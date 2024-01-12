Freeloader Friday: 45 Free Things To Do This Weekend
Music is popping up in all kinds of unexpected places this weekend.
6:07 AM CST on January 12, 2024
Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.
FRIDAY
Socktopus, Drug League, Charlieboy
10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Old Fashioned Fest
Featuring an extended menu now through Sunday with nine different Old Fashioneds and live music each evening. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.
The Lunaderos
5-10 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.
Community Resource Event
Participants include Recovery Care, Native American Community Clinic, Minnesota Dept. of Health- Asthma Program, Healthy Brain and Child Development, Avivo, Minneapolis Parks, and many more. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.
The Disappointments
Vintage and modern rock in the park. 5-7 p.m. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis.
Polygonal Series: Beab, B2B, Akko
Thumpy DJ tunes. 10 p.m. RÖK, 882 7th St. W. Suite 12, St. Paul.
Mary Cutrufello’s 1983 Rock Opera “Pool of Fire”
With Andrew Halling. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
The Gated Community
With Anthony Kaczynski (Magnetic Fields). 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Daily Dose Retro’s 2-Year Anniversary Weekend
With shopping from noon to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., followed by tunes each night starting at 8 p.m. The bands: Odd Prospect, Ease Up Kid, Civil Decline, and Bossman on Friday; Roc Barboza, Daphne Jane, Chutes, and Lone Rock Ride on Saturday. Daily Dose Retro, 953 7th St. W., St. Paul.
Olio Vendor Happy Hour
Meet this month’s guests: Great Northern Vintage, Ashtyn Sibinski Art, 5ceramic5 pottery, Vida Plant Co., and others. With bubbly, NA beverages, and snacks. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 5th St. NE, Minneapolis.
Art Beagle's Back Up Band
7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.
China Rider’s Grateful Dead Experience Quarterly Residency
21+. 7-11 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd. #28, Eagan.
Jud Hailey
7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.
Friday Night Open Mic
21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.
Winter Skolstice at Viking Lakes
Featuring vendors, holiday-themed cocktails, food trucks, free live music, outdoor activities for kids, and more. While some events have cover charges, many happenings are free admission. 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. through Feb. 24. Viking Lakes, 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan; find a complete schedule at explorevikinglakes.com.
SATURDAY
"Aabijijiwan / Ukeyat Yanalleh (The Water Flows Continuously)” Closing Party
Last chance to see this collaborative exhibition from multimedia artists Karen Goulet (Ojibwe) and Monique Verdin (Houma). The reception features a poetry and spoken word open mic including readings from the Native Authors Program. Noon to 3 p.m. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.
Newcastle vs. Manchester City (PL)
Soccer at a reasonable hour this weekend! 11:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.
Adoption Event With Healing Hearts Rescue MN
Meet dogs and puppies. 1-3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.
The Gene Pool
6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.
voltage controller
3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Mik Cool, Amateur Hour, Serpents of Serenity
10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Double Deuce
When Rosalux hosted its first group show in 2002, it wasn’t planning on it becoming “a thing.” But now, 22 years later, it’s still going strong as an annual event. According to the invite, the south Minneapolis gallery has survived a lot of unexpected stuff over the years, including a meth lab explosion, multiple recessions, a global pandemic, and a driver-free car ramming into the back door. Dang! For “Double Deuce,” the enduring space will showcase its 18 members, with new pieces from Terrence Payne, Areca Roe, Laura Stack, Ute Bertog, Dan Buettner, Hend Al-Mansour, and many others. Check it out this weekend at the opening reception this Saturday, January 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. or during open hours Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Through January 28–Jessica Armbruster
Early Show
With Alonzo, Drey D.K., Lord Jeremy. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Goatroper
With Slapdash Bluegrass, Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Second Saturday Open Studios
Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
Open Studio Saturdays
Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.
Winter Luau
With a cold rush finally coming, the timing of this escapist brewery bash might just work out. The premise is simple: Rock your beachiest shirt underneath your parka, slam tiki drinks like the special Reef Shark, and feast on a Hawaiian spread that includes: kalua pork, Spam sandwich on King's Hawaiian, Spam-aroni and cheese, and mango slaw. (If you’re a regular Racket reader, you’re already aware of the Spam revival.) Free. 2 p.m. to midnight. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; find more info here.—Jay Boller
Winter Wonderland Market
Craving a brewery experience with more commerce and less pork? Insight has you covered with this celebration of local makers who craft art, clothing, various goodies, and a whole lot more. Local singer-songwriter Lisa Deguiseppi will provide live music; Mirasol Mexican Grill will be slinging tacos and alambres. Free. 4-9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller
Seasonal and Farmers Markets
Four Seasons Nordic Village Market
Eight cabins host a weekend holiday market by MartinPatrick3, with a different variety of makers each weekend. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.
Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets
Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.
SUNDAY
Sensory Friendly Sunday
This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.
Matt Lefler
Acoustic tunes. 3-5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.
Music Under the Glass: Matthew Probst and Nathan Griner
All shows are standing room-only. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.
Early Show R&R Sunday: Jeff Ray & Paul Bergen
1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds
7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.
Emmy Woods
7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.
The Warmup Beer Garden
Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.
Varsity Gaymes
Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.
Read More:
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Racket
Which Do You Think I Liked Better: ‘The Beekeeper’ or ‘The Book of Clarence’?
Trick question! I wasn't crazy about either of 'em.
5 Things to Know About Mandalay Kitchen, Bringing Cuisine from Burma and Beyond to Frogtown
Hot curries, savory-sweet noodle dishes—Mandalay Kitchen is the real deal.
Racket Depends on Readers Like You
The New ‘Mean Girls’ Isn’t Mean Enough
Oh, and it isn’t good enough either.
Let’s Talk About Stuff to Do Inside in This Friday’s Open Thread
Every Friday, we turn the site over to our readers. And hey, it's Friday!