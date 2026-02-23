Dildo Bingo, Italian Film Fest, Comedian Nico Carney: This Week’s Best Events

Welcome to Event Horizon, your weekly roundup of the best events in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and beyond.

TUESDAY 2.24

Dildo Bingo



Icehouse



“Melt ICE. Win dildos.” If that ain’t a winning proposal for a Tuesday night, we just don’t know what is! Grrrl Scout and Smitten Kitten are teaming up for this evening of “bedroom-inspired” bingo, with proceeds from ticket sales going to the community-led rent support group Neighbors Helping Neighbors. There are two two-hour sessions with 10 rounds of bingo each, and each starts off with time for mingling, ordering food and drinks, and getting those daubers wet. 21+. $31.87. 6-8 p.m. or 8:30-10:30 p.m. 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

WEDNESDAY 2.25

Golden Gophers Baseball

U.S. Bank Stadium

With ol’ Siebert Field still collecting snowflakes on campus (NOT a right-wing culture war dig!), your Golden Gophers baseball team begins its home season inside U.S. Bank Stadium this Wednesday with a four-game series against the dreaded University of Kansas Jayhawks. “I like where we’re at,” says second-year skipper Ty McDevitt, whose team went 24-28 last year. (Here’s a 2026 season preview from SI.) Where they’ll be at, specifically, is the novel hook of this Even Horizon recommendation—indoor stadium baseball, a throwback to the glory days of the Dome! Now, should tickets to watch a publicly funded team play non-conference opponents inside a publicly financed stadium cost $18? Absolutely not, but that’s the error-filled world we live in. $18. 6:05 p.m. Wed. and Fri.; 3:05 p.m. Sat.; 1:05 Sun. 401 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jay Boller

'Il maestro (My Tennis Maestro)'

THURSDAY 2.26

Italian Film Festival

Main Cinema

Now in its 17th year, the Italian Film Festival is where Minnesota gets to learn what’s popular with Italian audiences. This year the fest opens with Il maestro (My Tennis Maestro), a raucous comedy about a former tennis champ training a teen player; among the many other national and Midwest premieres is the quirky hit Le città di pianura (The Last One for the Road). The fest’s programmers also sprinkle some classics in with the newer fare: This time that includes Robert Rosselini’s Rome Open City and Stromboli (the latter at the Heights Theater), Michelangelo Antonioni’s L’eclisse, Lina Wertmüller’s Love and Anarchy, and, of particular interest to me, Gianni Amelio’s rarely screened 1994 film Lamerica. 115 SE Main St. Minneapolis; find prices, showtimes, and more info here. Through Sunday—Keith Harris

Cat Power

First Avenue

It’s a familiar tale: Seeking a new direction, a young musician (likely white) sets off to a city with a storied musical reputation (likely southern) to jam with some older (likely Black) musicians. In this case, Chan Marshall checked in at Ardent Studios in Memphis 20 years ago with a crew that included Teenie and Leroy Hodges, the guitarist and bassist, respectively, for Al Green’s biggest hits. Depending on your perspective, the album Marshall emerged with, The Greatest, was either where she found a dynamic context for her drowsy soul or where she abandoned her unique vision for a more familiar traditionalism. No fan of her early work (which seemed rooted in the proposition that misery is a mark of enlightenment), I hear The Greatest as a prime slice of mood music, the stuff the band plays when everyone else has gone home. Sure it occasionally sounds like the fellas wish they could cut loose a little, but they’re all pros and they let Marshall have her moment. She’ll be performing The Greatest in its entirety tonight, as one does these days. 18+. $59.82. 8 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

Pokémon Day

Can Can Wonderland

I’ll never forget the first time I played Pokémon. It was, let’s say, 1999, and my friend Will Fellman had left his Game Boy case in my dad’s Dodge Intrepid. The plan was to return this treasure trove to Will on Monday at school, but in the meantime I popped the Pokémon Blue cartridge in and had my mind blown by this RPG universe of battling pocket creatures. Pokémon has since become the highest-grossing media franchise of all-time, with $100+ billion in global sales—Fellman sure was onto something! That’s a looooooong-winded way of saying: Can Can Wonderland is celebrating Pokémon Day, which is apparently a thing, with a day of pika-pika fun that includes: live video game music from the Bards Quartet and Marimba Matt (the Pokémon score slaps), trivia with prizes, and coloring sheets. Attendees are encouraged to bring their handhelds, cards, and cosplay outfits. Free with $15 general admission. 6-9 p.m. 755 Prior Ave. N., Suite #004, St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

WTO/99

Riverview Theater

If you’ve got a cool thing and you email us about it nicely, we’ll maybe write about that cool thing. Such is the case with WTO/99, a new doc from Alex Megaro that uses 100% archival footage to tell the story of when 40,000 protesters hit Seattle to push back against the increasingly menacing World Trade Organization. Megaro (convincingly!) pitched us thusly: “I think it would be of great interest to you and your readers given its focus on granular protest organizing, the emergence of a militarized police state (using then-experimental weapons and tactics), union/labor rights, environmental issues, the emboldened billionaire class, nascent independent media, and so much more.” Mergaro will conduct a Q&A following this Riverview screening, which benefits the mutual aid network Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Free; $10 suggested donation. 7:15 p.m. 3800 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller



Obi Original Photo provided

FRIDAY 2.27

Family Fun-Raiser

Hook and Ladder Theater and Lounge

How cute is the poster for this community fundraiser—sorry, fun-raiser—at Hook & Ladder? Tonight, food and funk come together, with a community meal and live music from Obi Original & the Black Atlantics, Purple Funk Metropolis, and TABAH. But your ticket purchase will also help raise rental assistance money for families in need thanks to a network of Community Kitchen volunteers. Gettin’ your groove on while supporting neighbors in need? There’s just no better win/win scenario. $34/$36 at the door. 6 p.m. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Em Cassel

