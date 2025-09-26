Freeloader Friday: 123 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

FRIDAY

Back to the Future

Pre-movie offerings include drinks, snacks, music, yard games, a campfire with marshmallow and hot dog roasting, and a real time-traveling DeLorean (well, a real DeLorean at least). 6:30 p.m.; movie at around 7:15 p.m. Windom Park, 2301 NE Johnson St., Minneapolis.

Grand Lilac, Shrimp Olympics, True Lust

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Aeris & The Piggies

With Conifero, Loan Sum. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

DOGtoberfest Saint Paul Brewing

DOGtoberfest



Can dogs celebrate Oktoberfest? They can at Saint Paul Brewing, which kicks off its seasonal celebration series with a dog-themed party. This Friday, canines will party with dog “beer” and pup cups on tap. A Halloween-style costume contest will entertain humans, who can also enjoy fall brews and shop for their fur friends at the local dog-themed vendor market. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

RJ Vocal

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

JoJo Green

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Taste of Northeast Fest FB

Taste of Northeast Festival

Featuring live music, cultural performances, and food daily, plus a local makers marketplace, kids' activities, bingo, and a used book sale Sat. A portion of the event proceeds will benefit FOCUS Minnesota and East Side Neighborhood Services. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat. St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral, 1701 Fifth St. NE, Minneapolis.

Salsa Brava

Salsa, cumbia, bachata, and other Latin DJ’d tunes. 8 p.m. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Backyard Bassbox: Nitepunk

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Matthew Griswold

Alt-folk tunes. 6-8 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Epic Fall Sale

Shop CDs, records, 45s, LPs, and promo kits and posters all priced $1-$5. 4-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat. Let It Be Records, 680 Transfer Rd., St. Paul.

'Please!' Felicia Cooper

Please!

An original performance featuring pop music, projection, and puppetry. Tickets for this show are sliding scale, with a $0 option available. Find more info here; tickets can be reserved here. 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

Stardust Rendezvous

Off-Leash Area’s Neighborhood Garage Tour returns with this tale of three aliens from three different worlds who crash on a remote planet. Show’s at Turbo Tim’s are free. RSVP and find more info here. 7 p.m. Fri. (with ASL interpretation) and Sat. (with audio description). Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive, 2375 Mounds View Blvd., St. Paul.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”



Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Skate

Join Twin Cities Skaters for an open skate with free rentals and disco jams from DJ Presto. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. through September 26. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Pryes Fest Tim McGee

Pryes Fest



It’s mid-September, which means it’s Oktoberfest season: a time when we drink beer, carb up on pretzels, and listen to oompah bands as the weather gets colder. While many breweries will host one-day parties this month, Pryes is going all out with three three-day weekends of special events inside and out on the patio. There’ll be music every day, from traditional tunes with the Bavarian Musikmeisters to modern indie rock from Al Church. Every Saturday, baby goats from The Hayloft will visit and enjoy gentle interactions while kid-friendly stuff like facepainting, pumpkin decorating, and other crafts will abound Saturdays and Sundays. There will, of course, be giant pretzels and beer every day of this fest, with .5- and 1-liter steins available for purchase; special items on tap include the PryesFest Märzen, the Pragmatic Pilsner, a peach sour, and Orange Bliss, which was last seen at the State Fair. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Pryes Brewing, 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

Oktoberfest at Fulton



Here’s another celebration that’s the real deal (or, as real as a Midwest brewery celebrating a 215-year-old German holiday can be). For two weekends there will be beer, including imported Oktoberfest Märzen, Hefeweizens, and Munich darks from Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr, as well as Fulton’s Festbier and other seasonal offerings. Draught beer is a stein-only affair, so be sure to bring your own or buy one in the beer tent. Entertainment goes all-in on ye olde Bavaria, with traditional bands and polka dancers onstage. The menu includes things like currywurst, brat and schnitzel plates, pretzels, cheese curds, and a three-foot Meterwurst dubbed “3 Feet of Meat” from Lowry Hill Provisions. Saturdays will be extra sporty, with folks from MN Brewery Running Series drinking post-5K beer on Sep. 20 and the Fulton Gran Fondo by Free Bikes For Kidz on Sep. 27. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. Fulton Brewing Facility, 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at fultonbeer.com.—Jessica Armbruster

