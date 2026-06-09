May We Interest You in Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 9-15?

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Gustavo Cortinas Photo provided

Tuesday, June 9

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Taco Tunesday @ Cabooze

Abinnet Berhanu’s Ahndenet and Fanaka Nation @ Cedar Cultural Center

Room3 @ Dakota

Dee Langley & the Masked Accordions @ Dock & Paddle

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Tiny Tuesdays @ Eagles 34

Minnesota Mandolin Orchestra @ Father Hennepin Park

Yot Club, Renny Conti @ Fine Line

Hu3s, Fishing, Tree, Lodge @ Green Room

The MPLS Showcase @ Hook and Ladder

Gustavo Cortinas feat. Dave King & Isaiah Spencer @ Icehouse

KG4 @ Indeed Brewing

Mac Hoffman @ Loring Park

Greg Herriges, Teja Gerken and Phil Heywood @ Metronome Brewery

Althea Ennen and Dave Ja Vue @ Minnehaha Bandstand

DJ SCI FI, PRSPHNE, Sir Wootalot @ Mortimers

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Benny Everett and the Best Intentions with Sallyforth and LASALLE @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

480 Collective Presents Summer Jam @ Underground Music

Velvet Ghoul, Blanket of M, DeaD Don't Die, Rat Fight @ Underground Music

June Conspiracy Series feat. Sawtooth Witch, Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Doyle Turner @ 331 Club

Saltydog, Clayton Ryan and Harlow @ Turf Club

Old Town Tuesday Night Jam @ Whitey’s

The Dans @ White Squirrel

Aeris & the Piggies (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Ronda Civic, Mystery Meat, Busey @ Zhora Darling

Tommy Stinson Photo provided

Wednesday, June 10

DJ Screwella & King Dada @ Acadia

Chatterbox, Banana Grenade, the Locals, Bottle Rocket @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

Aaron Hedenstrom & Rhinoceros Dynasty @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

That Prince Spark: Only in Minneapolis @ Capri Theater

Another Heaven, Extraterrestrials @ Cloudland

Innocent Reggae Band @ Como Park Conservatory

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Leslie Vincent & Bridget Cushman @ Crooners

Inara George @ Dakota

Hopkins Westwind Big Band @ Dock & Paddle

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Miss Shannon Presents Vic Volare @ Eagles 34

Josiah and the Bonnevilles with Max Alan and Brenna MacMilllan @ First Avenue

Mads @ Harriet Island

Starlight Vinyl Night: MAKR Spins the Classic @ Icehouse

Cedar Avenue Big Band @ Jazz Central

Lilianna Rindal @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Pat Donahue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Smiling Cowboys Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pure Shifter, Buried Animals, drey dk, wolfbabycup @ Mortimer’s

Wooden Ducks, Purity Olympics, White Dune, Somewhere Nice Someday @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Earth to Eve @ 7th St Entry

Clubnight: Techno + House Edition @ Terminal Bar

David Robinson & the Dedicated Friends @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Trebello Duo @ 331 Club

Tommy Stinson with Karla Rose and Al Church Band @ Turf Club

In Partnership with MNIVA: UMV Happy Hour Variety Show @ Underground Music

Paul Bergen @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond’s Whiskey Wednesdays @ White Squirrel

m.otherThing, Doll Chaser, Darkling I Listen, CRYPT.ID @ Zhora Darling

Titus Andronicus Photo provided

Thursday, June 11

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Fairy Astronaut, Waking April @ Acadia

The Festival No One Asked For @ Amsterdam

Cole Diamond @ Animales

Mother Banjo & Ben Cook-Feltz @ Aster Cafe

Paolo Angeli with Laura Harada & Tim O’Keefe @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Derya Yildirim & Grup Simsek with DJ Shehrzad @ Cedar Cultural Center

Too Champagne, Cha Cha 9, Palm Stone @ Cloudland

The Brueskes @ Crooners

Heavy Metal Brass Band @ Crooners

Hands and Hearts for the Arts @ Dakota

Paul & Henry, Gonzo’s Planet @ Driftwood Char Bar

Soul Trouvere @ Dubliner Pub

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Aaron Hibell with Kotiēr @ Fine Line

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

Snapz Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Salsa Del Soul @ Hopkins Downtown Park

Embahn, Good Doom, Rupert Angeleyes @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

Polica, Sophie Hiroko @ Mears Park

The Stragglers @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Splitscreen @ Mortimers

