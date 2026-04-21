Enjoy Spring While It Lasts With Your Complete Concert Calendar: April 21-27

What's the hardest part of my job, you wonder? Coming up with a sentence or two to intro these listings every week. Sometimes I just don't have anything to say.

Anna Popovic Photo provided

Tuesday, April 21

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Nomfusi @ Cedar Cultural Center

Ana Popovic @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Loondale, Love Squad, Jesus Was a Commie, Boomdagger @ Green Room

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs

Hexneurotica, Noxious Ghoul, Powerdam @ Pilllar Forum

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Steve Haskin Ensemble, Anthony Titus @ Metronome Brewery

River City Jazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Tommy Newport @ 7th St Entry

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

April Conspiracy Series featuring the Infernos, MEOWIHOLICS @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Adam Kiesling @ 331 Club

The Reasonable Doubts, Rhythm Appeal @ Turf Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Sparrowhawk, Nancy Gross, Unattractive Giant Monster @ 331 Club

Accordo Photo provided

Wednesday, April 22

Haunted Like Human @ Acadia

Malevolence and Guilt Trip with Chamber @ Amsterdam

Line Dancing @ Animales

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

WirBaeck @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

Daniel Nathan @ Carbone’s

JC Lippold @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Crooners

Jorma Kaukonen, John Hurlbut @ Dakota

Indigo Blues, Henrik, the Tells @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Oh Wonder, WRABEL @ Fitzgerald Theater

Lew Apollo, Ashley DuBose @ Hook and Ladder

Accordo @ Icehouse

Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prairie Clamor (Residency) @ Mortimer’s

Slaughter to Prevail, Whitechapel, Attila @ Myth Live

lovergirl x Viscacha with melpome and hercastle @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Dopethrone, Year of the Cobra, DUG @ 7th St Entry

David Robinson & the Dedicated Friends @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Uncle Kenny @ 331 Club

Essenger, Echoes @ Turf Club

Temptress, Gauze @ Underground Music

Body Heat! @ Volstead’s

Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

Momzilla, Spiderlily, One Big Quilt @ White Squirrel

Modern Wildlife, Echo Pilot, Wish Wash @ Zhora Darling

Cornbread Harris Seth A. Richardson

Thursday, April 23

End OD Takeover @ Abi’s

Deep Fortune, Hospitality Suite, Tom Crawford @ Acadia

Gelli Haha @ Amsterdam

Becky Kapell and the Fat 6 @ Animales

The Shanty Boys of Pine County @ Art House North

The Humming Room (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe

Sarah Clausen, Nelson Devereaux @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Mamas Ignite Collective @ Cedar Cultural Center

Grant Hart Tribute @ Cloudland

Salvaging Our Spring: Cabarplay with Dane, Prudence, Jen, and Doug @ Crooners

Black Violin @ Dakota

The Rockin’ Iguanas, Cornell Power Service @ Driftwood Char Bar

Jeff Ray @ Dubliner Pub

Joe Carey @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Shane Donahue @ Eagles 34

Rochelle Jordan, Chrysalis @ Fine Line

Buckethead @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit Brewing

The Jazz Room: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Louis Armstrong @ Granada

JT Bates & Friends @ Icehouse

Witchz @ The Lyric

North Star Original Revue @ Midway Saloon

Drums of Navarone @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bob Moses and Cannons, Oxis @ Palace Theatre

Atlanta Rhythm Section @ Parkway

Anita Velveeta, S.L.O.G, Dry Ice, Chemsexx @ Pilllar Forum

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ Schooner Tavern

Grace Ives, Whu Else @ 7th St Entry—“Indie-pop” used to mean jangly guitars and sweet melodies. Now that term is more applicable to young synthwise women crafting more homespun, idiosyncratic variations of the radio hits they grew up singing along to. With her 2022 album Janky Star, Ives established herself as one of the sharpest of the pack; then she relocated from NYC to L.A., got sober, and enlisted production help from Ariel Rechtshaid. Her latest, Girlfriend, opens the door of Ives’s bedroom-pop just a crack, with electronics more densely and invitingly layered than before, and a sound that’s just plain bigger. “Lorde if the antidepressants worked,” one jerk wisely observed on Reddit, and that gets at my one cavil about Ives. She’s still finding her own voice, and I mean that literally—vocally she mimics her influences, which gives Girlfriend more of a pastiche feel than maybe intended. But at her best— when she’s riding a monster synth line on “Trouble,” launching into the blustery ballad “My Mans,” or jacking Basement Jazz on album closer "Stupid Bitches”—you can hear where she’s going next.—Keith Harris “Indie-pop” used to mean jangly guitars and sweet melodies. Now that term is more applicable to young synthwise women crafting more homespun, idiosyncratic variations of the radio hits they grew up singing along to. With her 2022 album Janky Star, Ives established herself as one of the sharpest of the pack; then she relocated from NYC to L.A., got sober, and enlisted production help from Ariel Rechtshaid. Her latest, Girlfriend, opens the door of Ives’s bedroom-pop just a crack, with electronics more densely and invitingly layered than before, and a sound that’s just plain bigger. “Lorde if the antidepressants worked,” one jerk wisely observed on Reddit, and that gets at my one cavil about Ives. She’s still finding her own voice, and I mean that literally—vocally she mimics her influences, which gives Girlfriend more of a pastiche feel than maybe intended. But at her best— when she’s riding a monster synth line on “Trouble,” launching into the blustery ballad “My Mans,” or jacking Basement Jazz on album closer "Stupid Bitches”—you can hear where she’s going next.

America @ State Theatre

Jessie Street Band @ 318 Cafe

Debbie Briggs Vintage Jazz @ 331 Club

Holy Fuck, Gus Englehorn @ Turf Club

Million.point.Million, Louse, Count Spookula, Drill Pit @ Underground Music

The Ultimate Doors Tribute @ Varsity

Bridget Cushman @ Volstead’s

Fuzzy Math @ White Squirrel

Smokdoubt, J-Mo On the Beat & the J-Lighters, Color Chord @ White Squirrel

Poison Ruïn, Cruelster, Laugh Track, Giallo, Citric Dummies @ Zhora Darling

Kelly Moran Photo provided

Friday, April 24

Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

Emo Band Tee Night @ Amsterdam

BJ’s Sideshow ft. Billy Johnson and David J Russ @ Animales

Dethklok & Amon Amarth with Castle Rock @ Armory

Wilkinson James @ Aster Cafe

Frequency Fridays: Ladies Night @ Bazement

Sarah Navratil Trio @ Berlin

Jonah Walt Fusion Quintet @ Berlin

Sole2Dotz @ Berlin

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Back to the Future: 90s & 2000s Hip Hop Party @ Cabooze

Kelly Moran @ Cedar Cultural Center

The Penny Peaches, Rianna Marie, J.R. Wesley @ Cloudland

Naomi Uyama and Jake Sanders @ Crooners

The Riffin Trio @ Crooners

Black VIolin @ Dakota

Demitrious Rallis Band, TWINE duo @ Day Block Brewing

Jenny & the Bets, Mill City Caravan @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

The Right Here, Atomic Lights, Littleton, Little Lebowski Urban Achievers @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon Prom with the Tinglers @ Eagles 34

Earlybirds Club @ Fine Line

Hexneurotica, Bong Reaper, Heel @ Flying V

Oklou, Vickie Cherie @ First Avenue—“What if PinkPantheress was French?” is not a question that I myself would ever ask, but the answer is more beguiling than I’d have expected. On her critically lauded album Choke Enough (a title she lower-cases, of course), Marylou Mayniel crafts the sort of electronic pop that relies more on synth ripples than drums to carry things forward, and though her conservatory training occasionally shows tastefully through, but those flutey keyboards are très charmant if you' re in a sedentary mood. She's less shy than diffident, but if you’re suitably chill, she might even be very glad to meet you.—Keith Harris “What if PinkPantheress was French?” is not a question that I myself would ever ask, but the answer is more beguiling than I’d have expected. On her critically lauded album Choke Enough (a title she lower-cases, of course), Marylou Mayniel crafts the sort of electronic pop that relies more on synth ripples than drums to carry things forward, and though her conservatory training occasionally shows tastefully through, but those flutey keyboards are très charmant if you' re in a sedentary mood. She's less shy than diffident, but if you’re suitably chill, she might even be very glad to meet you.

D-Wayne & Friends @ Gidi

The Barncats @ Ginkgo Coffee

Arius: Prism Wasp @ Green Room

Milkfest: MILK Palace, Obadiah Gamble, Carnage the Executioner @ Hook and Ladder

The Long Honeymoon and the de’Lindas with Famous Volcanoes @ Hook and Ladder

Sunpearl (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Nancy Bierma @ Jazz Central

Manic Focus + Sunsquabi @ The Lyric

Show Me Your Hits @ Mainstreet Bar

Dieselfitters @ Memory Lanes

Mill City String Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Tracy Lawrence @ Mystic Lake

Techn9ne, E-40 @ Myth Live

Brahms Symphony No. 4 @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Gubaidulina, Prokofiev and Mozart @ Ordway

