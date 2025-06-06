Freeloader Friday: 104 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more. For our picks of the week's best events, price be damned, click here.

"Alebrijes"

FRIDAY

“ALEBRIJES: Keepers of the Island”

The Minnesota Latino Museum turns Raspberry Island into a whimsical installation featuring 16 large-scale papier-mâché sculptures. Now through Oct. 26. For more info, visit mnlatinomuseum.org/alebrijes. Raspberry Island, 2 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul.

Trans & Nonbinary Mixer

Haus Of Mother hosts this semi-regular event featuring friendly mingling, dancing, happy hour deals, and vibes. 5:30-8 p.m. The Brass Rail, 422 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Pride of Minneapolis

Drag and burlesque hosted by the Other Jeannie Retelle. With ThatQueerIsa Cassadine, Pippin Panic, Sher DeWealth, Pistachio Creampie, Alegria D’Cirque, and Mak3va. 9 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

“Portraits of the Ukrainian City KHARKIV”

Teens create a shared portrait reflecting on the war-torn city. 6-8 p.m. Q.arma Building, 1224 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

Night Street Eats

Food trucks in a parking lot! 4:30-9 p.m. Fri. through Sep. 12. 1570–1590 White Bear Ave. & Hoyt Ave. E., St. Paul.

Ruben

Ruben, Mid Death Calm

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Ryan Picone Quartet

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Andrew Kneeland

9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Elour with Greater Goods

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Underneath Oceans

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

The Nitty Gritty

Vinyl. With DJs Brian Engel and Blue Funk. 10 p.m. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

Who Shot First?

In the tent. 8:30 p.m. Shaws Bar and Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Dawn and Zach

Tunes in the beer garden. 6:30 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Edina Art Fair

The 58th Annual Edina Art Fair

Featuring over 250 local and national artists, live music stages, an artisan market, emerging artist zone, kids’ area, beer and wine gardens, and all kinds of other fun. 3-8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sun. 50th & France, Edina; 50thandfrance.com/art-fair.

The Brilliant Colors Jazz Trio

7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Twins Pre-Game Party on the Green

Featuring music from GenerationNOW Entertainment, deals for ticket holders, and food and drinks from Bassett Hound. 5:30 p.m. June 6, June 20. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel YouTube

Twiggy the Waterskiing Squirrel

See a majestic rodent on the water. Shows are at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots—sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

House of Hope Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

House of Hope Market

1:15-5 p.m. Fri. through October 31. Hope Church, 760 Summit Ave., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city’s largest and most popular market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Fri.; 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through October; 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Labor Day. 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; mplsfarmersmarket.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Minnehaha Regional Park

4-8 p.m. Fri. through August 29 (no market July 18). 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., Minneapolis; more info here.

Signal Hills Farmers Market

Featuring fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables sold direct from producer to consumer, located in the lot of West St. Paul’s Signal Hills Mall. 8 a.m. to noon Fri. through October 31. 1225 S. Robert St., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Art in the Hollow

SATURDAY

Art in the Hollow

If you’ve never been to Swede Hollow, a teeny and romantic little neighborhood on St. Paul’s East Side, Art in the Hollow is a great reason to check it out. Hosted each year on the first Saturday in June, this grassroots art festival brings more than 100 local painters, ceramicists, jewelry makers, and artists of all kinds to Swede Hollow Park for an outdoor festival. There will be live music and dance performances (find that full lineup here), activities for kids, and food trucks for when all that art works up an appetite. Plus, you’ll be right by Saint Paul Brewing and its perfect patio. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Swede Hollow Park, 687 Drewry St., St. Paul; more info here.—Em Cassel

Kev Fest

Celebrate White Squirrel’s fourth anniversary with a makers market, bingo, and tunes from Cole Diamond, K.E.V.I.N., Molly Mahar, Quietchild, Joe Hysell & the Ramblin’ Mercenaries, Superfloor, and Serious Buddah. 2 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

19th Anniversary Party

Featuring special tappings, free brewery tours all afternoon, and tunes from Dalmatian Club, Unstable Shapes, Gramma’s Boyfriend, Solid Gold, Suburbs, and DJ Jake Rudh. 11 a.m. to midnight. Surly Brewing Company, 520 SE Malcolm Ave., Minneapolis.

Lake Street Roots, Rock, Deep Blues Festival XXII

Indoor events at this fest aren’t free, but there’s plenty of free stuff outside, including an Art Fair on 27th and Lake Street and tunes on outside Arbeiter Brewing from 2-10 p.m. Click here for more info. Noon to 10 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Company, 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

Longfellow Garage Sale Weekend

Sat.-Sun. Find a map and more info here.

