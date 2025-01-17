Freeloader Friday: 66 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

Seven Pines

FRIDAY

Poolboy, Beemer, Seven Pines

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

7 Dirty Words: A Celebration of the Original Culture Critic

Firehouse Performing Arts Center hosts this evening of George Carlin bits on the big-screen. 21+. Reserve a seat here; donations for FPAC accepted. 7 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

OG Zaza Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Watch Party

We’re big Guy Fieri fans ‘round these parts. (Consult this classic Shane Torres bit for why you should be, too.) And while I’ve never tried anything from OG Zaza, the buzzy and expanding New Haven-style Roseville pizza parlor, I know that the Twin Cities Pie Chasers community loves the damn place. As it happens, OG Zaza was among the handful of businesses Guy scarfed at during a recent DDD Twin Cities filming spree, and the pizza proprietors are throwing themselves a live watch party tonight at St. Paul distillery King Coil featuring half-off ‘zas. Tonight, Flavortown overlooks I-94. Free. 8 p.m. King Coil Spirits, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Break the Bubble

This popular event is not a dating thing, but a social event to meet new people and perhaps make new buds. Cool! 21+. 6-9 p.m. Gambit Brewing Company, 153 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

"My Earth"

“The Dow Project: My Earth”

Art to Change the World hosts this group show about the Earth, climate change, and environmental impact, including a few sculptures created by trash found in the Mississippi River. 5-8 p.m. Dow Art Gallery, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

The Daily Norm Album Release Show

With Joe Kelly, The Cottonwood Shivers. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Drop Dead

With Threads Electric, Prgrphs. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Willard

Modern and classic Americana. 6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Underneath Oceans

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

World Snow Sculpting Championship

World Snow Celebration

But what about snow? Sure, this week is filled with ice—castles, shanties, and things of that nature. But we also got snow, folks. This week, Stillwater hosts the fifth-annual World Snow Celebration, a citywide festival that brings in competitive snow sculptors from around the world to create works of art that seem impossible… and yet, here they are. This year teams will come from India, Taiwan, Peru, Bocanegra, Canada, and Wisconsin. Things kick off on with a welcoming party on Wednesday, then folks can watch live sculpting in Lowell Park Thursday through Saturday. Weekend activities include a giant snow slide, an indoor market, a block party featuring a DJ and finished snow sculptures, and concessions. Free. Hours vary for each offering, but you can check in with the competition from 9 a.m. to midnight Fri., with tools being put down at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

St. Paul RV Supershow

Check out RVs, take in talks, enjoy demonstrations and performances, and tour odd RVs. Noon to 8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get a raffle ticket. Featuring meats from Osseo Meat Market. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Party

Hosted by Aranya. RSVP at Lushmpls.com to claim a seat. 6:30-8:30 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, host Luna Muse, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

RuPaul's Drag Race Watch Party

Watch season 17 with your buds. This weekly event includes prizes and drink specials. RSVP for a seat at Eventbrite. 6-8 p.m. On the RoX, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Art Shanty 2024

SATURDAY

Art Shanty Projects

Hooray for Art Shanties! This year, 20 structures will be headed for the ice, and there will be a mix of indoor and outdoor fun. The Hot Box Shanty, which looks like a flaming dumpster, is actually a disco dance party, while the elaborately titled Opening the Black Box of Winter shanty offers under-the-lake views from above ground. Other themed spaces include celebrations of banned books and recycling, opps to score free stuff, and some kind of cat party. Performances and activities scheduled throughout the fest: live music (Klezmer on Ice! Prairie Fire Choir!), theater (Queer Puppet Clash!), radio broadcasts (Ice Pirate Radio!), yoga on ice, and tiny bike races. Last year, the festival was cut short after one weekend (screw you, global warming!). This year, they’ve got “Plan Beach,” meaning they’ll head to the bandshell if needed, and there’s a Plan C should that area be too muddy. So far, Plan A is a go. Free; $10-$20 suggested donation. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more deets at artshantyprojects.org. Through February 9 (hopefully!)—Jessica Armbruster

A “Tropical Oasis” Weekend

Did you know that there’s a free sauna in town? Well, the Conservatory isn’t exactly a sauna, it’s kinda better, with gorgeous plants, live music, and other fun to explore. Special activities this Saturday include hands-on crafts, games, interactive stations, guided tours at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a visit from Chloe the Sloth. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Como Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

“Ode to My Umi” Family Storytime

With curator Eshay Brantley. 3 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Joyful Riders Club

Mario Macaruso and Patrick Stephenson lead this friendly-paced, social, 8-mile ride, ending with a free beer, THC drink, or non-alcoholic beverage. Noon to 2:30 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

"Feline Fantasia" Mike Suade

Northrup King Nights

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. 4-8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Feline Fantastica 2: The Second Life”

A variety of artists celebrate cats. With adoptable kitties, cat art building hunt, a coloring table, and more. Noon to 8 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Bucolic Topographies”

Abstract, wall-based ceramic pieces by Lisa Truax. The show opened last week, but there will be a special artist’s reception this week from 6 to 8 p.m. Kolman & Reeb Gallery (Studio 395), Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson Street NE, Minneapolis.

