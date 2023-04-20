Drugs
Enter Our 4/20 Short Story Contest, Buuuddy
Five winners will get published in Racket and, crucially, win $109 worth of Baja Ontario edibles each.
News
Lindell’s ‘Prove Mike Wrong Challenge’ Backfires to Tune of $5M
More crazed beardo lawmaker antics, rent control battles in Minneapolis, and a local weed timeline in today's Flyover.
Movies
On the Big Screen This Week: Frustrated Sculptors, Heroic Teen Stuntwomen, and Kafka
Pretty much every movie you can catch in theaters this week.
Drugs
Weed Weviews: 4 Things I Tried in April
Happy 4/20 everyone!
Drugs
Dabbler Depot Is Building a Little Twin Cities THC Empire
Dreamed of picking from 100 different THC drinks under one roof? Now you can.
Culture
A Revolution on Foot: ‘Walking Artist’ Jonathon Stalls Strolls Across the Country for Pedestrian Rights
This week he's hosting three events in the Twin Cities to encourage people to experience the simple, radical act of moving slowly.