St. Pat’s Day Parties, Punk Rock Bowling, Olivia Rodrigo: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Aw yeah! It's back!

MONDAY 3.11

Post-Punk Bowling II

Memory Lanes Bowling Center

Have you heard the good news? Punk rock bowling is back at Memory Lanes! Tonight, that means Beulah Rue (“ethereal post-rock from Mankato”), Bobo (“garage punk from Denton, TX”), Moonlight Mushroom (“synth industrial/psych”), Wish Wash (“shoegaze mainstays returning from last year”), and DJ Gwiingwans (“prolific MPLS goth DJ and curator of regular Dead Star Nation dance nights and concerts”). See ‘em all on the lanes while you bowl. 21+. $10. 7 p.m. 2520 26th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

TUESDAY 3.12

Horse Lords



Icehouse

An avant-garde instrumental rock band for folks a little leery of the excesses the tag “avant-garde instrumental rock” suggests—and also for folks a little apprehensive of the austerity with which minimalists can overcompensate for their chops-happy peers’ excesses. OK, maybe those are just my hangups, but this Baltimore quartet really knows how to balance their pattern repetition against their freeform excursions for an exhilarating tension; their music is taut but elastic. They’re calling their latest release, As It Happened: Horse Lords Live, which was culled from a series of European live performances, “a mediated, sometimes obviously edited presentation of a live performance that strives for a certain level of idealization,” so maybe don’t take that as a literal representation of what you’re in store for. But you can hear the essentials: Owen Gardner’s guitar is sometimes as spiky as African desert blues (hold the blues) and sometimes more rockishly (pardon me, but it’s true) angular; Andrew Bernstein’s saxophone flaunts a brusque tone as his improvisations turn inward; Sam Haberman sets the parameters with his subtle but never delicate drumming; and bassist Max Eilbacher sometimes hews to the rhythms, sometimes works against them, and sometimes makes funny noises on his computer. Heck, you might even be able to dance to it, if a little awkwardly. But I won’t judge you if you don’t judge me. With Ka Baird. $20/$25. 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 3.13

Luna

Fine Line

Quite simply, Luna shreds. Stepping aside from the dreamy college rock of Galaxie 500 at the end of the ’80s, Dean Wareham formed one the great guitar bands of the ’90s—which is to say, given the prominence of that instrument in that decade, one of the great guitar bands period. Luna could still be plenty dreamy on occasion, but Wareham’s mordant wit (”Heading for Tacoma/And driving too fast/Nixon's in a coma/And I hope it's gonna last”) and sharp knack for a melody. And you gotta catch them live. I’m not saying I’d rather listen to Luna Penthouse Live (recorded in San Francisco in 2017 and released in 2022) instead of the career highlight album that it reproduces in full. But I am saying that I wish I was there. And that I’ll be here tonight, especially since they’ve been copping to their influences recently by studding their setlists with songs from the Velvet Underground and Television. (Wareham wrote a nice reminiscence of Tom Verlaine here.) They’ve occasionally been closing with “Marquee Moon.” Fingers crossed. With Sam Blasucci and Chatham Rise. $35/$50. 8 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Hurray for the Riff Raff Promo pic

FRIDAY 3.15

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Aging punks still awaiting the second coming of Joe Strummer probably weren’t expecting a queer Puerto Rican non-dude from the Bronx with an acoustic guitar to come closer to fitting the bill than any mere man, but it ain’t 1977 no more, pal. Not to saddle Alynda Segarra, very much their own artist, with that sort of baggage, but Segarra does embrace rock heroics and political purpose with a verve few younger songwriters dare today. On Hurray for the Riff Raff’s latest The Past Is Still Alive, released last month, the folk-punk visionary bolsters their scope and intensity with sharp-eyed details from life on the road, of hopping trains and sleeping on buses, graffitiing oil cans and shoplifting dinner. At 36, Segarra is old enough to mourn lost acquaintances and old enough to fret that other friends might join them, namechecking Narcan while noting “a war on the people” that has her peers ODing on fentanyl. She’s even old enough to worry about her own path forward, singing “I'm becoming the kind of girl/That they warned me about.” Or was that how they once felt in the past? Maybe both. The achievement of The Past Is Still Alive is to live up to its name, capturing our present tense as an accumulation of memory and experience. Absolutely come early for the tremendous experimental pop/R&B artist NNAMDÏ. $21-$26. 8 p.m. 6 W. Sixth St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Club Throw Down Sober Bar grand opening

