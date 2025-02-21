Freeloader Friday: 66 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Diane from The Current is at 331 this weekend. FB

FRIDAY

Diane

A solo performance from The Currents’ The Local Show host. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Adam Moe

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Betty & The Rubble

Indie rock and garage. With Jealous Brother. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Battle of the Bands: Battle 3

Watch student bands compete for a chance to perform at Spring Jam. Tonight’s bands: The Clean Plate Club, Fiddle and Flannels, Heliocene, Timmy Magdall. 8 p.m. Whole Music Club, 311 SE Delaware St., Minneapolis.

Sarah Adams

6 p.m. Urban Growler, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Tommy Bentz Band: A George Harrison Birthday Tribute

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sweater People

With Valerie Evans. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Cellar Dwellers

8-10:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

Hosted by Aranya. RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, host Luna Muse, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Kids play in the sand at last year's beach party. Carbone's

Winter’s a Beach Party

Look, no one is going to confuse a pizza bar in Minnesota with a Hawaiian getaway. But these are cold times in a dark era, so we’ll take what we can get. So over the next three days, Cabone’s is a tropical vacation destination, OK? They’ve turned their patio into a heated beach, complete with sand, a tiki bar serving drinks out of pineapples, and beach games. There will be contests, including limbo and hula hooping, plus prizes for the best luau attire. Add in live music and a special Hawaiian menu, and you have a staycation type of situation. Free. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fri.; 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sat.; noon to 2 p.m. Sun. Carbone's Pizzeria Bar & Grill, 2155 Commerce Blvd., Mound; find more details here.—Jessica Armbruster

Dutch Door Vintage: European Roots

A European-style flea market featuring vintage items and other finds. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dutch Door Vintage (formerly Haupt Antiek Market), 7570 147th St. W., Apple Valley.

Run Lucy Run

7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Grunge Unplugged

7-10 p.m. LTD Brewing Co., 8 8th Ave. N., Hopkins.

Outdoor Ice Bar

Featuring a special menu of winter drinks. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 4-9 p.m. Sat. Revolve Hall-Food Hall in Apple Valley, 14889 Florence Trail, Apple Valley.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Fiber Art for All Open House Textile Center

SATURDAY

Fiber Art for All Open House

It’s a textile party! During festivities you’ll be able to watch all kinds of demonstrations and try your hand at making things as well. There will also be an artist market, a community patchwork project to add to, and food and drinks from Misfit Coffee and Eggroll Queen. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

“Time Capsule: Artwork and Messages For the Future”

Artists from Burlesque of North America, Lora Hlavsa, Andrès Guzmàn, Xee Reiter, Thomasina Topbear, Biafra Inc, Jennifer Davis, and more, and have come together to create a time capsule for brand-new gallery and event space Southside Preservation Society. Guests are invited to see their work and add their own drawings and messages to be buried behind the gallery walls. 7-10 p.m. Southside Preservation Society, 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Pints and Pokes

Featuring free s'mores, music, apple fireball seltzer shots on the shotski, and beer poking on the patio. Noon to 8 p.m. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Grand Opening of Inkwell Booksellers Co.

Did you know there’s a new Minneapolis bookstore/coffee shop across the street from the Terminal Bar in… well, we can’t call that strange nether region by Surdyk’s Northeast, because it’s technically not, but you get the idea. “We are all about that slower pace of life, enjoying your coffee or tea, and a good book,” says Inkwell owner Elizabeth Foster. “We are striving to build a local community where people feel they can visit and linger, where all are welcome.” Sounds pleasant! And you can welcome Inkwell to the neighborhood at this weekend’s grand-opening bash, which’ll feature samples (they brew Wesley Andrews espresso and serve Rose Street Patisserie goodies), a Girl Scout Cookie sale (Sat.), giveaways, drawings, and an appearance from local authors Allan Evans (Sat.) and Marcie R. Rendon (Sun.). While the shop will be dog-friendly in the future, you’re discouraged from bringing your pup to this party on account of all the hubbub. Again, you get it. Free. 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Inkwell Bookersellers Co., 426 E Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

ACAB Cutie, heading next to Queermunity Instagram

The Turnover: Queer Black Makers’ Market

Makers, music, and community vibes. 1-4 p.m. Queermunity, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Transforming Families MN Craft Fair

With makers and a hands-on craft. 1-4 p.m. Twin Cities Pride, 1201 Harmon Place, Minneapolis.