Okotberfest at Utepils



Featuring corgi races and fashion events, bingo, stein-holding and pretzel-eating contests, live music, Polkarobics, and free meat raffles. Find more info here. Free Fri.; $10 Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Oktoberfest Weekend

With seasonal beers on tap, a stein-holding competition, giveaways, and other fun. Fri.-Sun. Southern Social Woodbury, 1424 Weir Dr., Woodbury.

Luce Line Brewing’s Oktoberfest



Tunes, food trucks, kolsch service, and best dirndl and lederhosen contests. The main events are on Sat., with smaller offerings on Fri. and Sun. Find the complete schedule at lucelinebrewing.com. 2:30-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 8 p.m. Sun. Luce Line Brewing, 12901 16th Ave. N., Plymouth. Through October 4

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Borough Block Party FB

SATURDAY

Borough Block Party



Would you believe that Borough’s annual block party is about to celebrate its 12th year? Well… believe it! For the dozenth time, Borough is bringing an all-day party to the North Loop, with Parlour Burgers, bevs, and lots of live music (cover band Viva Knievel, DJs galore) and dancing. There’s no cover, it’s all-ages, and dogs are welcome, so you really have no excuse not to swing by with the whole family, including the furry and/or four-legged members. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. Parlour/Borough, 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

The North Loop Gallery Walk

Features special events, receptions, and more at Art at 801 (801 N. Washington Ave.), Form + Content (201 N. Second St.), Veronique Wantz (901 N. Fifth St.), and Kicknernick galleries (430 N. First Ave.). 5-8 p.m. Find more info here.

801 Gallery Group Show

Featuring work from artists Mary Johnson, Mark Hirte, and Ellen Thomson. The opening reception includes live music from Spirit House Quartet, wine and other beverages, and chocolate. Part of the Fall North Loop Gallery Walk. 5-8 p.m. 801 Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis.

In the Alley Oktoberfest

MartinPatrick3 hosts this alley party featuring a local makers market, German tunes, a beer garden, and eats. Also Oct. 4. Noon to 4 p.m. MartinPatrick3, 212 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

Scaramouche!

A celebration of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which turns 50 this year. With a sing-a-long, mustaches for the first 50 people, and $1 off drinks for folks in costume. 5-8 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous 2024 Solcana Fitness

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous



A barbell, per Wikipedia, is “a piece of exercise equipment used in weight training, bodybuilding, weightlifting, powerlifting and strongman, consisting of a long bar, usually with weights attached at each end.” A barbel, on the other hand, is “a group of carp-like freshwater fish, almost all of the genus Barbus.” Is that why Drop Deadlift Gorgeous’s branding features a big, strong fish this year? Impossible to say. What we do know for sure is that Solcana's annual deadlift competition is back. The queer-owned Minneapolis gym will once again raise money for trans communities while supporting trans rights, especially when it comes to inclusion in sports. You can watch 150 lifters at Hook & Ladder (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and check out the afterparty, with food and vendors, at Arbeiter Brewing Co. (1-6 p.m.). Free. Hook & Ladder + Arbeiter Brewing, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Vintage Vendorfest

Featuring 10+ guest vendors, plus hot dogs and Hamm’s. 3 p.m. to dusk (this is an outdoor party). 316 Vintage, 316 S. 42nd St., Minneapolis.

