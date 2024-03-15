Freeloader Friday: 73 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Broken Clock

FRIDAY

One Year on Marshall Street Celebration

I met some colleagues for coffee at Broken Clock last month (it doubles as the home of Curioso Coffee during daytime hours), and what a cool place! Pinball, pool tables, vending machines full of card games and toys and such, all of it situated in a massive building along the Mississippi River. That big ol’ building is what enticed Broken Clock to move 1.5 miles away from their original location last year; they’d maxed out production and serving space on California Street. And to celebrate the success of that move, they’re hosting an anniversary weekend with live music, cocktails, food, coffee, and, of course, Broken Clock brews. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Bierfest Weekend

Featuring $15 pitchers of Haus Party, Gerhard’s Brats Food Truck (Fri.-Sat.), and special happy hours all weekend. Music includes Beer Choir (7 p.m. Fri.), a Girl Scout cookie sale and cookie flights (2-5 p.m. Sat.), Twin Cities Brass Band (7 p.m. Sat.), and bingo (2 p.m. Sun). Fri.-Sun. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Party at Dinosaur Hampton

It’s a studio party! With guests painter Emily Quandahl and Nikki Ceramics, music by DJ Blue Funk. 7 p.m. Dinosaur Hampton, 2114 Washington St. NE, Minneapolis.

Brew Lab 101’s Grand Opening

Featuring $2 off pints all day and live music from the Ross Thorn Band. 2-10 p.m. Brew Lab 101, 25 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

America y Los Sentimientos

America y Los Sentimientos, Sammie Jean Cohen

Tunes from local female artists. 7 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Axel and Betty

Outlaw country. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Irish Diplomacy

Irish tunes. 7 p.m. 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis.

Faydra Lagro

7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

New Girl Trivia with Trivia Mafia

7 p.m. BUCH Hard Kombucha Seltzer, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Northerly Gales

Irish tunes. 9 p.m. to midnight. The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

A Gathering of Friends Antiques Market

Vintage and antiques for the home from 20 juried Minnesota dealers. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Fri.-Sun. Bachman's on Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Most Spectacularly Lamentable Trial of Miz Martha Washington

Ravaged by illness and cared for by the very slaves that will be free the moment she dies, Martha Washington’s fever dreams are haunted by family, legacy, and broken promises. Free admission is first come, first served; guaranteed seating can be purchased via donation here. 7:30 p.m. Wed. through Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Mixed Blood Theatre, 1501 S. Fourth St., Minneapolis. Through March 31

Lovely Dark, Aesha Minor, Lazenlow

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Bad Companions

With Railroad Island. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Clay Pit Fundraiser

Meet the new Clay Pit owners at this soft opening /fundraiser. With pop-up shopping, live screen printing, prizes, demos, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. The Clay Pit, 4141 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Bunside Market

Featuring local makers and vintage sellers. 2-7 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fri.-Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Reuse MN Mend-It Clinic

Bring a clothing item that needs a new button, zipper, or knee patch and learn how to fix it. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Old School Thrift, 1901 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mia Dorr & the Funkin’ Blusers

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day at Pints & Paddle

Featuring discounted Guinness pints ($5.50 all weekend long), green beer, Jameson samples (6-8 p.m. Sat.), and special eats Fri.-Sun. Pints & Paddle, 15500 Grove Cir. N., Osseo.

Classic Crush Court Weekend

Featuring a three-day basketball half-court spectacle with contests, open hoops, sports trivia, performances, classic arcade games, free samples, and entertainment. With Meatsauce (Paul Lambert) from KFAN on Fri. and photo ops with the Big Ten trophy on Sat. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Mall of America – Huntington, Bank Rotunda.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

St. Paul’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

As if you needed an excuse to day drink in public on a spring-like Saturday. But here we are, with a perfect event for such an endeavor. So throw on some green garb, grab some friends, call an Uber, and head to downtown St. Paul for the annual parade. At noon there will be a sea of green, as people make their way from Rice Park to Mears Park. There will be marching bands, bagpipers, Irish orgs, and, maybe, even a few Gaelic-minded dental associations or insurance firms. So cheer them on as you get your adventure started. Nearby fun includes family-friendly cultural performances, exhibits, and activities at the Landmark Center all day. If you’re looking for an epic beer list, Amsterdam Bar or Lowertown Bulldog won’t do you wrong. If you’re hankering for an Irish bar in St. Paul you’ll have to travel a little further though: West 7th bars include Jameson’s, Shamrock’s, or Patrick McGovern’s Pub; Emmett's Public House is on Grand Avenue; or head to University for the Dubliner. Free. Noon. The parade starts at Rice Park (5th and Market Streets), travels along Fifth Street, and ends near Mears Park at Sibley Street.—Jessica Armbruster

Minneapolis’s St. Patrick's Day Parade

Oddly, this event is technically in Columbia Heights; visit mplsstpats.org for more info. 6 p.m. Parade starts at the intersection of 40th Avenue and NE Van Buren Street, travels along 40th Avenue NE, then turns onto 5th Street NE to end at Mill Street NE at Murzyn Hall.

