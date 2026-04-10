Freeloader Friday: 103 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, cost be damned, click here.

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FRIDAY

"Uŋči Said So"

A solo exhibition from artist Danielle SeeWalker (Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta, Standing Rock Sioux Nation). 6-8 p.m. All My Relations Arts, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

Dungeons & Dragons Social Hour

With coloring projects and miniature painting, tavern games, and more. 5-9 p.m. Brühaven Craft Company, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

S3lfish Magazine Release Party

The local alt literary publication celebrates the release of its third issue. With a flea market featuring art, vintage, photography, and more, plus a raffle benefiting MIRAC. 6-8 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, #121, Minneapolis.

It Can’t Happen Here… Again: Democracy Is In Danger

Theater de Facto presents this piece from Writers for Democratic Action. 7 p.m. Meraki Community Event Place, 100 W. 40th St., Minneapolis.

"Fire Gardens" and the "Weight of 1AM" M .Thomsen and Nicolas Harper

“Fire Gardens” and “The Weight of 1AM”

Abstract paintings by M. Thomsen and Nicholas Harper. 6-11 p.m. Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brunch

With Bright Young Things. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

OVRFWRD, Tre Spiritus

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Lost Evidence

With Pencil Neck, Surrounded By Water. 9-11 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mississippi Hot Club

7-9 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Second Rate Radio

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tank (Top) Night

With DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 9 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

It's 30 Days of Biking season! Joyful Riders Club

30 Days of Biking

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. Watch the Joyful Riders Club’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Watch Party

7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Saint Paul Art Crawl 2024

Saint Paul Art Crawl: Week 1

What have the artists of Lowertown, Cathedral Hill, West Seventh, and the Creative Enterprise Zone been up to lately? Find out at the Saint Paul Art Crawl, a biannual event featuring open studios, special parties and receptions, sales, and hangouts. A few highlights: the Union Depot will host 20-plus artists and a makers mart; a pop-up gallery, fittingly called the Gallery, will feature a variety of artists in the skyway level of Wells Fargo Place; and the Schmidt Artists Lofts will have foods trucks, beer, and tons of ceramics (among other things) from over 80 local creatives. This year, weekend concentrations are divided by ward, so be sure to check online for where to go each week. Week one starts off strong with happenings in Cathedral Hill, the Creative Enterprise Zone, and Hamline-Midway. Free. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details here. Through April 25—Jessica Armbruster

New Money Old Time Band

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Back Alley

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Gene Pool

Rock and country tunes. 6-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Fog Behind the Holler

Americana. 7 p.m. Under Pressure Brewing Company, 8806 7th Ave. N., Golden Valley.

Doug Otto and the Getaways

7-10 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

Fleurs de Villes: FLORA Provided

Fleurs de Villes: Flora Galleria

Featuring a variety of floral installations created by local designers. See it daily during mall hours through April 19. Galleria, 1 W. 69th St., Edina.

CCU Friday Night Open Mic



10 p.m. Whitey’s Old Town Saloon, 400 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Happy Hour Trivia Mafia

5 p.m. every Fri. Brit’s Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Free Yoga

Reserve a spot at greenwayyoga.com. 5:30 p.m. every Fri. Greenway Yoga, 2510 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

That's a smash. Burger Daddies

SATURDAY

328 Grill’s Fifth Anniversary Burger Bash

If you love smash burgers, there’s simply no excuse to miss this annual smashie celebration hosted by 328 Grill. One of the forebears of MN’s great smash burger renaissance, 328 has invited all of the big local burger players—including Angry Line Cook, Burger Daddies, Garillers, House of Gloor—for a reliably smashing food-truck festival, now celebrating its fifth anniversary. Of note: 328 operates out of a St. Paul Park legion hall, one of several local outfits that have teamed up with VFWs and legion halls to revitalize their food and beverage programs in recent years. But this will be 328’s last burger bash in St. Paul Park before making a move to Hastings, even further outside the Twin Cities. Get here now, if you’ve never been, is what we’re saying! Free. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. American Legion Post 98, 328 Broadway Ave., St. Paul Park; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Paws in the Loop

Bring your doggo and score all kinds of deals in the North Loop, including pup cups and treats, deals on beer, dog-friendly patios, sales, free pet pics, grooming discounts, and more. Find more details and a list of locations here. North Loop, Minneapolis.

