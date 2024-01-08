New Tunes from Arcwelder, a ‘Dr. Who’ Con, Walker’s Out There Series: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

Also art of the exhibition: A public reflection space where people can join in conversation

TUESDAY 1.9

Last Week: “In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now”

Minneapolis Institute of Arts

Native photography past and present are showcased in Mia’s latest exhibit, “In Our Hands.” The collection, curated by Indigenous artists and scholars, covers over 130 years with imagery from First Nations, Métis, Inuit, and Native American photographers, from early historical documentation to thoroughly modern photoshoots. “I truly believe that it is important for the legacy of all photographers to know this history, and it is the history of the land you are more than likely standing upon,” says consulting curator Jaida Grey Eagle. With over 150 images on display, the exhibition isn’t tied to time and place, rather in themes. The first section explores Indigenous connections to the natural world, with highlights from foundational, mid-century, and female photographers. The second collection explores Native leadership, past present, and future, while the final section celebrates perseverance. Related events include an opening party, group discussions, an educators’ evening, and meetups. $20; those 17 and under are free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through January 14, 2024—Jessica Armbruster

Rosanne Cash

Dakota

Last month, Cash celebrated the 30th anniversary of her eighth album, The Wheel, with an expanded rerelease, packaged with some live performances from the period. (Among the new tracks is a moving revamp of “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” from My Fair Lady, reminding us that before she was known as an acutely personal singer-songwriter, Cash’s rep was as a brilliant interpreter of other people’s material.) The Wheel was a watershed album for Cash, her first since moving to New York and making a break with Nashville and her first husband and regular collaborator Rodney Crowell. The transition now feels inevitable—Cash had already begun to leave country-pop stardom behind with her 1990 album, the unrelentingly introspective Interiors—but all changes seem that way in retrospect. The Wheel is also the first Cash album co-produced by John Leventhal, who’d soon become her new husband, and he’s performing with her on this tour. It’ll be great to hear her revisit these songs, and that moment in her career, in as intimate a setting as the Dakota. $105-$135. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Myq Kaplan Promo

WEDNESDAY 1.10

Myq Kaplan

Acme Comedy Co.

In his roundup of great early pandemic comedy specials, the New York Times’ esteemed comedy critic Jason Zinoman called Kaplan “standup’s answer to Inception,” a brainy, rapid-fire joke teller whose complex premises are loaded with punchlines—it’s up to you to keep up. That’s not to say the vocally vegan, polyamorous Bostonian is inaccessible; he’s appeared on the full late-night circuit over the past dozen years. Kaplan simply rewards listeners who pay full attention, and that’s easy to do with his kinetic, finely honed storytelling style. His latest special, 2020’s A.K.A. (aka the one that impressed Zinoman), is billed as an hour of “truth, love, and not murdering, guaranteed to appeal to all the not-murdering enthusiasts out there.” $20-$40. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 7 & 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

Behind the Lens

Walker Art Center

Minnesota’s largest newspaper, the Star Tribune, employs some of its finest photojournalists, and this is your chance to chat with ‘em while learning a little more about their art-slash-profession. Plus, you get to see some of the year’s best photos, from the serious to the silly and everything in between. The pre-reception kicks off with appetizers and drinks, followed by a presentation and Q&A led by Strib photojournalist Jeff Wheeler. Your ticket also gets you a 12-month calendar to take home featuring the finest photos of 2023. $28. 5:30 p.m. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

THURSDAY 1.11

Out There 2024: A Plot / A Scandal

Walker Art Center

It’s time to get (more) weird at the Walker again. This month, Out There 2024 returns with three experimental productions sure to confuse, delight, and, hopefully, make you think. Things kick off this week with a piece by Berlin-based, Dominican Republic-born choreographer Ligia Lewis. Here “Plot” and its multiple meanings are explored, first via John Locke’s Second Treatise of Government (1689), which argued that life, liberty, and property, from plots of land to literal people, were “natural rights” (if you were a cis white dude, natch); then through Cuban revolutionary José Aponte’s 1812 slave rebellion (another plot!); and finally with her grandmother’s plot of land, which she used to offer traditional medicine and perform sacred dance. $15. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through Saturday—Jessica Armbruster

