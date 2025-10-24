Freeloader Friday: 115 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

A painting of the Master and his friendly dog. Also pictured: The Hands of Fate. 'Manos: The Hands of Fate'

FRIDAY

Manos: The Hands of Fate

Do you love shitty movies? Well, have I got a treat for you! Manos: The Hands of Fate is an indie horror flick shot in El Paso, Texas in 1966. All the hallmarks of a really good bad movie are here: It was written, directed, and produced by one guy, fertilizer salesman Harold P. Warren, and made by a cast and crew with little to no filmmaking experience. The story follows a family who gets lost on their way to a vacation lodge and are forced to spend the night at the home of a Satanic cult run by “the Master.” Expect lots of really bad sets and dialogue, some amazing outsider-art paintings, and catfights. This flick was a landmark find for the Mystery Science Theater 3000 guys in the '90s for a reason; since its unearthing it has inspired a few (less unintentionally epic) sequels. Heckling is encouraged at this screening. 7 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Also at Broken Clock…

Dog & Owner Costume Contest

What’s better than a dog wearing a Halloween costume? That’s right: a dog wearing a Halloween costume that matches their owner’s Halloween costume. Tonight, for the third year, Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative will become a runway where humans and canines can show off their matching ‘ween outfits. Whether it’s spooky, funny, or punny, all creative costumes are welcome. Just don’t dress up as the friggin’ mailman… 6-9 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 NE Marshall St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

The Sixth Sense



Keith Harris: “Why is everyone being so rude to Bruce Willis?” Dusk. Harriet Island Regional Park, 151 Water St. W., St. Paul; find more info here.

Tricks & Treats

It’s spooky season, which means there’s Halloween parties for kids and adults at brew pubs every weekend. This one at Sociable sounds like a sure thing for grownups who enjoy a little tomfoolery. There will be costume contests; categories include best group, best solo, and best dog getups. A night market in the parking lot will offer all kinds of macabre treats. If whiplash is your thing, a mechanical bull will be up and running, and prizes will be awarded for those who can ride the longest. Or go for something a little more chill and sit down with a cider and enjoy drag performances and bingo. 18+. 6-10 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Free movie on the patio with bonfires, s’mores, and popcorn. 8 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Tony Sammis

6-8 p.m. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Noche en Cuba

Featuring tunes from Havana Quartet, Charanga Tropical, and DJ William. 7 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Raining in Paradise

Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Girl Climber

A free screening of the Emily Harrington documentary. RSVP here. 7 p.m. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Monster Bash

Featuring a bonfire, haunted house, and games and activities. Costumes encouraged. 5:30-8 p.m. Edgcumbe Recreation Center, 320 Griggs St. S., St. Paul.

The GAYla Masquerade

Featuring LGBTQ+ fun for folks ages 12-24. With drag performances from Aidy HD and Patti Kaching, a raffle and costume contest, and gender affirming activities. 6-9 p.m. Register here. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Animales BBQ Co.’s Opening Weekend

Live music all weekend includes David Huckfelt's Mystery Lights Fri.; Al Church, Cornbread Harris, and Solid Gold Sat.; and Laura Hugo Sun. 8 p.m. Fri.; 3 p.m., 8 p.m., and 9 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Aki's BreadHaus 1-Year on Marshall Celebration

Featuring wine and beer specials, plus live music at 8 p.m. each night. 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Aki's BreadHaus & WunderBar, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Free GLP-1-Friendly Pizza

Look, I have no idea what GLP-1-friendly food even is; Google tells me it’s high in protein and may have something to do with diabetes/blood sugar. Anyway, if you call 1-844-GLP-1ZZA Fri.-Sat. between the hours of 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Vital Pursuit will actually deliver two free pizzas to your home.

People Incorporated presents Artability Tony Nelson

31st Annual Artability Art Show & Sale

Check out art from 100s of artists who use art for mental-health healing and self-expression. Artists keep 75% of sales while 25% goes to People Incorporated’s Artability program. 5-8 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; more info; here.

“The Keep: Forms of Refuge”

New works by McKeever Donovan. 6-9 p.m. Prospect Refuge Gallery, 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis.

