Hot Dogs at Fair State, Real Dogs at Saint Paul Brewing, and a 5/20 Party: This Week’s Best Events

MONDAY 5.20

Zen 20 Toke Out

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge

Okay, it’s exactly a month after America’s (the world’s?) weed holiday. But if you missed 4/20 this year, Hook and Ladder is hosting another weed patio party this Monday with plenty of things to see and do while baked. There will be stoner bingo hosted by Social A/F, retro video gaming and gaming tourneys (is Galaga easier or harder when high?), and a THC chocolate fountain with fresh fruit for dipping from RetroBakery (damn, that’s classy). You’ll also be able to sample various products, which is great if you want to try something before you buy (or, you know, just keep trying) and an official toke-out will begin at 8 p.m. 21+. Free; register here. 4:20 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

TUESDAY 5.21

Don Was & The Pan-Detroit Ensemble

Dakota



If you’re familiar with Don Was at all, it’s more likely as a producer than a musician. Yes, there are some of us old enough to still remember when "Walk the Dinosaur” brought funk to late ’80s modern rock radio—some of us even still pull out our Was (Not Was) records on occasion. But he’s better known as the man whose production on Nick of Time helped buoy Bonnie Raitt’s career, or maybe even as the guy who recorded the late-model Rolling Stones at their best (A Bigger Bang) and their worst (Hackney Diamonds). Toss in work with Dylan, Willie, and Wayne Shorter, and you’ve got a solid resume there. (A personal fave Was production credit is the Algerian rai artist Khaled’s 1994 crossover bid, N'ssi N'ssi). The guy’s also spent more than a decade heading up Blue Note Records, and now he’s getting to live his jazz bandleader dreams with the Pan-Detroit Ensemble. The all-Motor City lineup includes Eminem collaborator Dave McMurray on sax, keyboardist Luis Resto, trombonist Vincent Chandler, trumpeter John Douglas, drummer Jeff Canaday, percussionist Mahindi, guitarist Wayne Gerard, and vocalist Steffanie Christi’ann. Expect something soulful but not slick. $50-$65. 6:30 & 8:30 p.m. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 5.22

Bobcat Goldthwait

Acme Comedy Co.

I promise you, NPR listeners, Bobcat is so much more than a panelist on Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and the projector of that voice. The standup/actor/writer/director is one of the most influential (and, tonally, most unique) voices to emerge from the '80s comedy scene. “I’ve always been battling this perception people have of me, this character," Goldthwait, 61, told the New York Times in '18. “It follows me around. Bubba the Bear shows up when I’m checking into a hotel, when I’m on a plane. I can’t get upset with people if they’re only aware of a small part of my body of work. But inside I do.” In promo material for Bobcat’s first album in decades, last year’s Soldier for Christ, record label Sub Pop lovingly bills him as a “VHS comic in a TikTok world,” which sounds about right. $28-$43. 8 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

LCD Soundsystem

Armory

Farewell show? What farewell show? In 2011, around the same time N+1 was asking “What Was the Hipster?” James Murphy made a bigger deal of hanging up his rock ‘n’ roll shoes than anyone since The Band, with a big ol’ Madison Square Garden to-do, captured for posterity in a concert doc that came complete with an extended interview where Chuck Klosterman served as the Frost to Murphy’s Nixon. As a man of deep, abiding principle, Murphy waited four whole years before getting the band back together. Still a good band, though. They’re wry, they’re funky, they’ll make you nostalgic for Obama-era Williamsburg even if you were still living with your parents in Roseville at the time, and you’ll see all your friends. Those ticket prices may seem steep, especially for GA in the hardly intimate Armory, but you might not ever get another chance to see this band live again. Or, you know, you just might. $132.50 and up. 7:30 p.m. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

THURSDAY 5.23

Bend It At Brit’s

Brit’s Pub

Outdoor yoga is great. Yoga at a pub is also fun. But what if—hear me out here—you combined the two? Yep, I’m talking about yoga at Brit’s, an event for all on the bar/restaurant’s grassy rooftop lawn. There’s a lot to love about this regular series, which usually starts up when the weather gets warm: It’s free, the views are cool, the surface is soft, and there’s a full bar nearby for after workout rewards. The only catch is you have to sign up via an app before your session to reserve a spot. Keep an eye out for upcoming yoga at Brit’s on their Facebook page. Free; find more details on how to sign up here. 6 p.m. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

FRIDAY 5.24

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Speaking of stuff to do on rooftops, Skyline Mini Golf is also back this week. While some putt-putt courses aim for putting green realism others go full spectacle. At the Walker, it’s all about the latter, with holes featuring giant hot dogs, mirrored surfaces, tiny odes to the cities, and wacky opportunities to become an obstacle for putters yourself. Don’t expect to work on your handicap here; this course takes mini golf almost to the point of parody as you’ll find yourself testing your skills at ping pong, pool, and Plinketto. Just roll with the chaos–that’s part of the fun. $12 ($10 Walker members and ages 7-18); free for ages 6 and under with paid adult. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through October 6—Jessica Armbruster

Emo Nite

Fine Line

Look, millennials, I know our whole generation is doing an emo backslide. Sugar, we’re absolutely going down—so just stop pretending you ever wanted to take My Chemical Romance out of heavy rotation and get ready to scream along to “A Taste of Ink” and “Cute Without the 'E' (Cut from the Team)” when Emo Nite returns to the Fine Line this weekend. Tonight’s special guest is Melissa Marie Green, singer of the '00s Cali crunkcore band Millionaires. (Remember Millionaires? "Alcohol"??) On Saturday, the same venue will hold a DJ night themed for another generation, INTERNET KIDS: Hyperpop Dance Party. 18+. $21-$41. 9 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

