Freeloader Friday: 68 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Open studios in Northeast, holiday markets, and beer!
5:48 AM CST on November 10, 2023
Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.
FRIDAY
Fall Open Studios in Northeast
Did you miss Art-A-Whirl weekend this summer? Fret not: The art studios and galleries of northeast Minneapolis host a sequel of sorts in the fall. The event name is different at each building, but the idea and spirit is the same throughout. Art Attack in Northrup King will boast work by over 400 artists, offering a variety of sales, hands-on fun, demonstrations, and more in its huge space. Open Casket in the Casket Arts Building will have food trucks outside, a speakeasy in the basement, and live music all weekend on the fourth floor. California Dreamin’ in the California Building is going to have six floors of stuff to see and do, and events are also planned at the Q.arma Building, Solar Arts, 2010 Artblok, and Holland Arts, among others. Feeling overwhelmed? Pick a vice (coffee, beer, and mead are available, depending on the location), pick a building (many have free parking!), and choose a nearby restaurant for lunch. Look at you! Now you’ve got a whole afternoon of fun planned. Free. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find a list of locations and participating galleries at nemaa.org/fall-open-studios. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster
Participating Locations:
2010 Artblok
Artblok, 2010 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis.
Art Attack
Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
California Dreamin’
California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.
Lisa Elias Metal Studio
1129 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.
Studio Q
1310 Quincy St. NE, Studio #1, Minneapolis.
Q.arma Building
1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.
Thorpe Building
1618 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Grain Belt Bottling
79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Holland Days
Holland Arts, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Casket Arts Building
681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Solar Arts Building
711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Vampire Vintage Pop-up Shop
Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE #185, Minneapolis.
Kordula Coleman: Solo Exhibition
5-9 p.m. Viewpoint Gallery, 591 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul.
The Original Jeannie Retelle B-day Party
Jeannie Retelle, the drag queen, celebrates the birthday of their mom, the OG Jeannie Retelle. With drag performances from Blair Kitsch, Betty Bang, Rustina Phoenix Nuttz, Cariño, Jojo Ventus, and Ty Torres. 8-9:30 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis.
Wilde Bikes Open House
It’s a bike party, with Fat Tire beer, non-alcoholic drinks, snacks, fire pits, and more classic fall hangs vibes the evening before Country Style 50 Mile. 6:30 p.m. Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop + Coffee Bar, 2900 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis.
KC McKee
With Trash Catties, Unguided. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
TV for Dogs (Single Release), The Envies, Total Gaze
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Haupt Antiek Market: Deck the Halls
A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Haupt Antiek Market, 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.
A Very Merry Holiday Market
Featuring guest vendors, handmade items, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Carver Junk Company, 206 N. Chestnut St., Chaska.
Grunge Weekend
What lovely timing for a weekend-long grunge festival—it’s already the part of the year when your wardrobe is all flannels, ratty sweaters, and old Doc Martens, and when your Spotify playlist somehow starts to fill up with Superheaven and Nothing and Pity Sex. (Just me?) Anyway Utepils is celebrating the season with a two-day Seattle Sound fest, with vendors, live music, a button-making station, and more. Friday’s lineup starts with happy hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by a vinyl raffle from 5 to 7 p.m. and music from Tyler Haag from 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, a vendor market welcomes Down in the Valley, Caydence Coffee & Records, Stitch Kitten, and others to the brewery starting at 2 p.m., with a raffle at 4 p.m. and music by Grunge Unplugged at 6 p.m. Take us away, Kurt! Free. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N. #700, Minneapolis; find more info here. Also Saturday—Em Cassel
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
SATURDAY
Quincy Street Holiday Market
Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.
Barrel-Aged Bamf’d Bash
Featuring four new surprise barrel-aged BAMF'D flavors, plus three tribute bands: Killer Antilles (performing Led Zeppelin II in its entirety), You Enjoy Yourself (Phish tribute), and Acoustic Boognish (Ween tribute). 4-10 p.m.; flights and pints start at noon. Headflyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
ROBOTlove Pop-up
After 13 years, it’s back! Beloved collectible toy store ROBOTlove hosts a storage unit sale. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nov. 11-12 and 18-19. Joyce, 114 N. Third St., Minneapolis.