But I’m a Cheerleader

Presented by TriLingua Cinema. With free popcorn and hot dogs. Dusk (9 p.m.’ish). East Side Sculpture Park, 705 E. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Fruity Fest

Featuring over 40 LGBTQ artists and makers, with drag bingo at 6 p.m. 1-7 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Soundwave 2025

Featuring local vendors, lots of food options, and tunes from DJ JU!CE, Yonder, Chutes, the Confused, Buffalo Galaxy, and Guytano. 2-11 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, 1712 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis.

East Phillips Bike Expo

Featuring a pre-expo slow roll bike ride (meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot), a biking skills courses, free bikes for kids (starting at 3 p.m.), info on e-bikes, workshops on repair and bike etiquette, and an event ending group bike ride to the Midtown Greenway at 4 p.m. Find a complete schedule here. Noon to 5 p.m. East Phillips Park Cultural and Community Center, 2399 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

"Sketchy AF" Ben Prenevost

Sketchy AF: Graphite, Grit, and Grind

This group show celebrates sketchbooks, street art, doodles, and figurative works. 7-10 p.m. Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

The 1980s Party

With the Ring Toss Twins. Featuring a best dressed contest, themed drinks, and a dance floor. 6-10 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Tim Fast

Americana. 7:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Slow Oldtime Music Jam

7 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Irish Diplomacy

8 p.m. Merlin’s Rest Pub, 3601 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

DJ Kayla Elsewhere

2-6 p.m. Modist Brewing Company, 505 N. Third St., Minneapolis.

DJ Dance Ride

June DJ Dance Ride

Join Joyful Riders and DJs Nick Gunz and Jeff Hunter on this slow-and-friendly (5-9 mph) ride with two dance stops built in. The planned route is five miles one way, 10 miles round trip. 7-10 p.m. Perennial Cycle, 3342 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

11th Anniversary Block Party

Featuring six different food trucks, lawn games and fun for adults and kids, and live music from School of Rock Eden Prairie, the Morning Kings, Retro Soul & Westside Horns ft. Big Mike, Band 51, and Man Cave. 1-10 p.m. LTD Brewing Co., 8 Eighth Ave. N., Hopkins.

Barbara McIlrath

“Barbara McIlrath: Vision to Form” and “Holly Newton Swift: Moving Through Time”

Two shows of new works. 2-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Kids Fest Concert and a Morning of Fun

MacPhail faculty play tunes. With opportunities for kids to explore and try instruments, snacks, art activities. 10 a.m. to noon. Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Minnesota Frost Victory Party

Featuring a re-release of Fulton’s celebratory collaboration beer Been There Won That… Again, autographs and photo opps with Kelly Pannek and Frost teammates. 3-5 p.m. Fulton Taproom, 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis.

Rock the Hall: New Primitives

Tunes monthly on the patio from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Graze Food Hall, 520 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday: Summertime Sounds

Movement, music, and art making for the kiddos. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Ute Bertog

“And Or When How”

New work by Ute Bertog. 7-10 p.m. Rosalux Gallery, 315 W. 48th St., Minneapolis.

Train Days

Chugga, chugga, and we can’t stress this last part enough, choo choo. That’s the ballad of the mighty locomotive, and at some point or another it calls to all rail romantics. There’ll be an abundance of foamers (look it up) this weekend for Train Days, the annual tip o’ the conductor’s cap to all things train. We’re talkin’ train equipment tours, model trains galore, kiddo activities, history exhibits, crafts 'n' coloring, DJs, contests, oversized board games (chess, checkers, Jenga, Connect Four), and fleets of food trucks. For those who prefer to fear trains, and, specifically, the modern-day rail barons who make them unsafe: Revisit our harrowing conversation with union rail dudes. Or keep things lighter with Keith’s Borealis Line travelogue. Free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth Street E., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Minnesota Twins Post-Game Party on the Green

Featuring music from GenerationNOW Entertainment, deals for ticket holders, and food and drinks from Bassett Hound. 4 p.m. June 7, June 22. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

"Alternate Routes" Nguyen Pham, 'Hold me, Love (My Love)'

“Alternate Routes: Southeast Asian LGBTQIA+ Pride”

The Paper Lantern Project presents this show featuring over 20 queer southeast Asian artists from around the world. 6-8 p.m. 422 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

“Fluidity”

A group exhibition featuring the works of local LGBTQ+ artists. 5-8 p.m. Gambit Brewing, 141 E. Fourth St., St. Paul.