Linus, Lulled, Lana Leone @ Pilllar Forum

Edie Rae Band, the Zillionaires @ Schooner Tavern

Lilith Max with clovers daughter @ 7th St Entry

GB Leighton @ 318 Cafe

The Rabbit Hole Presents M545, HebbaJebba @ 331 Club

TItus Andronicus @ Turf Club—Titus Andronicus frontman Patrick Stickles is no dummy. That’s evident in his lyrics, which slyly bound from winking self-awareness to existential profundity in the great David Berman tradition. It’s also present in his marketing of his own art; this tour is billed as “ONLY HITS” from the band’s 2008-2015 heyday, and the drummer from that era, Eric Harm, is back behind the kit. Stickles once warned an interviewer that if you ever find him embarking on a legacy-mining trek such as this one, low funds are the culprit. But here’s hoping the twinkly-eyed force behind +@ is at peace with his career. Sure, the last three albums aren’t really championed by fans. That doesn’t change the rock-history fact that Titus Andronicus had a helluva run with 2008’s The Airing of Grievances into 2010's The Monitor into 2012's Local Business and, finally, 2015's The Most Lamentable Tragedy. Most bands would kill for a discography featuring just one record that reaches those heights. We’re lucky to hear ‘em all played—loud and proud—at the Turf.—Jay Boller Titus Andronicus frontman Patrick Stickles is no dummy. That’s evident in his lyrics, which slyly bound from winking self-awareness to existential profundity in the great David Berman tradition. It’s also present in his marketing of his own art; this tour is billed as “ONLY HITS” from the band’s 2008-2015 heyday, and the drummer from that era, Eric Harm, is back behind the kit. Stickles once warned an interviewer that if you ever find him embarking on a legacy-mining trek such as this one, low funds are the culprit. But here’s hoping the twinkly-eyed force behind +@ is at peace with his career. Sure, the last three albums aren’t really championed by fans. That doesn’t change the rock-history fact that Titus Andronicus had a helluva run with 2008’s The Airing of Grievances into 2010's The Monitor into 2012's Local Business and, finally, 2015's The Most Lamentable Tragedy. Most bands would kill for a discography featuring just one record that reaches those heights. We’re lucky to hear ‘em all played—loud and proud—at the Turf.

Chuee, Warpwistl, Lil Censei, SXNOROUS, & Skreigh @ Underground Music

Brass Solidarity @ Walker Art Center

Champagne on a Thursday: Sarah Morris Celebration @ White Squirrel

Ex-Rodeo, Grim Lot, Model Model Homes @ White Squirrel

Stygian Bough, 40 Watt Sun @ Zhora Darling

Alison Krauss Photo provided

Friday, June 12

DJ Screwella @ Acadia

Impaler, Dumpster Juice, Extermination Day, Die Hard Corps @ Amsterdam

Phantom Fields @ Animales

David Harland & Sól Strings (EP Release) with Mother Coyote @ Aster Cafe

Joan Hutton Trio @ Berlin

Otherlands Trio @ Berlin

Blacklight @ Berlin

Tumblin’ Dice @ Blues Saloon

Good for Gary, DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

GB Leighton @ Bunker’s

612 Day @ Cabooze

BOMJA 003: Corporate After Dark @ Cabooze

Pride Skate Party @ Cheap Skate Roller Center

The Thirsty Giants, Orchid Club, Unstable Shapes, DJ Doug Busson @ Cloudland

Southern Nights: A Tribute to Glen Campbell @ Crooners

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Crooners

RIVER: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Lissie @ Dakota

Chara, Agony In The Living Room, Her Cure, Off Contact @ Day Block Brewing

Jazicality, Kelz, 4+More @ Day Block Brewing

Haybale, Bonder, Club Tric @ Driftwood Char Bar

Matt Jennings @ Dual Citizen

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Lochtune @ Dubliner Pub

Legacy @ Dock & Paddle

Customers Band @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke & Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Royal & the Serpent @ Fine Line

The Teardowns and Elizabeth Teskey @ 50th & France

Earlybirds Club @ First Avenue

Fatz x Sha & Friends @ Gidi

Second Breakfast Club @ Ginkgo Coffee

Bad Juju’s Piano Party and Singalong @ Granada

Pop Princess @ Green Room

Blues Brothers Tribute, Stealing Dan @ Hook and Ladder

Marcus Rezak Band @ Hook and Ladder

Molly Brandt (Album Release) @ Icehouse—On her latest album, Museum of Being, local countryish singer-songwriter Brandt strays even further from Americana-or-whatever-you-wanna calling it. “The Gloom” threads spaghetti-western guitar over drum machine clamor, the nostalgic “Codfish Hollow” doesn't treat growing up as the end of the world, and “One Helluva Country” fights to believe that that's what we all still live in. On her latest album, Museum of Being, local countryish singer-songwriter Brandt strays even further from Americana-or-whatever-you-wanna calling it. “The Gloom” threads spaghetti-western guitar over drum machine clamor, the nostalgic “Codfish Hollow” doesn't treat growing up as the end of the world, and “One Helluva Country” fights to believe that that's what we all still live in.