The many Doctors. BBC

FRIDAY 1.12

CONsole Room

Hilton MSP Airport/Mall of America

For the past 10 years, CONsole Room has been bringing Dr. Who fans together for three days of fun. There will be artists and makers in the artist alley, there will be tabletop gaming, there will be talks and meet-and-greets with actors from the show (Sophie Aldred, Lisa Bowerman, Jon Davey, Sylvester McCoy), and there will be karaoke, because there's always karaoke. Folks will be screening rare Who episodes, and panel talks range from reflections on past Doctors to how winter is portrayed in the series, to off-topic talks on things like What We Do in the Shadows, Godzilla, and Our Flag Means Death. $65-$195. Friday through Sunday. 3800 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Best New Bands 2023

First Avenue

With the death of City Pages and the Picked to Click poll, First Ave’s annual Best New Bands showcase is the best cheat sheet for folks who want to keep abreast of what’s new on the local scene without putting in too many hours. This year, the club has gathered up a typically superlative crew: art-funker Barlow, witty pop youth Ber, sharp country singer-songwriter Clare Doyle, rootsy outfit Lamaar, ace jazz drummer L.A. Buckner and his group Big Homie, the moody and atmospheric Reiki, and tuneful shoegazers She’s Green. It’s possible that you’ve read about six of the seven here on Racket, so either I’m doing something right or First Ave is. Or both of us are. $12/$15. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

L-R: Amelia Biewald, 'Cumulonimbus I (Anvil)'; Daniel Buettner, 'I’ve Been Cutting My Teenagers Hair For Seven Months'

SATURDAY 1.13

Double Deuce

Rosalux Gallery

When Rosalux hosted its first group show in 2002, it wasn’t planning on it becoming “a thing.” But 22 years later, it’s still going strong as an annual event. According to the invite, the south Minneapolis gallery has survived a lot of unexpected stuff over the years, including a meth lab explosion, multiple recessions, a global pandemic, and a driver-free car ramming into the back door. Dang! For “Double Deuce,” the enduring space will showcase its 18 members, with new pieces from Terrence Payne, Areca Roe, Laura Stack, Ute Bertog, Dan Buettner, Hend Al-Mansour, and many others. Check it out this weekend at the opening reception this Saturday, January 13, from 7 to 10 p.m. or during open hours Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis. Through January 28—Jessica Armbruster

Arcwelder

Turf Club

Everybody loves a comeback, but the Twin Cities really love a comeback. So the news that brothers Rob and Bill Graber and drummer Scott Macdonald were releasing their first music in nearly a quarter-century even excited folks who weren’t around for Arcwelder’s first act. The noisily tuneful trio that began life in the ’80s as Tilt-a-Whirl, then made noise nationwide in the ’90s recording for Touch & Go Records, and released their last album in 1999, though they had still played out occasionally in the interim. Late last year they released two new tracks, the yowling “Lafayette” and the harmony-buoyed “Take It Slow,” both of which appear on their new full-length, Continue, which was produced by J. Robbins of Jawbox and came out last Friday. And they told Chris Riemenschneider they may release even more songs later in the year; maybe they’ll preview a few of those at the Turf. Arcwelder will play two sets tonight—one of the new material, and one of the oldies. With Eleganza! $20. 8 p.m. 1601 University Ave W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Winter Luau

Bent Brewstillery

With a cold rush finally coming, the timing of this escapist brewery bash might just work out. The premise is simple: Rock your beachiest shirt underneath your parka, slam tiki drinks like the special Reef Shark, and feast on a Hawaiian spread that includes: kalua pork, Spam sandwich on King's Hawaiian, Spam-aroni and cheese, and mango slaw. (If you’re a regular Racket reader, you’re already aware of the Spam revival.) Free. 2 p.m. to midnight. 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Winter Wonderland Market

Insight Brewing

Craving a brewery experience with more commerce and less pork? Insight has you covered with this celebration of local makers who craft art, clothing, various goodies, and a whole lot more. Local singer-songwriter Lisa Deguiseppi will provide live music; Mirasol Mexican Grill will be slinging tacos and alambres. Free. 4-9 p.m. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave. Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Joe Mande Promo