Saint Anthony Park Arts Festival

Featuring over 70 juried artists, a community area, food, live music, a garden club plant sale, art activities, and family fun. Visit sapfest.org for info. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; music and the beer garden go till 8 p.m. Saint Anthony Park Branch Library, 2245 Como Ave., St. Paul.

VRFWRD, Steve Blexrud

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Vinyl Night: Prince Listening Party

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

St. Dominic’s Trio

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Mu Deng was at Chalk Fest? Ivan Garcia

Chalkfest

Now in its 10th year, Chalkfest has grown to be the largest chalk festival in the Midwest. So large, in fact, that folks come from around the world to create incredible works that will eventually wash away due to rain, wind, or just time. But the impermanence is part of the magic. For the next two days you can watch artists create chalk art live on the asphalt. Past efforts have yielded wild and varied works, including mind-bending optical illusions, hyper-realistic portraits, and pop-culture references. There will also be plenty of spots for you to create chalk art too, with a kids’ zone, food vendors, live music stages, and a markers’ mart as well. Free. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Downtown Main Street, between Elm Creek Boulevard and one block north of Arbor Lakes Parkway, Maple Grove; find more info here. Through Sunday—Jessica Armbruster

Bloomington Kites & Bikes Festival

With food trucks, free kites for youth under 18, and live music from the Rockin' Hollywoods. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Valley View Playfield, 501 E. 90th St., Bloomington.

Morbid Maker’s Market

Over a dozen local vendors offering strange, whimsical, and one-of-a-kind creations. Noon to 5 p.m. White Bear Meadery, 1320 County Rd. D Cir., Maplewood.

Colors of Southeast Asia Fest

With food, performances, and activities. More info at brooklynpark.org/cosa-fest. Noon to 4 p.m. Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center

Twin Cities Record Show Pop-up

Noon to 4 p.m. Forgotten Star Brewing, 38 Northern Stacks Dr., Fridley.

Pine City Pride

Pride Fests

Not Minneapolis!

Target, everyone’s former favorite hometown corporation, is no longer gay, but we assure you that Minnesota is, in fact, still a very gay state. So gay, in fact, that Pride Month isn’t a single gay day in the park, it’s a month-long celebration encompassing our whole-ass gay state. Take this weekend, for example, where there are at least three Pride parties in the ‘burbs and beyond. We’ve got South St. Paul Pride Fest, a pride party in Central Square where folks can enjoy food trucks, vendors, kids’ fun, and live music and performances ending in Transcendence Cabaret, a group featuring BIPOC and trans artists. Anoka Pride Day is a big ol’ block party on Main Street, with organizations, food, live tunes, and more all day. For the road trippers out there, East Central Minnesota Pride has grown from a group of queer friends in a park to a major celebration… in a park. There will be food trucks, family fun, and tunes from the Big Wu.—Jessica Armbruster

The details:

South St. Paul's Pride Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Central Square, 100 Seventh Ave. N., South St. Paul.

Anoka Pride Day 2025

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Third Ave. & Main St., Anoka.

East Central Minnesota Pride

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Robinson Park, 229 Fifth St. SE, Pine City.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Apple Valley Farmers Market at the Government Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 7100 147th St. W., Apple Valley; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Burnsville Farmers Market at the Senior Center

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 200 Burnsville Pkwy., Burnsville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lowertown St. Paul Farmers Markets

Lowertown’s pride and one of the state’s largest markets. Find free parking on Prince Street. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. now through Nov. 23. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Lakeville Farmers’ Market at the Arts Center

Noon to 5 p.m. Wed. through October 22; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. July 20 through September 20. 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Midtown Farmers Market

Urban market serving produce and more to Powderhorn, Phillips, and Longfellow. Featuring an electronics recycling program, live music, fitness classes, puppet theater, and more. The first hour of each event is quiet for special needs shoppers. EBT accepted. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. through October 28. Be sure to park in the Hennepin County lot, not the B-side parking (follow the signs). 2225 East Lake St., Minneapolis; facebook.com/MidtownFarmersMarket.

Mill City Farmers’ Market

This long-running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Northeast Farmers Market

Seasonal market featuring food vendors, local produce, and artisanal goods. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat., through October 11. St. Boniface Church parking lot, 629 Second St. NE (corner of University and Seventh Ave. NE), Minneapolis; northeastmarket.org.

