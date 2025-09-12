Freeloader Friday: 113 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the weeks best events, cost be damned, click here.

The Changeups Promo

FRIDAY

The Changeups, Manual Controller

A mix of rock, country, indie, and blues. 7-10 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Ghostmouth, Super Flasher, Pew Pew

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Art Beagle’s Backup Band

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

R&B Night: Sol & The Resonance, Soul Tribe, Sophie J

9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

The PhilBillies

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond Band

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Barbie

6 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave. S., Minneapolis.

“Des Trieze”

New work by modern artist Yuki Kimura. 6-8 p.m. Midway Contemporary Art, 1509 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Brooke Bartholomew: Emergence”

New figurative oil paintings by Minneapolis-based artist, registered nurse, and community organizer Brooke Bartholomew. 7-10 p.m. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

Open Skate

Join Twin Cities Skaters for an open skate with free rentals and disco jams from DJ Presto. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fri. through September 26. Rice Park, 109 W. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. 1570-1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Autumn Daze Festival Promo

St. Helena Autumn Daze Festival

Featuring food trucks, live music, carnival rides and games, quilt bingo, cake walks, wine walks, garage sale, and book sale. Special events include a fish fry and a 10 p.m. laser show on Fri., a parade at 10 a.m. Sat., and a car show on Sun. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. St. Helena Catholic Church, 4337 S. 32nd Ave., Minneapolis.

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

Alebrijes are a Mexico City folk-art tradition born out of a fever dream—literally. In 1936, artist Pedro Linares fell ill and found himself hallucinating a forest filled with magical creatures that were shouting “alebrijes!” at him. Once better, he knew that he had to recreate what he had experienced. Nearly 90 years later, Mexican artists continue this tradition, using papier-mâché to create beautifully surreal neon beasts—think chicken-fish-unicorns and butterfly-dog-frogs—ranging from four to 15 feet tall. This summer and fall, alebrijes will be at Raspberry Island thanks to four Mexico City-based artists who have created 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures for an installation organized by the Minnesota Latino Museum. You can venture through this colorful wonderland during the park’s regular hours (dawn to 11 p.m. daily). For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul. Through October 26—Jessica Armbruster

Turbo Tim's Promo

Turbo Tim's RC Racing

Bring your own car or borrow one from the shop. Sign up here. This installment will also feature a car show. 6-9 p.m. Turbo Tim's Anything Automotive, 2375 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View.

Grunge Unplugged

7-10 p.m. LTD Brewing Co., 8 8th Ave. N., Hopkins.

“The Oracle is a Woman”

Five artists examine women’s voices as vital forces in shaping culture, community, and the future. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Alhambra Retreat House, 625 Fifth St. N., Stillwater.

“Five Artists”

Artist Joseph Samuelson and guest artists fill the outdoor space with pottery, paintings, photography, and printmaking. 4-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Terra Incognita, 1019 N. Second St., Stillwater.

Wild After Dark

Shop the 50+ vendors. 6-9 p.m. Wild Vintage Collective, 7270 Commerce Cir. E., Fridley.

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Dogtoberfest Insight Brewing

SATURDAY

Dogtober Fest: 2 Hot 2 Dog



During last year’s inaugural Dogtoberfest, yours truly put their body on the line, sampling a savory seltzer creation only the deranged geniuses at Insight Brewing could dream up. Glizzy McGuire, the hot dog-flavored bubbly from 2024, will not make an appearance at Dogtober Fest: 2 Hot 2 Dog. Instead, you’ll have the chance to suck down free shots of MUSTAAAARD, a lager infused with mustard seed, dill pickle, and port peppers. Also on tap: food trucks (Nordic Dogs, Gerhard’s Brats, MN Nice Cream), live music (Space Monkey Mafia, the Denim Boys), and a hot dog eating contest (you have until Wednesday to apply). Artists Joslin Gay and Mike Grant will also be doing pop-up flash tattoos, a trend we chatted with Insight about earlier this year. It should all add up to a wonderful, meaty, memorable mess. Free. 1 p.m. to midnight. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; more info here.—Em Cassel

