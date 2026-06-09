May We Interest You in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 9-15?

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Tuesday, June 9
Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s
Abinnet Berhanu’s Ahndenet and Fanaka Nation @ Cedar Cultural Center
Dee Langley & the Masked Accordions @ Dock & Paddle
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar
Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Father Hennepin Park
Yot Club, Renny Conti @ Fine Line
Hu3s, Fishing, Tree, Lodge @ Green Room
The MPLS Showcase @ Hook and Ladder
Gustavo Cortinas feat. Dave King & Isaiah Spencer @ Icehouse
Greg Herriges, Teja Gerken and Phil Heywood @ Metronome Brewery
Althea Ennen and Dave Ja Vue @ Minnehaha Bandstand
DJ SCI FI, PRSPHNE, Sir Wootalot @ Mortimers
Benny Everett and the Best Intentions with Sallyforth and LASALLE @ 7th St Entry
Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks
480 Collective Presents Summer Jam @ Underground Music
Velvet Ghoul, Blanket of M, DeaD Don't Die, Rat Fight @ Underground Music
June Conspiracy Series feat. Sawtooth Witch, Mike Munson @ 331 Club
Worker’s Playtime with Doyle Turner @ 331 Club
Saltydog, Clayton Ryan and Harlow @ Turf Club
Old Town Tuesday Night Jam @ Whitey’s
Aeris & the Piggies (Residency) @ White Squirrel
Ronda Civic, Mystery Meat, Busey @ Zhora Darling
Wednesday, June 10
DJ Screwella & King Dada @ Acadia
Chatterbox, Banana Grenade, the Locals, Bottle Rocket @ Amsterdam
Aaron Hedenstrom & Rhinoceros Dynasty @ Berlin
The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin
That Prince Spark: Only in Minneapolis @ Capri Theater
Another Heaven, Extraterrestrials @ Cloudland
Innocent Reggae Band @ Como Park Conservatory
Leslie Vincent & Bridget Cushman @ Crooners
Hopkins Westwind Big Band @ Dock & Paddle
The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub
Miss Shannon Presents Vic Volare @ Eagles 34
Josiah and the Bonnevilles with Max Alan and Brenna MacMilllan @ First Avenue
Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse
Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central
Lilianna Rindal @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon
Smiling Cowboys Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pure Shifter, Buried Animals, drey dk, wolfbabycup @ Mortimer’s
Wooden Ducks, Purity Olympics, White Dune, Somewhere Nice Someday @ Pilllar Forum
Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern
Clubnight: Techno + House Edition @ Terminal Bar
David Robinson & the Dedicated Friends @ 331 Club
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Trebello Duo @ 331 Club
Tommy Stinson with Karla Rose and Al Church Band @ Turf Club
In Partnership with MNIVA: UMV Happy Hour Variety Show @ Underground Music
Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel
m.otherThing, Doll Chaser, Darkling I Listen, CRYPT.ID @ Zhora Darling
Thursday, June 11
Fairy Astronaut, Waking April @ Acadia
The Festival No One Asked For @ Amsterdam
Mother Banjo & Ben Cook-Feltz @ Aster Cafe
Paolo Angeli with Laura Harada & Tim O’Keefe @ Berlin
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s
Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek with DJ Shehrzad @ Cedar Cultural Center
Too Champagne, Cha Cha 9, Palm Stone @ Cloudland
Heavy Metal Brass Band @ Crooners
Hands and Hearts for the Arts @ Dakota
Paul & Henry, Gonzo’s Planet @ Driftwood Char Bar
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Aaron Hibell with Kotiēr @ Fine Line
Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Salsa Del Soul @ Hopkins Downtown Park
Embahn, Good Doom, Rupert Angeleyes @ Icehouse
Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar
Polica, Sophie Hiroko @ Mears Park
The Stragglers @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Linus, Lulled, Lana Leone @ Pilllar Forum
Edie Rae Band, the Zillionaires @ Schooner Tavern
Lilith Max with clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry
The Rabbit Hole Presents M545, HebbaJebba @ 331 Club
- TItus Andronicus @ Turf Club—Titus Andronicus frontman Patrick Stickles is no dummy. That’s evident in his lyrics, which slyly bound from winking self-awareness to existential profundity in the great David Berman tradition. It’s also present in his marketing of his own art; this tour is billed as “ONLY HITS” from the band’s 2008-2015 heyday, and the drummer from that era, Eric Harm, is back behind the kit. Stickles once warned an interviewer that if you ever find him embarking on a legacy-mining trek such as this one, low funds are the culprit. But here’s hoping the twinkly-eyed force behind +@ is at peace with his career. Sure, the last three albums aren’t really championed by fans. That doesn’t change the rock-history fact that Titus Andronicus had a helluva run with 2008’s The Airing of Grievances into 2010's The Monitor into 2012's Local Business and, finally, 2015's The Most Lamentable Tragedy. Most bands would kill for a discography featuring just one record that reaches those heights. We’re lucky to hear ‘em all played—loud and proud—at the Turf.—Jay Boller
