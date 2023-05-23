Count Down to Memorial Day With Your Complete Concert Calendar: May 23-29

It's highly inconvenient, to say the least, that Tuesday the most exciting day for live music this week. But there's plenty to do on the non-Tuesdays this week too, culminating in the perfectly named Caterwaul Fest that takes over Mort's and Palmer's this weekend.

Tuesday, May 23

Rico Nasty @ Amsterdam —Over the past few years, Amsterdam has established itself as the place for cutting edge female rappers visiting the Twin Cities, hosting the likes of Flo Milli and Leikeli47. So it was only a matter of time before this ferociously exuberant DMV rapper came to St. Paul. Rico cleverly calls her sound “sugar trap,” and she does sweeten those rattling 808s with her many-voiced rhymes, but on her latest mixtape, Las Ruinas, she works with a variety of producers, a few of whom favor old school jungle breakbeats. Few MCs enjoy rage for the sheer energy it provides them quite as thoroughly as Rico (Ms. Nasty if you’re nasty), but she’s got her sensitive side too, often expressed through her alter egos Tacobella and Trap Lavigne. She’s not averse to tossing some pop-punk into the mix either, and she’s a burgeoning fashion icon, and—look, let’s just say there’s a lot going on with Rico Nasty.

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Brandee Younger @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Fenne Lily and Christian Lee Hutson with Work Wife @ Fine Line

Hot Chip with Cadence Weapon @ First Avenue —Is there a nicer dance-pop band in existence than Hot Chip? I mean that as a compliment—how much simpler to rev your beats toward ecstasy, sour your sentiments with archness, or douse your songs in moody textures than to just go about your business as decent, upstanding, tuneful blokes? While Hot Chip peaked back in 2006 with The Warning, they’ve been unwaveringly consistent since, with Alexis Taylor chirping lyrics of humane outreach over familiar yet ever-so-lovingly tweaked beats. Their eighth album, Freakout/Release, out last August, is slightly (and quite explicably) more anxious than usual, but they’ve hardly gone neurotic—they’re just bummed and dancing their way toward emotional equilibrium. Come early for ace Canadian rapper Cadence Weapon, who appears on the Hot Chip track “The Evil That Men Do.”

Devin the Dude with Bdot Croc @ Granada—A rap show in the swanky Granada? It's happened before, and it's happening now. Houston stoner dude Devin made a deserved critical splash almost (can it be?) 20 years ago, and though I haven't checked out his recordings in a while (the last, Soulful Distance, came out just two years ago) I bet he delivers a fun spacey set.

Elskavon with Jacob Pavek and Syvers @ Icehouse

Alestorm @ The Lyric

DJ Zachmouth @ Palmer's

COLD with Divide The Fall and Sygnal To Noise @ 7th St Entry

Billy Porter @ State Theatre—Porter will be "telling his life story through song" on what's billed as The Black Mona Lisa Tour: Volume One. The press materials promise original material, old and new; a little bit of Broadway; and "a nod" to Netflix's Pose.

April Conspiracy Series featuring theyself, Mike Munson @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Sherry Minnick @ 331 Club

DREAMERS and Robert DeLong with CARR @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Residency, Thy Name is Jeremy @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 24

BlueBucksClan @ Amsterdam

Steve Katz @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Maggie's Wednesdays: Mia Dorr @ Crooners

Rickie Lee Jones @ Dakota—As a recording artist, Jones is mostly an interpreter these days—Pieces of Treasure, released in April, is only the latest in a string of covers albums. But a glance at recent setlists suggests she'll lean heavily on her originals during this Dakota stand, from her beat-inspired early days through the more introspective periods that followed. Hopefully she'll mix things up a bit over the course of these four shows.

Russians Against War, My Buddy Eric @ Driftwood

Converge with BRUTUS and Frail Body @ Fine Line —This is as good a time as any to share one of my most favorite tweets : “Dude been wearing the Jane Doe zip up since 2010… bro I think it’s time you converge with some hoes!!!!!” And here’s another Converge fan attack I like that’s even meaner, and yet no less true. As one of the most influential metalcore bands (if not the most influential metalcore band) of all time, Converge are almost too easy to meme. But the coolest thing about Jacob Bannon, Kurt Ballou, and co. is that they never sound the same from record to record; 10+ full-lengths in, 2021’s Chelsea Wolfe collab Bloodmoon: I sounds like something utterly different. Even if their (middle-aged, possibly balding, almost certainly Vans-wearing) fans haven’t updated their wardrobes since the ’90s.