Jordan Christianson Trio @ Jazz Central

The C Notes @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Lee Brice with Drew Green @ Ledge Amphitheater

LOUIEJAYXX x Lev3l @ The Loft

Mad Alice @ Mainstreet Bar

Panatics @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Awn of Valor (EP Release), Plague of Stars, Domidium, Hill of Crosses @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Pelicant, Sub Zenith, Ghostmouth @ Mortimers

Alison Krauss & Union Station feat. Jerry Douglas @ Mystic Lake

Søndergård and Tchaikovsky @ Orchestra Hall

Strauss’s Metamorphosen with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway

Coloring Shadows @ Padraigs

Couch Potato Massacre, Power Dam, Briefcase, Mint Vintage @ Pilllar Forum

Jack Knife & the Sharps @ Schooner Tavern

Tommy Goodroad with Walker Rider and Lone Rock Bride @ 7th St Entry

Zoomtown Reunion, Chemistry Set @ Terminal Bar

Pat Frederick, Richard Kriehn, Matt Muller, & Ron Tracy @ 318 Cafe

Izzy Cruz, J-Mo & the J-Lighters, whispered the rabbit, Elour @ 331 Club

Son Little Tonina @ Turf Club

Midwife, Amulets, Another Heaven @ Underground Music

Sunsets Over Flowers, Boomdagger, Fumbler, Simple Motions @ Underground Music

World Cup of Drum & Bass @ Uptown VFW

Parisota Hot Club @ Volstead's

Katie Henry, Alexandra Green @ White Squirrel

Dave's Manual, the Makeouts, Yes We Are @ White Squirrel

Souled American @ Zhora Darling

Rostam Photo provided

Saturday, June 13

DJ OG Carter @ Acadia

Blank Space: The Unofficial Taylor Swift Tribute Band @ Allianz Field

Golden Garters Burlesque Revue: Pride Edition @ Amsterdam

Molly Maher @ Animales

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Animales

The Unamies @ Aster Cafe

Saturday Night Live @ Bazemnt

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Will Aldrich Trio @ Berlin

Colin Wilkinson @ Berlin

Dan Ristrom @ Bunker’s

Hooked on a Feeling: ‘70-’74 @ Crooners

Lissie @ Dakota

Main Street Free Fall with Joan of Profile, Samantha Grimes, Cody James, Lilianna Rindal @ Day Block Brewing

The Tolerables, Joan of Profile, Far Far Away, Good Trouble @ Day Block Brewing

Checkered Future, David/Boston @ Driftwood Char Bar

Bedlam @ Dubliner Pub

King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Dusty’s

The Hobbled, The Touchdowns, Other Stars @ Eagles 34

Peeler, Ladyslipper, Inconsistent, Lana Leone, and Tuffie @ Eagles 34

Rostam @ Fine Line

The Wallflowers with Silverada @ First Avenue

Flowers 4 Guilt, Greydeer, Damage Case, Hurtquake, Manifest Brutality, Wet T-Slur Contest, Hairless Twin, Aestis, Jammaz, Spin Kick @ Flying V

Velahsa, Deblitzed, and Les Souvenirs @ Gambit Brewing

Foggy Memory Boys @ Ginkgo Coffee

Reventon @ Green Room

613 Day @ Hook and Ladder

Willie Wisely (Vinyl Release) @ Icehouse

Pierre Lewis B3 Organ Night @ Jazz Central

Percussive Arts Society Drum Set Competition @ Klash Coffee

St. Louis Park Community Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Codeko @ The Loft

Cellar Kings, Jelly Jacket @ Memory Lanes

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Kayla Elsewhere @ Modist Brewing

Brunch Karaoke @ Mortimers

Despondent (Album Release) with Walker Rider, Lily Blue, Third Date @ Mortimers

Søndergård and Tchaikovsky @ Orchestra Hall

Strauss’s Metamorphosen with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway

Trey Anastasio @ Orpheum Theatre

Hot Club Mania @ Padraigs

John Gorka @ Parkway Theater

Aergo, I Have No Love for Men Like You, Hush Now Sweet Halo, Mystery Meat @ Pilllar Forum

The Function with MMYYKK, M. Ada Jamison, Papa Mbye @ Public Functionary—A nice little block party lineup here, with the soulful MMYYKK joined by the innovative Papa Mbye, who'll certainly be performing material from his brilliant new album Jakaarlo, and the versatile M. Ada Jamison, aka booboo3000000, who has recently opened up the new recording space Studio Arisaema.—Keith Harris A nice little block party lineup here, with the soulful MMYYKK joined by the innovative Papa Mbye, who'll certainly be performing material from his brilliant new album Jakaarlo, and the versatile M. Ada Jamison, aka booboo3000000, who has recently opened up the new recording space Studio Arisaema.