Club Throw Down Sober Bar

If you’re a fan of lifestyle trend pieces, you’re already aware that, at least from the vantage of lifestyle trend piece authors, drinking alcohol is OUT. What’s in? Boutique alternatives to drinking culture, like NA bottle shops and, now, a whole damn bar that shuns hooch. St. Paul’s Club Throw Down Sober Bar will celebrate its grand opening tonight with an itinerary that includes: a spoken-word artist (among other live performances), karaoke, and food. On the beverage front, you can expect mocktails, smoothies, juices, and teas. Sober Bar will serve as “a fun space to be yourself, have fun, and socialize with no worries of the extra madness from your typical bar!” Interestingly, there’s a double-digit cover charge. Gotta make up those sweet rum ‘n’ coke margins somewhere, I suppose. $11.11. 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. 1440 Arcade St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Mo Alexander

Comedy Corner Underground

A big man who reliably delivers big laughs, Mo Alexander has been slugging it out on the club circuit since the mid-’90s. The Memphis native mines humor from the absurd, the raunchy, and even from his prolonged blood-clot hospitalization. Alexander is signed to Twin Cities label Stand Up! Records, and he’s done it all over the years: festivals, TV, movies, Vegas. This weekend he'll be joined by Malory Manderfield, the winner of Acme Comedy Co.'s 2021 Funniest Person contest. $15. 8 p.m. Fri.; 8 & 10 p.m. Sat. 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Broken Clock

One Year on Marshall Street Celebration

Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative

I met some colleagues for coffee at Broken Clock last month (it doubles as the home of Curioso Coffee during daytime hours), and what a cool place! Pinball, pool tables, vending machines full of card games and toys and such, all of it situated in a massive building along the Mississippi River. That big ol’ building is what enticed Broken Clock to move 1.5 miles away from their original location last year; they’d maxed out production and serving space on California Street. And to celebrate the success of that move, they’re hosting an anniversary weekend with live music, cocktails, food, coffee, and, of course, Broken Clock brews. 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through March 17—Em Cassel

Olivia Rodrigo

Xcel Energy Center

What I love most about Rodrigo and her second album, Guts, is the way her self-awareness never undercuts her impulsiveness, but never justifies it either. On “Bad Idea, Right?” and “Get Him Back!” she’s hilariously analytical about her bad decisions, sometimes even before she makes them. She autopsies past relationships unsparingly on “Vampire” and “Logical,” and she understands stardom from the inside (“Teenage Dream”) and out ( “All-American Bitch”). And she does this all with the “let’s try this” confidence of a star making the most of her moment. I’m not sold on some of the ballads, which aren’t meant for me anyway, but I suspect a full-arena singalong might demolish my reservations. No one in 2023 is transmuting heartbreak, jealousy, insecurity, and angst into pure pop pleasure anywhere near on her level. With Chappell Roan. 7:30 p.m. 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

SATURDAY 3.16

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Downtown St. Paul

As if you needed an excuse to day drink in public on a spring-like Saturday. But here we are, with a perfect event for such an endeavor. So throw on some green garb, grab some friends, call an Uber, and head to downtown St. Paul for the annual parade. At noon there will be a sea of green, as people make their way from Rice Park to Mears Park. There will be marching bands, bagpipers, Irish orgs, and, maybe, even a few Gaelic-minded dental associations or insurance firms. So cheer them on as you get your adventure started. Nearby fun includes family-friendly cultural performances, exhibits, and activities at the Landmark Center all day. If you’re looking for an epic beer list, Amsterdam Bar or Lowertown Bulldog won’t do you wrong. If you’re hankering for an Irish bar in St. Paul you’ll have to travel a little further though: West 7th bars include Jameson’s, Shamrock’s, or Patrick McGovern’s Pub; Emmett's Public House is on Grand Avenue; or head to University for the Dubliner. Free. Noon. The parade starts at Rice Park (5th and Market Streets), travels along Fifth Street, and ends near Mears Park at Sibley Street.—Jessica Armbruster

St. Pat’s Day Bar Hopping

Everywhere

Look, it doesn’t take a lot of research to find a bar celebrating St. Pat’s today. Pretty much any place you could go to will be doing something, be it live music, stocking extra Irish brew on tap, or dying stuff green. But the following are a few highlights for those looking for a jumping off point. Bauhaus Brew Labs and O’Shaughnessy Distilling have DJ tunes all day, Forgotten Star Brewery is tapping a new dry stout, Stanley’s Northeast Taproom has Guinness Gravy and $5 green Miller Lites, and Brit’s has soccer/football on the big screen all day. Weirder events include Inbound BrewCo., which is celebrating the halfway point to Oktoberfest by serving up polka and brats. If you’re looking for some luck of the Irish, head to 56 Brewing for their speed dating event from 3 to 6 p.m. Or, if you’re into green stuff (wink wink nod nod) then make your way to Temple Fest at Maharaja’s for two days of THC-fueled shenanigans, including a smoking patio, stoner bingo, and a blacklight lounge. Plan your rides before you get ripped, and make sure you have a plan b (and c… and d…). Metro Transit (including the Blue and Green lines) goes free starting at 6 p.m., but can be unreliable if the crowds are big. So bring your phone chargers in case you need to call a rideshare (tip well tonight, folks!) or make sure to have a sober friend on standby (and tip them well too!).—Jessica Armbruster