Ben Aron @ Granada

Punk Rock Prom @ Green Room

Molly Dean + Joe George @ Icehouse

Prairie Clamor, Larry Wish, Alonzo @ Mortimer's

Becky Kapell with Gini Dodds @ Palmer's

Faded Hand Stamp @ Palmer's

Bazookatooth, Hallux, Identity Criss @ Pilllar

Trash Panda with Nordista Freeze @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the Ditchbillies @ 331 Club

Hunny Bear @ 331 Club

Caitlyn Smith @ Turf Club —I would love to love Smith's songwriting. A lot of big Nashville players are in her corner, including label head and ace songwriter Shane McAnally. Amanda Shires plays violin on her new album. Miley Cyrus has a co-write. Garth Damn Brooks sings backup on one cut. But Smith is also staying true to her Cannon Falls roots with what she's calling "The Minnesota Residency"—tonight's gig follows a solo set at the Entry last week and precedes a September Mainroom show and a Christmas performance at the Fitz. But the songs on her latest, High & Low, sound, like the songs that have come before, merely pro, even the one she co-wrote with McAnally and the truly great Lori McKenna. I'll keep listening though.

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, May 25

Toussaint Morrison + Roz @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Ondara with Kiely Connell @ Cedar Cultural Center

PK Mayo Acoustic Trio (CD Release) @ Crooners

Divas Through the Decades @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Crooners

Sad Machine, Xmas on Neptune, Waar Party, GOV @ Driftwood

Bones, Xavier Wulf, Eddy Baker @ Fillmore

Jeremy Harvey and Bad Dad Band @ Green Room

EDU Youth Film Festival Presents "Soundtracks" with Parachutes, Dial Tone, and Aiden Intro @ Hook and Ladder

The Early Planets @ Icehouse

Retroreflector with Brandon Wozniak & Mike Wolter's Early Planets Trio @ Icehouse

Monique B @ KJ's Hideaway

Virgin Whores & Guests @ Mortimer's

Mozart’s Paris Symphony with Jonathan Cohen @ Ordway

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Ice Climber, River Sinclaire, Anita Velveeta and Desert Liminal @ Palmer's

Waldemar with Aldrich and The Nunnery @ 7th St Entry

Ricardo Arjona @ Target Center

Minneapolis Songwriter Round with Hibah Hassan, Clare Doyle, Rose Dennis. Emily Albert-Stauning @ 331 Club

All The Pretty Horses, The Silent Treatment, Butter Boys, and Surly Grrly @ Turf Club

David von Schlegell with Francis Emil Johnson, The Sparks @ White Squirrel

Friday, May 26

Lovejoy @ Amsterdam

Nathan Griner + Boots & Needles @ Aster Cafe

Chase & Ovation: The Music of Prince @ Bunkers

Rue and Sabien @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony Jazz Ensemble with Lucia Sarmiento @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Chris Lomheim with Colleen Raye @ Crooners

Terrace Martin @ Dakota

Dylan Night, Curt Copeland @ Driftwood

Drew Simon & Friends @ Eagles 34

Mechanix feat Echo Brown, Defecks, Ren @ Eagles 34

Summer Breeze Yacht Rock Fest @ Hook and Ladder

Cariah Brinaé Birthday Bash 2023 @ Hook and Ladder

All Terrain Vehicle @ Icehouse

Noise Party Vol. 3 @ Icehouse

Curtis Salgado @ KJ’s Hideaway

Caterwaul 2023 @ Mortimer's —The death of the Twin Cities musical festival may have been (ever-so-slightly) exaggerated. “Noise, electro-punk, punk, garage, metal, hardcore the list goes on… How bout we just refer to it as the ‘subgenre fest?’” Caterwaul organizer Rainer Fronz told New Noise of the event, which reemerged from a pandemic hiatus last year. Over 50 bands from across the country will descend, amps cranked, for a four-day marathon of noises that fall somewhere under the broader punk umbrella. We're talkin' Tongue Party, Elephant Rifle, Child Bite, Big'n, Vaz, USA Nails, and, on Monday at Palmer's, festival headliner Flipper, the influential Bay Area punk greats who were famously adored by Kurt Cobain; Shannon Selberg of local AmRep staples Cows will be an honorary Flipper member as part of a special Caterwaul collab.