Twin Cities Maker Fest + East Franklin Corridor Arts Festival

On Saturday, local letterpress shop Bench Pressed and makerspace Twin Cities Maker are hosting two street fairs for the price of one—the price of which is free! Twin Cities Maker Fest will take over 26th Avenue, from Pautz Place to 24th Street, with food trucks, demos, activities, and 150 local artists and craftspeople showing off and selling their wares. (Read more about Twin Cities Maker, which has grown from 24 members to roughly 560, in this feature from July.) On 26th Avenue South, between East Franklin Avenue and Pautz Place, there’s the East Franklin Corridor Arts Festival, a showcase for artists and organizations based out of the East Franklin neighborhood. There’s lots of interactive stuff: a button-making station from Boneshaker Books, stained glass pendant making from Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Art, hand-built pinch pots from Northern Clay Center, and much more. Whether it’s something you got from a local artist or something you made yourself, you’re gonna leave with something cool. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 26th Avenue South (between East Franklin Avenue and Pautz Place), Minneapolis; more info on TC Maker Fest here and East Franklin Corridor Arts Festival here.—Em Cassel

24th Annual Selby Avenue JazzFest

Featuring nationally and locally known jazz artists, food, a parade, a village market, and a family fun zone, plus free master classes on Fri. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; 8 p.m. after fest jam at Walker West Music Academy. The intersection of Selby and Milton Avenues, St. Paul; find more info at selbyavejazzfest.com.

Light It Up! Night Market & Drag

Featuring artist booths, jazz tunes, drag performances, and community. 6-9 p.m. Mears Park, 221 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Minnesota Orchestra Open House

Featuring a Q&A with principal conductor Sarah Hicks and other musicians, behind-the-scenes tours, family fun, and tunes. Find more info here. Noon to 10 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

2025 Autumn Arts Festival

With cultural performances, food trucks, family activities, and makers and artists. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Casey Lake Park, 2101 17th Ave. E., North St. Paul.

Metro Transit Public Art Tours

Here’s a neat one: This week, Metro Transit is offering a series of free tours showing off public art on the Metro Blue and Green Lines. Tours are led by “a knowledgeable Metro Transit Public Art guide” (kind of a dream job, no?) and will take riders to seven or eight different stations to learn a little more about the art that adorns them. Can’t make it? You can find more information about how public art and public transportation go together here. Free, but registration is required. Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to noon (Green Line) and 1-3 p.m. (Blue Line). Blue Line tours begin and end at 30th Avenue Station, and Green Line tours begin and end at Union Depot. Register and find more info here.—Em Cassel

Fair State Provided

Co-optoberfest Oktoberfest and Anniversary Party

Fair State celebrates 11 years with food from Farina Rossa Kitchen, live music from Beneath Green and Red Lovely, flash tattoos by Citadel Tattoo, special tappings (Marzen Fass), T-shirt screen printing (bring a tee!), and games like stein hoisting, a pretzel toss, and hammer-nail. Noon to 10 p.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

USPOP, Jon Reine



10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Voltage Controller

3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Not A Number

With Lost Island & Smokin’ Joe. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mammoth Moth

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

QRRRKY

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Big Woods Brass

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Keep for Cheap

Rock tunes. 3:30-5:30 p.m. Graze Food Hall, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Caitlin Robertson & Wildrose Fox

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Tommy Bentz Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Irish Session Musicians

4-6 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Queereoke

5-8 p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Trilingua Cinema: Youth Short Film Showcase

See films created by local youth during TriLingua Cinema’s Summer Filmmaking Camp. Dusk. East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lebanese Festival Promo

Lebanese Festival

Enjoy traditional eats, music, dance, and tours of the church. Noon to 7 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 602 University Ave. NE., Minneapolis.

Second Saturday at Casket

Explore the work of local artists in three buildings on the Casket campus. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

le mur bleu: Laine Swanson

A pop-up art show. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, Showcase 114, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Second Saturday at California

Open studios, receptions, and sales. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

“Marge J. Buckley & Hilary Greenstein: Stay Hydrated”

New paintings and collaborative mixed-media works. Noon to 4 p.m. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

2025 Loons Loop

This free bonus ride for the (not free) Twin Cities Bike Tour is open to all. Expect a 4.5-mile family- and newbie-friendly ride. Registration is required, do it here. 8:30 a.m. Bracket Park, 2728 S. 39th Ave., Minneapolis.

Terrence Payne, 'Family Is Whoever Takes You Back When You Are Done Being An Asshole'

“Shelter”

New drawings by Terrence Payne. 6-9 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Waite Park Fall Festival

Or maybe you prefer to enjoy a park event just over in northeast Minneapolis? Waite Park’s annual fest is now in its fifth year. Country crooners Rumblestrip and alternative cover band 120 Minutes will provide tunes, while kids will be entertained by free carnival games, free facepainting, and free books. Speaking of free, there will be free hot dogs and veggie burgers for all while supplies last, or whip out your wallet and order something tasty from the Chimborazo food truck. Local organizations and an artists’ mart round out the event. Free. 3-7 p.m. Waite Park, 1810 34th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Art Heals: A Community Healing Event Through Creativity

Roho Collective hosts an outdoor event featuring creative art stations for kids, a vendor market, community mural painting, wellness resources, and live performances and music. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Webber Camden Library, 4440 N. Humboldt Ave., Minneapolis.

Jane Loves Paris

A European-style open-air marketplace inspired by Parisian flea markets organized by Leslie Firkins, Olio Vintage, and Serge + Jane with over a dozen vendors. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Serge + Jane parking lot, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina.

Unlock the Block Block Party

Yikes! Stand with Crypto hosts this event with alternative rockers Grouplove, remarks from local crypto advocates, food and drink, a crypto carnival, NFT gallery, and graffiti. Woof... 6-10 p.m. 250 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Andy Graydon, 'A Universal Syntax'

“Andy Graydon: Early Reflections”

Audio, visual, and multi-media works. 7-10 p.m. HAIR + NAILS, 2222 1⁄2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co.’s 17th Anniversary Block Party

Featuring pro lumberjack shows with axe throwing and log rolling, State Fair leftovers (Mini Donut! Key Lime Pie!), live tunes from DJ Robb Breakz and Ruben, food trucks, bingo, and lumberjack games. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lift Bridge Stillwater Taproom, 1900 Tower Dr. W., Stillwater.

The Great Bricksworth Get-Together

Bricksworth celebrates five years with special stout, collab, and limited-edition beer releases, plus smashburgers, DJ tunes, face painting, a bouncy house, lawn games, and local makers. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Bricksworth Beer Co., 12257 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville.

Oktoberfest at OMNI

Featuring beer specials, brats, yard games, stein holding and lederhosen contests, and tunes from the Squires Band, Grunge Unplugged, and Pickle. Noon to 9 p.m. OMNI Brewery & Taproom, 9462 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove.

Klondike Dog Derby Dynamic Photowerks

Klondike Dog Derby Benefit Party

Featuring food trucks, ticket sales for prize drawings, live music from High and Mighty, info on volunteering, and sled dog racers and race veterinarians. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Back Channel Brewing, 4787 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park.

Field Trip

Of all the many events at Silverwood, which includes skate meetups, exhibitions, and nature tours, Field Trip, now in its 16th year, is probably the most epic and enduring. During the afternoon you’ll be able to make art inspired by work in the galleries, participate in ink printing and word branding workshops, and trade pieces at a swap meet. Minneapolis Craft Market artists will be selling their wares, and there will be a vending machine featuring small pieces from printmaking studio Amilado Press. Outside at the amphitheater you’ll find musical guests Paper Chain and *splash!*, a variety of lawn games, beer and wine, a food truck, and, of course, nature trails for you to explore. Free. Noon to 4 p.m. Silverwood Park, 2500 County Rd. E. W., St. Anthony; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Cottage Grove Food Truck Festival

Featuring 30+ food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, and a beer garden. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 9195 75th St. S., Cottage Grove.

Bald Eagle Lake Art Crawl

Homes on the lake host a variety of artists and musicians, with interactive installations and more on this self-guided tour. Find participating locations at belarts.org. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bald Eagle Lake, 5800 Hugo Rd., White Bear Lake.

Two Rivers Flea Market

With vintage and upcycled sellers outside, deals inside, and a live jug band on the porch. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The BIG White House, 1900 Third Ave. S., Anoka.

Westonka Outdoor Vintage Market

Expect lots of home furnishings, clothing, and more from a variety of vendors. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Modern Again, 2361 Wilshire Blvd., Mound.

Hennepin County Fix-it Clinic

Bring something broken and figure out how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. Armatage Recreation Center, 2500 W. 57th St., Minneapolis.

Open Mic Comedy Night

With Joe Addict. Every Sat. on the patio. 7-9 p.m. The Cabooze, 917 S Cedar Ave, Minneapolis.

Pilates for the People

A free pilates class. RSVP here. 10:15-11 a.m. Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Market, 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Mill City Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Richfield Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Sep.-Oct. Veterans Park, 6335 Portland Ave., Richfield; find more info here.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

Mpls Craft Market Darin Kamnetz

SUNDAY

Old St. Anthony Fall Bazaar

Hosted by Minneapolis Craft Market. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Machine Shop, 300 Second St. SE, Minneapolis.

Birchwood Palace Industries Trunk Sale

When he’s not brunching with me, my bud Andy Sturdevant operates a micropress called Birchwood Palace Industries that collects the sort of ephemera that’s hard to find even on the internet into printed zines—not the stuff you need to know (anyone can do that) but the stuff you never knew you wanted to know. Over the past seven years, he’s published such notable titles as the Directory of American Menu Hotlines, Paratroopers for Jesus: 4,936 Band Name Suggestions from the '90s Internet, which is sitting on my toilet tank even as we speak, and Videoland: A Visual Catalog of American Video Store Logos, 1980-1995, which has sold more than 1,200 copies. He’ll also be hawking his brand-new Dead ZIP Codes #1: 40024 postcard set. Free. Noon to 2 p.m. Trylon, 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Emmy Woods, Rachel Calvert

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dear Jim Open Mic

A literary open mic where awkward journal entries, unsent letters, and cringey fan fiction are encouraged. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Caitlin Robertson

With Wildrose Fox. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Manchester City vs. United (PL)

10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Vikings Kickoff Party

Featuring tunes from country music artist Russell Dickerson, Vikings cheerleaders, a chance to play EA Sports’ Madden NFL 26 in a trailer, and more. 4 p.m. The Commons, 425 Portland Ave., S., Minneapolis.

Get Back: Rooftop Rewind

Al Church’s Dig A Pony Club plays Beatles’ hits from the rooftop. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Graze Food Hall by Travail, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Explore boxes of memorabilia, vinyl, 45s, and CDs. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Fried Green Tomatoes

This is what was considered lesbian cinema in the ‘90s. Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

PRISMPALOOZA: Community Block Party

Featuring a ribbon cutting for food shelf revamps, community vendors, games and activities, food and music, and a fall preview sale. Noon to 4 p.m. 1220 Zane Ave. N., Golden Valley.

FARMERS MARKETS

The Big Red Barn Farmers Market

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. June-Sep. Maplewood Area Historical Society, 2170 Cty. Rd. D East, Maplewood; find more info at maplewoodmuseum.org/farmers-market.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.