Freeloader Friday: 152 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Art-A-Whirl

FRIDAY

Art-A-Whirl

It’s a major birthday this year: Art-A-Whirl is turning 30. What started as a humble open-studio crawl has morphed into the country’s largest event of its very specific kind. The crowds are big, but so are your options. Once you get here (biking or using a free Metro Transit pass is highly recommended), you’ll find over 100 locations to explore featuring over 1,600 artists. That might sound terrifying, so we recommend you think small. Choose a building (Northrup, California, Grain Belt, Solar, or Casket are great places to start), hop a free trolley to another location (breweries and coffee shops count!), then, if you’re still going strong, make your way to a bar or restaurant (no matter where you are, there will be at least one nearby) offering even more music and art (brewery concert events Whirlygig and Liquid Zoo are both usually free and a good time, and of course there’s always 331 and Grumpy’s). Find more info for AAW online, and be sure to read about the history of AAW in this week's feature story from Racket. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

A few places to check out, open during regular Whirl hours Fri.-Sun.:

Art to Change the World

Hands-on fun includes sculpture making, Shrinky Dinks, gelli prints, collages, and polymer clay creations. Flux Arts Building, 699 Lowry Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Solar Arts Building

Featuring Whirlygig, three floors of art galleries, plus a “chill zone” with hot dogs and wine slushies on the top floor. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



California Building

Featuring six floors of art, family fun, classes, food trucks, and music. 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Flux Arts Building

2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis.

Waterbury Building

Tons of artists events, plus drag, aerial arts, and live music all day at Elias Metal Studio. 1121 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis.

Northrup King Building

Featuring 100s of artists all weekend long. 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Casket Arts Buildings

Music, food trucks, and 50+ open studios. 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Quincy Hall

1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Thorp Building

1618 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis.

A-Mill Artist Lofts

315 SE Main St., Minneapolis.

Artspace Jackson Flats

901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

This dude's at Art-A-Whirl Amazing Arthur the Horse

Art-A-Whirl at NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory

Featuring “Material World,” new work by Mary Johnson in the gallery, traveling sculpture foundry WOW Mobile Metal Lab, portraiture from Amazing Arthur the Horse, food trucks, and music, poetry, and performance by Riot Act Poetry, the Staboteurs, the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League, the Old Smugglers, Singed Nipples Fire, and Bella Ciao. 5-10 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at Graco Park

Three days of youth-friendly activities and groups, screen printing, sustainable fashion, custom patches, and more. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. 810 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl Handmade + Vintage Pop-up Shop

Marble Fae's Creative Collective hosts this three-day party featuring artist studios, art sales, guest vendors, five different food trucks, live music on the patio, and free burlesque shows Fri. (9:30 p.m.) and Sat. (7:30 p.m.). Fri.-Sun. Jengineer’s Journeys, 1903 NE University Ave., Minneapolis.

Salted Artist Pop-Up Gallery

This group show features work by Janel Schelzel, Shane Patrick Warren, Femke Kuiling, and d.bartley, plus guest Anna Thares. 5-10 p.m. Waterbury Building, 1121 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at Kickernick Gallery

Featuring live jazz on Fri. and art from a dozen artists all weekend long. Fri.-Sun. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis.

Early Eyes

Whirlygig 2025: Day 1

Featuring special beers on tap, food trucks, live art making from Chuck U and Cool Trash, vinyl pressing with Outta Wax, and the Flavor Market with 18 local artists and games. Tonight’s tunes: Gifted Handz, Barlow, Thomas Abban, Early Eyes. 3-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at Olio Vintage

Featuring a special happy hour 4-6 p.m. on Fri. with bubbly, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks, and local artists and makers. Artwork, items, and guest sellers will be on view and for sale during the weekend, too. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.–Sun. Olio Vintage, 21 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Earl-A-Whirl

Featuring a huge artists’ market and a THC market dubbed “Earl-A-Weed,” plus DJ tunes all weekend. Tonight’s lineup includes DJ Izzie P, DJ MmmmDeli, and DJ Snuggles. 3-10 p.m. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl Market at Sociable

Featuring 35+ vendors, food trucks, special drinks, and more. Tonight’s music lineup: Electric Church, Machinery Hill, Of the Orchard, and Northern Hammer. 5-10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Morning Kings Trio, Colton Warren, Maryann & The Money Makers

5-9:30 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Moth Oddities’ Art-A-Whirl Market

Shop 15 local makers and artists. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Moth Oddities, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl At Broken Clock

Featuring an artists’ market all weekend. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Broken Clock Brewing Company, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at Pryes

Featuring 20+ artists inside and on the patio during event hours. Fri.-Sun. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis.

Julie Buffalohead, 'Oblivious'

“Julie Buffalohead: Travois”

Paintings, fiber work, and mixed-media reliefs explore Native American stories and personal histories. 6-9 p.m. Dreamsong, 1237 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Liquid Zoo: Made by Hands

Daily fun includes food trucks, beer, and an artists’ market. Today’s bands: Maria and the Coins, Heavy Metal Brass Band, and Viva Knievel. 3-10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl Weekend

Outdoors: Bands On Vans and Big Salt at 8 p.m.; Uspop indoors at 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at BŪCH

Featuring a parking lot market with over 40 vendors, food trucks and BBQ, and DJ tunes with Leon James and Good Knight. 5-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. BŪCH Fermentary & Taproom, 1121 Quincy St NE, Minneapolis.

Rada K & the Cicadas

Funky fresh covers. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Michael August

5 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Dead Century

7:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Carolyn Mazloom

“Stitching Black Legacy: The Quilts of Carolyn Mazloomi”

The artist and founder of the Women of Color Quilters Network discusses her creative work, which features large-scale quilts featuring Black civil rights activists, leaders, and revolutionaries. 5:30-8 p.m. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis.



Bike to Work Day Celebration

Featuring free limited edition posters for the first 50 guests at Lowertown Bike Shop & Coffee Station, coffee samples from Backstory Coffee Roasters, bike experts, DJ tunes, and a variety of bike vendors. 4-6 p.m. Union Depot North Plaza, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

“Between Doubt and Desire: The Art of Don Grandbois”

This exhibition features 20 pieces of work spanning decades, curated by his great niece Hadley Dobish. 5-9 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Pryor Ave. N., St. Paul.

Midtown Global Market

Midtown Arts and Music Festival

This weekend, Midtown Global Market’s hosting its first-ever Music & Arts Festival. Interactive activities for families and kids include mural painting with Melodee Strong, who’s painted more than 80 murals around the world (including several on Lake Street), along with henna and face painting. There’ll be cooking demos from MGM chefs on Saturday and Sunday, and though there are way too many music and dance performances scheduled for us to name ‘em all, we can at least rattle off a few: Ballet Folklorico, Cole Thomas, Debbie Briggs Jazz Duo, Afrocontigba, Mirah Ammal & Al-Bahira Dance Theater. Free. Noon to 8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Em Cassel

Chris Holm & Friends

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Maibock German Spring Lager Release Party

Featuring beer poking, a free meat raffle with Anoka Meats Brat Raffle, and live music with the Jugsluggers. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Footnote and the Devine

With Economic Headwinds, 23 Watts. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jack Knife & The Sharps

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sheldon Grove Warblers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Liberty on Lake Garage Sale

Liberty on the Lake Neighborhood Garage Sale

Browse goods from dozens of homes in the neighborhood. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to noon Sat. Starting point: The corner of Manning and 75th, Stillwater.

“Granny’s House”

This sensory installation by Cinefilmu’s scenic designer Mariah Hanson is inspired by warm weekends at your grandma’s house. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Daily through May 18.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

White Boy Summer

SATURDAY

The Liquid Zoo: Made by Hands

Daily fun includes food trucks, beer, and an artists’ market. Today’s bands: The Dalmatian Club, Terrell X and the Unknown Potential, Faith Boblett: She’s All That, McNasty Brass Band, Tabah, Vicious Vicious, and White Boy Summer. Noon to 10 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Steve Solkela, Adam Bohanan, Cassandra Cole, Barbra Bow

12:30-8 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl Market at Sociable

Featuring 35+ vendors, food trucks, special drinks, and more. Tonight’s music lineup: Owen Trelstad and the Occasionals, Rhino Shrine, Beggars, Manias, Harlow, and Keep for Cheap. Noon to 8 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Outdoor Vintage and Markers’ Market

Noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl Weekend: Day 2

With Bands On Vans, Mary Jam, and Speed Riders. Outdoors. 6-10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



Socktopus

Indoors. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Juice Lord

Whirlygig 2025: Day 2

Featuring special beers on tap, food trucks, live art making from Chuck U and Cool Trash, vinyl pressing with Outta Wax, and the Flavor Market with 18 local artists and games. Today’s tunes: Palms Psalm, Anita Velveeta, Lighter Co., Dilly Dally Alley, Juice Lord, Obi Original & the Black Atlantics, Dylan Salfer Band, and Black Market Brass. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jon Sullivan Band

8 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl At Broken Clock

Featuring an artists’ market all weekend, live tattooing with Nokomis Tattoo, a cribbage tourney (starting at 12:45 p.m.), and tunes from Queen Jeanne, the Audacity, the Favorite Things, and LAZENLOW. Noon to 8 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Company, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

All Together Now

Featuring an artists’ market, food trucks, community groups, fun for kids, and tunes from 26 Bats!, Eleganza!, Greg Grease, bathtub cig, and Dr. Mambo's Combo. Noon to 6 p.m. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Turbo Tim

Crush-A-Whirl

Perhaps you’re the kind of multitude-containing person who loves art but also loves watching cars get crushed up, demo derby-style? If that’s the case, you’ve gotta get to Crush-A-Whirl, Turbo Tim’s annual car crushing Art-A-Whirl contribution. There’s something for everyone: balloon animals, live magic, face painting, music, burgers from recent RacketCast guests Angry Line Cook, coffee from Misfit. Oh yeah, and art—the Crush-A-Whirl art market runs the length of the event, so you can also pick up new prints, jewelry, or even tiny terrariums. But above all, don’t miss the car crush, which is scheduled for 4 p.m. Free. Noon to 6 p.m. Turbo Tim’s Anything Automotive Northeast, 2823 NE Central Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Earl-A-Whirl

Featuring a huge artist and vintage market plus DJ tunes all weekend. Tonight’s lineup includes DJ Dimitry Killstorm, Ms. Lakesha, DJ Michael Grey, Sophia Eris, and DJ Shannon Blowtorch. Noon to 11 p.m. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Mellifera

2:45-3:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Shredding Flannel

4-6:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Tyler Herwig

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory

Featuring “Material World,” new work by Mary Johnson in the gallery, traveling sculpture foundry WOW Mobile Metal Lab, portraiture from Amazing Arthur the Horse, food trucks, artist Alyssa Baguss, a parade from Southside Battletrain, live mural painting, and music, poetry, and performance from Ukrainian Village Band, Lydia Sophia, Will They Kiss, Molly, Riot Act Poetry, Tianna Riverbirch, Tecon Johnson, Bané, and Bella Ciao. Noon to 8 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.



Eurovision Grand Finale Watch Party

Featuring Euro-style beers, trivia at 1 p.m., temporary tattoos, games, and a live streaming of the big event at 2 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Rummage and Record Sale

Featuring thousands of records from concert photographer Christopher Goyette, rare framed concert photography, vintage posters, one-of-a-kind art, books, household gems, an entire Star Wars collection, classic toys, furniture, and clothing. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1406 W. 66th St., Minneapolis.

Doors Open

Doors Open



Civically curious folks who like to snoop and explore: This festival is for you. Doors Open invites everyone to visit local businesses, theaters, music venues, and public institutions, wandering and learning about areas rarely seen or open to the public. The venue roster for 2025 has been announced, and locations include the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis (last year’s tour included an opportunity to look at $4.7 million in cash), the Elmer L. Andersen Library’s huge underground archives, House of Balls’ ball-inspired arts and oddities, Foshay’s viewing deck and museum, and the Star Tribune’s vast North Loop newspaper printing facility. For a complete list of buildings and what they’ll be up to, keep and eye on doorsopenminneapolis.org. Most events are free; some require tickets/RSVPs. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Market Collective MN’s Makers’ Market

3-8 p.m. Summit Brewing, 910 Montreal Cir., St. Paul.

Minneaplus Pop-up

Shop plus-size vintage from Minneaplus. Noon to 4 p.m. Cake Plus Size, 5155 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

Thrift Expansion Party

Nine Lives celebrates adding room for shopping. With flash tattoos by Scout Cosmetics, tarot, champagne and treats from Moona Made, and live music. 4-8 p.m. Nine Lives, 1165 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Omega D.E.A.R. Story Hour

The Epsilon Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated (a Black Greek letter organization) reads two stories for kids six and under. 1-2 p.m. La Boulangerie Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Totally Rad Vintage Fest: Vintage Market

Featuring music and local vendors. Every third Saturday. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Bird Festival

If the hourslong screaming session outside my window the past few mornings is any indication, birds are very much back for the season. You can celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with this free festival, which includes several sessions of guided bird walks (including kid-friendly walks at 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.), a chance to meet live raptors, plus exhibits, activities, raffles, and food trucks. Last time I saw a raptor show I was so overwhelmed by how cool and beautiful the birds were that I cried! So this is a fun opportunity to see if your children are tougher than a 30-something Racket editor. Free. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, 10360 W. River Rd., Brooklyn Park; more info here.—Em Cassel

Knights and Pints

Knights & Pints

Are you ready for Ren Fest? You’re going to have to wait a couple of months before ye olde Shakopee faire returns, but in the meantime Boom Island has a one-day party with renaissance vibes and a (hopefully) less stressful drive to get there. Costumes are encouraged, whether you’re going for historical accuracy, looking for an excuse to bust out the fairy wings, or just feel like dressing like a hobbit. There will be real steel-on-steel battles during the day, with the Twin Cities Wyverns Armored Combat Team throwing down the gauntlet against each other (revisit our feature on ‘em here). A themed vendor market will have wares to explore, and the Loreweavers will play tavern songs in the evening. Special beers will be on tap, and Potter’s Pasties food truck will be stopping by. Free. Noon to 11 p.m. Boom Island Brewing , 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.—Jessica Armbruster

MPLS House

DJ tunes. 2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Peony Festival

Featuring plant giveaways, kids’ activities, flower fashion, and Chinese dance and poetry readings. 2:30-6 p.m. Phalen Park, 1624 Phalen Dr., St. Paul.

My Cousin Dallas

How they describe their sound: "The Replacements and the Barenaked Ladies getting together and covering Duran Duran.” No idea what that means! 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Catastrophic Heros

With Evernoir, Ecphasis. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mainstreet Days

Mainstreet Day Arts & Craft Fair

Featuring 250 vendors, entertainment, games for the kids, and food trucks. Find more info at jcihopkins.com. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Downtown Hopkins, 4 Ninth Ave. N., Hopkins.

Slow Irish Session

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The New Back Alley

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs!!! Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Food Truck Kick Off

Food in a parking lot! 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8015 Den Rd., Eden Prairie.

FARMERS' MARKETS

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers’ Market

One of the best markets in town. Visit the site for more info, including free bus pass downloads. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul (find parking at 420 E. Prince St., St. Paul).