Jeremy Messersmith (Album Release) with anni xo @ Parkway

Mary Jam, Spit Takes, C U Next Tuesday, Jenny Matrix @ Pilllar Forum

Dred I Dread @ Schooner Tavern

Slomosa, the Mainliners @ 7th St Entry

Yeah Doggos, Scott Gagner @ Terminal Bar

Michael Monroe @ 318 Cafe

Some Shitty Cover Band @ 331 Club

USPOP, Pageant Dress @ 331 Club

Grieves with the Street Sweepers and Cuauhtli @ Turf Club

World I Hate, Giallo, Another Enemy, Enemy of Man, Ethic, By All Means @ Underground Music

Only Echoes, Melpomene, Phase Meridian, ...and i found a way @ Underground Music

Mill CIty Hot Club @ Volstead’s

The Mary Cutrufello Band @ White Squirrel

Darkling I Listen, Hadori, Desolation Plain @ White Squirrel

Mayfly Moon, Portside Dive, Sunsets Over Flowers, Golden Satellite @ Zhora Darling

Sawtooth Witch

Saturday, April 25

Hazcat @ Abi’s

N3RD4KING @ Acadia

Femtanyl @ Amsterdam

Art Dept. @ Animales

Cole Diamond @ Animales

Max Mercy @ Aster Cafe

Saturday Night Vibes: African Night Afterparty @ Bazemnt

Patrick Adkins/Charlie Bruber/Ben Ehrlich @ Berlin

Jimmy Farace Quartet @ Berlin

Vogue Memory @ Berlin

Riley & the Urban Revival @ Blues Saloon

DJ Diesel @ Boardwalk

Shoeless Revolution @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: House Party @ Cabooze

Martin Devaney Trio @ Carbone’s

Della Mae with Half Baked @ Cedar Cultural Center

Crush Scene, Holly and the Nice Lions, the Stinkeyes @ Cloudland

Anya Menk and Ted Godbout @ Crooners

Dear Doris: Remembering Doris Day with Maud Hixson and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Silk and Soul: The Songs of Boz Scaggs @ Crooners

32 Headshots, Beyond Forever BLS @ Day Block Brewing

The Stretch and Friends @ Driftwood Char Bar

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

The Casual Chaos Club @ Dusty’s

Arm Armor, Actual Screenshot, ERRL @ Eagles 34

Looner Equinox @ Elks Lodge

Steady Range @ 56 Brewing

Biffy Clyro @ Fillmore

Disco, Always ⏤ A Harry Styles Dance Night @ Fine Line

Transmission 25 @ First Avenue—Damn, 25 years of Transmission! DJ Jake Rudh’s post-punk/new wave/glam/darkwave/electro/etc./etc. dance night is celebrating the occasion with an anniversary event he —Em Cassel Damn, 25 years of Transmission! DJ Jake Rudh’s post-punk/new wave/glam/darkwave/electro/etc./etc. dance night is celebrating the occasion with an anniversary event he says is “shaping up to be one of the greatest gigs of my career…and life.” And seriously, what a tradition—every Wednesday for a quarter-century, Transmission has brought folks together to connect, dance, and listen to some killer tunes together. “The 10-year anniversary at First Ave felt like an amazing reunion of 1,500 friends,” Rudh writes. “I can only imagine what 25 will feel like!”

Kalopsya @ Flying V

Emeezy x Big Tunzy @ Gidi

Kylie Krick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Five Iron Frenzy, Something To Do, Space Monkey Mafia @ Green Room

Cornbread’s 99th B-Day Party CONTINUES @ Hook and Ladder—When —Keith Harris When Palmer’s Bar shut down last year and James “Cornbread” Harris lost his longstanding weekly Sunday gig, you could have easily excused the elderly gent for cutting back on his schedule some. But hey, if you’re not gonna take it easy at 97, why change when you’re 98? Or 99? Cornbread continues to perform jazz and R&B standards every Sunday at the Schooner Tavern and shows up elsewhere around town regularly as well—it’s not uncommon for him to play more than one gig a day. And after his Thursday night birthday party sold out, he added a second date this afternoon. We’re promised “some very special guests.” Will that include son Jimmy Jam, with whom Cornbread recently reconciled?

