Freeloader Friday: 45 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

The Drug League

FRIDAY

Socktopus, Drug League, Charlieboy

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Old Fashioned Fest

Featuring an extended menu now through Sunday with nine different Old Fashioneds and live music each evening. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

The Lunaderos

5-10 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Community Resource Event

Participants include Recovery Care, Native American Community Clinic, Minnesota Dept. of Health- Asthma Program, Healthy Brain and Child Development, Avivo, Minneapolis Parks, and many more. Noon to 3 p.m. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Disappointments

Vintage and modern rock in the park. 5-7 p.m. The Trailhead, 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Polygonal Series: Beab, B2B, Akko

Thumpy DJ tunes. 10 p.m. RÖK, 882 7th St. W. Suite 12, St. Paul.

Mary Cutrufello’s 1983 Rock Opera “Pool of Fire”

With Andrew Halling. 7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Gated Community

With Anthony Kaczynski (Magnetic Fields). 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Daily Dose Retro

Daily Dose Retro’s 2-Year Anniversary Weekend

With shopping from noon to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., followed by tunes each night starting at 8 p.m. The bands: Odd Prospect, Ease Up Kid, Civil Decline, and Bossman on Friday; Roc Barboza, Daphne Jane, Chutes, and Lone Rock Ride on Saturday. Daily Dose Retro, 953 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Olio Vendor Happy Hour

Meet this month’s guests: Great Northern Vintage, Ashtyn Sibinski Art, 5ceramic5 pottery, Vida Plant Co., and others. With bubbly, NA beverages, and snacks. 4-6 p.m. Olio Vintage, 21 5th St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Beagle's Back Up Band

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

China Rider’s Grateful Dead Experience Quarterly Residency

21+. 7-11 p.m. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd. #28, Eagan.

Jud Hailey

7-10 p.m. Steele & Hops, 2800 39th Ave. NE, St. Anthony.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Winter Skolstice at Viking Lakes

Featuring vendors, holiday-themed cocktails, food trucks, free live music, outdoor activities for kids, and more. While some events have cover charges, many happenings are free admission. 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 4-10 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 3-10 p.m. Sun. through Feb. 24. Viking Lakes, 730 Vikings Pkwy., Eagan; find a complete schedule at explorevikinglakes.com.

"Aabijijiwan / Ukeyat Yanalleh (The Water Flows Continuously)”

SATURDAY

"Aabijijiwan / Ukeyat Yanalleh (The Water Flows Continuously)” Closing Party

Last chance to see this collaborative exhibition from multimedia artists Karen Goulet (Ojibwe) and Monique Verdin (Houma). The reception features a poetry and spoken word open mic including readings from the Native Authors Program. Noon to 3 p.m. All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Newcastle vs. Manchester City (PL)

Soccer at a reasonable hour this weekend! 11:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Adoption Event With Healing Hearts Rescue MN

Meet dogs and puppies. 1-3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

The Gene Pool

6-9 p.m. 11 Wells Spirits, 704 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

voltage controller



3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mik Cool, Amateur Hour, Serpents of Serenity

10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

L-R: Amelia Biewald, 'Cumulonimbus I (Anvil)'; Daniel Buettner, 'I’ve Been Cutting My Teenagers Hair For Seven Months'

Double Deuce

When Rosalux hosted its first group show in 2002, it wasn’t planning on it becoming “a thing.” But now, 22 years later, it’s still going strong as an annual event. According to the invite, the south Minneapolis gallery has survived a lot of unexpected stuff over the years, including a meth lab explosion, multiple recessions, a global pandemic, and a driver-free car ramming into the back door. Dang! For “Double Deuce,” the enduring space will showcase its 18 members, with new pieces from Terrence Payne, Areca Roe, Laura Stack, Ute Bertog, Dan Buettner, Hend Al-Mansour, and many others. Check it out this weekend at the opening reception this Saturday, January 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. or during open hours Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Through January 28–Jessica Armbruster

Early Show

With Alonzo, Drey D.K., Lord Jeremy. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Goatroper

With Slapdash Bluegrass, Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers. 9 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Second Saturday Open Studios

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Winter Luau

With a cold rush finally coming, the timing of this escapist brewery bash might just work out. The premise is simple: Rock your beachiest shirt underneath your parka, slam tiki drinks like the special Reef Shark, and feast on a Hawaiian spread that includes: kalua pork, Spam sandwich on King's Hawaiian, Spam-aroni and cheese, and mango slaw. (If you’re a regular Racket reader, you’re already aware of the Spam revival.) Free. 2 p.m. to midnight. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Winter Wonderland Market

Craving a brewery experience with more commerce and less pork? Insight has you covered with this celebration of local makers who craft art, clothing, various goodies, and a whole lot more. Local singer-songwriter Lisa Deguiseppi will provide live music; Mirasol Mexican Grill will be slinging tacos and alambres. Free. 4-9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Seasonal and Farmers Markets

Four Seasons Nordic Village Market

Eight cabins host a weekend holiday market by MartinPatrick3, with a different variety of makers each weekend. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through January. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Lowertown Winter Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. 290 5th St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Walker Art Center

SUNDAY

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Matt Lefler

Acoustic tunes. 3-5 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Music Under the Glass: Matthew Probst and Nathan Griner

All shows are standing room-only. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul.

Early Show R&R Sunday: Jeff Ray & Paul Bergen

1 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds

7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Warmup Beer Garden

Vikings pregame features draft beer from Indeed Brewing, food from Giulia, live music with appearances from DJ Mad Mardigan, a Bloody Mary bar, lawn games, and more. 9 a.m. to noon. Hotel Emery, 215 Fourth St. S., Minneapolis.



Varsity Gaymes

Weekly event features spots on TVs, beer pong, and other bar games. 2 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.