VOLTAGE CONTROLLERS
With Jesse Whitney, LiesfromtheWolf, Half the City. 3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Falcon Arrow, McVicker, Tannins
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Contemplations in Patterns and Textures
Large, intricately carved ceramic pieces by Kelly Jean Ohl. 6-8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395 in the Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Early Show
With Sean Cosgrove. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Deep Fakes
With Taylor James Donskey. 8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
A Grand Makers Market
Nearly 50 local makers come together for this neighborhood shopping event. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 867 & 870 Grand Ave., St. Paul.
Open Studio: Esther Edna Clothing, No Reason Workshop, MX Apparel
Featuring vintage, upcycled, size-inclusive, and gender-neutral clothing from three local businesses. Noon to 5 p.m. Ivy Building for the Arts, 2637 27th Ave. S., #226, Minneapolis.
The Black Market: BBIB Market
Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.
A Handmade Holiday Market
Minneapolis Craft Market hosts local artists and makers. Noon to 5 p.m. Lakes & Legends, 1368 LaSalle Ave., Minneapolis.
Twin Cities Micro Record Show Pop-up
CDs, vinyl, and memorabilia from Minneapolis-St. Paul Music Expo (MSP Music Expo). 2-6 p.m. Big Wood Brewery, 2224 Fourth St., White Bear Lake.
Farmers Markets
Field and Festival Holiday Market
Another Minneapolis Craft Market jam, with local farmers, foodies, and artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 17. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Farmers Market
Possibly the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 9 a.m. to noon Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 30, plus Jan. 6 and 20, Feb. 3 and 17, March 2 and 16, and Apr. 6, 13, 20, 27, and 28. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.
Bachman's Winter Farmers Markets
This indoor market includes seasonal goods, music, and food. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bachman's Lyndale, 6010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; Bachman's Plymouth, 10050 Sixth Ave. N., Plymouth; Bachman's Maplewood, 2600 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood.
Lowertown Farmers Markets
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays. Through Nov. 19. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
Mill City Farmers Market
Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays year round. 750 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.
SUNDAY
Odd Market
An indoor maker’s market featuring a dozen local artists and vintage sellers, including jewelry, prints, comics and zines. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Chelsea vs. Manchester City FC (PL)
10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Vintage Market
Noon to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.
DayFunk House Music Party
Featuring tunes from Hatiras, Spacedisco Records, Jeff Swiff, Vlad Hurduc, and birthday-boy Nick Gunz. 2-8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.
Windom Park Mural Unveiling
Featuring warm donuts, hot cider, music, marshmallow-roasting around the fire, and artist Rock 'CYFI' Martinez. 2-4 p.m. 2398 NE Hayes St., Minneapolis.
Family Day: In Our Hands
Featuring hands-on arts, activities, and more inspired by the current exhibition. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Artist Talk: Shelley Niro (Mohawk)
Celebrated photographer and filmmaker Shelley Niro (Mohawk) discusses her career and artistic practice after a free screening of her 2019 film, The Incredible 25th Year of Mitzi Bearclaw.The lecture is free, but tickets are required. Register at bit.ly/3tLwW6W. 2 p.m. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis.
The Mill City Reading Series
Hear works-in-progress by U of M’s MFA students. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.
Emmy Woods
7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Early Show
With Honeymoon Madness, Cook County. 1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
St Paul Songwriter Rounds
7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Annual Holiday Bazaar
Featuring women’s clothing, apothecary items, candles, and more from local markers, plus The Get Down Coffee Co, Marty's Deli, Mogi Bagel and Marigold. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. PAIKKA, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.
The Warmup Beer Garden
Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.
Varsity Gaymes
Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
FARMERS MARKETS
Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market
It’s an indoor market with eats and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5, Dec. 3, Jan. 7, Feb. 4, Mar. 3, Apr. 14. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis.
Read More:
