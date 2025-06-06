Skip to Content
Opinion

Make a Case for Your Neighborhood on This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every week at this time, we're handing Racket over to you, the readers.

9:28 AM CDT on June 6, 2025

61Comments

Where do you live and why?

Honestly, we're not doxxing you. For this week's Open Thread, we just want to hear you pump up your neighborhood. What brought you there? What's kept you there? Why's it so much better than that other loser neighborhood three blocks away?

As for me I moved to Kingfield last year, but as a renter, I feel like I am in Kingfield but not of Kingfield. I was in Corcoran for over a decade before that, and while I was happy there, it was a little too residential. It's nice to have more restaurant options nearby, especially the wonderful Thai Curry, and the Bryant Avenue bike lane has changed my life.

OK, your turn!

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