“Artistic ReUse-A-Thon”

For this show, which opened earlier this week, 20 artists transform trash into art. Vote for your favorite piece. A special event on Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will include hands-on artmaking workshops, an art supplies swap, and creative sessions. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. The Flux Arts Building, 2505 NE Howard St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through November 9

"Alebrijes"

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Bobby Rethwish, FruitPunchLoverBoy, Juunni

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Say It Ain’t Faux

Weezer tunes. With Longview (Green Day tribute). 7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

The Mary Cutrufello Band

Rock tunes. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Pop-Punk Halloween IV

With My Kid Banana, Linus, and Unattractive Giant Monster. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bryan Odeen

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Trailer Trash

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Those are some mighty fine pumpkins! Image courtesy event organizers

Giant Pumpkin Display

Love to see an awesome Halloween yard? This person’s home has over 100 (organic!) carved pumpkins on the lawn, all carved by friends in the neighborhood. Neat! Donations collected benefit a local STEP program that helps people and families in the St. Louis Park area. Private residence at 8811 Club Rd., St. Louis Park.

A24 Horror Movie Trivia

With Trivia Mafia. 7 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Pub Song Social

Irish and Celtic pub songs, plus modern covers. With Gus the Bard. 7 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Made on Manning Market

This pop-up farm stand has fresh flowers, foods, and arts. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fri.; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat. 910 Manning Ave. S., Woodbury.

Candleberry on the Lakes Boutique

This pop-up hosts over 60 local makers. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 1. Hughes Pavilion at Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina; find more info here.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lake Street Murals Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY

Lake Street Mural Day

Featuring independent and guided mural tours of the 34 new murals in the neighborhood, plus mural-themed games and artist meet-and-greets. Find more info here; sign up for a free guided tour here; score Free Metro Transit passes to the event here. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Midtown Farmers Market, 2225 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mayfly Moon, Noslo, Threads Electric

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Wild Residence

Buzz-bin bubble grunge. With 200′ Away, Pullstring. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Trouble

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Deep Fortune

Garage rock, funk, and synthpop. With Sunnbather, Planer. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

John Kringstad

Rock and classic country. 5:15-8 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Deano & The Dinosaurs

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Elour, Annie & The Bang Bang, The Changeups

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The PhilBillies

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

LAB Collective Issue 02 Launch Party

LAB Collective Issue 02 Launch Party

Check out the new issue. With free swag, coffee, and other fun. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. LAB Studio, 1629 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Community Pumpkin Bash

Carve and decorate mini pumpkins from noon to 5 p.m. followed by a costume parade and a Halloween party with food trucks, bonfires, and games from 5-8 p.m. at Fuller Park. Noon to 8 p.m. Corner of 46th Street and Grand Avenue, Minneapolis.

Fall FTW Ride

This women-, trans-, femme-, nonbinary-friendly ride goes at a social pace for 6-10 miles. 10 a.m. to noon. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Howl-O-Ween Doggy Adventure & Costume Contest

With tricks-for-treating for humans and pups. 1-3 p.m. McRae Park, 906 E. 47th St. Minneapolis; find more info here.

Pumpkins and Power Drills Minnesota Tool Library

Pumpkins and Power Drills

Ever try to make a jack-o’-lantern using a serrated kitchen knife? It’s not easy! Or, if you’re a kid of the '80s/’90s, you may have used one of those awful “safety knives” they sold at the grocery store. This Saturday and Sunday, let your carpal tunnel issues stay dormant and gut a pumpkin the way you probably should have been doing it all along—with power tools. This family-friendly event is a benefit for the Minnesota Tool Library, an awesome org where members can check out all kinds of equipment (drills, power washers, rakes, lawnmowers, wheelbarrows) for home projects and beyond. “The library provides the support and there are people here that can help you, but if you don't want it you can just come in and do your own thing,” Executive Director Kate Hersey told Racket this summer. “You're not hovered over.” At Saturday and Sunday’s events you can bring your own pumpkin, reserve one online, or pick one out at Bauhaus, but if you plan on power toolin’ be sure to reserve a time online. Free; $9-$21 for group pumpkin packages. Noon to 4 p.m. at Bauhaus Brew Labs (1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis) on Sat.; 1-5 p.m. at Fulton Taproom (414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis) on Sun.—Jessica Armbruster

Jones Market

Shop 10 vintage vendors. With live music. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jones Coffee, 5008 Xerxes Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Midnight Creatures Halloween Market

It’s a spoooooky shopping pop-up. With DJ Velvet Vamp. Noon to 4 p.m. Turbo Tim’s, 2823 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Mother Halloween Market

Shop plants and stuff from 24 local makers. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Mother Co., 2400 N. Second St., Minneapolis.

Fall Fest

Enjoy free food, a petting zoo, crafts, face painting, bounce houses, games, and more family fun. Noon to 3 p.m. The Urban Refuge Church, 5501 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis.

