April Restaurant News: A Whole Lotta Smoked Meats and So Many New Coffee Shops

I haven’t seen anyone post the Justin Timberlake meme so far this year… and yet, it is gonna be May. And that means it’s time for the April Racket Restaurant Roundup! Let’s go:

Open

Food on the Fly

Now open in Minneapolis’s Forum 900 building (900 Second Ave. S. Unit 110), Food on the Fly serves a Korean-inspired lunch menu of sandwiches, bowls, soups, and sides, and proteins range from bulgogi to bratwurst to tuna (with plenty of vegan options, too). Downtown Voices reports that they’re smokin’ their own meat and makin’ their own sausages, with a smoked pork recipe that chef-owner Samo Newman has been serving since his Haute Dish days.

Pizza Karma Dinkytown

Pizza Karma, the extremely good restaurant that nearly topped our local pizza chain rankings, has opened a location in Dinkytown (409 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis). This is Pizza Karma’s fourth outpost (and first in Minneapolis), and if you haven't had their paneer tikka or tandoori chicken pizzas yet, get over there now!

Carnival Bar

The former Po’ Boys and Jams space at Mr. Paul’s Supper Club (3917 Market St., Edina) has been reborn as Carnival Bar, a burger and small plate spot serving burgers, a chicken sandwich, and snacks like pimento cheese poppers. It’s open Thursday to Saturday, 4 p.m. to close.

Karol Coffee Co.

Small-batch roaster Karol Coffee Co. just opened a charming little brick-and-mortar in St. Paul’s Como Park neighborhood. The shop takes its name from Karol Wojtyła, who you may know as Pope John Paul II; in addition to popely things, he was also a philosopher/theologian/writer/outdoorsman who helped establish the Polish Solidarity Movement. Good stuff.

Phê Coffee

There’s also a new coffee shop in Lowertown, where Phê Coffee is serving Vietnamese specialty coffee at 289 Fifth St. E. It looks like they’ve got sandwiches and sweets, including something called a “craffle,” which appears to be a croissant-waffle hybrid. Don’t let the French see this.

Tres Bandidos Asadero Grill

I can tell I’m gonna like Tres Bandidos—just look at that logo. Are they selling shirts? They should be selling shirts. Shirts, of course, are not the focus; the focus is slow-cooked meats, which, if social media can be believed, are heaped on top of tacos and other vessels. The family behind Taco Libre is also behind this new Mexican restaurant at 143 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, according to Bring Me the News, and Taco Libre rocks, so…

Moona Moono

I’ve already had one coffee meeting at Moona Moono and had to stop myself from spending $100 on mugs and lip balm and cutesy letter-writing stuff on the way out the door. It’s really charming. Located at 3048 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis, in the old Paper Source space (which is bigger than I remember?) MM has coffee drinks, matcha, and donuts from Bogart’s. They also have the aforementioned housewares and kitchen accessories and K-beauty products—all the stuff that’ll get you one step closer to your perfectly aesthetic life.

Mosaic Coffee

Just a few doors down from Moona Moono there’s the new Mosaic Coffee—this is actually where we tried to meet before walking down the block. Every table was full! Uptown is so back. The owner-operated Mosaic promises “coffee with intention & f*cking good espresso,” and it’s softly open now, Thursday through Monday.

Hey Y'all Tipsy Taco Bar

The restaurant formerly known as Big Star Tipsy Taco Bar is now Hey Y’all Tipsy Taco Bar (still too long!), and it’s softly open in the former Betty Danger’s space (2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis), Ferris wheel and all. The menu’s mostly tacos—there are a dozen varieties for between $7-10 apiece—plus some salads and fajitas and such. A grand opening is scheduled for May 3.

Kinsley’s Smokehouse Deli @ Malcolm Yards

The newest tenant at the Market at Malcolm Yards is Kinsley’s Smokehouse Deli, which is serving up “East Coast style” sandwiches, smoked meats, soups, and salads. Hm… we’ll be the judge of that. But seriously, those sandwiches look good—the one pictured up top is Kinsley’s pastrami reuben.

Rosalia No. 2

All four Daniel Del Prado-owned Café Cerés shops closed April 13, before the newly unionized workers could finalize their first contract, but there’s now a second location of DDP’s Rosalia Pizza in Northeast (333 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

Sadly, no more Vellee Deli.

Closed, Closing, or Changing

Vellee Deli

Vellee Deli, which briefly closed all of its locations a handful of months ago due to problems related to unpaid rent, permanently closed this month. “We fought through every pivot, every setback, every unexpected challenge,” Vellee’s farewell statement reads. “From early mornings to late nights, from food truck days to brick-and-mortar life, we gave it everything we had.”