Nico Carney

Parkway Theater

Being a trans man from Georgia, Nico Carney draws much of his material from, well, being a trans Southerner. And the charming twentysomething is good as hell at it, having earned major nods from Vulture, Deadline, Netflix, Just for Laughs, and a set on Late Night with Seth Meyers. (See this tight 10 for yourself.) “In my opinion, there are very few, if any, cis comedians with funny jokes about trans people,” Carney told Vulture in 2024, adding that his influences include Tig Notaro, Mike Birbiglia, John Mulaney, Brian Regan, and Jim Gaffigan. “I think the best comedy comes when the POV and the premise match in an interesting way, because it puts the joke in a context that heightens it or takes a basic premise and adds an interesting twist.” 18+. $25/$30 at the door. 6:30 p.m. 4814 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Jay Boller

This could you you, running like the wind. Event promo

SATURDAY 2.28

Skyway 5K

Union Depot

How often do you have a chance to run through the skyway? Unless you’re running for your life, that sort of thing is a no-no. But you can run through St. Paul’s sprawling human hamster tubes this weekend, thanks to the inaugural Skyway 5K. The route, climate controlled like an indoor gym track, will take you through a variety of downtown buildings as you zoom over the messy roads, snowbanks, and icy sidewalks below. Your biggest obstacle will be navigating stairwells, elevators, and signage—no small feat on a regular day, but event organizers have set you up for success. $45.99. Race start times vary. 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

Kaleidoscope of Love

Powderhorn Park

Typically, Minnesota’s parks and lakes are places of community and recreation. This winter, they’ve also become protest sites. Recent events have included an anti-ICE ice fishing meetup on Lake Harriet, folks gathering to spell out messages like “S.O.S.” and "ICE OUT" on several lakes, and resistance art at the Art Shanty festival. This Saturday, Powderhorn Park will transform into an anti-ICE statement, as over 1,000 neighbors will come together to form a giant monarch butterfly—a symbol of migration. The whole thing will be captured from above with artist-managed drones. Other performances today include music from the Singing Resistance choir and the Brass Solidarity Band plus poetry readings. You can sign up to participate at KaleidoscopeOfLove.com. Free. 1-3 p.m. (if performing, show up at noon to learn the choreography). 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Margo Price Bobbi Rich

SUNDAY 3.1

Margo Price

First Avenue

Ever since she dubbed her debut album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter in 2016, Price (born in Aledo, Illinois, if you were wondering) has rocked and twanged with a class-conscious edge. But a gal gets restless on the road, and so does her band, which may be why her sound got woolier with the years (or it might just be the weed). In any case, Price trims away the psychedelic extravagances on her latest, Hard Hearted Woman, because she’s got something to say. The anthem here is “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down,” a time-honored credo she credits to Kristofferson and dedicated to Kimmell, but the centerpiece is the obsessive “Close to You,” which aptly namechecks Lucinda Williams and sighs, “We played the jukebox while democracy fell.” Price rarely gets that explicit, but her convictions are firm enough to steel you for the fight ahead, even when she’s borrowing orneriness from George Jones (“I Just Don’t Give a Damn”) and Waylon Jennings (“Take your tongue out my mouth/I’m kissing you goodbye”). Helluva band too, as there had better be. With Meels. 18+. $39.63. 7 p.m. 701 N. First Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.—Keith Harris

ONGOING

Giorgio Moroder: Mood Engineer/A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder

Trylon + Berlin



You gotta love a collab between two great orgs. Over the course of the month, the Trylon will screen four films that were scored by the disco godfather: two sexed up Paul Schrader entries (Cat People, American Gigolo) along with freaky children’s tale The NeverEnding Story and Alan Parker’s brutal Midnight Express. And on Thursday, Berlin is getting in on the action with a tribute to the disco pioneer’s musical legacy. Leopard Tree Dream will explore Moroder’s affinity with Krautrock, Mudd will perform a set drawn from his film scores, and Dory Kahalé will close the night with a Moroder DJ set. A Celebration of Giorgio Moroder: $20. 7:30 p.m. 204 N. First St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Giorgio Moroder: Mood Engineer: 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; find showtimes and more info here. Through February 24—Keith Harris

Night Trains

Twin City Model Railroad Museum

Night—and I cannot emphasize this enough—Trains! This seasonal show at Twin City Model Railroad Museum is a winter wonderland of miniatures. The lights are turned down low, and everything has a warm glow as the vintage engines chug around their tiny landscape. It’s incredibly cute, wholesome winter fun, and while the trains typically run on Saturdays, there are bonus nights throughout January. $15, free for children ages 4 and under. 3-7 p.m. 668 Transfer Road, Ste. 8, St. Paul; find more info here. Saturdays through February—Em Cassel

Ukrainian Lenten Fish Fry

Ukrainian American Community Center

Delicious options for Ukrainian solidarity exist right here in Minnesota. Consider this Lenten fish fry, which benefits both the Ukrainian American Community Center and the Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble. We’re talking generous plates of fried fish, coleslaw, French fries, and—crucially—varenyky (aka perogi). Beer and wine are available via the cash bar; ambiently positive geopolitical vibes are available for all diners. Also, gotta mention it: This animated fish chef is worth the price of admission. $15 adults; $10 kids 6-12; free for kids under 6. 4:30-7 p.m. 301 NE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info here. Fridays through March 27—Jay Boller