Chuee, Warpwistl, Lil Censei, SXNOROUS, & Skreigh @ Underground Music
Brass Solidarity @ Walker Art Center
Champagne on a Thursday: Sarah Morris Celebration @ White Squirrel
Ex-Rodeo, Grim Lot, Model Model Homes @ White Squirrel
Stygian Bough, 40 Watt Sun @ Zhora Darling
Friday, June 12
Impaler, Dumpster Juice, Extermination Day, Die Hard Corps @ Amsterdam
David Harland & Sól Strings (EP Release) with Mother Coyote @ Aster Cafe
Good for Gary, DJ Ys @ Boardwalk
BOMJA 003: Corporate After Dark @ Cabooze
Pride Skate Party @ Cheap Skate Roller Center
The Thirsty Giants, Orchid Club, Unstable Shapes, DJ Doug Busson @ Cloudland
Southern Nights: A Tribute to Glen Campbell @ Crooners
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Crooners
RIVER: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon @ Crooners
Chara, Agony In The Living Room, Her Cure, Off Contact @ Day Block Brewing
Jazicality, Kelz, 4+More @ Day Block Brewing
Haybale, Bonder, Club Tric @ Driftwood Char Bar
Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub
Steve Clarke & Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34
Royal & the Serpent @ Fine Line
The Teardowns and Elizabeth Teskey @ 50th & France
Earlybirds Club @ First Avenue
Second Breakfast Club @ Ginkgo Coffee
Bad Juju’s Piano Party and Singalong @ Granada
Blues Brothers Tribute, Stealing Dan @ Hook and Ladder
Marcus Rezak Band @ Hook and Ladder
- Molly Brandt (Album Release) @ Icehouse—On her latest album, Museum of Being, local countryish singer-songwriter Brandt strays even further from Americana-or-whatever-you-wanna calling it. “The Gloom” threads spaghetti-western guitar over drum machine clamor, the nostalgic “Codfish Hollow” doesn't treat growing up as the end of the world, and “One Helluva Country” fights to believe that that's what we all still live in.
Jordan Christianson Trio @ Jazz Central
The C Notes @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Lee Brice with Drew Green @ Ledge Amphitheater
Panatics @ Minnehaha Bandstand
Awn of Valor (EP Release), Plague of Stars, Domidium, Hill of Crosses @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Pelicant, Sub Zenith, Ghostmouth @ Mortimers
Alison Krauss & Union Station feat. Jerry Douglas @ Mystic Lake
Søndergård and Tchaikovsky @ Orchestra Hall
Strauss’s Metamorphosen with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Couch Potato Massacre, Power Dam, Briefcase, Mint Vintage @ Pilllar Forum
Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern
Tommy Goodroad with Walker Rider and Lone Rock Bride @ 7th St Entry
Zoomtown Reunion, Chemistry Set @ Terminal Bar
Pat Frederick, Richard Kriehn, Matt Muller, & Ron Tracy @ 318 Cafe
Izzy Cruz, J-Mo & the J-Lighters, whispered the rabbit, Elour @ 331 Club
Midwife, Amulets, Another Heaven @ Underground Music
Sunsets Over Flowers, Boomdagger, Fumbler, Simple Motions @ Underground Music
World Cup of Drum & Bass @ Uptown VFW
Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead's
Katie Henry, Alexandra Green @ White Squirrel
Dave's Manual, the Makeouts, Yes We Are @ White Squirrel
Souled American @ Zhora Darling
Saturday, June 13
Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band @ Allianz Field
Golden Garters Burlesque Revue: Pride Edition @ Amsterdam
Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Animales
Hooked on a Feeling: ‘70-’74 @ Crooners
Main Street Free Fall with Joan of Profile, Samantha Grimes, Cody James, Lilianna Rindal @ Day Block Brewing
The Tolerables, Joan of Profile, Far Far Away, Good Trouble @ Day Block Brewing
Checkered Future, David/Boston @ Driftwood Char Bar
King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Dusty’s
The Hobbled, The Touchdowns, Other Stars @ Eagles 34
Peeler, Ladyslipper, Inconsistent, Lana Leone, and Tuffie @ Eagles 34
The Wallflowers with Silverada @ First Avenue
Flowers 4 Guilt, Greydeer, Damage Case, Hurtquake, Manifest Brutality, Wet T-Slur Contest, Hairless Twin, Aestis, Jammaz, Spin Kick @ Flying V
Velahsa, Deblitzed, and Les Souvenirs @ Gambit Brewing
Foggy Memory Boys @ Ginkgo Coffee
Willie Wisely (Vinyl Release) @ Icehouse
Pierre Lewis B3 Organ Night @ Jazz Central