Bent Brewstillery Seeks Buyers

Bartley and Brenda Blume, owners of Roseville’s Bent Brewstillery, are planning to retire, and they’re looking for buyers. The Blumes write that they’ve spoken with lots of prospective buyers, from other distillers to THC manufacturers. We’ll see what happens, and happy retirement to the Blume duo.

Pinoli

Pinoli, Kim Bartmann’s Uptown Italian restaurant, has closed after just two years. But there’s an update on the space below…

Guayaca Bistreaux

Guayaca Bistreaux is closed—but not for good. “Relax folks! We’re relocating to the Kingfield neighborhood soon!” the Latin-Carribbean restaurant writes via its Instagram bio.

Mojo Monkey Donuts

Mojo Monkey hosted a liquidation sale earlier this year, so we figured that was the end of the popular St. Paul donut shop. And earlier this month, owner Lisa Clark posted a long and heartfelt farewell on Instagram, thanking everyone who helped make the shop a success. “I am so lucky that we were able to be part of your lives for fourteen years,” she writes. “You greatly enhanced mine as well.”

Get ready for more Scramblin' Egg. Instagram: @scramblin_egg

Just Announced and Coming Soon

Scramblin’ Egg

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reports that Scramblin’ Egg is parking its truck and opening a brick-and-mortar breakfast sammy shop at 7828 Portland Ave. S. in Bloomington, in the former Hong Kong Garden space. Owners Grant Veitenheimer and Nick Peterson are using a $100,000 prize from the city to help with the buildout, and they plan to be open by mid-May.

Hometowne Pizza & Bar

Hometowne Pizza, which has a location in Maple Grove, will open in downtown Minneapolis soon, according to the Biz J. The pizza place is heading for the former Dulono’s at 118 Fourth St. N., where it’ll have by-the-slice pizza and an arcade. The shop should be open in early May.

Jane + Matriarch

Heading for the former Pinoli building is Jane, the low-dose cannabis company founded by Michelle Courtright following a breast cancer diagnosis. Courtright is planning a “flagship lifestyle store” as well as a plant-based restaurant she’s calling Matriarch for the Lake and Irving building, according to a press release—and if her name sounds familiar, it could be because Courtright was also behind plant-based restaurant Fig + Farro at Seven Corners.

Golden Thyme

Golden Thyme Café and Golden Thyme Restaurant & Bar are about ready to open in two separate Selby Ave. spaces: 856 Selby Ave., St. Paul and 934 Selby Ave., St. Paul, respectively. The Rondo Community Land Trust-owned cafe and restaurant (where chef Justin Sutherland is no longer involved) appear to be juuuust about ready for ya.

In the Works

As previously reported in the Racket Restaurant Roundup…

Hippo Pockets

What if Crunchwraps were filled with hamburger meat, or pizza toppings, or chicken and waffles? That’s the question answered by Hippo Pockets, a Centro creation that’s been operating as a ghost kitchen since 2023. Soon, HP will open its first brick-and-mortar location at 735 E. 48th St. in Minneapolis—the space that housed the recently shuttered Herbie Butcher’s Fried Chicken—according to Mpls.St.Paul Mag. Look for a June-ish opening.

Downtown Food Hall

Can a 30,000-square-foot food hall save downtown Minneapolis? Hey, worth a shot. The folks behind The Market at Malcolm Yards are working with Hempel Real Estate to plan a 30,000-square-foot food hall on the ground floor of LaSalle Plaza, reports the Biz Journal. Per the plans, it’s going to have 700 seats, with 16 restaurant spaces, two bars, and a self-serve beer wall, plus an event space, a play area for kiddos, a pickleball court, and shuffleboards.

Nokko

Look, we all miss Fast Eddie’s Pizza and agree that the way the pizza shop was pushed out by its landlord is evil bullshit. That being said… I’m not not looking forward to a new Southside sushi restaurant from Hide Tozawa, co-owner of Okome House and co-founder of Kyatchi (where he’s no longer involved). Nokko is headed for the former Fast Eddie’s space at 4747 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis, per the Biz Journal. I have complicated feelings about this!

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

We first noticed Tono’s rapid expansion back in 2022, but the pizza and cheesesteak shop hasn’t slowed down a bit. After launching in 2019, an 11th Tono is being planned in the North Loop, reports the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. It’s headed for 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis, and should open summer 2025.

Marrone’s

The Star Tribune has the scoop on Marrone’s (4250 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis), a new woodfired pizza restaurant from Steven Brown (Tilia, St. Genevieve). The vibe here will be inspired by late ’70s New York City (the phrase “pizza oven that looks like a disco ball” appears in that Strib story), and while it’s still in the early stages, they’re looking to open before the year is out.

Silverbird Roasting Co.