SATURDAY 5.25

Frank ‘n’ Free For All

Fair State Brewing Cooperative

How many Fair State Foamers do you think you can Crank in two hours? Enough to make it out ahead if you paid $20? What if there were also free hot dogs in the mix? Go ahead and do the math, then head to Fair State’s beer garden this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m., where the cooperatively owned brewery is offering bottomless beers with free hot dogs (while supplies last). Art-A-Whirl is over; now is the time to Crank-N-Frank. $20. Noon to 2 p.m. 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Eastminster Dog Show

Saint Paul Brewing

Arf, arf, arf. That, of course, is the sound a doggy makes, and you can expect that sweet song to be on repeat during Saint Paul Brewing’s egalitarian riff on the hoity-toity Westminster Dog Show. This Saturday the brewery will host a pup-centric maker’s market full of products with which to spoil your best friend. But the big event comes the following day, when local canines will compete in the following categories: Best Chugger, Best Runway Strut, Biggest Chunk, Looks Most Like Their Owner, Best Trick, and Best Costume. Judges will score ‘em on a scale from 1 to 10, prizes will be administered, and faith in humanity will be restored via the splendor of an entirely different species. “WE LOVE BREWERY DOGS!” the folks behind SPB write, noting that attendees can expect TBD food and drink specials. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.; 4 to 6 p.m. Sun. 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Taco and Margarita Fest

CHS Field

This weekend, CHS Field goes from bat-swingin’ to taco-slingin’ for the first annual Taco and Margarita Fest. Details are kinda scarce—the website promises “a variety of delectable food offerings,” though only El Burrito Mercado is listed (good start!), and as for the “professional wrestling” piece? F1rst Wrestling’s Arik Cannon would love some info (as would we!). But strolling the ballpark, crushing tacos and margs on a Saturday afternoon? That sounds like a good time to us, especially with local vendors selling their wares and a DJ spinning tunes. If you go VIP, that gets you a commemorative T-shirt, two to three drinks, access to a special snack bar, and early admission. $10; $39-$79 VIP packages (kids five and under get in free). 11 a.m. VIP; noon GA. 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

Arbeiter Brewing

SUNDAY 5.26

Asian Phoenix Festival

Arbeiter Brewing Co.

Happy AAPI Heritage Month! To celebrate, AAPI-owned brewery Arbeiter is throwing its first-ever Asian Phoenix Fest, which is named thusly because, “The Asian Phoenix represents resilience, revitalization, and harmony. She is the opposing force to the dragon,” organizers write. “The Phoenix has also become an important symbol to our South Minneapolis neighborhood as we work to renew and rebuild what was lost after the spring 2020 uprising.” In practice, that'll mean Tokki Korean Rice lager and boozy green tea lemonade slushies, plus food from Union Hmong Kitchen and Amazing Momo. There'll be an artist and maker's market (featuring lotus lantern making!), as well as performances like: line dancers DTG Lions, Korean three-drum dance by Jangmi Arts, breakdancing from Cypher Side Dance School, and tunes from DJ JEN-E. Free. 1-5 p.m. 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

ONGOING

Arctic Highways: Unbounded Indigenous People

American Swedish Institute

ASI is showcasing the work of 12 Indigenous artists from Sápmi, the Sámi people’s name for the arctic land they inhabit and travel, ranging from Alaska to Scandinavia to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Russia. That may sound like a huge swath of land, but the connections are stronger than the miles here. “We are indigenous peoples who live in different countries and on different continents, and yet regard ourselves as peoples with kindred spirits,” the collective artist statement explains. “With this exhibition we want to tell our own story, through our own experiences, using our own forms of expression.” Pieces include photography, textile work, sculptures, and duodji handcrafts. The show is free with admission ($6-$13). 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis. Through May 26—Jessica Armbruster

Tetsuya Yamada: Listening



Walker Art Center

As performers from around the world will be heading to the Walker for its annual Out There Series, the galleries will be staying local, showcasing the work of ceramicist Tetsuya Yamada. For this survey, the Japanese-born, Minnesota-residing U of M prof will share over 65 pieces, including drawings, notes, and many, many everyday examples of ceramics–plates, vases, coffee mugs, and more. The title of the exhibition, “Listening,” refers to the instinctual choices an artist makes along the way to creating something. “The process might take me to places I didn’t imagine initially,” he explains. “This is the fundamental of studio practice for me.” ​​725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through July 7—Jessica Armbruster

Keith Haring: Art Is for Everybody



Walker Art Center



Keith Haring was a hugely influential artist in the 1980s and, whether you know it or not, he still is today. The Pennsylvania-raised, NYC-based artist first gained notoriety in the early ‘80s for his subway graffiti art, adorning unused black ad space with crawling babies, barking dogs, and UFOs. A year or two later, he would emerge with projects above ground, including a billboard in Times Square, a mural on the Lower East Side, and the covers of Vanity Fair and Newsweek. His friends and collaborators included Madonna, Grace Jones, and Jean-Michele Basquiat. Regardless of his meteoric rise, Haring wanted his art to be approachable, accessible, and affordable, so he kept most of his pieces in the public sphere. Though his work was crowd pleasing, it was also political, whether it was celebrating queer love, calling for an end to apartheid in South Africa, or promoting safe sex. Though Haring died in 1990 from complications from AIDS, his prolific collection and enduring messages live on. For “Art Is for Everybody,” over 100 works and archival pieces will be on display at the Walker, including ephemera from his 1984 residency at the museum. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through September 8—Jessica Armbruster