Pop-up Market

Beer and shopping with local makers hosted by Pop Up Gallery. Noon to 4 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Pastry Ride

These 4- to 12-mile (roundtrip) no-drop rides go at a friendly pace, ending with coffee, prizes, pastries, and vibes at an outdoor space. 9 a.m. to noon every Sat. through April. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Record Show

Featuring 30+ tables of vendors selling vinyl, collectibles, 45s, CDs, and all kinds of other stuff. Noon to 4 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Company, 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Hennepin County Fix-It Clinics

Bring something broken and learn how to fix it. Noon to 4 p.m. St. Louis Park Rec Center, 3700 Monterey Dr., St. Louis Park.

The Black Market: BBIB Market

Shop clothing, beauty items, jewelry, food, and more from local BIPOC-owned businesses. Reserve a free ticket at theblackmarketmpls.com. 2-6:30 p.m. The Case Building, 767 N. Eustis St., Minneapolis.

Twin Cities Vintage Assembly

This pop-up showcases local vintage dealers. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sun. Century Gallery, 2030 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul.

Garden Art Fling Tina Rohde

Garden Art Fling

Springtime in Minnesota is here! Technically! While it’s mostly been cold and gray, seasonal happenings have already begun, 30-degree days be damned. One example: this garden party at the Flux. While there will be no gardens, there will be garden-inspired art, including jewelry, lawn decor, and greeting cards festooned with bees, flowers, and butterflies. Hands-on art activities include flower weaving and tiny bookshelf making. Bring seeds and small gardening tools to swap for your upcoming garden projects. Snacks, live tunes, and a super sale at Clay Squared round out the event. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Flux Arts Building, 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Wax Night

A free form open turntable jam session for all skill levels. Records and turntables will be provided or BYO (or just come and hang). Free; donations are welcome. 5-7p.m. Queermunity MN, 3036 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturday: Renew & Refresh

Featuring exhibitions, special sales, and open studios, plus a free community table for art supplies. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Casket Arts Building, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Midway in the Park

Featuring local artists and makers, yard games and activities, hands-on art making, and more. Part of the Saint Paul Art Crawl. 1-5 p.m. Dickerman Park, 1753 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Midway Clay’s Open House & Art Sale

Part of the Saint Paul Art Crawl. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Midway Clay, 1708 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Collected Gallery

One Year of Collected Gallery

With art, snacks, and sales. Noon to 3 p.m. Collected Gallery, 168 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Amanda Grace

7 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

TWICE-Themed K-Pop Random Dance Play

2:30-5 p.m. United Noodles, 2015 E. 24th St., Minneapolis.

Kinda Fonda Wanda

Rockabilly. With Lina & the Lovekills. 8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Phosphate Hill

Alt rock. With the Comebacks & Economic Headwinds. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Rebecca Lake Fritz

With Deep Pool. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Sunsets Over Flowers

With Muun Bato, Sunnbather. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Battery Eyes, Spit Takes, Busey, Selfish Teammate

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

4-6 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Molly Maher

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Laura Stack

“Laura Stack: Unworldly Bodies”

Paintings, collages, and prints. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Kingsview

6-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo., 701 N. 5th St., Minneapolis.

Josh Tracy

Acoustic singer-songwriter tunes. 7-9 p.m. Boom Island Brewing, 5959 Baker Rd., Minnetonka.

Kevin James

Classic rock and original tunes. 7-10 p.m. 10K Brewing, 2005 Second St. Anoka.

The Stunt

6-9 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Spare Parts

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Gus the Bard

7:30 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Charles Lyon

Artist Talk: Charles Lyon

The artist discusses his current exhibition, "Round Here." 4 p.m. Lowry Hill Gallery, 1009 W. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

American Indian Education Powwow

With food, dancing, interactive breakouts, and an opportunity to connect with local artists/crafters. Find more info here. Noon; community feast at 5 p.m. Champlin Park High School, 6025 109th Ave. N., Champlin.