Wrexham vs Middlesbrough Livestream

Morning sports! 9 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Trick-or-Treating at 50th and France Image courtesy event organizers

Trick-or-Treating at 50th and France

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 50th and France Avenues, Edina.

Hotel Transylvania 2

RSVP required; do it here. 10 a.m. The Edina Theatre, 3911 50th St. W., Minneapolis.

Trick-or-Treat Neighborhood Event

Participating businesses will be handing out candy and sweet surprises. Noon to 3 p.m. Along 44th Street and France Avenue, Minneapolis.

Halloween Candy Crawl

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown White Bear Lake, 4701 Hwy. 61, White Bear Lake.

Anoka’s Grand Day Halloween Parade

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the corner of State Street and West Main Street, follows Main Street to Fifth Avenue, and finishes at South Street/Military Road.

Harvest Fest

Featuring a pumpkin and farm stand, a themed car show, Halloween-themed activities for kids, and other fall-inspired fun. Noon to 4 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

50 Years of Hmong Arts in Minnesota

Featuring performance from dancers, musicians, visual artists, and poets, plus interactive art displays and traditional and contemporary fashion. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Wild Vintage Market

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clapping Monkey, 7274 Commerce Cir. E, Fridley.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Boounion Depot Courtesy event organizers

SUNDAY

BOOnion Depot

With trick-or-treating, themed crafts, a DJ dance zone, face painting, balloon animals, trucks on the North Plaza, photo ops, and freebies. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Twin Cities Pride’s Trunk-or-Treat

With decorated cars, treats, and family fun. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St. S., Minneapolis.

SunDay FunDay: Halloween Edition

Local food trucks, vendors, trick-or-treating, music, and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. GA Lutheran Church Grounds, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Free Outdoor Pilates Mat Class

Hosted by Pilates for the People. Register here. 10:15-11 a.m. Nine Lives Thrift, 1165 Seventh St. W., St. Paul.

Aston Villa vs. City (PL)

9 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

The Northernettes’ Fall Skating Exhibition

Watch a free synchronized skating show from the award-winning team. 4 p.m. Ridder Area at the University of Minnesota, 1815 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis; find more info here.

Bike or Treat

This parking lot party features Halloween-themed treats, prizes, and games. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hennepin Overland Railway Historical Society, 2501 E. 38th St., Minneapolis.

Spooky Book Fair

Boo! Ha, ha, ha, just kidding: We’re not trying to spook you. But we can’t say the same about the organizers of Spooky Book Fair. Now, based on the event description, it’s a little unclear whether this book fair featuring 20+ vendors and authors is focused on romance, horror, or some combination thereof. We do know they’ll be “slinging everything from steamy supernatural tales to ghostly love stories that’ll leave you breathless,” and that you’ll be able to meet “the brilliant (and possibly bewitched) minds behind the books, sip some potions from the tap & try your luck at raffles and door prizes all afternoon long.” Bonus: Our buddies from Angry Line Cook will be slingin’ some of the best ‘burgs in the Twin Cities beginning at 1 p.m. Noon to 4 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Trunk or Treat

A family-friendly party in the parking lot. Sign up for the trunk decorating contest here. 4-6 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Spirit Garage 28th Birthday & Pumpkin Bash

Featuring pumpkin carving, drag performances, art, food, and more. 5-7:30 p.m. Squirrel Haus Arts, 3450 Snelling Ave., Minneapolis.

The Mill City Reading Series

New works from University of Minnesota MFA in Creative Writing students. 5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Great Pumpkin Halloween Festival

Featuring a costume parade at 2 p.m., face painting, crafts, candy, DJ tunes, and carnival-style games such as Plinko, ring toss, fishing for prizes, and a cake walk. 1 to 3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

New Words: A Variety Open Mic

Standup, read poetry, prose, and other forms of expression are welcome. Sign up at 5 p.m. 5:30 p.m. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

The Real Chuck NORAD

The Real Chuck NORAD

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Phil Heywood

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Aaron James

With Bury ‘Em Deep, UFAudiO. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Muffleur

Jam band tunes. With Borrowed Time. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The Dirty Pretty

With Witch Syndicate, Hot Press. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Paint-a-Bowl Promo image

Paint-a-Bowl

Make a bowl to be donated to the Kingfield Empty Bowls event. 2-4 p.m. Clancey's, 3804 Grand Ave., Minneapolis; RSVP here.

Mayhem and Mischief Art/Craft Fair

Over 20 spooky local vendors and crafters. Noon to 5 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 Seventh Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Trunk or Treat Car Show

It’s a costume contest, but for cars. Sign up here. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.