Mozart’s Paris Symphony with Jonathan Cohen @ Ordway

Luke Callen, The Foxgloves, Long Mama and Wolf Van Elfmand @ Palmer's

The 241's and Jeffrey Robert Larson @ Palmer's

Al Stewart @ Parkway

Star Student, Anita Velveeta, Brave Room Terrified @ Pilllar

Kate Malanaphy with Trash Date, Marvelous and Greta Ruth @ 7th St Entry

Dave’s Manual, Kylie Nova, The Owl-Eyes @ 331 Club

Spring Dreamin' @ The Treasury

Desperate Electric, Vinny Franco, Beneath Green, and ELOUR @ Turf Club

New Confusion, Civil Decline, MOLD, & RiGBY @ Underground Music Venue

Subhumans, War//Plague, Cop/Out, & Surrogates @ Uptown VFW

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel

Saturday, May 27

BIPOC Emo Night @ Amsterdam

Scott Zosel (Album Release) @ Aster Cafe

36-Year Anniversary with Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

The Andrews Sisters: Music and Memories @ Crooners

The Brian Grivna Quartet @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Sings Bruce Springsteen @ Crooners

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Rick Carlson with Dennis Spears @ Crooners

Terrace Martin @ Dakota

The Dreamrunners. Boxcar @ Driftwood

Cindy Lawson, Whiskey Rock and Roll Club @ Dusty's

Backyard Boombox One Year Anniversary Party @ Failing Knife Brewing Co.—We're not the most dance/DJ-savvy operation, but we'll confidently declare that Backyard Boombox —a roving, rotating DJ party that visits Twin Cities breweries—seems pretty neat. Falling Knife Brewing agrees, considering it's hosting the dance event's first birthday blowout that'll bring 14 DJs to the taproom. Headlining is BVRNOUT, a rising 30-year-old house producer from western Massachusetts. The brewery promises "food trucks, giveaways, freebies, and special drinks," plus a one-off seltzer release named after the birthday crew.

Helloween @ Fillmore

Kat Dahlia with Sinego @ Fine Line

Watsky with Abhi the Nomad and Feed The Biirds @ First Avenue

Lady Midnight, Fanaka Nation, Kwey @ Green Room

2nd Annual Reggae Summer Splash with Socaholix / Innocent / International Reggae All Stars @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse

GRRRL SCOUT: SNAX @ Icehouse

Zacc Harris Group with Steve Kenny’s Trio, Not Trio @ KJ’s Hideaway

Lumasi @ The Loft

Caterwaul Afterparty @ Mortimer's—See Friday's listings for more details.

Mozart’s Paris Symphony with Jonathan Cohen @ Ordway

Caterwaul 2023 @ Palmer's

Remixer with DJ Jen-E @ Palmer's

Bad Decisions with John Murph, Adrian Loving and Pour Hommes @ 7th St Entry

The Black Dahlia Murder @ Skyway Theatre

13 Arrows, Cassandra Cole, Kylie Weber @ 331 Club

The Riffin' Trio and Hemma @ Turf Club (Clown Lounge)

Power of Love – A Throwback 80s Rave @ Turf Club

Arkangela, AfterTime, Once Around, and Morningstar @ Underground Music Venue

Electric Feel @ Uptown VFW

Alt Alt @ White Squirrel

The TJD Trio with Dilly Dally Alley, Bryan Lowree, Becca Tremmel @ White Squirrel

Sunday, May 28

Conway the Machine with Sauce Walka & Jae Skeese @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

John Swardson @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Mick Sterling Sings the Spiritual Songs of Bob Dylan @ Crooners

Honky-Tonk Jump: The Texas Swing Music of Bob Wills @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Sings Van Morrison @ Crooners

The Andrews Sisters: Music and Memories @ Crooners

Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Elder with Ruby the Hatchet and Howling Giant @ Fine Line

Johnny Sincerely Orchestra @ Granada

Kai Brewster's Millions @ Green Room

Mubbla Buggs (Video Release) + Betty Won’t @ Hook and Ladder

Vlad Messing & Friends @ Icehouse

Taylor Robert (Album Release) @ KJ's Hideaway

AFK X CROWELL X ZUBAH X DRIPPY @ The Loft

Caterwaul Afterparty @ Mortimer's—See Friday's listings for more details.

No One Stands Alone @ Ordway

AK Fields with Obi Original, OAOJOOO, A.K.A. Kobi @ 7th St. Entry

Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, May 29

Argiflex VS. Amy Bestevez @ Amsterdam

The Beatles Reimagined @ Dakota

Maria and the Coins @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Big Mike & the Funktion @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series w. 5ifth House @ White Squirrel