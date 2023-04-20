Skip to Content
Drugs

Enter Our 4/20 Short Story Contest, Buuuddy

Five winners will get published in Racket and, crucially, win $109 worth of Baja Ontario edibles each.

9:37 AM CDT on April 20, 2023

Happy 4/20, fellow weed-likers.

To celebrate, we're launching the first-ever Racket short story contest. The prompt, as you may have intuited, is recalling memorable times you got zooted on marijuana. We're talking funny weed stories, wacky weed stories, dramatic weed stories, trippy weed stories—you get the idea. Creative nonfiction flair is encouraged. (Click here to read this author's harrowing account of being a total lightweight.)

Our staff will determine five grand prize winners, all of whom will have their stories published in the wavy/gravy pages of Racket. But wait, that's not all: Each winner will also receive a 5-Hitter Box from our buddies at Baja Ontario. That's a $109 worth of gourmet, Minnesota-made THC edibles!

As the risk of killing buzzes, we must stipulate some narc-y rules. Story submissions must not exceed 420 words; winners may be published under pen names (your boss doesn't need to know you're entering weed-themed short story contests); all submissions should be sent to contests@racketmn.com in the body of the email or via Google or Word doc; the deadline for entry is Sunday, April 23, at 4:20 p.m.; you must be 21+ to participate.

Alright you gonzo storytellers, pop a gummy and get typing! You guys delivered in a big way with reader-submitted weed art and weed poetry. We're excited to read the skunky yarns y'all cook up.

Jay Boller@jaymboller

Co-owner/editor of Racket.

