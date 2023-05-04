‘Barry Lyndon’! ‘Driver 23’! ‘In the Mood for Love’! Helluva Week for Movies!

It's a little cruel for the Grandview to start showing all 203 minutes of Barry Lyndon at 9:15, but if you've got the stamina, Kubrick's cynical historical epic is highly recommended. And if you're too young to remember the buzz around Rolf Belgum's Driver 23 25 years or so ago, head to the Trylon and you'll discover what got us old folks so excited.

Special Screenings This Week

Thursday, May 4

Black Art: In the Absence of Light (2021)

Capri Theater

A look at several important Black Americans in contemporary art. $5 or free for Northside residents. 7 p.m. More info here.

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Grandview 1 & 2

Ryan Gosling tracks down Harrison Ford to force him to reprise another of his old roles. $12. 9:15 p.m. Saturday 11:59 p.m. More info here.

The Producers (1967)

The Heights

The Heights begins its Gene Wilder series with this Mel Brooks classic about two schemers who accidentally create a hit musical about Hitler. $12. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Parkway Theater

Sorry, younglings—it's sold out. $9/$12. 8 p.m. More info here.

Doomsday Meteor (2023)

Trylon

It's gonna crash into the Earth! $8. 5 p.m. More info here.

Friday, May 5

Inferno (1911)

The Main

The silent adaptation of Dante's hike through Hell, with live accompaniment. $15 (suggested donation). 7 p.m. More info here.

Scream It Off Screen

Parkway Theater

Vote for your favorite local short films by screaming. You will not believe how fun this is. $10/$13. 8 p.m. More info here.

Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia (1974)

Trylon

Warren Oates at his scurfiest, sleaziest, and Warren Oatesiest. $8. Friday-Saturday 7 & 9:15 p.m. Sunday 3 & 5:15 p.m. More info here.

Season of Dying Water (2022)/Letter from Siberia (1957)

Walker Art Center

A new film about the damage Russia has done to Siberia's environment and people, paired with Chris Marker's more optimistic look at that region. from the middle of the 20th century. $10/$12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Saturday, May 6

National Theatre Live: Othello

The Main

I hope this is a better adaptation than Battleship. $20. 11 a.m. More info here.

Serial Mom (1994)/Mother's Day (1980)

The Main

Midnight Mayhem returns with a Mother's Day twofer: Kathleen Turner teaming up with John Waters, and a bloody backwoods slasher flick. $10. 10 p.m. More info here.

Willow (1988)

Parkway

Can Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer save a baby from an evil queen? It'd be a pretty fucked up movie if they couldn't. $5-$10. 1 p.m. More info here.

Sunday, May 7

Ponyo (2008)

AMC Rosedale 14/AMC Southdale 16/Bloomington 13 at Mall of America

A little fish girl wants to be human. Don't we all. $16.20. 4 & 7 p.m. Monday & Wednesday 7 p.m. More info here.

Footloose (1984)

Emagine Willow Creek

A town so square you're not even allowed to dance to Kenny Loggins. $8.45. 3:10 & 5:50 p.m. Wednesday 5:20 p.m. More info here.

In the Mood for Love (2000)

Trylon

Wong Kar Wai’s classic isn’t just a movie about two really hot people smoking sexily and wearing sharp outfits—but it isn’t not about that either. More on the Trylon's Maggie Cheung series here. $8. 7:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday 7 & 9 p.m. More info here.

Monday, May 8

Wargames (1983)

Alamo Drafthouse

Re-watched this a few years back and it mostly held up. I miss Dabney Coleman. $10. 6:30 p.m. More info here.

Bloody Birthday (1981)

Emagine Willow Creek

Three kids born during the eclipse become murderers, as you might expect. $6. 7:30 p.m. More info here.

The Godfather, Part II (1974)

The Heights

An ambitious Italian-American businessman faces resistance from his associates, his competitors, and the government. $12. 7 p.m. More info here.

Nuclear Now (2022)

The Main

So, Oliver Stone made a movie about how nuclear energy will save us from climate change? $15. 7 p.m. More info here.

Tuesday, May 9

Roll With It (2023)

AMC Rosedale 14/ AMC Southdale 16

A waitress facing foreclosure enters a karaoke contest. $16.20. 7 p.m. More info here.

Wednesday, May 10

Secret Movie Night

Emagine Willow Creek

No, I don't know what it is. It's a secret! $10. 7 p.m. More info here.

Barry Lyndon (1975)

Grandview 1 & 2

Oh, hell yeah. This is Twitter's most beloved Kubrick film for a reason. Check this out. $12. 9:15 p.m. More info here.

Driver 23 (1999)/Atlas Moth (2001)

Trylon

Two cult classic films about eccentric Minnesota rocker Dan Cleveland. Presented by Sound Unseen. $13. 7 p.m. More info here.

Opening This Week

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

What kind of scrape will these rapscallions get into this time?

Love Again

Can Celine Dion help a man find the woman sending him such beautiful texts?

Ongoing in Local Theaters

Air

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Beau Is Afraid

Big George Foreman

Chevalier

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Evil Dead Rise

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant

John Wick: Chapter 4 (read our review here)

Joyland (read our review here)

Polite Society (read our review here)

Ponniyin Selvan: II

The Pope's Exorcist

Renfield

Showing Up (read our review here)

Sisu

Somewhere in Queens

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (read our review here)

Suzume