Fright Night Market

Cinema of the Macabre hosts this market filled with horror in all forms: vinyl, VHS, collectibles, books, clothing. With DJ tunes, tarot readings, and a spoooooky mystery movie in the tap room. 5-10 p.m.; movie starts at 9 p.m. Falling Knife Brewing, 783 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Northside Vibrations Music Festival

Featuring a community dance-off, food trucks, and tunes from Old School Soul, Harris Parker, William “Truth Maze” Harris, DJ Chaz, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. North Commons Park, 1801 James Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Sociable Cider’s Anniversary Party

With tunes from Pretty Pretty Please, Duskrat, Manias, Of the Orchard, Nathan Graham, and Oister Boy on Sat.; and a local maker’s market with 15+ artists and tunes from Local Youth Music, Cellar Dwellers, and Sarah Jane Music School. 1:30-10 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Ride • Walk • Reflect • Remember

Melanin In Motion, the Cultural Wellness Center, and Greenway Jump UP take riders on a ride and walk showcasing community, history, and liberation storytelling. The morning starts with a bike pickup/slow roll to Fort Snelling via the Greenway, followed by a ride and Wendell Phillips reenactment/freedom walk, a monologue performance, a symbolic freedom walk, and ending in a performance and community meal at Midtown Global Market. Sign up and find more info, including each event’s location and start time, here. 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2834 10th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

10th Annual Marydale Festival

Featuring over 60 artists, food trucks, a petting zoo, live tunes, and kids’ activities. Noon to 5 p.m. This quirky, neighborhood festival is bigger than ever for its 10th anniversary. Find more info at marydalefestival.org. Marydale Park, 542 Maryland Ave. W., St. Paul.

Courtesy Art Scraps

The ArtScraps Community Celebration

ArtStart celebrates the purchase of the ArtScraps Creative Reuse Materials and Idea Center building, where it has been located for over 30 years. The party includes a performance from Hijinks Stilts, music by Batucada do Norte, a visit from the Poetry Bus, hands-on art-making activities, ArtCars, foods trucks, and free stuff. 3-6 p.m. 1459 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

Ghost Hunting Day Party

Featuring deals, DJ tunes, aura photography, and live llamas stopping by from 1-4 p.m. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Larissa Loden HQ, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

City vs Burnley (PL)

9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Ales for ALS

Featuring a collaboration beer release of the same name, a silent auction, live music, and an ice bucket dunk tank. 1-10 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Late Night Comedy at the Ox

Every fourth Saturday of the month. 10 p.m. Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

MPLSART 20th Anniversary Party



The best art guide in the Twin Cities is turning 20 this year. Started in 2005 by artist/designer Emma Berg, MPLSART was created to showcase the local scene and the artists making it in ways that the newspapers weren’t. Think muralists, yarn bombers, graffiti artists, and folks hosting shows in non-traditional spaces like apartments, underpasses, and warehouses. How did they do this? Through helping artists put on exhibitions, maintaining an online calendar, and writing up lots of profiles. “It felt important to build something that would shine a light on a new group of artists emerging,” says Berg, in a Q&A with her former website. “Artists such as Jennifer Davis, John Grider, Eric Inkala, and Amy Rice were doing something that I wanted to highlight.” These days Berg resides in NYC, but MPLSART lives on with a staff of four who maintain this important resource for artists and the art-minded. They’ll be celebrating this weekend with—what else?—a gallery show featuring artists including Russ White, Philli Irvin, Melissa Sisk, Sean Ferris, Miku, and HOTTEA. Free. Southside Preservation Society, 6-10 p.m. 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

The Record Club, Avantide

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cold Sweat

With Wish Wash, Avantide. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Efmi

9 p.m.-midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Jiggs Lee Invasion

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

“José María Velasco: A View of Mexico”

Opening this weekend at Mia, this show features works from the noted 19th-century landscape painter. Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; artsmia.org. September 27 through January 4

“Nature’s Reflection”

Featuring work by Jodi Reeb and Lynne Sarnoff-Christensen. A public reception will be held next week. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, #395, Minneapolis; kolmanreebgallery.

Cars and Caves Courtesy Steve Olson/Chanhassen AutoPlex

Cars and Caves

This popular monthly indoor/outdoor auto extravaganza features 300+ antique, classics, collector, exotic, muscle, and street rod cars, as well as open house garage condos. Donations at this installment benefit Chanhassen Fire Dept. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chanhassen AutoPlex, 8150 Audubon Rd., Chanhassen.

Stillwater Flea Market

Featuring nearly 200 vendors and crafters every month. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Washington County Fairgrounds, 12300 40th St. N., Stillwater.