Free Metro Transit Rides

Plan your rides before you get ripped, and make sure you have a plan b (and c… and d…). Metro Transit (including the Blue and Green lines) goes free starting at 6 p.m., but can be unreliable if the crowds are big. So bring your phone chargers in case you need to call a rideshare (tip well tonight, folks!) or make sure to have a sober friend on standby (and tip them well too!).

CannaJoyMN Pop-up Makers’ Market

Shop ceramics, glass work, jewelry, paintings, and miscellaneous weed stuff. 2-6 p.m. 4753 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Triple Opening Reception

Featuring three group photography shows: “Black & White,” “The Life of Color,” and the “2024 Annual Member Showcase.” 6-8 p.m. Praxis Gallery, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Vibe

U2 tunes. 7-9 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Brian Naughton Band

With Cedar County Cobras, bagpipes, drink specials, and corned beef and cabbage on the menu. 8:30-12:30 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick’s Day at Brit's Pub

Today’s schedule includes EPL/FA Cup soccer and 6 Nations rugby from morning to afternoon, then tunes starting at 6 p.m. from bagpipers, drummers, and We Lucky Few. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick’s Day Party

Featuring live music by the Inland Seas and the Loreweavers, a performance by Rince na Croidhe Irish Dancers, DJ tunes, a photobooth, and discounts in the merch shop. 1-11 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., 600 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Beer Brulée

Get your beer poked over the bonfire every Saturday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. through March 23. Indeed Brewing Company, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mad Mojo Jett

Mad Mojo Jett, Ghost Kitchen, Trash Catties

Free tunes. 21+. 2-6 p.m. The Zen Arcade, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick’s Day Haus Party

Featuring tunes from Open Decks and DJs, green beer, and more. 1-11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

Hosted indoors this season, shop from 50+ local farmers, makers, and artisans every third Saturday. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring vinyl, LPs, memorabilia, and more. 1-5 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Savage Aural Hotbed

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Taylor James Donskey, Charlie Bruber, Jack Barret Jazz Trio. 1-3 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop Wagner Tavern Trio

5-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Kids Storytime and Yoga

10:30-11:30 a.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day Party

Featuring special mimosas and craft cocktail selections, beer releases (Leprechaun Lager and Irish Red), and tunes from Jugsluggers and Thomas Sticha. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Title Club Boxing

Enjoy a free shadow boxing workout. 9 a.m. CRISP & GREEN, 11704 Elm Creek Blvd. N., Maple Grove.

CorePower Yoga

Bring a mat for a free yoga session. CRISP & GREEN, 2111 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul.

UMN Film Festival

A crotchety old luddite might crack wise about Gen Z being rich with directors… of freaking TikTok videos. But that person would be a fool, as evidenced by the talented group of young filmmakers taking part in this second-annual fest. The UMN Film Festival could benefit from a naming tweak that highlights its vast scale; this genre-spanning competition draws from high school- and college-age creators from around the Midwest. The only guidelines? Submissions must run one to 40 minutes, and “excessive gore or sexually” is frowned upon. Come see the winning films, engage in Q&As with the folks who made ‘em, and get a general idea of where the future of filmmaking is headed. Free. 7 p.m. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

St. Patrick’s Day Pre-Party

Featuring tunes from Erin Rogues Band and food from Brick Oven Bus. 7-10 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

sinatra to slayer: 007 A-Go-Go

Featuring James Bond and 007-inspired DJ tunes, themed drinks, movies and music videos, and a decked out dance floor. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Apostle Supper Club, 253 Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Ice Horse

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Clover Shake Cream Ale Tap Release

Try a green bevvy that tastes like your favorite ice cream Mc-treat. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

St. Patrick's Day at Up-Down

Featuring drink specials and a scavenger hunt. 21+. 11 a.m. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

St. Patty's Day Celebration

Dubbed as a “kinda-generic, kinda-unique” celebration, the day includes a special brunch menu from Rosa Frida, green beer, hard shamrock shakes, and a pop-up hosted by MN Market Collective. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Odd Market

Featuring a dozen local artists and vintage sellers offering comics, pottery, jewelry, clothing, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

ArtJuice St. Patrick's Day Market

Featuring local makers and tunes from Dylan Wylde. 3-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Mill City Reading Series

Hear works in progress by the University’s MFA creative writing program. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Green Party

Featuring tunes from DJ YuWish, Irish fusion dishes from High Society Eats, a local artist pop-up, distillery tours, special cocktails, games, prizes, and more. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

St. Patrick's Sampling Event: Padraig's Brewing Co.

Try new brews from the northeast Minneapolis brewpub. 1-3 p.m. Tamarack Taproom, 8418 Tamarack Village, Woodbury.

Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.