Drop Deadlift Gorgeous, Legacy Cup, DOGtoberfest: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

'Thank You For Banking with Us'

WEDNESDAY 9.24

Twin Cities Arab Film Festival

The Main Cinema

Now in its 19th year, Mizna’s TCAFF screens films past and present from Arab filmmakers around the world. Opening the fest is Thank You For Banking with Us, a Palestinian film about two sisters who plot to run off with their father’s inheritance before their brother can claim half. The 2002 film Divine Intervention, which will screen outdoors for free under the Third Avenue Bridge, tells the story of two lovers separated by the Israeli checkpoint. Closing out the week is East of Noon, an experimental work from Egypt that offers surrealism, satire, and soundscapes. Check online for a complete lineup of screenings, workshops, and pop-up events. $8-$16; event packages available. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Deltron 3030

Uptown Theater

Twenty-five years ago three of underground hip-hop’s most mischievous innovators—Dan the Automator, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Kid Koala—went into the lab together and re-emerged as the Cantankerous Captain Aptos, Deltron Zero (aka Deltron Osiris), and Skiznod the Boy Wonder. As dystopian rap sci-fi goes, the group’s self-titled debut album was relatively playful. (That shit could get pretty dark in the heyday of Def Jux.) To prove Deltron 3030 wasn’t a one-off the trio released a followup in 2013, and a third album is rumored to be in the works. But that self-titled debut, which they’ll perform tonight front to back, is their claim on history. Get your backpacks out of your closets, nerds. 18+. $67.97-$238.50. 7 p.m. 2900 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. September 24—Keith Harris

Makaya McCraven Photo by Itzi Marques

THURSDAY 9.25

Makaya McCraven

Icehouse

McCraven hits town fairly frequently, which is good for us because he’s hard to keep up with. A drummer who prefers to call himself a “beat scientist” and considers jazz merely the starting point for his experimentation, McCraven will release a compilation in October called Off the Record, which he’ll follow up at the end of the month with four EPs, each edited down from live improvs with different musicians. Techno Logic features cornet player Ben LaMar Gay and British tuba phenom Theon Cross, while The People's Mixtape is built from recordings at Brooklyn’s Public Records. Hidden Out! and PopUp Shop, both of which showcase guitarist Jeff Parker, were recorded in Chicago and L.A. respectively. McCraven’s show may sound like all of these EPs. Or, more likely, none of ’em. 21+. $25/$35. 8 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Fourth-Annual Pickle Off

Four Sisters Farmers Market

We’re in a real pickle here—and that’s a good thing! For the fourth year, the Native American Community Development Institute and Indian Health Board are teaming up with Four Sisters Food Sovereignty Program for this friendly pickling competition. It celebrates the importance of storing and preserving goods for those long Minnesota winters, and it gives picklers the chance to take home a trophy (and associated bragging rights) for their spicy, sweet, and dill cucumber pickles, as well as other pickled items. Sign up to compete here; judging is at noon. Free. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Patricia Lockwood

Fitzgerald Theater

Can you put the internet in a book? In some ways, that’s Patricia Lockwood’s project as a writer, translating the flux of online communication into the permanence of the written word. While the results are always brilliant they’re also occasionally exhausting—I prefer reading her in short bursts. Lockwood has published two volumes of poetry, one memoir, and, as of this week, when she releases her latest, Will There Ever Be Another You, two novels. The new book is an autobiographical comic novel about illness and madness. Personally, I hope her London Review of Books essays on writers like John Updike and David Foster Wallace make it into a book-length collection someday. And speaking of comedy, the idea of Lockwood chatting with Kerri Miller is very funny to me. $47.53. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here. —Keith Harris

Geoffrey Asmus

Sisyphus Brewing

Asmus is a filthy dirtball, a serial button-pusher who riffs on his own premature ejaculation, bedwetting, and uncanny resemblance to serial killers. His debut album, 2021’s Sisyphus Brewing-recorded The Prodigal Little Bitch, made noise on the iTunes comedy charts, winning fans with material that giddily shocks without veering into calculated edgelord territory. And he’s starting to blow up: Asmus’s TikTok (195K followers) and Instagram (211K followers) accounts have been doing massive numbers over the past few years. His latest special, the crowdwork-heavy Cancel Culture Isn’t Real, is an absolute hoot. Click here to revisit Racket’s 2024 conversation with Asmus, who got his start right here in Minneapolis. $25. 7 p.m. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Ave. W. #100, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

DOGtoberfest Saint Paul Brewing

FRIDAY 9.26

DOGtoberfest

Saint Paul Brewing

Can dogs celebrate Oktoberfest? They can at Saint Paul Brewing, which kicks off its seasonal celebration series with a dog-themed party. This Friday, canines will party with dog “beer” and pup cups on tap. A Halloween-style costume contest will entertain humans, who can also enjoy fall brews and shop for their fur friends at the local dog-themed vendor market. Free. 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. 688 Minnehaha Ave. E., St. Paul.—Jessica Armbruster