Golden Pearl Saloon: An Olde West Birthday Party

The vintage shop turns nine with an after-hours party featuring live honkeytonk piano tunes, dance by Sultana, and drinks. Come in your best western look for a chance at winning 20% off the shop for a year. 7-10 p.m. The Golden Pearl Vintage, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Drug League

Lords of the Universe, Drug League, Ramson

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sam Graber Band

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sererio Mancieri

With Luke Hendrickson. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Deano & The Dinosaurs

7:30-11 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Art Beagle’s Back Up Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

JoJo Greene

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

National Margarita Day

With free margarita-making class (4 p.m.), food and drink specials all day, and The Great Margarita Toast at 5 p.m. Margaritaville, Mall of America

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs. Noon to 2 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Wild Vintage Market

Featuring local makers and nearly 60 Wild Things Collective dealers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

February Makers’ Market

Featuring local artists and a sauna pop-up. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Audrey Rose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Bunside Popup Market

Art, vintage, gifts, and local makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. 2756 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free Artist Workshop

Part of MGM’s artist in residency program, plein air painter Naomi Tiry Salgado discusses her work and gives some opportunities to get creative. RSVP here. 2-4 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

DJ Dirty Kitty

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Cosmoline

Rock. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Epoch Beaver Beer Bad Weather

SUNDAY

Epoch Beaver Beer Release

We don’t cover many beer-release parties because, frankly, none of us are bearded and flanneled enough to care that deeply about one-off brewdawgs. But! This beaver-themed rager over at Bad Weather comes with some added elements. It’s a political protest of sorts, intended to pressure lawmakers to anoint an official state fossil in Minnesota. Specifically, the giant beaver. (Racket’s Keith Harris ranked that guy No. 3 among potential fossilized contenders, but hey, any official fossil is better than none.) Bad Weather brewed its latest beer, the Epoch Beaver Black IPA, in collaboration with the Science Museum of Minnesota's Paleontology Department, and that group of researchers will be at Bad Weather to show off rare rodent fossils and talk giant beaver. “Grab a drink, check out some fun fossils, and talk to the scientists that make it all happen,” organizers insist. Now this is palatable political activism! In more contemporary statewide beaver news: DFL Sen. Grant Hauschild recently introduced legislation that would make it legal to eat beaver that wanders onto your property (generally, people have to get a license to hunt these rodents). I’m not swinging at that teed-up joke premise; this is a family website. Free. 2-4 p.m. Bad Weather Brewing Co., 414 Seventh St. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Carver Scott Humane Society

Meet adoptable dogs. Noon to 2 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Half Pint February: STEM Day

Kids can make paper bridges and balloon-powered cars, play a bottle xylophone, and do some math puzzles. Bonus: Arbeiter's meteorologist beertender Pete Jzyk will talk weather. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Coffee, bar drinks, DJ tunes, and two floors of shopping. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Battle of the Jug Bands



So, the Cabooze confused a lotta concertgoers post-COVID. It remained seemingly shuttered and un-booked well past lockdown, causing some to fear the West Bank institution had closed up shop. Not the case! The Strib reported last fall that the Cabooze is still in business at age 50 (now 51), and, sure enough, its concert calendar is beginning to fill out. And by god, what a joy it is to see the Annual Battle of the Jug Bands, one of the venue’s longest-running traditions, on that calendar. Since 1980 the rules have been simple (hear ‘em here), the prize covetable (the Holliwood Waffle Iron trophy), and the vibes immaculate (the rootsy music competition doubles as a potluck dinner). Wanna make a weekend of it? There’s a pre-party and jug jam over at Palmer’s on Saturday (more info here). At the risk of pandering to you, the Racket reader, I’ll just keep saying it: We live in the greatest city on Earth. Free ($5 suggested donation accepted). 12:30-7 p.m. Cabooze, 500 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Free popcorn and a movie. RSVP to guarantee a seat. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Cold Sweat

With Durow, Jantzonia, Muja. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kelley Smith

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lars Nelson Band

Roots rock. With James “Mudkat” Grant. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jeffry Becker & The Gentlemen

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up

Records, 45s, memorabilia, and more. Noon. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.