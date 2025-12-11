Freeloader Friday: 163 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

"Night of the Living Wage"

FRIDAY

“Living Wage”

For this group show, five artists have each created 40 paintings, each created in an hour (aka a 40-hour work week). All pieces start at $23, aka the hourly rate for a “living wage” in the U.S. All sales will be donated to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. 4-8 p.m. ALTR Gallery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis.

Minni Dazzle

Holidazzle isn’t coming back anytime soon; it’s been replaced by the nebulous (and awkwardly named) Winterapolis. Still, this charming Christmas mini-fest at Fulton does a pretty good job of recreating the overall offerings of the event—at least, back when it was a festival (sorry, no light parade, folks!). For the next three days, they’ll be hosting a stream of special events, such as a local biz market with 15-20 vendors popping up daily. There will also be free pics with Santa, free drag bingo with B. Louise, and two choirs caroling while you drink your brew. Free. 3-11 Fri.; noon to 11 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. Sixth Ave., Minneapolis; visit fultonbeer.com for the full deets. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

CCU Friday Night Open Mic (soft launch)

It’s back! Read more about Comedy Corner Underground’s move and plans for the future here. 10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Have Yarrrhself a Lusty Busty Xmas

Fortune's Fool Theatre celebrates 20 years with two free concurrent shows, the other being Yarrrh! The Lusty, Busty Pirate Musical. Free. The Hive Collaborative, 677 Hamline Ave. N., St. Paul; find dates and reserve tickets here. Through December 21

The Federales

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

The Adam Brandt Band

With the Midnight Purchase. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sexton of Gotterdammerung

With Andy Hound & Dive Bar Orchestra. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Elf

Free popcorn and a movie. 8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Night Audit, Toilet Rats, Specters of Desire

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Taylor Swift Birthday Party

With karaoke, cupcakes, bracelet making, and trivia. 6-9 p.m. Comma, a Bookshop, 4250 Upton Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Grinch Unplugged

With Grunge Unplugged. Get $1 off your beer if you come in a flannel. 6-9 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Cellar Dwellers

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Emelia Bendler

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Everett Smithson

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Yulia Sholomova

“A Lullaby of Hidden Light”

A solo exhibition of paintings, textiles, objects, and special installations by Yulia Sholomova. 5-9 p.m. ArT at 967 Payne, 967 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

Martin Devaney and Friends

With special guest Scott Hefte. 7 p.m. Barely Brothers Records, 783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul.

Holiday Open Mic

6-8 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Karen Engstorm

The author discusses her latest, Shadowland. 7 p.m. SubText Bookstore, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Festival of Trees

Walk along a trail featuring 75 uniquely decorated trees created by local businesses and organizations. Mall of America, North Atrium Level 3, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington. Through January 5

Dayton’s Holiday Window Displays

This season, 50th and France has two magical shop windows on display using figurines and decor from the original department store. Both were curated by Douglas Flanders, a longtime gallery owner who passed away recently. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 5025 France Ave. and Local Love Markets, 3924 W. 50th St.

Raging Art On

HOLIDAY MARKETS

3rd Annual HUM Winter Market

Shop pottery, beadwork, vintage items, and more from locals. 5-8 p.m. HUM Yoga + Barre, 2421 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Artful Present

This holiday event includes a group show, local artists’ market, and more. and pop-up includes art and gifts from local artists. Today’s opening-day reception includes live music and a guest jewelry shop 4-7 p.m. Otherwise hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis. Through December 20

Dayton’s Holiday Market

Downtown is back? Well, this annual pop-up shop is, at least. Now in its fifth year, Dayton’s Holiday Market does the old department store one better, hosting over 100 local makers and brands, including Love Your Melon gear, artisan giftables, and unique sports merch from Minnesota teams. Or maybe food and booze is more your thing? The market will also host Oak Grill Culinary Classics, which will serve up wild rice soup and pastries from local bakeries, and the Jingle Giles Bar, which, according to the release, will offer “festive cocktails, mocktails, meatballs,” and other treats. Folks too scared to venture downtown fear not, as a satellite market will be setting up shop in Southdale Center later this month (personally, I’d take an empty downtown over an empty mall any day). Dayton’s, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Through December 27—Jessica Armbruster



Dayton’s Holiday Market Opening Weekend: Southdale

Same deal, different mall. With over 50 local vendors. Southdale Center Dining Pavillion, Level 2, Southdale Center, 2015 Southdale Center, Edina. Through December 24

Holidays on Nicollet

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this pop-up shop with over 60 local artists and makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through December 21. IDS Center, 747 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; find more info at mplscraftmarket.com.