Percussive Arts Society Drum Set Competition @ Klash Coffee
St. Louis Park Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Cellar Kings, Jelly Jacket @ Memory Lanes
The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing
Despondent (Album Release) with Walker Rider, Lily Blue, Third Date @ Mortimers
Søndergård and Tchaikovsky @ Orchestra Hall
Strauss’s Metamorphosen with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Trey Anastasio @ Orpheum Theatre
Aergo, I Have No Love for Men Like You, Hush Now Sweet Halo, Mystery Meat @ Pilllar Forum
- The Function with MMYYKK, M. Ada Jamison, Papa Mbye @ Public Functionary—A nice little block party lineup here, with the soulful MMYYKK joined by the innovative Papa Mbye, who'll certainly be performing material from his brilliant new album Jakaarlo, and the versatile M. Ada Jamison, aka booboo3000000, who has recently opened up the new recording space Studio Arisaema.—Keith Harris
Greazy Gravy Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern
Killed By Kiwis (EP Release) with Mary Jam and SoulFlower @ 7th St Entry
20th Anniversary Party @ Surly
Brandon Good, Cowboy Thoughts, Jeff Larson & the Kings of Neon @ Terminal Bar
Richard Kriehn with Kevin Kling & Prudence Johnson @ 318 Cafe
Chris Chasin, Pew Pew @ 331 Club
Artikal Sound System with Josh Heinrichs and Brendan Clemente @ Turf Club
D-Burg & Hallowed Hive @ Underground Music
Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW
Electric Feels @ Varsity Theater
Melissa and the Pockets @ Water Works
Ancient Waves, Talk Soon @ White Squirrel
Mark Ross & The Three-Nineteen, Hilary Yoder @ White Squirrel
Lost Evidence @ White Squirrel
Few Decades Ago, Xawaro, Borrachoz Inc @ White Squirrel
Freak of the Week with DJ Roach 313, Nola Rave, Jen Symmetry, Tekk Nikk, & Jason Kappel @ Zhora Darling
Sunday, June 14
The Smokin’ Section @ Animales
Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
TGNP Sundays: BRAINGIVER & Friends, *67 @ Berlin
Solidarity in Stereo @ Cedar Cultural Center
In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Crooners
A Tribute to Peggy Lee @ Crooners
Anya Menk & Tommy Boynton @ Crooners
Infidels: A Bob Dylan Tribute @ Dakota
St. Louis Park Community Band @ Dock & Paddle
Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar
The Inland Seas @ Dubliner Pub
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Pursuit, Sustenance, Bloodwar, Defiled Sacrifice @ Flying V
Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse
SouthSide Big Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
- Rock the Cradle @ Mia—While I’m raising my daughter to believe that rowdy rock ‘n’ roll has no place in our stately museums, I can’t fault any Racket readers with kids ages 2–10 for attending this annual 89.3 the Current-organized tot takeover of Mia. (Anyway, my kid’s 8 months old.) As always, youth-appropriate bands will play inside and outside of the museum, Current DJs will spin tunes, art and activities will be enjoyed, Children’s Theatre Company pros will entertain, dance troupes will do their thing, and yoga will also be in the mix. Come to think of it… maybe popular music and high art do belong together after all—thank you, Rock the Cradle, for liberating my mind!—Jay Boller
Bach to Rock: Battle of the Bands @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Sunday Scaries Open Mic @ Mortimer’s
Symphonic Storytelling @ Orchestra Hall
Strauss’s Metamorphosen with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Demon Sweat: A Tribute to Ween @ Pilllar Forum
Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern
Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club
Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School @ 331 Club
Kazha, Reign of Z @ Underground Music
The Gated Community, Matthew French @ White Squirrel
The Jeff Becker Band @ White Squirrel
Andrés, Resilia @ Zhora Darling
Monday, June 15
A to Z, Sylvia Dieken, Samuel Riley @ Acadia
Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze
Club Day Monday Cabaret with Doug Anderson, Lori Dokken & Friends @ Crooners
Northern Winds Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle
L.A.'s Monday Nights @ Icehouse
MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery
Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon
Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Time Room, Narrow/Arrow, Night Moth, Cover My Shift @ Memory Lanes
One Singular Cigarette with the Daüggers and In Limbo @ Pilllar Forum
Daisy the Great @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks
New Money Old Time Band, Last Pick'd String Band @ White Squirrel
Cauldron of Failure, Derecho, Renegade Escape @ White Squirrel