Spring Market

Featuring local vendors, family-friendly fun, food trucks, and outdoor activities. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, 9900 Kimbro Ave. S., Cottage Grove.

Spring Craze Craft & Vendor Show

Featuring 100+ crafters, artisans, boutiques, and specialty vendors. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plymouth Community Center, 14800 34th Ave. N., Plymouth.

Healing Hearts Rescue

Meet adoptable dogs. Noon to 2 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Spring Food Truck Day

Lots of food in a parking lot! Noon to 5 p.m. Fleet Farm Oakdale, 5635 Hadley Ave. N., Oakdale.

FARMERS MARKETS

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through Apr. 19. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Winter Farmers Market

9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through April. Minneapolis Farmers Market Site, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; find more info at mplsfarmersmarket.com.

St. Paul Indoor Farmers Market

Shopping in nature? Pffft. This one lets you shop for greens without the weather. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through April 18. 308 Prince St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

SUNDAY

Wet Hot American Summer

Free movie and popcorn. 7 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, it continued to show work around town and be a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For its 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and place in local art history. Stop by on Sunday, April 12, for an artists’ reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Kickernick Gallery, 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

No Man’s String Band

3 p.m. 56 Brewing, 3055 NE Columbia Ave., Suite 102, Minneapolis.

A Visit to Tiny Tim’s Grave

A group of randos celebrate what would have been his 94th birthday with a casual meetup at his grave. Bring lunch and tulips; ukuleles welcome. Find more info here. 1-4 p.m. Lakewood Cemetery, 3600 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Treylor

Enjoy covers from Taylor Swift’s Folklore and Evermore albums. 6:30 p.m. Driftwood Char Bar, 4415 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Sunday Open Mic

Family-friendly music and poetry welcome. Sign up at 4:45 p.m. 5-8 p.m. every Sunday. The Finnish Bistro Cafe & Coffee, 2264 Como Ave., St. Paul.

Spring Fling Romance Book Fair

Check out locally penned works ranging from cute to spicy. Noon to 3 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Forever Young: Vintage, Thrift, & Gift Grand Opening

With a ribbon cutting, a food truck, prizes, and live music. 1-5 p.m. Forever Young, 30 Seventh St. E., St. Paul.

Clothing Swap

Bring something to donate and/or take something new (to you) home. 1-3 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis, Minneapolis.

Chelsea vs. City (PL)

Sports! 10:30 a.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Masters Watch Party

Golf on a big screen. With giveaways, prizes, and interactive activities. No napping! 2 to 7 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Lunar New Year Celebration

With dance performances, music, table tennis, and photo ops. 1:30-3 p.m. in the Von Maur Court. Rosedale Center, 1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville.

“Revive & Shine”

This group show features Ron Boehm (paintings), Logan Chyla (ceramics), Mark Kuhn (photography), Risa Nishiguchi (ceramics), Rya Priede (textile-mixed-media), Nancy Hemstad Seaton (glass), and Linda Snouffer (multimedia botanical prints). 4-6 p.m. The Mill Yard at Stonebridge Lofts, 1120 S. Second St., Minneapolis.

Walker Art Center

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Urban Expedition: Uruguay

Featuring traditional and modern foods, art, performances, music, and more. 1-3 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Noon to 4 p.m. Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vintage Market at OMNI

Featuring local vintage businesses. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. OMNI Brewing, 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

The Toolbox Collective Makers Market

Shop goods from a dozen or so local makers. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Toolbox Collective, 3400 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods Photo provided

Emmy Woods and Friends

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The Smokin’ Section

3 p.m. Animales BBQ Co., 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Courtney Yasmineh

1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lodge

Rock. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Open Jam

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

SunDay FunDay

Lots of food trucks in a parking lot. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays through Apr. 19. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night



An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.