Freeloader Friday: 70 Free Things to Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Hiahli

FRIDAY

Hiahli, Push & Turn, Conor Lee

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Clover Club

7:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Embahn

With Absolutely Yours, Controversial New Skinny Pill. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Greazy Gravy with Sonny Earl

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Matthew Hope

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Ganja Skoden’s One-Year Anniversary

Bring good vibes and celebrate the locally-made THC beverage. With tunes from DJ Roach. 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. Zen Arcade, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

North Loop Green

Minnesota Twins Pre-Game Party on the Green

Featuring music from GenerationNOW Entertainment, deals for ticket holders, and food and drinks from Bassett Hound. 5:30 p.m. May 23, June 6, June 20. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

612: Darkness in the Land of Nice

This new documentary from Academy Award-nominated producer David M. Massey and north Minneapolis writer-director Diem Van Groth tells the story of how young locals led the largest single-issue protest in modern history following the murder of George Floyd. This screening includes opening remarks from the film’s producers and a post-screening Q&A with key participants. Find more details here. 6 p.m. Justice Page Middle School Auditorium, 1 W. 49th St., Minneapolis.

Bebee Gallini

Free concert celebrates the LP release for Begged Borrowed and Stealed. 6-7 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Dave Matthews Band Vinyl Night

Guests are welcome to bring their own DMB vinyl for a spin, too. 7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE Suite 100, Minneapolis.

The Other Jeannie Retelle

The Other Las Vegas

The Other Jeannie Retelle hosts a free drag show with bingo built into the event. There’s a suggested $1 donation per card, which will benefit the Aliveness Project. 8-10 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Queerdo Pop-up

Drag and burlesque with Queerdo Productions and Haus of Mother. But bring dollar bills for tipping performers. 7 p.m. The Brass Rail, 422 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

UtePaLooza

Featuring the 99ers Fri.; Duck Bomb, Of The Orchard, Cause For Concern, Crush Scene, and Papa Mbye & Kinfu Sat. 7-9 p.m. Fri.; 3-10 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Patio Party at Milwaukee Road

Featuring free cocktail samples until 7 p.m., plus tunes from 120 Minutes. 5-9 p.m. Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, 225 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Turbo Tim's

Turbo Tim's RC Racing

Bring your own car or borrow one from the shop. Sign up here. 6-8 p.m. Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive, 2375 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View.

Yacht Rock Summer Kick Off

Featuring a Blood Orange Blonde Ale beer release, vinyl DJ tunes with the Ring Toss Twins, cash bingo, and a $1 off pints when you show up in a Hawaiian shirt. 5 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Karaoke Night

8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Art Car Parade

SATURDAY

Lake Street Lift ArtCar, ArtBike, and Lowrider Cruise

Riders start at the old Kmart parking lot and end at the Remember & Reimagine event on 29th Avenue & Lake Street Line at 4 p.m. to participate. 5-7 p.m. Dollar Tree, 3001 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Trans & Nonbinary Mixer

Haus of Mother hosts this semi-regular event featuring friendly mingling, dancing, happy hour deals, and vibes. 5:30-8 p.m. The Brass Rail, 422 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Timberwolves Watch Party

7 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Back Pocket Vintage

Fat Bodies Clothing Swap

Back Pocket Vintage hosts this friendly outdoor swap featuring vintage and new-to-you items sizes 14 and up. Bring clothes on hangers if you can; donations are required if you want to shop. 1-5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing, 3038 Minnehaha Ave., St. Paul.

Minnesota Twins Post-Game Party on the Green

Featuring music from GenerationNOW Entertainment, deals for ticket holders, and food and drinks from Bassett Hound. 4 p.m. May 24, June 7, June 22. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Cricket Utsav

India Association of Minnesota and Minnesota Tennis Ball Cricket Association hosts this day of cricket matches for adult and kids’ teams. With food trucks and games and activities for all. Find more details at iamn.org/event. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bryn Mawr Meadows Park Cricket Field, 601 Morgan Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free Geek

Retro Open House



The Racket staff is made up of incurable nerds and nostalgics, which explains our love of dead media. So, yes, we heartily recommend checking out Free Geek, the south Minneapolis electronics recycling center/thrift store. It’s great if you’ve got a George W. Bush-era iMac to responsibly dispose of, sure, but it’s also a techy thrifter wonderland, full of obscure cords, vintage computers, CRT TVs, and other affordably priced throwback gear. Among the open house attractions this Saturday at Free Geek: play retro video game consoles, tour the Free Geek restoration lab and meet the tinkerers, explore "rare and weird" electronics of yore, and hear about recycling and volunteer opportunities. To learn a whole lot more about the history and mission of Free Geek, look out for a Racket profile later this week. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Free Geek Twin Cities, 2537 25th Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Anime Fusion Community Garage Sale

Books, movies, collectibles, art, and more. To participate as a seller, find more info at animefusion.net/sale. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dual Citizen Brewing Company, 725 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Lord of the Rings Day

Featuring a LOTR-themed vendor market, trivia with Trivia Mafia, tunes from the Dregs and Gus the Bard, themed drinks, and a costume contest. Noon to 10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

The beers of Pleezer Insight Brewing

PleezerPalooza

Weezer cover band Pleezer celebrates 10 years. With tunes, limited canned release of In the Garage American lager and Hash Pipe THC seltzer, special mech, a food truck, and more. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage and Record Sale



This event is rescheduled from last week. Featuring thousands of records from concert photographer Christopher Goyette, rare framed concert photography, vintage posters, one-of-a-kind art, books, household gems, an entire Star Wars collection, classic toys, furniture, and clothing. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1406 W. 66th St., Minneapolis.

The Havana Sleave



Note: Caterwaul festival, which is happening outside at 331, is not free! 11 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pavel Jany & Global Jazz Collegium

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

MPLS House

DJ tunes all afternoon. 2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Railroad Island

With Jackie Rae Daniels, Jake La Botz. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Skeleton Crew

Alt-rock. With Northinnsbruck (DJ tunes), De Ander. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Linnea Grace

Alternative electronic music. With Casey Gerald, Buzz Box. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dowser

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

RLB

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Andra Suchy Band, July Fighter, Kevin James and the Weary

Blues and rock tunes. 8 p.m. to midnight. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Barebones is headed to the Greenway. Jump Up!

Jump Up! Greenway-Lake Street Cultural Caravan

Every other weekend this season there’s been a party on the Greenway thanks to Jump Up!, an event that’s part parade, part neighborhood block party, and part cultural celebration. For Memorial Day weekend, they’ll be celebrating the life of those we’ve lost with BareBones Puppet Theatre and Batucada Do Norte Brazilian Percussion Band. BB has been bringing audiences spectacles in the park for years via its annual Halloween show filled with giant puppets and other colorful creations. Meet on the Greenway at 11 a.m. for performances, food, artists, and more, then caravan on foot or bike with the crew as they head to Midtown Global Market for more activities and acts onstage. Free. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Midtown Greenway, near 10th Street (across from Venture Bikes), Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

We Miss You, George Floyd

Join author Shannon Gibney and Ananya Dance Theatre for reading and movement. RSVP here. 3:30 p.m. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Kill Move Paradise

A play reading by Memorialize the Movement. RSVP here. Pillsbury House + Theatre, 3501 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

2024 McKnight Media Arts Fellows Talk

Patricia Ledesma Villon moderates a talk about process with screenwriter/filmmaker Christine Walker, podcaster Erika Lantz, documentarian Sergio Rapu, and experimental filmmaker Steven Rowell. RSVP here. 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Paperback Exchange Pop-Up Book Sale

3-7 p.m. South Lyndale Liquors & Market, 5516 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs!!!! Noon to 2 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Forest Lake Food Truck Kick-Off

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2013 W. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS' MARKETS

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers’ Market

One of the best markets in town. Visit the site for more info, including free bus pass downloads. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul (find parking at 420 E. Prince St., St. Paul).

NE Farmers’ Market

It’s back! Shop produce and artisanal goods every Saturday rain or shine. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Boniface Church’s Parking Lot, 629 NE Second St. NE, Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org. Through October 11

Justice for George: Commemorate, Cultivate, Celebrate 2025

SUNDAY

Justice for George: Commemorate, Cultivate, Celebrate 2025

Featuring a large-scale mural exhibition, live music and dance performances, live mural paintings, and a vendor market. RSVP here. Noon to 8 p.m. Phelps Field Park, 701 E. 39th St., Minneapolis.

Ride to Remember

Slow Roll MSP and The Cultural Wellness Center host this introduction to the geography and events of 2020. This ride includes stops at George Floyd Square, the Midtown Exchange Building, Powderhorn Park, the former site of the Third Precinct Police Station, and 3030 Nicollet. Sign up and find more info on Eventbrite. 4-7 p.m. Venture Bikes Midtown, 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sunday Funday

Food trucks in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

Kingfield Farmers Market

Open every Sunday through October. Find more info at neighborhoodrootsmn.org. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis.

Day of the Read Independent Horror Festival

Featured writers include Donyae Coles and Joe Koch, plus folks from Weirdpunk Books, Filthy Loot, Cursed Morsels, and others. Read Racket’s story on local horror writers here. Noon to 2 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cult Cinema Classics: The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Randy's Gathering

Originals, covers, and improv. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Rabbit By Owl Light

With Crow With No Mouth, M. Harlan Engelmann. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

DJ Demonica

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dan Israel

3 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

MONDAY

Billy Johnson

6 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bluedog

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Pretendians Band

7 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.