Last Minute Gifts

Featuring 25+ local makers. 6-9 p.m. Springboard for the Arts, 262 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Christkindl Market



Have you traveled through time, fortuitously arriving at a 16th-century German Christkindl market? Or are you in the North Loop? OK, unless you are having some kind of mental break or decided to hit a nearby dispensary way, way too hard, you’re not going to confuse the two. (That’s probably for the best; Europe used to be pretty gross.) Still, it’s fun to stroll through “time” at these holiday events in a Ren Fest kind of way. During festivities, guests will be able to partake in food and warm drinks including spiced glühwein, gooey raclette cheese, heart-shaped Nordic waffles, French galettes, and Polish pastries. There will be shoppin’ too, with over 30 vendors selling things like traditional ornaments, wooden toys, nutcrackers, steins, beeswax candles, socks, and more. The weekly lineup of entertainment onstage features traditional old world holiday music and dance, and Santa and Krampus will be stopping by too. Free. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sun. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more here. Through December 21—Jessica Armbruster



The Queer Holiday Market

Shop over two-dozen queer businesses, artists, and makers. With beer and holiday drag. 5-9 p.m. Fri. Summit Brewing Company, 910 Montreal Cir., St.Paul.

Raging Art On

Shop all kinds of rockin’ items from 70+ local artists, plus family-friendly entertainment and crafts every Sat. Free. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Joshua Cunningham

SATURDAY

Artist Talk: Joshua Cunningham

The artist discusses his current show at Groveland and gives a painting demo. 2-4:30 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Ter., Minneapolis.

Bike and Gear Swap

Hosted by Versus Racing. Noon to 4 p.m. Noon to 4 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

The Above Average Tuba Quartet

Nutcracker tunes. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing Company, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Southern Resident Killer Whales

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinic

Bring something busted and learn now to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Maple Grove Community Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Rd., Maple Grove.

HiFi Popup

With DJs McGinnis, QJ, and Mike Pifer. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Moto-i, 2940 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

2025 Winter Warm-Up

With live music and DJ tunes, a llama petting zoo, winter wear clothing exchange (bring gently used or new gear or take what you need), and free snacks, coffee, and cocoa. Hosted by Rice & Larpenteur Alliance. 1-3 p.m. Nepali Kitchen & Bar, 1700 Rice St. N. J, st. Paul.

Swap Market

Bring clothes, books, jewelry, and other items to donate and take what you need. 1-4 p.m. Queermunity

Dog Holiday Parade

With the Grinch and cindy Lou plus prizes for costumes. 1-2 p.m. Chuck and don’s, 5037 France Ave. S., Mpls

Stories of Abundance

This community celebration marks 50 years of Southeast Asian resettlement in Minnesota. With storytelling honoring Khmer, Hmong, Lao, and Vietnamese histories; an interactive exhibit; mobile altar; a Southeast Asian literature display; limited-edition commemorative library cards; and apps. 2-4:30 p.m. at Sun Ray Library, 2105 Wilson Ave., St. Paul.

Happy Hmong New Year/`Nyob Zoo Xyoo Tshiab

Featuring performances, music, food, and a resource fair. 5-9 p.m. Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, 5600 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park.

Adam & Ava Levy Promo

Adam & Ava Levy

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Art Dept.

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Toussaint Morrison



A holiday sing-along. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Long Honeymoon

With Fever Pitch, Brian Just Band. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Nolan Mancl-Saxon & Set Piece

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing

With Steady Range, Nathan Walker. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Dan Israel

5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Bluedog

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Eli Orien

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gus The Bard

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Santa & Albert’s Holiday Play

A cute, 20-minute play about holiday shenanigans followed by a sing-a-long and Santa meet-and-greet. Sat.-Sun. Bachman's Floral, Gift & Garden, 6004 S. Lyndale Ave., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through December 21

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

ArtYouHeart Holiday Pop-Up Promo

HOLIDAY MARKETS

10th Annual RedHot Art Market

A marketplace featuring 40 local artists and makers across both buildings. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Adam Turman’s Holiday Open Studio

With original paintings, prints, scratch 'n' dent discounted prints, and work from studiomate Lili Lennox and guests PuzzleTwist and Mousse Winery. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Adam Turman's Studio, 6184 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley.

Alma Holiday Market

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Alma, 528 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Artists Collective Holiday Market

Ceramics, baked goods, textiles, handmade books, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Lynnhurst Park Recreation Center, 1345 W. Minnehaha Pkwy, Minneapolis.

ArtYouHeart Holiday Pop-Up



This south Minneapolis pop-up brings together three local poster collections—ArtYouHeart, ARTCRANK, and Posters for Parks—under one roof. Browse original posters and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 13 & Dec. 20. Replace Studio, 5008 34th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Black Market

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Lab – Pilot Facility and Taproom, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

California Building Holiday Market

Six floors of gallery and studio shopping. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Casket Arts Building Holiday Market

Coffee, cookies, live music, and a variety of treasures spanning multiple floors. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Christmas Boutique

Featuring giftable baked goods and other treats. 4-6:30 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m. to noon Sun. The Church of St. Albert the Great, 2836 33rd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Christmas Market at Black Forest

Shop a dozen or so local vendors selling crafts, treats, and other giftables. Noon to 7 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Field + Festival Holiday Market 2025

Minneapolis Craft Market hosts this weekly market offering eats from local farmers and artisans. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Wagner’s Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Forgotten Star Holiday Market

Shop 30+ vendors and enjoy a holiday beer release, beer poking, and free open curling. Noon to 6 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley. Saturdays Dec. 6-20

France 44 Holiday Market

An open house-style event with local makers, producers, and artists. 5-8 p.m. 4351 France Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Graze Apres

Mpls Vintage Market hosts this event featuring winter outfits. Noon to 4 p.m. Graze, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Grainline Holiday Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Grainline, 1621 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

A Handmade Holiday Market

Shop an ever-changing group of local makers and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Sat. through Dec. 20, plus Sun., Dec. 14. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Bake Sale Union Depot

Holiday Bake Sale

Shop for sweet and savory treats from 40+ local bakeries and local vendors. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Union Depot, 240 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Holiday Gallery Shop



A juried collection of artisan goods for gifting from 100+ artists. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis; textilecentermn.org. Through December 31

Holiday Lane at Northrup

Shop from hundreds of artists at this weekly holiday happening. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Saturdays through December 20

Holiday Market

Hosted by MN Artisan Market. 1-5 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

This ongoing pop-up market includes local makers, artists, vintage sellers, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 21. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

This ongoing pop-up market includes local makers, artists, vintage sellers, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 13-14, 20-21. AudreyRose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market at Malcolm Yards

Two days of local artisans. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Malcolm Yards Market, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; more info here.

Holiday Market Weekends

Featuring festive shopping, local makers, and cozy brews. Noon to 6 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Suite 100, Minneapolis.

Holland Daze Open Studios

Artists and makers in the east and west buildings showcase their work. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Holland Arts, 607 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jahrgang Jargon: A Vintage Market

There’s no shortage of shopping to be done this month—check out Racket’s evolving guide to local holiday pop-ups if you don’t believe us—but not all markets are as fun as this one from Arbeiter sounds. At Jahrgang Jargon (“jahrgang” is German for “vintage”), you can grab cool tees from Knitwits and Creeper Vintage or pick up some dead media from MN Record Show and Minneapolis Vinyl. Prefer a new tattoo to an old tee? Father Tats and Tame Skinner Tattoos will be tattooing, and DJ Cold Sweat from Hiahli is providing the tunes, with food from Gehard's Bratwursts. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Jul Shop

Shop Nordic gifts at this annual pop-up shop through January 25. The American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis.

Local Love Makers Market

Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 3924 W. 50th St. (former at Home & Co. space).

Minnesota Merry Market

Featuring over 80 vendors each weekend, with two bars, kids’ fun, Santa, food trucks, ice games, train rides, horse-and-carriage rides, and more. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul; minnesotamerrymarket.com. Through December 21

MN Dream Art Holiday Boutique

New items and a free holiday make-n-take. Noon to 4 p.m. MN Dream Art Studio, 2200 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mother Holiday Market

Shops plants and local makers. Noon to 6 p.m. Mother Co, 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Nicollet Island Winter Market

Featuring over 50 local vendors. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 40 Power St., Minneapolis. Through December 14

Nordic Village Winter Market

It’s back! Featuring European-style market where little houses are shops. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Four Seasons Minneapolis, 245 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis. Through December 21

Queer Holiday Market

Elevate Twin Cities and Honeycomb Co. hosts this queer- and BIPOC-forward market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Queerly & Sincerely: Holiday Marketplace

Featuring family-friendly fun, beer and other bevvies, and LGBTQIA+ makers. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul.

Tonkadale Maker’s Market

Shop 28 local makers. Noon to 4 p.m. Tonkadale Greenhouse, 3739 Tonkawood Rd., Minnetonka.

Twin Cities Record Show

Vinyl, records, memorabilia, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 Third St., Excelsior.

Vegan Eats & Arts Market

Vegan Eats & Arts Market

5-8 p.m. The Legacy Building 4024 E. 46th St., Minneapolis.

The Winter Bizarre



Weird Art MPLS hosts this market for weirdos featuring weirdo makers. With holiday tunes, cocktails, and a photo-op in front of a “weird tree.” Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wood From the Hood Holiday Makers Market

With 35+ vendors selling crafts and edibles all made in Minnesota. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Wood From the Hood, 2616 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Mill City Farmers Market

The yearlong market moves indoors this weekend for its fall/winter schedule. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every first and third Sat., Nov. through Apr. 750 S. Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Dec. 6-20, Jan. 10 & 24, Feb. 7 & 21, March 7 & 21, and Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Richfield Winter Farmers’ Market

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here. Saturday’s through December 20

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Walker Art Center

SUNDAY

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Kitten Snuggling

Meet adoptable kitties! 3-7 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Artists Social night

Meet with other artists and discuss work. 6-7 p.m. The Otherworldly Arts Collective, 451 Taft St. NE #22, Minneapolis.

Talent Show and Community Gathering

A free talent show and community gathering with music, poetry, and a short Q&A. Find more info here. 4 p.m. 4150 Dupont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Santa’s Workshop

With free photo with Santa, hands-on crafts, hot cocoa, and friendly animals.1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

The Other Haus Party: Coming Home

A free, family-friendly holiday drag show with the Other Jeannie Retelle and friends. 3 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Swap It: Toys, Games, and Media Swap

Swap toys, games, puzzles, and media. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Smokin’ Section

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Joe Carey

With Emma Josephine, Jeff Ray. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Funk Lump & The Nugs

With Dive Bar Orchestra. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Luke McGovern

With DPCD & Sadie Gustafson-Zook. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Church of Cornbread

A weekly Cornbread Harris jam. 5-7 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

AllSorts Market

Vintage, vinyl, wood working, and more. 1-6 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing, 783 Harding Ave. NE #100, Minneapolis.

Dame Errant Studio Member Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Dame Errant, 1729 N. Second St. #101, Minneapolis.

The Hewing XChange

Shop over 20 local, socially conscious brands, makers, and bakers. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Holiday Market

Shop 15 local vendors. Noon to 4 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Insert Holiday Night Market

Featuring zines, stickers, dirty board games, and a menorah lighting at 7 p.m. 6-10 p.m. Masked required/provided. Eagles Club 34, 2507 25th St. E, Minneapolis.

Marigold Holiday Market

Cookbooks, ceramics, and bottled bevvies. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Marigold, 3506 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Shop vintage on two floors. With coffee and DJ tunes. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis. Also December 21

Nerdy & Nice Holiday Marke

Noon to 5 p.m. Hey Y’all, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Northerly Flora Makers Market

Shop 11 local makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Northerly Flora, 3959 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Old St. Anthony Holiday Bazaar

Another local shopping banger from Minneapolis Craft Market. Shop two floors of local goods. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Pop-up Holiday Market

Shop 11 local artists, including TruthLizard and friends. 2-7 p.m. Little Tijuana, 17 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

The Toolbox Collective Makers’ Market



Shop 14 local artists. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

TruthLizard Holiday Market

Shop 23 vendors, including Cool Trash, ceramics, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Little Tijuana, 17 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.