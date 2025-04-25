Freeloader Friday: 131 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

Art in Bloom, presented by Friends of the Institute.

FRIDAY

Art In Bloom

For over 40 years, Art in Bloom has challenged florists to render iconic works from the museum in flora. The results? Often whimsical, usually abstract, and undeniably creative. This spring over 100 businesses and independent creatives will create pieces inspired by paintings, sculptures, and other works throughout the building. Pop a Claritin-D and explore the galleries, which will smell amazing. Related events this weekend include an opening night party with live music and drinks, workshops on bouquet making and Ikebana (the Japanese art of flower arranging), and family-friendly happenings. Pieces will be on display throughout the weekend (though it’s best to get there earlier before the wilting begins), and admission, as always, is free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more details here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Independent Bookstore Weekend

Pick up a bookstore passport at any of the 37 (!!!) participating bookstores Friday through Sunday and get it stamped at different locations for the chance to win prizes. Find more info and a list of locations here.

Late Night at the Ox: DJ Blue Funk

8-11 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Schmidt Artists' Lofts

Saint Paul Art Crawl

What do St. Paul’s creative lofts, business districts, and galleries have to offer? A lot, as the ever-sprawling Saint Paul Art Crawl demonstrates twice each year, in the spring and fall. Over the next three weekends, artsy pockets of various neighborhoods will showcase their thriving communities via open houses, friendly happy hours, open studio demonstrations, special sales, pop-up galleries, exhibitions, and more. In past years, weekends have been divvied up by neighborhood; this year they’ve got groupings by ward, so be sure to check the map to see what areas are highlighted each week. This week is all about Ward 2, with especially active hubs including the Union Depot in Lowertown, F-O-K Studios near Harriet Island, and the Schmidt Artist lofts on West Seventh. It’s all free, and while hours vary by venue, in general they are: 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details at ​​stpaulartcollective.org. April 25-May 11—Jessica Armbruster

Saint Paul Art Crawl: F-O-K Studios

Featuring over 50 artists on five floors, free food and drinks, free parking (follow event parking signs), and live music. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. F-O-K Studios at Farwell-on-Water, 106 W. Water St. (just south of Harriet Island), St. Paul.

Schmidt Spring Art Crawl

Featuring over 80 local artists, music, and food. Part of the Saint Paul Art Crawl. 6-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 7 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Sounds of Schmidt Music Festival: Day 1

J-Mo on the Beat, Niny Salem (inside and outside). 6-9 p.m. Schmidt’s Rathskeller, 900 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Saint Paul Art Crawl: Union Depot

With 30 local artists. 5-9 p.m. Fri.;10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Machinery Hill

Machinery Hill

4:30-6:30 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Courtney Yasmineh, Ira Haze Trio, Stony River Trio

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Hip-Hop Underground, Under Ground

This reoccurring showcase features a revolving lineup of local artists, predominantly from the R&B and hip-hop genres. Tonight’s lineup: Damascus, $aD, and Rojohasu. The first hour is open mic (bring your own .WAV file if you have ‘em). 7 p.m. Whitey’s Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Hiahli

Hip-hop tunes with rock ‘n’ vibes. 6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sounds Of Schmidt

With Glass-Eyed Brother, the Montys, D. Santos. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Devil Dodger

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Garden Tigers

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Arbor Day at McRae Park Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

Minneapolis Arbor Day Celebration

Featuring a variety of tree-themed activities for all ages, dozens of different types of tree plantings, tree seedlings to take home for free, education sessions, harnessed tree climbing with forestry professionals, lawn games (chess, checkers, mancala, kubb), expert advice, a nature play area made from reused tree limbs, and local food trucks. 4-8 p.m. Kenny Park, 1328 W. 58th St., Minneapolis.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

Brit rock. 8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

LP Project

Piano and violin tunes with vocals. 7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Hawona Sullivan Janzen

“(salt: for anyone who ever lost someone)”

New work by Hawona Sullivan Janzen. 4-7 p.m. Form+Content Gallery, 210 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

“One Good Human: In This Art Together”

Over 30 Twin Cities artists coming together for an exhibition celebrating the power of choosing kindness. 6:30-10 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Walker West Music Academy’s Grand Opening

Founded in 1988, this education and performance center reopens in a new 16,000-square-foot facility. With a ribbon cutting, remarks, a reception, and an evening performance by the Kamoinge Strings on Fri.; performances from musical groups, poetry readings, tours, and food trucks Sat. Find more info here. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat. Walker West Academy, 650 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

Squid City Slingers Promo

Squid City Slingers

Folk, bluegrass, and jazz. 6:30 p.m. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Timberwolves Watch Parties

Your sixth-seeded Timberwolves (49-33) began the postseason last Saturday night in Los Angeles against the third-seeded Lakers (50-32), and the shit-for-brains NBA punditry class didn’t give 'em a chance. Fine, very well, whatever: Ant loves the disrespect, and the Wolves buried the Lakers, 117-95, under an avalanche of three pointers. Luka Dončić acted like a foul-baiting baby; Jaden McDaniels acted like an icy-veined assassin; Lakers fans acted like Lakers fans. We simply love to see it. As for Game 2... let's just not talk about Game 2? Keep the party going this week at the best Timberwolves bar in town for Game 3 (8:30 p.m. Friday) and Game 4 (2:30 p.m. Sunday)—then hopefully we'll just need one more! “It’s really a cool thing to have come together for us, because we are, like, such genuine fans,” says Dan Herman, Falling Knife’s chief revenue officer. "First and foremost, as a fan, I'm like, holy god, this is amazing.” Falling Knife co-founder Tom Berg, a beloved member of the Twin Cities beer and music scenes, died unexpectedly earlier this month, so hoist a Tomm's lager in his honor. See the complete Wolves-Lakers schedule here. Falling Knife Brewing Co., 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jay Boller

Timberwolves Watch Parties

Get $1 off pints of beers (or $2 off when the Wolves are winning!). No beer deals during Sunday bingo, though. 8:30 p.m. Fri.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. Bald Man Brewing Company, 2020 Silver Bell Rd., Eagan.

Timberwolves Watch Party

Drink specials are promised. 8:30 p.m. Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave. S., St. Louis Park.

Lucy Kreisler Smith

“Dark to Light, from Holocaust to America”

A posthumous exhibit featuring work from Lucy Kreisler Smith. 3-7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Vandalia Tower, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Daniel Bakken

6-8 p.m. Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 35th St. W., St. Louis Park.

OMNI After Dark: Disco Fever

They’re busting out the dance floor. 7-11 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Olds on Selby Launch Celebration

There’s a new vintage shop in town, and they’re having an opening party this weekend with snacks and deals. 4-6 p.m. Olds on Selby, 164 Dale St. N., St. Paul.

Axel & Betty

Oulaw country. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

Pub Song Social at Gus the Bardic Troubador

7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd. #320, Minnetonka

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

30 Days of Biking

This is more than a festival or one specific event; 30 Days of Biking is an experience, a challenge, a global community, and, maybe, a paradigm shift. 30 Days of Biking is a worldwide event with local roots; each spring participants vow to bike every day for the month of April, be it a short neighborhood trip or a full-blown multi-mile excursion. It’s a chance to feel more confident biking around town, to experience trails, and to see the world on two wheels (or one, you wacky unicyclers!). You won’t have to do it alone, as there are a bunch of friendly bike rides this month; watch the 30 Days’ Facebook page for updates on group rides, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Dogs are welcome at Wandering Leaf's anniversary party.

SATURDAY

Wandering Leaf Brewing 2nd Anniversary Party

When Wandering Leaf opened in 2023, none other than Racket described the plant-heavy St. Paul brewery as “a conservatory all year round… a 16-tap oasis on West Seventh.” Now, as the place turns two, it’s time to party. Wandering Leaf enlisted a killer fleet of food trucks for its big b-day bash, including: (Racket fav) Wrecktangle Pizza, (Racket fav) MN Dairy Lab, Amazing Momo, Burger Fundamentals, and Tried and True Confections. Tunes-wise, you’ll get live sets from the Bugle Boys, Little Fevers, and (Racket fav) Monica LaPlante, whose last name, it must be stated, summons the many green guys littering the taproom. There’ll be activities for all ages (a bounce house, cornhole, giant Jenga), special beer releases, and “DOGS!” Write organizers: “Last year we captured photos of over 20 dogs. Let’s beat our record this year! Make sure to ask our beertenders for a dog treat!” Sounds like a plan. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Wandering Leaf Brewing Co., 2463 Seventh St. W., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Smashfest

A thin, crusty patty on a squishy-but-flat bun? Preferably with equal parts melty American cheese? Yep, we’re talking about smash burgers. These things are so beloved by burgerheads that, for the second year, Insight has decided to dedicate an entire day to the art of the smash. Burger-related happenings this day include a competition between Angry Line Cook, Private Sector Provisions, Burger Daddies, and Garillers, judged by festival-goers and a lineup of local celebrities, including Racket’s dedicated burger aficionado Jay Boller. There will be two limited-edition beer releases of SMaSH today, one made with single malt and another with single hop. Other smashed fun to be had includes a burger-themed market from Garden Witch Co. and a Super Smash Bros. tournament hosted by 2D Con, plus bluegrass tunes from Triple Fiddle, the Foxgloves, and the Roe Family Singers. Catch our recent interview with two of the participants, Angry Line Cook and Burger Daddies, here. Free. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Jagged Little Datas

Alanis Morissette tunes. 6 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Cut Productions’ 20th Anniversary: RETURN

DJ sets include soca, dancehall, Latin, Bollywood, and chutney. 21+. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Little Charity Book Truck

Little Charity Book Truck 2025 Opening Celebration

Little Charity Book Truck is MN’s only nonprofit mobile bookstore, and because it’s entirely volunteer run, every dollar—every single dollar!—that the mobile bookstore brings in goes back to the community. They’ll kick off the 2025 season with a bookselling bang, stopping by Base Camp Coffee & Provisions and Unmapped Brewing Co. with a selection of books for readers of all ages and fun freebies like "Read more, help more" pencils. The pop-ups coincide with Independent Bookstore Day, which is a great chance to get out and support any local bookstore you love, and you can find more info on this year’s celebration courtesy of the Midwest Independent Booksellers Association. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Base Camp Coffee & Unmapped Brewing, 14635 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Lliam Xiong

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Art Beagle’s Backup Band

6-6:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Matthew Thomas & Wounded Wing, Wailing Loons, Ancient Waves

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sounds Of Schmidt Day 2

With Alexander Natalie, Halfway Down, Labrador Wild. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Emmy Woods

With Courtney Yasmineh. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Merlins Rest 8th Anniversary Celebration

Happy birthday to an exceptional English pub! With tunes and performances all day from Gus the Bard, Lochtune, Rince Na Charroi Irish Dancers, Root Pickers, and Deano & the Dinosaurs. Noon to 11 p.m. Merlins Rest, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Sounds of Schmidt Music Festival: Day 2

With Grace Panian, J-Mo & the J-Lighters, TH3, Faux Pseudo, Fairy Boat Music, and V Roberts (indoors), plus Tom Mobry, Lilianna Rindal, Jeff Becker, Dan Rumsey, and Andrew Diminstein (outdoors). Noon to 7 p.m. Schmidt’s Rathskeller, 900 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Slow Roll MSP

Slow Roll Season Kick-Off

Join Melanin In Motion and the Great Northern for a special Northside Slow Roll exploring nature narratives with poet Michael Kleber Diggs, ending at the Trailhead with a fresh oatmeal bar. No bike? No problem; just let ‘em know when you RSVP here. 7:30-9:30 a.m. 1221 Theodore Wirth Parkway, Minneapolis.

Jump Up! Greenway-Lake Street Cultural Caravan

Featuring performances by Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue Aztec Dancers and The Little Coyote Puppet Theater plus arts and crafts for all ages. From there, folks are invited to bike or walk to the Midtown Global Market for more fun and games. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Midtown Greenway, across from Venture Bikes and Coffee near 10th Ave.

Piecycle Ride

Join the Bryn Mawr Active Transportation Committee and MPLS Piecycle Club on a friendly ride to Rustica in Uptown. 2 p.m. Bassett Creek Playground, Chestnut and Thomas, Minneapolis.

Weekly Pastry Rides

Celebrate 30 Days of Biking with this easy-going weekly ride with free pastries. Maat behind the shop. 9 a.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through April 26

Forma Clay Promo

Spring Makers Market + Plant Party

Shop plants and plant accessories. 3-7 p.m. Forma Clay, 812 W. 46th St., Minneapolis.

Houseplant Popup + Swap

The folks at Minneapolis Craft Market head to Wagners for a plant-themed party. Featuring a mini market with plant and garden vendors, food and coffee, and hands-on workshops and demonstrations. Bring a healthy plant or cutting to donate or trade, and take some new greens home. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Local Vendor Market

Featuring vendors selling sweets, clothing, jewelry, and more. Entertainment includes DJ tunes, a mechanical bull, a bounce house, and food trucks. Noon to 6 p.m. 4120 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

MN Artisan Market’s Night Market

Shop local makers and creatives. 5-9:30 p.m. Modist Brewing, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

April’s Makers’ Market: Earth Day Weekend

Featuring local makers and upcyclers, with a Mend in Public Day clinic hosted by Rethink Clothing. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Audrey Rose Vintage, 3508 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Spring Cleaning Swap

Folks, you can swap it all here: clothing (on hangers), accessories, home decor, art, and small appliances. With snacks and karaoke in the lobby. Find more details about how to participate on Instagram. Noon to 4 p.m. Back Pocket Vintage, 1200 Concord St. N. #208, South St. Paul.

