or take something with you; and Medusa (Club Med), a dance shanty where you can get your groove on. There will also be yoga sessions, square dancing, an art bike parade, poetry readings, and other interactive happenings during each weekend. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 8—Jessica Armbruster

Lucas Roberge

“Beerenol: Film Photos Developed in Beer”

You read that right: This show features black-and-white pics by Lucas Roberge developed in various Indeed beers. The reception includes a demonstration of the process and tunes. Feel free to BYOV (Bring Your Own Vinyl). 5-8 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Crimson Boys, Porch Knights

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Arcola

With Glass Eyed Brother, Sawtooth Witch. All proceeds from this show will be donated to Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mammoth Moth

Performance payment and tips will go toward observer training with the Immigrant Defense Network. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Not Your Baby

With Flowtus, Butter Boys. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Decades Dance Party

Starting with the 1970s, the tunes go up a decade by the hour. 7-11 p.m. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

David Peña Lopera, 'Ave Nocturna (Night Bird)'

“Never Spoken Again”

This traveling exhibition explores the world of art collections, where cultural appropriation, erasure of history, and general ignorance abounds. Saturday’s event features student-led tours, two film screenings by François Bucher, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis.

Dude Lagoon

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cornbread Harris and Friends

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tyler Herwig

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Douglas Flanders

“Douglas Flanders Memorial Exhibition”

Share memories with friends and family. Noon to 5 p.m. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

MN Record Show

Shop 20 tables of new, used, and rare vinyl, cassettes, CDs, DVDs, T-shirts, posters, and VHS. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Thick City Market

Featuring over 40 makers and plus-sized vintage sellers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Back Pocket Vintage, 2626 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Stuffstud.io”

An interactive art event celebrating Black cultural archetypes and community roles that have sustained communities for generations. 6-7:30 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Nine Teas

Grunge tunes. 7-9 p.m. Gambit Brewing Company, 141 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

The Bored

Blues. 7 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Avigail Manneberg

“Family Visit”

Paintings reflecting our shifting states of being by Avigail Manneberg. 7-9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Cocoa, Crafts, and Sleds

The family fun is right there in the title, folks. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Harriet Island Pavilion, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Zine Fest

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Maker's Market Fundraiser for Minneapolis Families

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. New City Center, 3104 16th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Photo by Jessica Armbruster Dyani White Hawk, 'Infinite We,' 2025, enamel on copper, brass

Free First Saturday

Featuring art kits, activities, film screenings, and more. This month’s installment celebrates “Dyani White Hawk: Love Language” as the exhibition winds to an end. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Frost and Flame

Skating, bonfires, and a hot cocoa bar with s’mores and tunes. 5-8 p.m. Windom Park, 2301 NE Johnson St., Minneapolis.

Kingfield Safety Walk

Meet your neighbors and take a walk. If you can, bring a shovel to help with snow management. 9 a.m. Easy Day Cafe, 4161 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Banned Books Club for Kids

A reading and talk with illustrator Aaron Slater. With snacks and activities afterward. 10 a.m. Registration is required; do it here. Penumbra Theatre Company, 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul.

Winterfest

With snowshoeing, s'mores and hot chocolate, storytime with Anoka County Library, campfires, self-guided nature walks, free winter gear, and more. Noon to 3 p.m. Springbrook Nature Center, 100 85th Ave. NW, Fridley.

Solidarity With Columbia Heights Public Schools

No, it isn’t just Minneapolis. It isn’t just St. Paul. Homeland Security goons have been wilding through the suburbs as well—especially our diverse first-ring ‘burbs. Columbia Heights, with a population that’s nearly 50% people of color, and more than 20% foreign-born, has been a particular target, especially its schools. You may know Columbia Heights is the home of recently released bunny-hatted icon Liam Conejo Ramos; you may also know that four other Columbia Heights children are in Texas detention centers. And just today, classes were canceled across the district because of a bomb threat, while ICE was staging in school parking lots. So yes, this town needs our solidarity. The march begins at CHPS HQ and ends at Valley View Elementary. Let’s show these thugs that if they mess with one Minnesota community, they mess with us all. Free. 1 p.m. Columbia Heights Public Schools Headquarters, 1440 49th Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 & 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Winter Market

Music, to-go eats, and produce. Other dates: Feb. 7, Mar. 14. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

SUNDAY

Labyrinth

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Puppy Bowl Watch Party

Meet adoptable dogs from Pet Haven during the live viewing. 12:30-3 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Super Bowl Watch Party

7-10:30 p.m. Bald Man Brewing, 2020 Silver Bell Rd. #28, Eagan.

Super Bowl Watch Party

5 p.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sunday Jam with Matt & Sarah

1-4 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Institute of Hearts Mia

Institute of Hearts

Pick up a Valentine from the visitors’ desk and leave it on the floor by your fav artwork. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through February 15

The Toolbox Collective Makers Market

Shop 10+ local makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Ensō Daiko Taiko Drum Performance

1-2 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cold Sweat

With Love Lake. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sam & J

With Squinny. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.