SUNDAY 1.14

Joe Mande

Parkway Theater

It’s a homecoming celebration for Mande, the extremely funny St. Paul-raised TV writer (Parks and Rec, Master of None, The Good Place) who’ll be recording a new standup special inside The Parkway—mere miles from where his beloved Timberwolves play. By the '10s, the Central High grad had become something of a Twitter prankster, sparking beefs with La Croix and Gilbert Arenas while allegedly cyberbullying First Son Barron Trump. Mande quit the platform years before the Elon era, and has been productive in his offline pursuits, including the star-studded comedy album Bitchface and Netflix’s Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special. He’s funny as hell. He’s whipsmart. He’s, crucially, One of Us. $20. 7 & 9:30 p.m. (early show sold out). 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Radio K’s Frostbite Residency

7th St Entry

Everyone’s favorite umm-ing DJs are taking over the Entry for two Sundays of local music to kick off the new year. This week concludes with Gramma, RiGBY, Mold, and Psylo. (And hey: We’ll take any chance to re-share last year’s excellent, extra-long Racket oral history on Radio K during its 30th anniversary.) Don’t get frostbite—do enjoy two nights of live music for the bargain basement price of 12 bucks. 18+. $12. 7 p.m. N. 7th St., Minneapolis; tickets and more info here.—Em Cassel

ONGOING

Winter Warmup

U.S. Bank Stadium

Back in 2020, we made a pretty convincing—though logistically slight—case for bringing back the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome. The need has never been greater. Consider this column from reliably great Strib columnist Jennifer Brooks. In it, she waxes nostalgic for the era of the Rollerdome, when Twin Cities families could zip around the Dome’s ol’ concrete concourses on the cheap. A true hoot! Then, Brooks revealed the pricing for U.S. Bank Stadium’s so-called Winter Warm-Up skating/running hours—$15 fuckin’ dollars after fees! Through Ticketmaster! At the risk of editorializing, what absolute money-grubbing, deranged horseshit. Brooks notes that state and Minneapolis taxpayers collectively coughed up about half the cost to build the (already crumbling) $1 billion shrine to concussions and dead birds, which is still, somehow, laughably billed as “The People’s Stadium” by the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority. Minnesota’s all-time greatest photo proves more prophetic by the year. In any case, scooting around the stadium might be fun if you can afford it. $15. 5-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through January 25—Jay Boller

The Fifteenth Film Noir Series: Neo-Noir

Trylon & The Heights

Noir is a pretty expansive genre to begin with, and neo-noir can be even more capacious. The 18 films that make the Trylon’s 15th annual noir festival seem chosen to highlight this genre’s elasticity. The series began last night with William Friedkin’s To Live and Die in L.A., which continues through Tuesday, and wraps up on February 29 (oh hey, 2024 is a leap year) with the unconventional Steve Martin musical Pennies From Heaven. The other selections stretch back to 1967 for the New Hollywood jumpstarter Bonnie and Clyde and Seijun Suzuki’s avant-yakuza flick Branded to Kill; the most recent film is Bi Gan’s slow cinema landmark Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Chinatown, maybe the most perfect neo-noir of ’em all, and the Coen Brothers’ Irish gangster flick, Miller’s Crossing, will show at the Heights. Don’t miss Bob Hoskins in The Long Good Friday (British gangsters are so grubby). Or Kathryn Bigelow’s sci-fi tale of police brutality, Strange Days. Or—dammit I knew I shouldn’t have started making recommendations, now it’s hard to stop. 2820 E. 33rd St, Minneapolis; find times, dates, prices, and more info here. Through February 29—Keith Harris

Multiple Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s–1980s

Walker Art Center



What does subversive art look like when the artist knows the government is watching? For a sampling of the creativity that arises under oppressive circumstances, take a cruise through “Multiple Realities,” an exhibition spanning two decades of work by artists from East Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Yugoslavia. The collection, not commonly seen in the U.S., includes underground club photography, found objects turned into statements, witty scribbles, and images from performances with heavy nods to queer life, ironic humor, political dissonance, and, perhaps most important here, interpretative deniability. The exhibition opens on Friday with a Walker After Hours Party, followed by a free opening-day talk with pop-up performances in the galleries on Saturday. For a complete schedule of related events, check online. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Through March 10, 2024—Jessica Armbruster