Aaaand not far from Marrone’s, Silverbird Roasting Co. is coming soon to the former Kruse Markit space (4237 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis), reports Bring Me the News. (Justice for Racket commenters who asked, “Why don’t they just put a good coffee shop in there?”) It’ll be the first brick-and-mortar for Silverbird’s Caitlin and Tony Querio, who’ve been roasting beans for local and national shops since 2020.

Prince Coal-Fired Pizza

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks and Andrea Pizza are getting to work on yet another pizza place. Prince Coal-Fired Pizza is heading for the former Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza spot in downtown St. Paul (512 N. Robert St.). Expect a full-service restaurant with a full bar and takeout, but not another Tono; “We will have a specialized menu that will include coal-fired pizza, meatball sandwiches, appetizers and other sandwiches,” co-owner Shaz Khan tells the Pioneer Press.

Namos Restaurant and Lounge

A “luxury” sports bar, Namos Restaurant and Lounge, is heading for the old Erik the Red space steps from U.S. Bank Stadium, according to Downtown Voices. A recent Instagram post from Namos says it’ll be "a fusion of culture, cuisine, and live sports like you’ve never seen." I doubt that very much, unless Vikings players are doing a Coyote Ugly thing on the bar after each game—but hey, maybe they are!

Chi-Chi’s

Well goddamn! A good 20 years after shuttering its last location, the Minnesota-born Tex-Mex chain Chi-Chi’s is staging a comeback right here in MN. Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s founder Marno McDermott, has reached an agreement with Hormel Foods (which owns the CHI-CHI'S™ trademarks) to bring back the classic chain with “modern influences,” per a press release. The Star Tribune reports that the first two locations will be in the former Rojo Mexican Grills in St. Louis Park and Maple Grove.

Animales Brick and Mortar

After… oh, a year? of copy-pasting Animales’ tentative plans for a brick-and-mortar restaurant into the Racket Restaurant Roundup’s “In the Works” section month after month, we got confirmation that it is in fact happening! Founder and co-owner Jon Wipfli announced in August that Animales will head for the former Royal Foundry Distillery in the Harrison neighborhood (241 Fremont Ave. N, Minneapolis), with a 300-seat, family-friendly restaurant; a full bar; a patio; and even a dedicated play area for kids. HYFR. Look for it to open in 2025.

Egg on a Roll No. 4

Hot on the heels of its new “flagship” location in Dinkytown and an outpost in Sioux Falls, Egg on a Roll is expanding to the space above Padraigs Brewing (945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis). The egg sandwich shop truly is... on a roll.

Bubble Line Brewery

Brittney Mikell—who honed her skills as an assistant brewer at La Doña Cervecería—is readying to open the state’s first Black woman-owned brewery in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. You can find the latest updates from Bubble Line Brewery on Instagram.

ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni

Sean Sherman’s nonprofit, North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS), is opening its very own food building. NATIFS Wóyute Thipi is taking over the former Seward Co-op Creamery Café space (2601 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis), and will soon house a commissary kitchen for Indigenous foods, a coworking space that will support BIPOC businesses—and an Indigenous barbecue restaurant, ŠHOTÁ Indigenous BBQ by Owamni. Expect a mid-2025 opening.

Sculpture Garden Eats

A restaurant for the Walker’s Sculpture Garden? Total no-brainer. Kind of can’t believe there isn’t one already. Mpls.St.Paul Mag’s Stephanie March had a great scoop on the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Walker’s teaming up to bring this new concession stand to life.

Saffron

Just know this news has the foodie in your life all a-tingle: Saffron, Sameh Wadi’s popular, groundbreaking, and much-missed Middle Eastern fine-dining restaurant, which closed in 2017, will make a return. That’s according to this scoop from Mpls-St.Paul Mag, whose Stephanie March caught up with Wadi earlier this month to talk about opening Saffron, closing Saffron, and the yearslong process it’s been to bring it back. (Did you know he was just 23 when Saffron opened? Wild stuff.) No lease yet, but it’s reportedly in the works.

Asia Village

The group behind Asia Mall in Eden Prairie has announced a similar concept called Asia Village slated for the Northtown Mall in Blaine (301 Northtown Drive NE). They’re teaming up with the folks behind Pho Mai and Keefer Court to bring the 130,000 square foot space to life, with hot pot, all-you-can-eat sushi, a Korean BBQ, and a grocery store. Renovations will start this August; it’s scheduled to open by late 2025.

New North Loop Project from Tim McKee

James Beard Award-winning chef Tim McKee (La Belle Vie, Sea Change, Octo Fishbar) has his eyes set on the North Loop for a new project inspired by the Basque region of Spain. He's being tight-lipped about the new Minneapolis endeavor for now, but the restaurant will be in the new West Hotel and should theoretically open eventually.