The Re Up: Urban Clothing x Unlimited Arts Streetwear Pop-Up

The last event before this goes outdoors, shop hoodies, sweatshirts, tees, and more from small vendors. Noon to 6 p.m. Unlimited Arts, 1936 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mend in Public Day

Head on over to a participating studio and mend stuff, share tips on mending, and make new friends. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Curiosity Studio, 3607 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 2-4 p.m. at Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. NE, Minneapolis.

"Material World" Mary Johnson

“Material World”

New work by Mary Johnson explores over- and ethical-consumption via pieces made from recycled materials found in thrift stores or even just off the streets. With music from ﻿Bané, Raycurt aka Fiddla, Subtitle, and Bella Ciao, followed by a special fire arts performance from Singed Nipples at 8:30 p.m. 6 to 8 p.m. NE Sculpture, Casket Arts Factory, 1720 NE Madison St., Minneapolis.

“Heated Discussion”

This exhibit explores connection and conversation through the art of vitreous enamel (a technique where a glass coating is fused onto metal via high heat). Artists include Ta-coumba Aiken and Christopheraaron Deanes. 2-4 p.m. Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, 3749 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Queer Women in Sports Panel

Journalist Jana Shortal moderates, with Sylvia Braaten (Twin Cities Gemini Rugby), Chelsey Falzone (Minnesota Twins), and Kate Voss (Minnesota Lynx). Tickets are free here (donations also accepted); a livestream Zoom of the talk can be viewed here. 11:30 a.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Free at Film Score Fest: The See-Saw Accordion

In celebration of the fest’s featured instrument this year, the accordion, guests can try playing a larger-than-life version in the theater’s lobby. 1-7 p.m. History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul.

Free at Film Score Fest: Film Score Fest B-Sides

See films not selected for the main screening along with their original digital scores. 3-4:15 p.m. History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul.

Film Score Fest 2025 Panel Discussion

Filmmakers and composers discuss their processes. 4:30-5:15 p.m. History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul.

"Cities and Towns" Mark Horton

“Cities & Towns”

New paintings by Mark Horton. Featuring an artist’s talk at 1 p.m. followed by an opening reception from 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Art in the Basement Art Party

Make collaborative art at this party which will include a gallery of art, vendors, and other hands-on fun. 6-11 p.m. 3608 Park. Ave. S., Minneapolis.

We Are Half of Iran’s Population (2009)

interviews with members of the Women Rights Activists of Iran in the runup to the 2009 elections. 12:30 p.m. Part of the Iranian Film Festival. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

The May Lady (1998)

A divorced woman meets resistance from her teen son when she starts to date. 2 p.m. Part of the Iranian Film Festival. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

See You Tomorrow, Elina (2011)

A documentary about how Iranian politics shapes a child’s life. 4 p.m. Part of the Iranian Film Festival. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Gotta Dance Soul Line Dance Promo

Gotta Dance Soul Line Dance

A free group dance session led by Tina Jackson. RSVP to secure a spot. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Sabathani Community Center, 310 38th St. E., Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market's Opening Weekend

One of the best markets in town kicks off the warm weather season. Visit the site for more info, including free bus pass downloads. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul (find parking at 420 E. Prince St., St. Paul).

Nintendo Day Promo

Nintendo Day

Gamergate? More like gamer… great! Hm, might need to workshop that one, but here’s the sitch: This Saturday is Nintendo Day at Boom Island Brewing, and costumes are very much encouraged. Pokécon is bringing Nintendo video gaming and retro games; a vendor market will welcome vendors selling video game-themed wares; and Boom Island will have special Nintendo-themed beers on tap all day. (Princess Peach Sour, Kirby Kölsch… the possibilities are endless.) There’s even a video game rave—not entirely sure what that entails—from 7-10 p.m. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd. #320, Minnetonka; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Video Game Swap Meet and Sale

Check out collections from 12+ vendors selling everything from Atari, Nintendo, Sega, PlayStation, Xbox, and more, plus toys. Bring quarters; there will also be arcade games. 1-4 p.m. Torg Brewery, 8421 University Ave. NE, Spring Lake Park.

All Belong Here: A Mini Poetry Festival of Inclusive Belonging.

