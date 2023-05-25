Catch Bruce Lee, E.T., and Peter Sellers on the Big Screen This Week. (Not, Alas, in the Same Movie.)

Is this turning into a proverbial "bad year for movies"? Show your work.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, May 25

The Matrix (1999)

Grandview 1 & 2

The original is still the greatest. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

The Heights

Funny as hell, yeah, but also a loving tribute to the Universal horror classics. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters—This is Not a Drill: Live From Prague

Lagoon Cinema

This fuckin' guy. $20. 7:45 p.m. More info here.

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Parkway Theater

Honestly of all Peter Sellers's roles here, I might prefer his understated Brit Mandrake. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Cameron Downey and Contour

Walker Art Center

The two artists will create a playlist together. from the Walker's Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection. 5-9 p.m. More info here.

Friday, May 26

The Getaway (1972)

Trylon

Steve McQueen and Ali McGraw are on the run! $8. 7 & 9:30 p.m. Sunday 3 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, May 27

E.T. the Extra Terrestrial (1982)

Parkway

A reminder that Apichatpong Weerasethakul loves the Atari game. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Parkway Theater

Will you people keep it down? I’m trying to watch the movie! With live shadow cast performance by Transvestite Soup. $10. Midnight. More info here.

Sunday, May 28

On the Town (1949)

Alamo Drafthouse

Sinatra, Gene Kelly, and some other spend the most wholesome shore leave in the history of the U.S. Navy. $10. 12 p.m. More info here.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER World Tour (Act: Sweet Mirage) in L.A.: Live Viewing

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

Catch the K-pop boy band you love (or that you've never heard of) live! $21.61. 3 p.m. More info here.

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Emagine Willow Creek

Peak Bruce Lee, celebrating its 50th anniversary. Also Wednesday. $10.75. 3:30 & 6 p.m. More info here.

The Iceman Cometh (1989)

Trylon

This ain't no Eugene O'Neil shit. More on the Trylon's Maggie Cheung series here. $8. 8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Monday, May 29

The Bad Guys (2022)

Alamo Drafthouse

Can criminal cartoon animals go straight? Also Tuesday. $5. 10:15 a.m. More info here.

Paprika (2006)

Alamo Drafthouse

A movie so wild there's a whole Japanese Breakfast song about it. $10. 6:05 p.m. More info here.

Piranha 3D (2010)

Emagine Willow Creek

To quote my friend Mike’s young daughter, “She went into the water to find the fishies… but the fishies found HER. Nom nom nom.” $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Star Wars: Episode VI—The Return of the Jedi (1983)

The Heights

This Memorial Day, let's honor the many brave Bothans who died so that we could live free. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, May 30

The Boogeyman (2023)

Alamo Drafthouse

An advance screening of the latest Stephen King adaptation. $13.50. 7:20 p.m. More info here.

Star Wars: Episode VI—The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

The Heights

True story: 10-year-old Keith brought a tape recorder into the theater, but the batteries started dying so everyone sounds like the Chipmunks in the second half of the movie. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, May 31

Shin Kamen Rider (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Emagine Willow Creek

As Hongo Takeshi awakens one morning from uneasy dreams he finds himself transformed in his bed into a "grasshopper-hybrid cyborg." $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

The Sword and the Claw (1975)

Emagine Willow Creek

A prince raised by lions avenges his father—with his own lion claws! $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster (2023)

The Main

Followed by a recorded post-screening Q&A with the director. Read our review here. $10. 7 p.m .More info here.

Enter the Slipstream (2023)

Riverview Theater

Follows the 2020 season of the Education First (EF) Cycling Team through the Tour de France. $7. 7:15 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Follow the links for showtimes.

About My Father

Robert De Niro plays another troublesome dad.

Kandahar

This summer's Gerard Butler movie.

The Little Mermaid

Chloe Bailey deserves better.

The Machine

A comic and his dad are kidnapped by Russian mobsters because of a college spree 23 years earlier.

The Starling Girl

A teen fundamentalist Christian struggles with her faith.

The Wrath of Becky

A teen girl fights fascists.

You Hurt My Feelings

I can't even image a more Nicole Holofcener title than this.

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Follow the links for showtimes.

Air

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Blackberry (read our review here)

Book Club: The Next Chapter

Champions

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Evil Dead Rise

Fast X



Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

Master Gardener

Rally Road Races

Sisu

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)