Borough Block Party

Parlour/Borough

Would you believe that Borough’s annual block party is about to celebrate its 12th year? Well… believe it! For the dozenth time, Borough is bringing an all-day party to the North Loop, with Parlour Burgers, bevs, and lots of live music (cover band Viva Knievel, DJs galore) and dancing. There’s no cover, it’s all-ages, and dogs are welcome, so you really have no excuse not to swing by with the whole family, including the furry and/or four-legged members. Free. Noon to 10 p.m. 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Live Wire Radio Feat. Maria Bamford

Fine Line

Put simply? Nobody's funnier than this Minnesota-launched comedy star. Who could forget the time she told us about the Duluth Dunn Bros.? Tonight, Bamford will be teaming with the independently produced public radio program Live Wire Radio for a “riveting, cultural conversation.” Additional guests are promised, including a “surprise musical act.” Need a fun lil Bamford fix before then? Vulture has recently been deploying its “The Maria Bamford Questionnaire,” a system of 25 Maria-composed questions that celebrities (most recently Zohran Mamdani) must answer. All ages. $67.54. 6:30 p.m. 318 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous 2024 Solcana Fitness

SATURDAY 9.27

Drop Deadlift Gorgeous

Hook & Ladder + Arbeiter Brewing

A barbell, per Wikipedia, is “a piece of exercise equipment used in weight training, bodybuilding, weightlifting, powerlifting and strongman, consisting of a long bar, usually with weights attached at each end.” A barbel, on the other hand, is “a group of carp-like freshwater fish, almost all of the genus Barbus.” Is that why Drop Deadlift Gorgeous’s branding features a big, strong fish this year? Impossible to say. What we do know for sure is that Solcana's annual deadlift competition is back. The queer-owned Minneapolis gym will once again raise money for trans communities while supporting trans rights, especially when it comes to inclusion in sports. You can watch 150 lifters at Hook & Ladder (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and check out the afterparty, with food and vendors, at Arbeiter Brewing Co. (1-6 p.m.). Free. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

The 6th Annual Legacy Cup

Surly Brewing Festival Field

That’s right: This is a stoner festival. (Wait, is every festival a stoner festival?) Anyway, this is a weed-focused fest celebrating the world of THC and the folks who enjoy it. Things kick off Friday with an industry event, but the real party is on Saturday. There will be contests open to all, including awards for best bong rips, speediest joint rolling, and headiest pipes. On stage will be hip-hop artists Killer Mike, Warren G, Afroman, Maria Isa, and Desdamona. A sampling tent will introduce you to products on the local market, while live art creation, pro skaters, and vendors will give you plenty to stare at. For tickets and more info, visit legacycupmn.com. 21+. $22.32. Noon to 8 p.m. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

MPLSART 20th Anniversary Party

Southside Preservation Society

The best art guide in the Twin Cities is turning 20 this year. Started in 2005 by artist/designer Emma Berg, MPLSART was created to showcase the local scene and the artists making it in ways that the newspapers weren’t. Think muralists, yarn bombers, graffiti artists, and folks hosting shows in non-traditional spaces like apartments, underpasses, and warehouses. How did they do this? Through helping artists put on exhibitions, maintaining an online calendar, and writing up lots of profiles. “It felt important to build something that would shine a light on a new group of artists emerging,” says Berg, in a Q&A with her own website. “Artists such as Jennifer Davis, John Grider, Eric Inkala, and Amy Rice were doing something that I wanted to highlight.” These days Berg resides in NYC, but MPLSART lives on with a staff of four who maintain this important resource for artists and the art-minded. They’ll be celebrating this weekend with—what else?—a gallery show featuring artists including Russ White, Philli Irvin, Melissa Sisk, Sean Ferris, Miku, and HOTTEA. Free. 6-10 p.m. 2619 28th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

A reveler at last year's Oktoberfest at Fulton.

ONGOING

Oktoberfest at Fulton

Fulton Brewing Facility

Here’s another celebration that’s the real deal (or, as real as a Midwest brewery celebrating a 215-year-old German holiday can be). For two weekends there will be beer, including imported Oktoberfest Märzen, Hefeweizens, and Munich darks from Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr, as well as Fulton’s Festbier and other seasonal offerings. Draught beer is a stein-only affair, so be sure to bring your own or buy one in the beer tent. Entertainment goes all-in on ye olde Bavaria, with traditional bands and polka dancers onstage. The menu includes things like currywurst, brat and schnitzel plates, pretzels, cheese curds, and a three-foot Meterwurst dubbed “3 Feet of Meat” from Lowry Hill Provisions. Look for the Fulton Gran Fondo by Free Bikes For Kidz on Sep. 27. Free. 4-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 10 p.m. Sat. 2540 NE Second St., Minneapolis; find more info at fultonbeer.com. Through September 27—Jessica Armbruster

