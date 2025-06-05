Summer Guide 2025: Farmers Markets and U-Pick Produce

Eating is awesome, right? But eating isn’t just about the destination, it’s also about the journey, whether that means foraging in the woods for mushrooms or taking a detour through a drive-thru on the way home from work.

The following is for journeys that are found somewhere in the middle of those two options. At farmers markets you can shop local, snack local, and often score more bang for your buck. Meanwhile, picking your own berries, apples, and other treats at a u-pick spot is kinda like foraging, only you don’t have to worry about finding nothing, eating something deadly, or getting mauled by a bear. That’s pretty win-win.

New this year are farmers markets in Uptown and out in front of Riverplace; there's also a vegan market and a Night Market at Earl Giles. Happy eating!

Mill City Farmers Market

Farmers Markets

Aldrich Arena Maplewood Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays through October 29. 1850 White Bear Ave. N., Maplewood; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Andover Farmers Market

2-6 p.m. Tuesdays through October 28. Riverdale Church, 3210 Bunker Lake Blvd. NW, Andover; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Audubon Farmers Market

Herbs, seasonal produce, edible flowers, jams, microgreens, beef, Wisconsin cheese, and more. Find more info here. 4-7 p.m. Thursdays, June 19 through October 16. 2800 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Brooklyn Park Farmers Market

Snap/EBT accepted here. 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays from July 9 through October 8. North Hennepin Community College, 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park; brooklynpark.org/farmersmarket.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Thursday Farmers Market

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays through October 30. Mary Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Rd. E., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Centennial Lakes Park Farmers Market

Featuring veggies and fruits, hot sauces, honey, smoothie bowls, and more. 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through October 2. Centennial Lakes Park, 7499 France Ave. S., Edina; edinamn.gov/683/Farmers-Market.

Como Park Farmers’ Market

2-6 p.m. Thursdays through October 30. Como Park Lutheran, 1545 Hamline Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Downtown St. Paul Pop-up Markets

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays August 7-27. Securian, 400 Roberts St. N., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Four Sisters Farmers Market

Featuring Indigenous foods and crafts, fresh organic produce, herbal goods, and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays through October 30. 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; nacdi.org.

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fridays through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th St.), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers' Market

This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through September; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. Good to know: The EBT booth is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Sunday. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sundays right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fridays through August 29 (no market July 18). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

theNEWmpls Farmers Market at the Coliseum

Formerly known as the Camden Farmers Market, this market is on the move again with a new location and name. Expect fresh produce and artisanal goods plus free fitness classes, chef cook-offs, and more. 3-7 p.m. every other Thursday from June 12 through September 18. The Coliseum, 2708 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; thenewmpls.info/farmersmarket.

Nokomis Farmers Market 1

“Sixteen weeks of local food, music, and fun!” 4-8 p.m. (7:30 p.m. in September) Wednesdays through September 24. 5167 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market’s Night Market

Night shopping! With music, drinks, and more. 6-8 p.m. June 26, July 31, August 28, September 25. Earl Giles Distillery, 1325 Quincy Street NE, Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Plymouth Farmers Market

A variety of vendors who sell fresh, locally grown produce and prepared food. 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 18 to October 1. Parkers Lake Playfield, 15500 County Rd. 6, Plymouth; more info here.

Rosemount Farmers Market

1-5 p.m. Tuesdays through September 23. 13885 S. Robert Trl., Rosemount; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Roseville Farmers Market

8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through October 28. Corpus Christie Church, 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fridays through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

South St. Paul Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, local produce. 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through October 22. 12th Ave. S. and Southview Blvd., South St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

St. Paul Farmers’ Market at 7th Place Mall

10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays through August. 7th Place, 1 Seventh Place, St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Uptown Farmers Market

Another new market launching this year after a test run of popups in 2024. This one will have live music, cooking demonstrations, public art activities, and 30-40 vendors each week with meats, cheese, produce, and more. 4-8 p.m. Thursdays June 12 through September 25. Seven Points’ Girard Avenue Plaza, West Lake Street & Girard Avenue South, Minneapolis; uptownmarket.org.

Vegan Night Market

Shop vegan eats and more at this monthly evening market. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays June 12, July 10, August 14. Reverie Cafe, 1517 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Berry Hill Farm

U-Pick Produce

Aamodt’s Apple Farm

Apple picking generally opens early Aug. through Oct. Finish picking with Thor’s Hard Cider in the barn. 6428 Manning Ave. N., Stillwater, 651-439-3127; aamodtsapplefarm.com.

Afton Apple Orchard

Pick strawberries mid-June through early July. Apples, blackberries, and raspberries available Aug. to Oct., pumpkins available Sept. through Oct. 14421 S. 90th St., Hastings, 651-436-8385; aftonapple.com.

Apple Jack Orchards

A wide variety of apples generally are available Aug. through Oct., with online ordering and curbside pickup available. 4875 37th St. SE, Delano, 763-972-6673; applejackorchards.com.

Berry Hill Farm

Featuring strawberries, raspberries, and rhubarb, usually starting mid-June. 6510 185th Ave. NW, Nowthen (Anoka County); facebook.com/berryhillfarm.

The Berry Patch

Pick-your-own strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries usually from mid-June to mid-August. 10456 192nd St., Forest Lake; berrypatchmn.com.

Nowthen Berries

Strawberries are here usually in mid-June. You’ll also find sweet corn, rhubarb, maple syrup, and more for sale. 21121 Nowthen Blvd. NW, Elk River; nowthenberries.com.

Pine Tree Apple Orchards

Apples, strawberries, pumpkins. Opens in mid-June for strawberry season. 450 Apple Orchard Rd., White Bear Lake, 651-429-7202; pinetreeappleorchard.com.

Wyatt’s Strawberries

Yep, they have strawberries here, usually starting in June. Cash and check only. 10370 180th St. E. Hastings; facebook.com/wyattsstrawberries.