Ecstatic Music @ Red Sea

Greazy Gravy Blues Band @ Schooner Tavern

Killed By Kiwis (EP Release) with Mary Jam and SoulFlower @ 7th St Entry

20th Anniversary Party @ Surly

Brandon Good, Cowboy Thoughts, Jeff Larson & the Kings of Neon @ Terminal Bar

Richard Kriehn with Kevin Kling & Prudence Johnson @ 318 Cafe

Chris Chasin, Pew Pew @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Artikal Sound System with Josh Heinrichs and Brendan Clemente @ Turf Club

D-Burg & Hallowed Hive @ Underground Music

Malamanya, DJ Salsa Brava @ Uptown VFW

Electric Feels @ Varsity Theater

Pete Quirsfeld @ Volstead's

Melissa and the Pockets @ Water Works

Ancient Waves, Talk Soon @ White Squirrel

Mark Ross & The Three-Nineteen, Hilary Yoder @ White Squirrel

Lost Evidence @ White Squirrel

Few Decades Ago, Xawaro, Borrachoz Inc @ White Squirrel

Freak of the Week with DJ Roach 313, Nola Rave, Jen Symmetry, Tekk Nikk, & Jason Kappel @ Zhora Darling

The Gated Community Photo provided

Sunday, June 14

Sonic Sanctuary @ Amsterdam

The Smokin’ Section @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

TGNP Sundays: BRAINGIVER & Friends, *67 @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Solidarity in Stereo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

In Your Eyes: The Peter Gabriel Tribute @ Crooners

A Tribute to Peggy Lee @ Crooners

Anya Menk & Tommy Boynton @ Crooners

Infidels: A Bob Dylan Tribute @ Dakota

St. Louis Park Community Band @ Dock & Paddle

The RLB Band @ Dock & Paddle

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Inland Seas @ Dubliner Pub

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Del Amitri @ First Avenue

Pursuit, Sustenance, Bloodwar, Defiled Sacrifice @ Flying V

Dessa @ Hewing Hotel

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

SouthSide Big Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Rock the Cradle @ Mia—While I’m raising my daughter to believe that rowdy rock ‘n’ roll has no place in our stately museums, I can’t fault any Racket readers with kids ages 2–10 for attending this annual 89.3 the Current-organized tot takeover of Mia. (Anyway, my kid’s 8 months old.) As always, youth-appropriate bands will play inside and outside of the museum, Current DJs will spin tunes, art and activities will be enjoyed, Children’s Theatre Company pros will entertain, dance troupes will do their thing, and yoga will also be in the mix. Come to think of it… maybe popular music and high art do belong together after all—thank you, Rock the Cradle, for liberating my mind!—Jay Boller While I’m raising my daughter to believe that rowdy rock ‘n’ roll has no place in our stately museums, I can’t fault any Racket readers with kids ages 210 for attending this annual 89.3 the Current-organized tot takeover of Mia. (Anyway, my kid’s 8 months old.) As always, youth-appropriate bands will play inside and outside of the museum, Current DJs will spin tunes, art and activities will be enjoyed, Children’s Theatre Company pros will entertain, dance troupes will do their thing, and yoga will also be in the mix. Come to think of it… maybe popular music and high art do belong together after all—thank you, Rock the Cradle, for liberating my mind!

Bach to Rock: Battle of the Bands @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Sunday Scaries Open Mic @ Mortimer’s

Symphonic Storytelling @ Orchestra Hall

Strauss’s Metamorphosen with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway

Demon Sweat: A Tribute to Ween @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Bob Log III @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods and Friends @ 331 Club

Dr. Sketchy's Anti-Art School @ 331 Club

Kazha, Reign of Z @ Underground Music

The Gated Community, Matthew French @ White Squirrel

The Jeff Becker Band @ White Squirrel

Open Jam @ White Squirrel

Andrés, Resilia @ Zhora Darling

Monday, June 15

A to Z, Sylvia Dieken, Samuel Riley @ Acadia

Massive Reggae Monday @ Cabooze

Club Day Monday Cabaret with Doug Anderson, Lori Dokken & Friends @ Crooners

Kynga Glick @ Dakota

Northern Winds Concert Band @ Dock & Paddle

L.A.'s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Monday Jam @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Time Room, Narrow/Arrow, Night Moth, Cover My Shift @ Memory Lanes

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimers

One Singular Cigarette with the Daüggers and In Limbo @ Pilllar Forum

Daisy the Great @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Sarah Something @ 331 Club

New Money Old Time Band, Last Pick'd String Band @ White Squirrel

Cauldron of Failure, Derecho, Renegade Escape @ White Squirrel