This St. Cloud event features author readings, music performances, hands-on activities, and a free lunch. Writers include Sun Yung Shin, Muna Abdulahi, Carissa Natalia Bacaonguis, Thuba Nguyen, and Chavonn Williams Shen, plus Native American rock band War Bonnet. Find more info and registration details here. 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Midtown Square, 3333 W. Division St., St. Cloud.

Cars and Caves Courtesy Steve Olson/Chanhassen AutoPlex

Cars and Caves

It’s back! This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Wishes & More. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

International Sculpture Day

Learn about the sculpture trail at this guided tour. Meet at the visitor center. 10-11 a.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Maple Grove Food Truck Spring Fling

Choose from 15+ trucks. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Home Depot, 15800 Grove Cir. N., Osseo.

Free Paper Shredding

It’s a great time to start shredding documents. 10 a.m. to noon. Columbia Heights Recycling Center, 3801 Madison St. NE, Columbia Heights.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs! Noon to 2 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

GIDO (Great Indian Dance Off)

This -style dance-off hosted by South Asian Arts and Theater House invited teams perform 30 seconds of original choreography in any dance style, but the music must be Indian. 1-5 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Food Truck Kickoff FB

SUNDAY

2025 Food Truck Season Kick-Off

If you’re not regularly eating a meal in a parking lot, are you even enjoying the warmer months in Minnesota? For the past six years, food trucks have regularly convened in this St. Paul church parking lot to offer an asphalt food court of delights. They’re going big this year, with nearly 30 food trucks at the kickoff event this weekend. On the menu today: samosas, cheese curd tacos, pierogies, Thai street food, waffles, ice cream, and at least three different egg roll places. Find the full lineup of trucks here. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

April Death Cafe

A free-form conversation around all things death, dying, life, and living. 6 p.m. Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Spring Art Crawl Makers Market

Featuring makers, vintage sellers, and Saint Paul Art Crawl Artists, with tunes from Angry Line Cook. 2-7 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Marigold Spring Mini Market

Hosted by the NA/THC shop, with wine sampling and more in the lobby. 2-5 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Earth Day Clothing Swap

Bring gently used women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories and take something home. Find more details here. 1-3 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 Cty. Rd. E W, St. Anthony.

Spring Pop-Up

Shop jewelry, vintage, baked goods, and more. 1-4 p.m. Moth Studio, 13 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Nicollet Island Spring Market

Shop 70 local makers, plus tunes from Squid City Slingers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nicollet Island Pavilion, 71 Power St., Minneapolis.

Sounds of Schmidt Music Festival: Day 3

Ditty Wish, Lily Horizon, MJGD, Joe Kelly (indoors) plus Skarlette Woods, Emma Jane, Sadie Maguire, and Ditty Wish (outdoors). Noon to 5 p.m. Schmidt’s Rathskeller, 900 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Cult Cinema Classics: Trainspotting

7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Under the Skin of the City (2001)

An Iranian family struggles to stay afloat financially. 2 p.m. Part of the Iranian Film Festival. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

A Move (2024)

This short film from Iranian director Elahe Esmaili features a cross-generational discussion of women’s roles in society. 4 p.m. Part of the Iranian Film Festival. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.

Corpse Reviver



The season finale! 3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Minnesota Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival

Organizers tout the fourth-annual Minnesota Qeej and Hmong Arts Festival, which comes to Union Depot this weekend, as “the only festival of its kind in Minnesota and likely the entire United States devoted to celebrating the Qeej instrument, Hmong folk arts, and Hmong music and dance.” (The Qeej is a wind instrument made from bamboo that plays a special role in Hmong funeral rituals; you can watch it in action and learn more about it here courtesy of Twin Cities PBS.) The festival will also have crafts and cultural activities for kids, plus food vendors for hungry folks of all ages. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

Randy’s Gathering

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sounds Of Schmidt Day 4

With Emma Jane, Joe Kelly, Sandie Magerster, Fairy Boat Music, Devotion, and JOWL. 5 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jazz Appreciation Month

Enjoy jazz from four bands. 2-3:30 p.m. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

The Real Chuck NORAD



7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sweet Amanita

Roots and country. 3 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., #102, Minneapolis.

The Mill City Reading Series

Hear works from University of Minnesota MFA in Creative Writing students. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mom-A-Palooza Market

Shop for mom (or yourself). 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Food Trucks Season Kick-Off

Yep, more food in a parking lot. Choose from 12+ trucks. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lowe’s Home Improvement, 3205 Vicksburg Ln. N., Plymouth.

Safe Hands Rescue

Noon to 2 p.m. Meet adoptable dogs! Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Presenting: Young Edition

Traditional Korean music. 3 p.m. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.