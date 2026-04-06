Burger Bash at 328, Saint Paul Art Crawl, Raye: This Week’s Best Events

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Lala Lala Promo

TUESDAY 4.7

Lala Lala, Mother Soki

Zhora Darling

“Get me out of America/Something in the water makes me sick” is almost too easy a way to open an album in 2026, but the rest of synthpop sulker Lillie West’s Sub Pop debut, Heaven 2, makes good on that promise. There’s the depressed bumper sticker slogan “Heaven is a moment/Hell is a life” (from the title track), which she expands upon later as thus: “Oblivion seems heavenly/But Hell is the day after the party.” The latter lyric is from “Does This Go Faster?,” a title you could take as her mission statement here: The moody layering of voices and musical textures of earlier Lala Lala albums remains, but with co-production work from the likeminded Melina Duterte, a.k.a. Jay Som, you could even dance to much of Heaven 2. Or at least shuffle your feet and sway a bit. Lala Lala is joined by Mother Soki, the gothy local who’s building off her viral hit “Rivet Gun” (she placed in Racket’s Picked to Click last year). $22.84. 7 p.m. 509 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

WEDNESDAY 4.8

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Film Fest 45

The Main Cinema

That’s right, this year MSPIFF is turning 45. This locally organized mega-fest featuring a huge lineup of already and soon-to-be award-winning flicks, rare screenings, international films, documentaries of every flavor, and Minnesota-made selections has been operating for nearly half a century. There are typically over 200 films each year screening over 11 days, with many hidden gems to uncover, but a few highlights in ‘26 include The Christophers, a Steven Soderbergh flick starring Ian McKellen and Michaela Coel; Everybody to Kenmure Street, a documentary following a 2021 incident between Scottish immigration enforcement and protestors willing to stand up for their Muslim neighbors; and Paralyzed by Hope, a Judd Apatow-directed documentary on Duluth comic Maria Bamford. Fest categories include selections made by Minnesotans, LGBTQ+ flicks, horror movies, work by Black filmmakers, kid-friendly fare. Check out the complete fest schedule online and stay tuned to Racket for Keith Harris’s feature on the fest’s best bets this week. $17 per screening; $10 student rush; multi-show passes available. 115 SE Main St., Minneapolis. Through April 19—Jessica Armbruster

Florence + the Machine

Target Center



Where all the arena/stadium concerts at this season? Over at U.S. Bank Stadium, there's only Morgan Wallen (yeesh) and Bruno Mars (shrug). Grand Casino Arena, which we're told is the erstwhile Xcel Energy Center, has Lady Gaga (not bad), K-pop's Twice, and norteña veterans Los Tigres Del Norte. Hitless Demi Lovato and something billed as Phil Wickham are coming to Target Center, as is the only full-throated recommendation we can muster: Florence + the Machine. Those grandiose English rockers delivered their sixth full-length, Everybody Scream, last fall. It was warmly received by critics and buoyed by indie collabs like Mitski and Aaron Dessner, though none of its four singles landed with the oomph of 2009's career-defining hit "Dog Days Are Over." Then again, 99.9% of bands don't score one such triumph. Rachel Chinouriri opens. $71-$286. 7:30 p.m. 600 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

On Cinema Live!

Fitzgerald Theater

At its core, On Cinema consists of “two codependent and delusional losers” (comedy greats Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington) spoofing Siskel & Ebert. But as Spin once wrote in praise of the show/podcast, “The On Cinema universe has transcended its humble beginnings, becoming the most ambitious avant-comedy experiment in recent memory.” The current “Certified Five Bags of Popcorn Tour” is Heidecker and Turkington’s first since 2019, and promoters say it’ll resemble a variety show morphed with a review panel with surplus “internal strife, grandstanding, and petty battles.” Sounds like a five-bagger to us. Oh yeah, and another thing: Don’t cancel me for this, but man alive, Heidecker is aging into certified hunk status! Hubba—and I can’t stress the next part enough—hubba. $49-$77. 7 p.m. 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Raye

State Theatre

If you think “This Tour May Contain New Music” is an annoying name, wait till you find out that it riffs off the title of this British retro belter’s latest, This Music May Contain Hope. Rachel Keen is one plucky bird, singing for all the lonely gals staggering home on wobbly heels, promising them brighter days ahead. Sure she’s an Amy Winehouse disciple, but she’s an Amy who’s determined to live, and her too-muchness will either win you over or drive you mad. I was softened up by the one where she chats on the phone with her grandad, and I kinda can’t help but be impressed by her commitment to overkill: On “Click Clack Symphony,” she brings in Hans Fucking Zimmer for extra bombast. And when Al Green himself shows up for a feature on a song that cops shamelessly from “Tired of Being Alone,” who am I to say she should change? Bet she’s a nightmare in the group chat though. With Absolutely, Amma. $364 and up. 7 p.m. 805 Hennepin Ave., find more info here.—Keith Harris

Raye Promo

THURSDAY 4.9

Dana Gould

Acme Comedy Co.

