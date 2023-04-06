Fascists Kill Space Bugs, Investment Bankers Kill Each Other, and Outlaws Kill Everyone on the Big Screen This Week

Would Jesus have wanted you to see a Sam Peckinpah western on Easter? Probably!

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, April 6

The Woman King (2022)

Capri Theater

Viola Davis chops up some European slavers. $5 or free for North Side residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

Starship Troopers (1997)

Grandview 1 & 2

Verhoeven outs Heinlein as a fascist. Gotta love it. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

The 39 Steps (1935)

The Heights

A very dashing earlyish Hitchcock outing. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

American Psycho (2000)

Parkway Theater

Never go home with a Huey Lewis fan. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.

En Avant (2023)

Trylon

An experimental short about Minneapolis, with music from Gnawed and Shadow on Glass. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.

Friday, April 7

Scream it Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. 8 p.m. $10/$12. More info here.

Loose Ends (1975)

Trylon

The debut feature from David Burton Morris and Victoria Wozniak tells the story of Billy and Eddie, two mechanics at a St. Paul car dealership who feel their youth slipping away. It’s also a snapshot of the Twin Cities at the time, with scenes set at The Depot (later First Avenue) and Mickey’s Diner. Featured in this week's Event Horizon. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.

Patti Rocks (1988)

Trylon

In this sequel to Loose Ends, Patti Rocks, Billy drags Eddie to visit his pregnant girlfriend to convince her to have an abortion. Featured in this week's Event Horizon. $8. Friday-Saturday 9-15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

maɬni—towards the ocean, towards the shore (2020)

Walker Art Center

The dialogue for Sky Hopinka’s debut feature is almost wholly in the Indigenous Northwest language Chinuk Wawa. Also Saturday. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, April 8

Love and Mercy (2014)

The Main

Director Bill Pohlad will be on hand to discuss his Brian Wilson biopic. $10. 11 a.m. More info here.

Purple Haze (1982)

Trylon

A young man coming home to Minneapolis in 1968 and getting his draft notice after Princeton kicks him out. Featured in this week's Event Horizon. $8. 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.



Sunday, April 9

After Blue: Dirty Paradise (2021)

Emagine Willow Creek

On a planet where only women can survive, a mother and a daughter hunt down a killer. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Emagine Willow Creek

Celebrate Christ's victory over death with some "rock" showtunes. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:10 & 5:50 p.m. More info here.

The Wild Bunch (1969)

Trylon

A bunch of wild outlaws (hence the title) flee to Mexico and, Peckinpah being Peckinpah, everyone shoots everyone else. $8. 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.

Monday, April 3

Carlito's Way (1993)

Alamo Drafthouse

De Palma and Pacino, together again. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Alice Sweet Alice (1976)

Emagine Willow Creek

When her sister is brutally murdered, Alice is blamed by her family. But is she the culprit? $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Sting (1973)

The Heights

Redford and Newman as 1930s con men with a Scott Joplin score, because in the '70s they were nostalgic for... the Great Depression? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, April 11

Ithaka (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

Julian Assange's father fights to save his son. $13.50. 6:15 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, April 12



Beautiful Disaster (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/Bloomington 13 at Mall of America

Can a studious college freshman and a campus stud find love with one another? Your guess is as good as mine! $16.11. 7 p.m. More info here.

Dune (1984)

Grandview 1 &

Gotta be real here: I haven’t thought about Villeneuve’s Dune for months now. But I think of Alicia Witt saying “And how can this be? For he is the Kwisatz Haderach!” on the regular. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023)

Trylon

I'm hearing very good things about this music doc, and I'm excited. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

Air

They make biopics about brands now.

Paint

Owen Wilson plays a Bob Ross knockoff is what appears to be an eminently skippable comedy.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Like the game, but a movie! Read our review here.



La Usurpadora, the Musical

The story of twin sisters separated at birth, told through '90s Latin pop.



Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)

Champions

Cocaine Bear

Creed III

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Everything Everywhere All at Once

A Good Person

His Only Son

Jesus Revolution

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli

The Lost King

One Fine Morning (read our review here)

The Quiet Girl (read our review here)

Return to Seoul (read our review here)

Scream VI

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Smoking Causes Coughing

Spinning Gold (read our review here)

A Thousand and One