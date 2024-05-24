Freeloader Friday: 70 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

The Outstanding Achievements in the Field of Excellence; Battery Eyes; The Havana Sleeve; Gently, Gently

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Get $1 off beer during the game if you show up in T-Wolves gear. With live tunes from Sam Saccoman. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Timberwolves Viewing Party

Watch the game on eight screens; win a free beer if you can toss a bean bag in a hole. 7 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Tangled Up in Dylan

Enjoy Bob Dylan tunes on a fan’s lawn. 5-9 p.m. 829 Lincoln Ave., St. Paul.

Another Birthday for Bob Dylan

Featuring Mind Out Of Time. With Christy Costello, Mary Cutrufello, Marty Anderson, and more. 5-8 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Collaboratory

Featuring performances by Student 1, J-Mosaic, and A Sunken Ship Irony, hosted by Carnage The Executioner and DJ Piecemeal. 8-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Back Pocket Vintage Grand Re-Re-Re- Opening

This shop features clothing, home decor, and more, and will be open the last weekend of every month. This installment includes a “massive free pile” and $1 bins. Noon to 7 p.m. Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Back Pocket Vintage, 1200 Concord St. N., South St. Paul.

Mississippi Valley Orchestra Crewtet

6-8 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Jud Hailey

7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

Annual Art Festival and Fundraiser

Featuring food and art for sale from student unions, a talent show, student-designed mini-golf, art galleries, and student films on display. 5-8 p.m. Venture Academy, 315 27th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Weekend Patio Party

Featuring yard games, DJ tunes, wine slushies, wine flights, food, and happy hours. Fri.-Sun. AxeBridge Wine Company, 411 Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Thomas Sticha

Country/folk tunes. 7 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln., Maple Grove.

Gus The Bardic Troubadour

Irish tunes. 9 p.m. to midnight. O'Donovan's Irish Pub, 700 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Matthew Griswold

Alt folk singer-songwriter tunes. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Dan Israel

Rock tunes. 6-9 p.m. Flying Dutchman Spirits, 6801 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring 50+ vendors. Find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com/lyndale-market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

SATURDAY

Eastminster Dog Show

Arf, arf, arf. That, of course, is the sound a doggy makes, and you can expect that sweet song to be on repeat during Saint Paul Brewing’s egalitarian riff on the hoity-toity Westminster Dog Show. This Saturday the brewery will host a pup-centric maker’s market full of products with which to spoil your best friend. But the big event comes the following day, when local canines will compete in the following categories: Best Chugger, Best Runway Strut, Biggest Chunk, Looks Most Like Their Owner, Best Trick, and Best Costume. Judges will score ‘em on a scale from 1 to 10, prizes will be administered, and faith in humanity will be restored via the splendor of an entirely different species. “WE LOVE BREWERY DOGS!” the folks behind SPB write, noting that attendees can expect TBD food and drink specials. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.; 4 to 6 p.m. Sun. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Rise and Remember

Featuring a wellness fair (bodywork, meditation, arts & crafts, mutual aid, and more) from 2-6 p.m. followed by a family-led candlelight vigil in remembrance of George Floyd at 7 p.m. Find more info here. George Floyd Square, 38th and Chicago, Minneapolis.

KFAI’s Desert Islands 300th Episode Party

With theyself, Mother Banjo. 9 p.m. Palmer's, 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

ERRL, Deep Daek Lake, Riggs Calvero and the Convoy

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

Pilates for the People Free Workout

Free pilates at the farmers market. Bring a mat and sunscreen for this 55-minute class. 8:30 and 10 a.m. Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Summer Farmers’ Market

The market moves outdoors for the warmer season. Featuring local farmers, artisans, makers, and artists. More info at: millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mill City Museum, 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Early Show

With Meghan Kreidler, Dan Dukich, Chelsie Newhard, and more. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Saturdays are Instrumental

With Big Trouble. 6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

NE Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 12. St. Boniface Church, corner of University Avenue NE & Seventh Avenue NE, Minneapolis.

Permutations

Print works by Beth Dorsey, Gwen Partin, Ingrid Restemayer, Patty Scott, and Dean Trisko. 3-6 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy in the Ox

10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Spaghetti Monetti and the Sauce

7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Open Mic

7-10 p.m.; 6 p.m. signup. Badger's Den, 1500 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

FA Cup Final: Manchester City vs. Manchester United

It’s soccer not basketball, OK? 9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Sockeye Sawtooth

Americana alt-country duo tunes. 6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Adoption Meet and Greet with Humble Hounds MN

Noon to 3 p.m. Nokomis Tattoo Minneapolis MN, 4931 S. 34th Ave., Minneapolis.

Viv Piston

5:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Luke Bakken

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Vintage Village Opening Weekend

Everyday Ejiji hosts this ongoing pop-up market with different vendors each day/weekend. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nolan Mains Plaza (50th and France), 3945 Market St., Edina.

ArtJuice Makers Market

Featuring a mix of nine makers. Some vendors will also be fundraising and donation funds to Palestinian families. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Caydence Coffee + Records, 900 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Wild Vintage Monthly Market

This end of the month market features local makers, an in-store antiques sale, and more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Cody’s Heroes/Happy Tails Rescue, there will be a military salute with jets, and the focus will be on classics (cars 25 years or older). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

The Alpha Market & Car Show

Featuring classic cars, a market, food trucks, and music. 4-8 p.m. Farmers Market Annex, 200 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Kaleb of Harbor & Home

7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Fulton Farmers Market

Find more info here. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26. 4901 Chowen Ave., Minneapolis.

Lowertown Farmers Market

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Asian Phoenix Festival

Happy AAPI Heritage Month! To celebrate, AAPI-owned brewery Arbeiter is throwing its first-ever Asian Phoenix Fest, which is named thusly because, “The Asian Phoenix represents resilience, revitalization, and harmony. She is the opposing force to the dragon,” organizers write. “The Phoenix has also become an important symbol to our South Minneapolis neighborhood as we work to renew and rebuild what was lost after the spring 2020 uprising.” In practice, that'll mean Tokki Korean Rice lager and boozy green tea lemonade slushies, plus food from Union Hmong Kitchen and Amazing Momo. There'll be an artist and maker's market (featuring lotus lantern making!), as well as performances like: line dancers DTG Lions, Korean three-drum dance by Jangmi Arts, breakdancing from Cypher Side Dance School, and tunes from DJ JEN-E. 1-5 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Timberwolves Viewing Party

Watch the game on eight screens; win a free beer if you can toss a bean bag in a hole. 7 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Meat Raffle and Beer Bingo

Play for free with the chance to win prizes. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

The Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival

With live music, traditional dance, a fashion show, cultural exhibits, vendors, food, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. RiverCentre, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Find more info here. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 27. 4055 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Linden Hills Farmers’ Market

Find more info here. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 29. Settergrens’s Parking Lot, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Daily Norm

With D.C Leonhardt, The Cottonwood Shivers. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

With Greg Volker, Boy in the Rose Garden, Steven J. Schmidt, Catacombs, and Jenn Gill. Hosted by TJD. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

MONDAY

Puzzle Swap

Bring a puzzle, take a puzzle. Feel free to puzzle at a table, too. 2-4 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

HonkyTonk Ranch

6 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Roe Family Singers

8 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Matt Arthur Contraption

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Dans: Dan Lowinger, Dan Newton

6 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Champagne of Music: High Life Tour Kickoff

With Tim Schumann, Luke Lecheler, James Eugene Russell. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.