The Desert Islands 400th Episode Party! feat. JIllian Rae, Sawtooth Witch (Vinyl Release), & Sleeping Jesus @ Hook and Ladder—Every week on KFAI, host Doc makes a mixtape with a local musician or other notable. (I've guested a few times at the end of the year.) Tonight, as you've already read, marks episode 400, and if my math hasn't failed me, this makes for about eight years. Solid local lineup, including Doc's own duo Sawtooth Witch.—Keith Harris Every week on KFAI, host Doc makes a mixtape with a local musician or other notable. (I've guested a few times at the end of the year.) Tonight, as you've already read, marks episode 400, and if my math hasn't failed me, this makes for about eight years. Solid local lineup, including Doc's own duo Sawtooth Witch.

InMotion @ Icehouse

Confluence Big Band @ Jazz Central

SoDown, Evalution, Zoska @ The Loft

70s Magic Sunshine Band @ Mainstreet Bar

The Garrett Jones Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Ciao Bello (Album Release), Selfish Teammate, Bridal Style, Tim, a DJ @ Mortimer’s

Brahms Symphony No. 4 @ Orchestra Hall

Season Sampler @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Gubaidulina, Prokofiev and Mozart @ Ordway

Tyler Herwig @ Padraigs

Jeremy Messersmith (Album Release) with Brian TIghe @ Parkway

Nick Karcher, Spiderlily, Fireside Shadow, Honeygrl, Hot Mess @ Pilllar Forum

Twin Cities Women’s Choir @ Roseville Lutheran Church

The Wreck @ Schooner Tavern

Rec Hall, Summerdrive, Greentop @ 7th St Entry

Caribou Gone, Capital Sons, The Grande Machine @ Terminal Bar

Jason Paulson, Mike Gleason, Nate O'Connor @ 318 Cafe

Grim Lot, Model Model Homes, Safety Knife @ 331 CLub

Keep It Deep @ TRXX WRHS

Dead Meadow, Cory Shane @ Turf Club

RiGBY, Agora Bomb, Public Meltdown, Glencircle @ Underground Music

Ingrown, Mask @ Underground Music

Paul Harper @ Volstead’s

Paul Hecht Trio @ Volstead’s

Conor Lee, Matt McIntyre, Audrey Q @ White Squirrel

120 Minutes @ White Squirrel

Homeward Bound, Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch, Cashmere Beige, Tim Schumann @ White Squirrel

Tomboy Takeover ft. Diane x Caiked Up @ Zhora Darling

Colin James, Matt Andersen, & Terra Lightfoot Photo provided

Sunday, April 26

The Giantrinsic Cavalcade Bullrush @ Amsterdam

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Washington Express: DK-Sol @ Berlin

MNBS Road to Memphis Challenge @ Blues Saloon

Fresh Squeezed: A Benefit for Juice ft. TC Jammers and Greasy Meal @ Bunker’s

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Piss With Style, Razor Daisies, Tree, Safety Knife @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Pretty Boy Thorson & Pals @ Cloudland

Tommy Boynton @ Crooners

Lori Dokken Presents: A Return to Studio 54 @ Crooners

BluLuna @ Crooners

The Wailers @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Purgatory Creek @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Old Country Boys @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

The Music of Taylor Swift & More for Kids @ First Avenue

Brandon Lake @ Grand Casino Arena

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Hook and Ladder

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics @ Icehouse

Rory Thompson: The Brahms Letters @ Metronome Brewery

Ladyslipper Ensemble @ Metronome Brewery

Season Sampler @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Gubaidulina, Prokofiev and Mozart @ Ordway

Kushal Das @ O’Shaughnessy

Coast to Coast featuring Colin James, Matt Andersen, & Terra Lightfoot @ Parkway Theater

Gossamer, Blucurve, Electric Church, Spud & His Buds @ Pilllar Forum

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Field Medic, Georgia Maq @ 7th St Entry

Marsgarb, Large Marge @ 331 Club

Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Barns Courtney, Belle and Chain @ Turf Club

Sybyr, Proxoxie, SYM1, Meezy @ Underground Music

Peekaboo @ Uptown Theater

Art Vandalay, Cosmoline, Caitlin Robertson, Wildrose Fox @ White Squirrel

Minds on Fire @ White Squirrel

Vice Chair, the Driftless Area, Dread Spells @ White Squirrel

Laurels String Quartet Photo provided

Monday, April 27

Laurels String Quartet (feat. Aby Wolf & Eric Mayson) @ Berlin

Julius Rodriguez @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

L.A.’s Monday Nights @ Icehouse

Black Wine, Los Pinches Gueys @ Memory Lanes

Twin Cities Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Metal Monday @ Schooner Tavern

Open Mic @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

Kellan Christopher Cragg @ Underground Music

Joyce Manor, Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, Combat @ Varsity

RD & the Midnight Movers @ White Squirrel

A Night of Benefitting @ White Squirrel