“Riley Pahl & Darrell Hagan: Together”

A collaborative show between grandparent and granddaughter. 6-9 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Darrell Hagan and Riley Pahl

January Group Show

Featuring pieces by Owen Good lll, Marguerite Mills, and Susan Eaton. 6-9 p.m. 801 Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sing, Play, Learn: MacPhail Family Music Series

At this event kids can enjoy tunes, dance, engage in crafts, and try new instruments. 10 a.m. to noon. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

The LAST Home Goods Swap

No drop-offs at this swap; this is about clearing out stuff from past events. Bring your tickets from previous swaps for free first dibs starting at 10 a.m., or stop by after noon for items available for $1.10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Evergreen Collective, 1104 Grand Ave., St. Paul.

Bent's Winter Luau

Winter Luau

With a cold rush finally coming, the timing of this escapist brewery bash might just work out. The premise is simple: Rock your beachiest shirt underneath your parka, slam tiki drinks like the special Reef Shark, and feast on a Hawaiian spread that includes kalua pork, a Spam sandwich on King's Hawaiian, Spam-aroni and cheese, and mango slaw. (If you’re a regular Racket reader, you’re already aware of the Spam revival.) Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Red Eye Ruby, Izzy Cruz

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Waterline

With Flatwound, Sunsets Over Flowers. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Rue & Sabien

Original Americana, jazz, blues, and more. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Long Goodbyes

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Tyler Herwig

Acoustic tunes. 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Early Evening Jazz: 32nd Street Jazz Celebrating the Music of Herbie Hancock

4:30-6:30 p.m. Berlin, 204 N. First St., Minneapolis.

The Wreck with Dan Israel

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Gene Pool

5-8 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Le Dome by Lucky Shots FB

Grand Opening of Le Dome by Lucky Shots

Pickleball? It fucking rocks! Fun, easy, affordable, accessible, the satisfying pu-clunk noise—America’s fastest-growing sport truly has it all. The folks behind Lucky Shots were quick to capitalize, having constructed a sleek and massive indoor pickleball complex inside an ol’ northeast Minneapolis warehouse. Now, Lucky Shots is ready to unveil its new facility, which features over a dozen courts inside a retrofitted North Side golf dome. (Early online reviews suggest the soft-opening phase presented plenty of wrinkles to iron out.) This opening bash'll include: free play, T-shirt giveaways, food trucks, and free pointers from pickleball professionals. Speaking of pros: One of 'em, Sammuel Lee, will be attempting to shatter two world records (most serves in one minute and most blindfolded serves in one minute). What a time to be alive and playing pickleball! Free. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Le Dome, 8401 83rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

F. Scott Fitzgerald: A Composite Biography

Editors Niklas Salmose and David Rennie join contributors David Page and Ross Tangedal discuss this new publication. Noon. Arlington Hills Community Center, 1200 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Monthly Makers’ Market

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

“Black/White Art/Show”

The theme is in the exhibition title, folks! 6:30-10 p.m. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Shop albums, 45 RPM records, CDs, and music memorabilia. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy

7:30-10 p.m. The Joint, 913 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Mill City’s Indoor Winter Market

This long running market features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, as well as handmade gifts and goods. For the season, the market moves inside Mill City Museum (museum admission is not required). Winter Markets are held on the first and third Saturdays of each month through April. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18, Feb 1 & 15, Mar. 1 & 15, and Apr 5 & 19. 704 S. Second St., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Music Under Glass Visit Saint Paul

SUNDAY

Music Under the Glass: Dan “Daddy Squeeze” Newton, Pat Donohue, Richard Kriehn 4:30-6:30 p.m. Como Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

Untamed Heart

Watch Christian Slater and Marisa Tomei fall in love in Minneapolis in this 1993 romance. Score free tickets here. 3 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis.

Slow Irish Session Jam

2-4 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Karaoke With Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

eleven degenerates

10:30 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dakota Dave Hull

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Red Thread Promo

Red Thread's Big Winter Warm-Up

Folk tunes. 2:30 p.m. St. Mark's Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis.

Bingo With Pete!

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dan Kowalke and Mary K. Stone

Guitar tunes. With Danger Pins. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mpls Vintage Market Darin Kamnetz

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

New Year, New Creations Market

Shop local makers at this escape room biz (you will not have to escape to leave). Noon to 4 p.m. Lodge of Lazarus Crowe, 560 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Healing Hearts Rescue MN

This event description explains it all: ADOPTABLE DOGS AND PUPPIES!!!! 1-3 p.m. Buch Hard Kombucha Seltzer, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Cards and Collectibles Show

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.