UMN Film Festival

Coffman Memorial Union

A crotchety old luddite might crack wise about Gen Z being rich with directors… of freaking TikTok videos. But that person would be a fool, as evidenced by the talented group of young filmmakers taking part in this second-annual fest. The UMN Film Festival could benefit from a naming tweak that highlights its vast scale; this genre-spanning competition draws from high school- and college-age creators from around the Midwest. The only guidelines? Submissions must run one to 40 minutes, and “excessive gore or sexually” is frowned upon. Come see the winning films, engage in Q&As with the folks who made ‘em, and get a general idea of where the future of filmmaking is headed. Free. 7 p.m. 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

"Arctic Highways" Meryl McMaster, 'What Will I Say to the Sky and the Earth II'

ONGOING

Untitled 18

Soo Visual Arts Center

Now in its 18th year, “Untitled” is a curated gallery show where any artist is welcome to submit, regardless of medium, career level, or experience. What results is a curious collection that’s a joy to explore. This year’s show will feature 30 artists, all selected by curator Danielle Krysa. “For me, the connecting element is this: Whether the work is on the floor, suspended from the ceiling, or hanging on the walls, everything in this show makes me want to touch it,” she says of her selection process here. “I won’t, but I want to. You’ll see what I mean—there’s just so much TEXTURE." There will be an opening reception this Saturday, February 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through March 24—Jessica Armbruster

The Other Four

Weisman Art Museum

Have you ever come across a tactile-looking piece of art at a gallery and wished you could reach out and touch it? Well, you can at the Weisman’s new group exhibition. “The Other Four” asks guests to rely less on sight and more on smell, taste, touch, and sound. So museum etiquette be damned, you’re welcome to sniff, listen, and grope these pieces to your heart’s content. (We’re not sure how taste plays into this show, but according to the press release that’s on the table as well.) The collection features 16 multimedia works by 21 contemporary artists, and that includes pieces exploring technology, performance, experimentation, and interactive play. “Most of us are so accustomed to the dominance of our sense of sight that we often forget it is operating… sometimes causing one to drift off into thought and miss the moment,” notes local artist John Scheurman, curator of the show. There will be an opening party this Thursday, February 8, from 7 to 10 p.m. with music, apps, and a cash bar (tickets are $20/free if you’re a U student). A free artists’ roundtable is also scheduled for 6 p.m Thursday, April 3. 333 E. River Pkwy., Minneapolis. Through May 19—Jessica Armbruster

Arctic Highways: Unbounded Indigenous People

American Swedish Institute

This winter, ASI is showcasing the work of 12 Indigenous artists from Sápmi, the Sámi people’s name for the arctic land they inhabit and travel, ranging from Alaska to Scandinavia to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Russia. That may sound like a huge swath of land, but the connections are stronger than the miles here. “We are indigenous peoples who live in different countries and on different continents, and yet regard ourselves as peoples with kindred spirits,” the collective artist statement explains. “With this exhibition we want to tell our own story, through our own experiences, using our own forms of expression.” Pieces include photography, textile work, sculptures, and duodji handcrafts. The museum’s “first look” party this Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m. features live music, live reindeer, and hands-on art making. Tickets are $30 for the opening party, otherwise the show is free with admission ($6-$13). 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis. Through May 26—Jessica Armbruster

Tetsuya Yamada: Listening

Walker Art Center



This winter, as performers from around the world will be heading to the Walker for its annual Out There Series, the galleries will be staying local, showcasing the work of ceramicist Tetsuya Yamada. For this survey, the Japanese-born, Minnesota-residing U of M prof will share over 65 pieces, including drawings, notes, and many, many everyday examples of ceramics–plates, vases, coffee mugs, and more. The title of the exhibition, “Listening,” refers to the instinctual choices an artist makes along the way to creating something. “The process might take me to places I didn’t imagine initially,” he explains. “This is the fundamental of studio practice for me.” There will be an opening reception this Thursday, January 18, with free admission from 5 to 9 p.m. and an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. (Stop by the Main Lobby Desk for tickets.) ​​725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through July 7—Jessica Armbruster