Fascists Kill Space Bugs, Investment Bankers Kill Each Other, and Outlaws Kill Everyone on the Big Screen This Week

Would Jesus have wanted you to see a Sam Peckinpah western on Easter? Probably!
Special Screenings This Week
Thursday, April 6
The Woman King (2022)
Capri Theater
Viola Davis chops up some European slavers. $5 or free for North Side residents. 7 p.m. More info here.
Starship Troopers (1997)
Grandview 1 & 2
Verhoeven outs Heinlein as a fascist. Gotta love it. $12. 9:15 p.m. Also Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.
The 39 Steps (1935)
The Heights
A very dashing earlyish Hitchcock outing. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
American Psycho (2000)
Parkway Theater
Never go home with a Huey Lewis fan. With pre-show trivia. $9/$12. Trivia at 7 p.m. Movie at 8 p.m. More info here.
En Avant (2023)
Trylon
An experimental short about Minneapolis, with music from Gnawed and Shadow on Glass. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.
Friday, April 7
Scream it Off Screen
Parkway Theater
Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. 8 p.m. $10/$12. More info here.
Loose Ends (1975)
Trylon
The debut feature from David Burton Morris and Victoria Wozniak tells the story of Billy and Eddie, two mechanics at a St. Paul car dealership who feel their youth slipping away. It’s also a snapshot of the Twin Cities at the time, with scenes set at The Depot (later First Avenue) and Mickey’s Diner. Featured in this week's Event Horizon. $8. 7 p.m. More info here.
Patti Rocks (1988)
Trylon
In this sequel to Loose Ends, Patti Rocks, Billy drags Eddie to visit his pregnant girlfriend to convince her to have an abortion. Featured in this week's Event Horizon. $8. Friday-Saturday 9-15 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.
maɬni—towards the ocean, towards the shore (2020)
Walker Art Center
The dialogue for Sky Hopinka’s debut feature is almost wholly in the Indigenous Northwest language Chinuk Wawa. Also Saturday. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.
Saturday, April 8
Love and Mercy (2014)
The Main
Director Bill Pohlad will be on hand to discuss his Brian Wilson biopic. $10. 11 a.m. More info here.
Purple Haze (1982)
Trylon
A young man coming home to Minneapolis in 1968 and getting his draft notice after Princeton kicks him out. Featured in this week's Event Horizon. $8. 7 p.m. Sunday 5 p.m. More info here.
Sunday, April 9
After Blue: Dirty Paradise (2021)
Emagine Willow Creek
On a planet where only women can survive, a mother and a daughter hunt down a killer. $10.75. 7 p.m. More info here.
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Emagine Willow Creek
Celebrate Christ's victory over death with some "rock" showtunes. Also Wednesday. $8.45. 3:10 & 5:50 p.m. More info here.
The Wild Bunch (1969)
Trylon
A bunch of wild outlaws (hence the title) flee to Mexico and, Peckinpah being Peckinpah, everyone shoots everyone else. $8. 7:15 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:30 p.m. More info here.
Monday, April 3
Carlito's Way (1993)
Alamo Drafthouse
De Palma and Pacino, together again. $10. 6:15 p.m. More info here.
Alice Sweet Alice (1976)
Emagine Willow Creek
When her sister is brutally murdered, Alice is blamed by her family. But is she the culprit? $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
The Sting (1973)
The Heights
Redford and Newman as 1930s con men with a Scott Joplin score, because in the '70s they were nostalgic for... the Great Depression? $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.
Tuesday, April 11
Ithaka (2022)
Alamo Drafthouse
Julian Assange's father fights to save his son. $13.50. 6:15 p.m. More info here.
Wednesday, April 12
Beautiful Disaster (2023)
AMC Rosedale 14/Bloomington 13 at Mall of America
Can a studious college freshman and a campus stud find love with one another? Your guess is as good as mine! $16.11. 7 p.m. More info here.
Dune (1984)
Grandview 1 &
Gotta be real here: I haven’t thought about Villeneuve’s Dune for months now. But I think of Alicia Witt saying “And how can this be? For he is the Kwisatz Haderach!” on the regular. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.
Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023)
Trylon
I'm hearing very good things about this music doc, and I'm excited. $15. 7 p.m. More info here.
Opening This Week
Air
They make biopics about brands now.
Paint
Owen Wilson plays a Bob Ross knockoff is what appears to be an eminently skippable comedy.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Like the game, but a movie! Read our review here.
La Usurpadora, the Musical
The story of twin sisters separated at birth, told through '90s Latin pop.
Ongoing in Local Theaters
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Avatar: The Way of Water (read our review here)
Champions
Cocaine Bear
Creed III
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Everything Everywhere All at Once
A Good Person
His Only Son
Jesus Revolution
John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)
The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli
The Lost King
One Fine Morning (read our review here)
The Quiet Girl (read our review here)
Return to Seoul (read our review here)
Scream VI
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Smoking Causes Coughing
Spinning Gold (read our review here)
A Thousand and One