NE Farmers’ Market

It’s back! Shop produce and artisanal goods every Saturday rain or shine. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Boniface Church’s Parking Lot, 629 NE Second St. NE, Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org. Through October 11

Al's FB

SUNDAY

Al’s Breakfast 75th Anniversary Party

God willing, there’ll always be Al’s Breakfast. Al Bergstrom opened Al's in 1950, back when railroad workers swarmed Dinkytown for lunch. Since then, the 14-seat, 790-square-foot, cash-only greasy spoon diner has come to resemble the rickety house from Pixar’s Up—an improbable throwback holdout amid a sea of glitzy development. Doug Grina and Jim Brandes purchased Al’s when Bergstrom retired in 1973, and in 2016 they sold it to veteran server Alison Kirwin. "Al's Breakfast itself hasn't changed very much, but Dinkytown since the '90s has changed a lot,” Kirwin, who covered a shift for a friend in 1996 and never looked back, told me for this recent feature on Dinkytown. For its big 75th anniversary bash, Al’s will stage a pancake cookout in the parking lot, followed by a day of memories (Kirwin encourages guests to bring songs, poems, stories, and artifacts related to Al’s) and music (Taylor Donskey, the Summit Hill Brass Quintet, U of MN Alumni Marching Band). In the aforementioned feature, this reporter broke from his typical Cronkite-ian composure and, practically begging, asked Kirwin if Al’s will remain open and changeless forever. “That’s the plan,” she responded with a patient chuckle. Well then! Here’s to at least 75 more years. Free. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Al’s Breakfast, 413 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Art-A-Whirl Market at Sociable

Featuring 35+ vendors, food trucks, special drinks, and more. Tonight’s music lineup: SJMS and Twin Town Band. Noon to 5 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Liquid Zoo: Made by Hands

Daily fun includes food trucks, beer, and an artists’ market. Today’s tunes are provided by Backyard Boombox. Noon to 6 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl At Broken Clock

Featuring an artists’ market, Break the Bubble benefit inside, and tunes from the Confused. Noon to 6 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Company, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Phil Kitze & Friends

8 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Whirlygig Juliet Farmer

Whirlygig 2025: Day 3

Featuring special beers on tap, food trucks, live art making from Chuck U and Cool Trash, vinyl pressing with Outta Wax, and the Flavor Market with 18 local artists and games. Today’s tunes: Marvelous, BAKKWOODDRIFT feat. Solorah, Clare Doyle, Salty Dog, Aby Wolf and Kabyesh Kaviraj, and Javier Santiago. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Earl-A-Whirl

Featuring a huge artists’ market plus DJ tunes all weekend. Tonight’s lineup includes DJ Mike2600 and DJ So Supreme. Noon to 6 p.m. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Art-A-Whirl at NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory

Featuring “Material World,” new work by Mary Johnson in the gallery, portraiture from Amazing Arthur the Horse, food trucks, a parade from Minnesota ArtCars Parade in the Sculpture Quad, and music, poetry, and performance from Backman & Minnesota ArtCars, Vittorio and the Bridges, Joan of Profile, Riot Act Poetry, Raycurt AKA Fiddla & Philippe Gallandat, Subtitle, Augie Babel, and Bella Ciao. Noon to 6 p.m. NE Sculpture/Gallery Factory, 1720 Madison St. NE, Minneapolis.

Switchyard Promo pic

Art-A-Whirl Weekend: Day 3

With Switchyard, Diane, Jake La Botz & Mikkel. Indoors. 3-10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Beagle's Back Up Band

6-8:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Changeups

3-5 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Hawona Sullivan Janzen

“(salt: for anyone who ever lost someone)”

Hawona Sullivan Janzen gives a performance and artist talk on her new work. 2 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, Whitney Square Building, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

MCE Comics & Kegs

Featuring 30 tables of comics. RSVP for free here. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Surly Brewing Company, 520 SE Malcolm Ave., Minneapolis.

Bee's Sunday Funday Market

The pop-up shopping event includes vintage from local vendors. 5-7:30 p.m. Resource Mpls, 512 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Pazzazz Art & Makers Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Cult Cinema Classics: What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Sunday Funday

Food trucks in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Art Dept.

Jazz, blues, latin, groove and more. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bingo With Pete!

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Karaoke with Ally

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.