Renaissance Festival



MN Renaissance Festival Site

Huzzah, motherfuckers! We were so caught up in the State Fair frenzy the past few weeks that we forgot to give a shoutout to the other great (geek?) get-together: Ren Fest. Now through September folks can travel to ye olde Shakopee to enter a time-traveling realm where the fae thrive, knights abound, and Vikings roam. Live music, bar crawls, jousting, feats of daring and strength, and theater abound, while shoppes sell era-appropriate wares like drinking horns, flower crowns, and pottery. Each weekend has a different theme, dictating the shenanigans of the day. This week is Oktoberfest, which, uh, showcases beer (what else could it be?). Remember to plan ahead with your steel steeds; to park onsite you need to reserve a spot or opt for one of the free park-and-rides lots (biking is also doable, too). $22.13-$31.29; family packs, multi-day and group packs, and other special rates can also be found online. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 12364 Chestnut Blvd. Shakopee; visit renaissancefest.com for more details. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster

“Cream of the Crop: A Minnesota Folk Art Showcase”

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Missed the crop art show at the fair? Unwilling to stand in that endless line? See Mia-approved 10 selections at this show (and read more about it in Racket here). 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Through September 28—Jessica Armbruster



"Guerrilla Feminists"

Queermunity

Queermunity’s latest art show, “Guerrilla Feminists,” is an all-lesbian artist showcase featuring works by members of Twin Cities Lesbian Life. The showcase “confronts erasure and embraces identity,” according to organizers, with works in many mediums but with a shared focus on personal identity and political urgency. The show runs through the end of September. 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; register and find more info here. Through September—Em Cassel

Skyline Mini Golf

Walker Art Center

Putt-putt is all about the challenge of using a stick to control a tiny ball amid quirky chaos. Sometimes you scoot right though without a problem, other times you end up hitting a hot dog too hard and bounce off course. Is that a metaphor for life? Maybe! All I know is that mini golf is back at the Walker, and playing it well requires a mix of patience, a light touch, and preparation for worst-case scenarios. This year’s course is 10 holes, all familiar hits that pay tribute to the Twin Cities and local culture with a few nods to the museum’s collection thrown in. Sometimes the obstacles are a bump in the road, sometimes it's a giant French fry, and sometimes the obstacle is you. Hey, this game really is a metaphor for life! $12. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

Pryes Fest

Pryes Brewing

It’s mid-September, which means it’s Oktoberfest season: a time when we drink beer, carb up on pretzels, and listen to oompah bands as the weather gets colder. While many breweries will host one-day parties this month, Pryes is going all out with three three-day weekends of special events inside and out on the patio. There’ll be music every day, from traditional tunes with the Bavarian Musikmeisters to modern indie rock from Al Church. Every Saturday, baby goats from The Hayloft will visit and enjoy gentle interactions while kid-friendly stuff like facepainting, pumpkin decorating, and other crafts will abound Saturdays and Sundays. There will, of course, be giant pretzels and beer every day of this fest, with .5- and 1-liter steins available for purchase; special items on tap include the PryesFest Märzen, the Pragmatic Pilsner, a peach sour, and Orange Bliss, which was last seen at the State Fair. Free. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; noon to 9 p.m. Sat.; noon to 6 p.m. Sun. 1401 West River Rd. N., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through October 5—Jessica Armbruster

“I Promise to Burn Forever”

Public Functionary

What’s the old saying? “History is written by the victors.” It’s a kind phrase for a cruel concept, as victors are also generally oppressors, enslavers, and murderers. The powerful, the rich, the inhuman. For this new collaborative exhibit, two artists will explore how narratives formed from ruling institutions impact our collective memories, interpretations, and biases. That may sound like heavy stuff, but it’s intended to be a restorative experience—and fun! London/Berlin-based artist Danielle Brathwaite-Shirley deprograms by making digital games (some of which you can experience here) focused on Black/trans experience, history, and revolution. Meanwhile, Minnesota-based artist Agartuu Inor’s Barakah Library uses Black and Indigenous liberation texts in her beadwork and sculptures. Northrup King Building (studio 144), 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through October 11—Jessica Armbruster

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Raspberry Island

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts like chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Sever’s Fall Festival

Sever’s Farm

One of our most enduring fall traditions involves heading out to Shakopee to get lost in a cornfield. You can do that at Sever’s, which has hosted an epic maze each year since 1997. The challenge takes about 30 minutes, but there’s plenty to see and do once you escape, with corn pits for kids to dive into, obstacle courses, a zip line, and friendly goats and llamas in the petting zoo. $19-$22; $45 season pass. Find tickets and more info at seversfestivals.com. 3121 150th St. W., Shakopee. Now through October 26—Jessica Armbruster