Southwest Farmers Market

Formerly known at the Fulton Farmers Market, the gang has moved to a new location with traditional and heirloom vegetables, fruits, breads, and pastries. 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat. through October 25. 5025 Knox Ave., Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

St. Luke’s Farmers Market

Locally grown produce, baked goods, plants, flowers, honey, pickles, and more. EBT, debit, credit cards, and Market Bucks accepted. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. June 14 through October 4. St. Luke Lutheran Church, 1807 Field Ave., St. Paul; saintlukechurch.org/farmers-market.

That's a lotta egg rolls. Eggroll Queen

SUNDAY

Eggroll Fest

Man, eggrolls fuckin' rock. Perhaps nobody’s more aware of that than the organizers behind Eggroll Fest, which is set to lure egg roll-heads by the hundreds to a church parking lot for this celebration of all things eggy and rolled. We don’t usually yield to promotional copy (look at my artful lede above—why sacrifice prime rib for hamburger?), but the sixth annual Eggroll Fest teaser lays things out beautifully, Bubba from Forrest Gump-style:

Join us to celebrate the hard-working history of egg rolls. Do you know that there are more than 40 types of egg rolls? Chinese Egg rolls, Hmong egg rolls, Vietnamese egg rolls, Big Mac egg rolls, Meatball sub egg rolls, Reuben egg rolls, pizza egg rolls, mac & cheese egg rolls, burrito egg rolls, Southwestern egg rolls, breakfast egg rolls. The list goes on and on. And don’t even get us started on egg rolls for dessert. They take normally fussy desserts like cheesecake or pie apple pie egg rolls, etc.

Do not get us started! And no, I didn’t know most of that. But you can not only know but also taste most of it at Gustavus Adolphus, where two dozen vendors will assemble to honor egg rolls (see ‘em all here). Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church, 1669 Arcade St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jay Boller

Sensory Friendly Sunday

This monthly event is designed for kids, teens, and adults with sensory processing differences, autism spectrum disorder, or developmental disabilities. The galleries will be closed to the general public, and there will be quiet spaces, fidgets, and sunglasses available. It’s free; but you’ll need to sign up at the Walker to reserve a time. 8 to 11 a.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

North Loop Green Block Party

North Loop Green Block Party

With live music, food, and lawn activities. Noon to 5 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Geek Out! Social Sanctuary

Bring games, puzzles, treats, crafts, your favorite book—whatever activity you'd like to engage in with friends and new friends. 2-6 p.m. FOK Studios, 106 W. Water St., St. Paul.

Rose Garden Funeral Picnic

Enjoy coffee, tea, games, and macabre vibes at this friendly for goths, emos, metalheads, and other dark creatures of the night. 6-8 p.m. Rose Garden, 4124 Roseway Rd., Minneapolis.

Cult Cinema Classics: Hedwig and the Angry Inch

With free popcorn and drink specials. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

10 Minute Recess

2 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Robbinsdale City Band

5:30 p.m. Lake Harriet Bandshell, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Pkwy, Minneapolis.

Emmy Woods, Adam Bohanan

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Chickaboom & Troglodyte

With Dan Israel & Mike Lane, Keith Johnson. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

West 7th Band

With Mary Cutrufello. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Record Prophets

With Aftergreens & Pencilneck. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Kingfield Farmers' Market

FARMERS MARKETS

Inver Grove Heights Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 8055 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Kingfield Farmers Market

Featuring a large selection of local produce, artisanal crafts, and prepared foods. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October. Kingfield Farmers Market, MLK Park, 4055 Nicollet Ave. S. (in the parking lot off of 40th Street), Minneapolis; neighborhoodrootsmn.org.

Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring ethical meats, baked goods, ready-to-eat items, locally grown veggies and fruits, and live musical entertainment. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun., through October 26. Settergrens of Linden Hills, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; lindenhillsfarmersmarket.org.

Market in the Valley

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. starting June 15 through September. 7800 Golden Valley Rd., Golden Valley; marketinthevalley.org.

Markets on Main

A new farmers market?! Yep! This weekly event includes locally sourced foodstuffs, goods from farmers and florists, vintage shopping, and Minnesota makers on the plaza. Now through mid-October. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. Riverplace, 1 SE Main St., Minneapolis; find more info at marketsonmainmpls.com.

Minneapolis Parks Markets: Lake Harriet

2-7 p.m. Sun. right by the bandshell through August 31. Lake Harriet, 4135 W. Lake Harriet Parkway, Minneapolis; more info here.

Savage Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. 4800 W. 123rd St., Savage; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Woodbury Farmers Market

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. through October 26. Red Rock Elementary, 3311 Commonwealth Ave., Woodbury; stpaulfarmersmarket.com.