The brilliant Gould boasts a sterling TV-writing resume (The Simpsons, The Ben Stiller Show), but he should not be slept on as a standup. “Did you know any whistle can be a rape whistle?” he once riffed at Acme Comedy Co. “Except maybe a slide whistle.” My old comic/reporter friend Raghav Mehta interviewed the Massachusetts-born comedian in 2013 for Vita.mn, though the Star Tribune Media Co. nuked that entire website. But fret not! My chaotic 31K+ Gmail account still holds quotes from that Q&A, like this one where Gould reflects on being one of the godfathers of the ‘90s alt-comedy scene: “I think a lot of the best comics today come from that scene. People like Matt Braunger, Jonah Ray, Tig Notaro, Kumail Nanjiani. I don’t know what alt comedy means anymore; alt comedy doesn’t mean anything… it appeals to people that are fans of alt music—there just seems to be less strutting.” As I recall, Gould crushed at that ‘13 Acme show Vita.mn was hyping, and I suspect he’ll do the same this weekend. 18+. $28-$43. 8 p.m. Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Saturday—Jay Boller

Puppet Lab Festival Bruce Silcox

FRIDAY 4.10

Puppet Lab Festival

Open Eye Theatre

One of the most delightful things I learned in reporting about this winter’s anti-ICE protests was about puppets: “Similar to other neighborhood chats, we have this puppet rapid response chat,” Steve Ackerman, a puppet artist who oversees community partnerships for In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre, told me. But then, I shouldn’t have been surprised—Minneapolis is a total puppet town, as Ellie Zimmerman once reported for Racket. And if you’re not familiar with that community, or if you already love puppet arts, the Puppet Lab Festival is a great chance to see “brave, quirky, imaginative, and visually dazzling new puppet work” from emerging artists. $15-$18. 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through April 19—Em Cassel

John Mulaney

The Armory

Simply put: One of the funniest guys on Earth. It’s weird, to me, that Mulaney’s name gets churned through the tabloid industrial machine the way it does, but I guess that comes with the high-profile divorce, drug relapse, obsessive plastic surgery speculation, and new celebrity-wife territory. Setting all that aside, Mulaney is the rare talent who can appeal in equal measure to comedy nerds and mainstream audiences—back-to-back-to-beck nights at the 8,400-cap Armory proves the latter. (These dates of the “Mister Whatever Tour” were rescheduled from ones that coincided with the very unfunny ICE invasion.) Any doubters from the comedy nerd camp should have been silenced by Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, the Netflix talk show that delivers ‘80s Letterman levels of hilarity and weirdness. And the mainstream camp can appreciate Mulaney later this year in David O. Russell’s John Madden biopic, which has Nicolas Cage (!) playing the titular role—boom! All ages. $122+. 6:30 p.m. Fri.; 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 500 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

Saint Paul Art Crawl

Various Locations

What have the artists of Lowertown, Cathedral Hill, West Seventh, and the Creative Enterprise Zone been up to lately? Find out at the Saint Paul Art Crawl, a biannual event featuring open studios, special parties and receptions, sales, and hangouts. A few highlights: the Union Depot will host 20-plus artists and a makers mart; a pop-up gallery, fittingly called the Gallery, will feature a variety of artists in the skyway level of Wells Fargo Place; and the Schmidt Artists Lofts will have foods trucks, beer, and tons of ceramics (among other things) from over 80 local creatives. This year, weekend concentrations are divided by ward, so be sure to check online for where to go each week. Week one starts off strong with happenings in Cathedral Hill, the Creative Enterprise Zone, and Hamline-Midway. Free. 6-10 p.m. Fri.; noon to 8 p.m. Sat.; noon to 5 p.m. Sun. Find more details here. Through April 25—Jessica Armbruster

A tiny bookshelf! Flux Art

SATURDAY 4.11

Garden Art Fling

Flux Arts Building

Springtime in Minnesota is here! Technically! While it’s mostly been cold and gray, seasonal happenings have already begun, 30-degree days be damned. One example: this garden party at the Flux. While there will be no gardens, there will be garden-inspired art, including jewelry, lawn decor, and greeting cards festooned with bees, flowers, and butterflies. Hands-on art activities include flower weaving and tiny bookshelf making. Bring seeds and small gardening tools to swap for your upcoming garden projects. Snacks, live tunes, and a super sale at Clay Squared round out the event. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2505 Howard St. NE, Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