Intro to Improv for Adults

1-3 p.m. Oakdale Library, 1010 Heron Ave. N., Oakdale.

7th Annual Pleasant Street Art Walk

Featuring artists of all kinds, live music, food trucks, demonstrations, hands-on art making, and family fun. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pleasant Street SE, Prior Lake.

Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival 2025

With over 80 juried artists, hands-on demonstrations, live music, and creative activities. Find more info at hudsonwi.org. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Lakefront Park, First St., Hudson.

Wild Vntg Mrkt

Stop by for makers and bakers at this monthly market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

Barktoberfest Forgotton Star Brewery

Barktoberfest

Festivities include dog vendors, a dog costume contest, kiddie pools, pup cups, a food truck, and live vinyl DJ sets. Noon. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

AnokaFest

Beer, lederhosen, and tunes from Tyler Polzin. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second Ave., Anoka.

Brühaven’s Oktoberfest

German eats, tunes from Al Church and Willow, pretzel-eating and stein-hoisting contests, and beer. Noon to 10 p.m. Brühaven, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Food Truck Train

Lots of trucking hanging out in the parking lot today. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cub Foods, 8690 E. Point Douglas Rd. S., Cottage Grove.

Lake Minnetonka Oktoberfest

Bingo, tunes, and a German folk dress contest. Find more info here. 3-10 p.m. Excelsior American Legion Post 259, 24450 Smithtown Rd., Shorewood.

Oktoberfest at Saint Paul Brewing

Tunes and beer. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sun. Saint Paul Brewing, 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.

Shorewood Oktoberfest

With family friendly fun, beer, and tunes. Free. Find more info here. 1-3 p.m. Badger Park, 5745 Country Club Rd., Shorewood.

Oktoberfest at Wandering Leaf Brewing

Music, food, and games. Noon to 10 p.m. Wandering Leaf Brewing, 2463 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Disco Death Vintage Market

SUNDAY

Disco Death Vintage Market

The last vintage market of the season, with over 20 vendors in the parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Disco Death Records, 721 W. 26th St., Minneapolis.

Special Edition Death Cafe

This installation features a live recording of the Tell Me More Podcast with psychotherapist/host Doug Jensen and special guest Christin Ament. To RSVP text 651-492-5454 and indicate how many will be in your party. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Therapy on Tap

As You Are Therapy hosts a “therapy market” where you can ask questions, talk about looking into therapy, and have them help you find the right fit. (There will be no actual therapy or adult consumption at this event.) 1-4 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Level Up Marketplace

The weekend-long immersive barista experience concludes with a makers market, a donations-based public café led, and speakers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mill City Roasters, 401 Harding St. NE, Minneapolis.

Fujifilm Create with Us

Featuring presentations from creatives, photography walks with experts (some walks will have cameras to loan), demos, and networking with photogs and other folks. Register for free with code FCWU2025!; and find more info here. 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Malcolm Yards Vintage Market

Clothes, housewares, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

Kinfolk Collective Marketplace

Shop from a variety of great Black-owned businesses. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The B Suite, 81 S. Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Amanda Standalone FB

Amanda Standalone

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Dept.

Groove and blues tunes. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Burning Blue Rain

With the Daily Norm. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

If Eye May

Rock. With Mickyle James. 9 p.m. to close. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

But I’m a Cheerleader

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Used Tool Sale and Swap

Used jewelry making or lapidary tools. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Salibenne, 6365 Carlson Dr., Eden Prairie.

Whisker & Tales Pet Market

Outdoors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

Ryder Cup Watch Party

Watch golf on a 15-foot outdoor screen and check out a mobile golf simulator from Dryvebox. 1:15 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Shop Small Sundays

Local vendors and crafters. Noon to 3 p.m. OMNI Winery & Taproom, 15701 Biscayne Ave., Rosemount.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. June-Sep. Maplewood Area Historical Society, 2170 Cty. Rd. D East, Maplewood; find more info at maplewoodmuseum.org/farmers-market.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.