328 Grill’s Fifth Anniversary Burger Bash

American Legion Post 98

If you love smash burgers, there’s simply no excuse to miss this annual smashie celebration hosted by 328 Grill. One of the forebears of MN’s great smash burger renaissance, 328 has invited all of the big local burger players—including Angry Line Cook, Burger Daddies, Garillers, House of Gloor—for a reliably smashing food-truck festival, now celebrating its fifth anniversary. Of note: 328 operates out of a St. Paul Park legion hall, one of several local outfits that have teamed up with VFWs and legion halls to revitalize their food and beverage programs in recent years. But this will be 328’s last burger bash in St. Paul Park before making a move to Hastings, even further outside the Twin Cities. Get here now, if you’ve never been, is what we’re saying! Free. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 328 Broadway Ave., St. Paul Park; find more info here.—Em Cassel

SUNDAY 4.12

“Legacy: The Women of WARM”

Kickernick Gallery

Fifty years ago, a group of feminists came together in the Warehouse District of Minneapolis with the goal of creating a slideshow registry of Twin Cities women artists. Over the next 15 years WARM (Women’s Art Registry of Minnesota) morphed into a cooperatively run gallery—the largest women’s art collective in the country. After closing the space in 1991, it continued to show work around town and be a resource for local women artists until fully shuttering in 2021. For its 50th anniversary, Kickernick Gallery will host a show reflecting on and highlighting the 73 artists of WARM, its impact, and place in local art history. Stop by on Sunday, April 12, for an artists’ reception from 2 to 5 p.m. 430 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through June 13—Jessica Armbruster

Aleksei G. Varlamov, 'Nora the Pointer,' 1961

ONGOING

30 Days of Biking

All Around the World

What’s one of the best signs of spring? The return of 30 Days of Biking, a challenge that started locally and grew into a worldwide celebration. You can take things at your own pace, whether that means commuting to work more regularly, enjoying afternoon rolls around the block with your kids, biking to a nearby brewery, or hitting up a trail you’ve been meaning to explore—this is a choose-your-own-adventure sort of deal. (And this April is shaping up to be one of the more forgiving ones if you’re a cold-weather biking wuss like me.) If you’re looking for a bike community they have that too; group events include plenty of fun rides via the Joyful Riders Club. Watch the org’s Facebook page for updates on events, and sign up for the challenge at 30daysofbiking.com. Through April 30—Jessica Armbruster

Art to Change the World Earth Day Exhibit



American Red Cross Headquarters

You know the old saying: One man’s trash is another man’s sculpture of an owl basking in sunlight. At least, that was the idea behind Art to Change the World’s “Mystery Trash Remix,” an artistic reuse-a-thon held last fall that invited artists to turn discarded trash and single-use items into new works of art. Starting today, some of those pieces—made with materials ranging from old potholders to dog toy stuffing to plastic buttons and caps—will be on display at the Red Cross’s regional headquarters for the org’s Earth Day celebration. And there’s a special event on Earth Day itself (4-7 p.m. April 22) where you can use found objects to make a magic wand or transform an old sock into a sock-topus. Free. 1201 West River Pkwy., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through May 6—Em Cassel

“Illusive Objects”

Goldstein Museum of Design

Our human eyeballs are not the greatest in the animal kingdom. We can’t see at night like felines, we don’t see for miles like eagles, and reptiles probably detect movement better. But we sure do love looking at stuff. And, when the mood strikes, we especially love looking at stuff that tricks our eyes and our brains, whether it’s a Magic Eye poster, a cake disguised as a grilled steak, or a candle that looks like a bowl of cereal. The Goldstein’s latest show celebrates our appreciation of stuff that looks like other stuff with 50 or so examples from its permanent collection. Items include tricks of texture, like a Schiaparelli dress that looks like bark; tricks of the trade, such as fake designer handbags; and double-take tricks, like kitchenware designed to look like corn. 12 McNeal Hall, 1985 Buford Ave., St. Paul. Through July 2—Jessica Armbruster

“Cats and Dogs in Soviet Art: Workers, Teachers, Friends”

The Museum of Russian Art

Pet obsession is nothing new. Pre-internet, folks were just as into their animals, relying on them for comfort, amusement, and help with everyday work tasks. For this show at TMORA, there’ll be 40 paintings on display celebrating cats, dogs, and other animal companions, as well as a collection of porcelain cat and canine figurines. Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through July 12—Jessica Armbruster

FLUID Table Tennis Mondays

Minneapolis Cider Co.

Has Marty Supreme got you wanting to go pro in table tennis yourself? This could be your in. Minneapolis Cider Co. may be known for its pickleball courts, but that’s not the only paddle sport you can play here. On Mondays, Twin Cities Table Tennis takes over the cidery’s Haralson Room. Organizers promise a casual open play-format (nice and lowkey), but add that “games are recorded and tracked through our ratings database” (hmmmm, sounds a lot less lowkey…). Beginners through advanced players are welcome and, on the plus side, there’s no way you can make as many enemies as Marty did in such a short time. $10. 6-10 p.m. 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel