Another Week, Another Complete Concert Calendar: March 21-26
Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.
11:42 AM CDT on March 21, 2023
Tuesday, March 21
Jimmy Barnett with Jackson Atkins, and Matthew French @ Amsterdam
International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood
Airlands (March Residency) with The Nunnery @ Icehouse
- Mavi @ 7th St Entry—The 23-year-old North Carolina rapper’s second full-length, Laughing so Hard, it Hurts, straddles contemporary rap styles with the ease and comfort you'd expect from a talent coming into his own. As a lyricist he can be dense but never cryptic, and a team of producers, anchored by Dylvinci and Wulf Morpheus, keeps his grooves experimental but never cluttered.
January Conspiracy Series featuring Chemistry Set, the Canyon Trio @ 331 Club
Worker's Playtime, Dan Israel @ 331 Club
Flamin' Oh's with Jon Berg @ Turf Club
Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel
Trash Catties (Tuesday Residency) with Mark Deveraj, Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club, Ghost Kitchen @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, March 22
Clan of Xymox with special guests: The Bellwether Syndicate, Depotek @ Amsterdam
MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe
Tarta Relena, Iosis @ Cedar Cultural Center
Maggie's Wednesdays: Mia Dorr @ Crooners
OIlsen GIllman Band, Ry Edwards @ Driftwood
Future Superstar Tour 2023 Hosted by Nick Cannon @ Fillmore
Wax Tailor with Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise @ Fine Line
Betty Who with Shea Couleé @ First Avenue
AetherSound Presents Paris1919, Crystal Myslajek, Places Above the Air @ Icehouse
Crush Scene with Rachael G, Tang & the Tabs, DJ Dorn @ Mortimers
Shawn Mullins + Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams @ Parkway
Lostboycrow with Brooke Alexx and Kid Cadaver @ 7th St Entry
Toto @ State Theatre
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Connor McRae Trio @ 331 Club
They Are Gutting a Body of Water with Knifeplay and Anita Velveeta @ The Treasury
Zippo Man, Of The Orchard, Colin Bracewell, and the Cold Casuals @ Turf Club
Christopher Michael Jensen's Subjective Art For Mass Consumption, Vol. 2 @ Underground Music Cafe
Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel
Thursday, March 23
MNAKED curated by Nick Hensley featuring Maybe, Nebraska and Rachel Kurtz @ Aster Cafe
Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers
The Residents @ Cedar Cultural Center
Brad Holden Quartet @ Crooners
Wayne Anthony: Standards and Sting @ Crooners
The Long Honeymoon, Barrel Flash @ Driftwood
HYLTN '90s Country Dance Night @ Eagles 34
Oyster World, River Sinclaire, Egg Girl, Shrimp Olympics @ Icehouse
Los Angeles Azules @ Orpheum Theatre
Willow Creek Brothers (Album Release) with Tommy Goodroad and Molly Brandt @ 7th St Entry
Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds with Katie Drahos, Clare Doyle, Abha K., Becky Schlegel; hosted By Emmy Woods @ 331 Club
bugsy, Scam Likely, Oister Boy, and Allergen @ Turf Club
White Line Darko, Electric Church, & Burning Blue Rain @ Underground Music Cafe
Crane Killers @ Underground Music Cafe
Mik Cool, Poison Ivy, Lulu and the Shoe, & fruitform @ Uptown VFW
- Ensemble Signal Plays Steve Reich: Reich Richter Runner @ Walker Art Center—The 18-piece Ensemble Signal tackles two pieces from the minimalist great Steve Reich: Reich Richter, which explores the composer's affinities with artist Gerhard Richter via an accompanying Corinna Belz, and Runner.
Mullet with In Lieu, Kill Palace @ White Squirrel
Friday, March 24
Jake Wesley Rodgers with Stacey Ryan @ Amsterdam
Chris Mason with Beemer @ Aster Cafe
Peanut Butter and Birthday Jam @ Cabooze
Gary Rue & Randy Sabien @ Crooners
River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon
Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring @ Crooners
Brian Larson & Going to the Sun, Tiny Traces @ Driftwood
Mechanix with NC-17, JMorgan, Nick Merchant & Deep_North_Radio @ Eagles 34
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with Parker Ryan @ Fine Line
Lettuce with Nigel Hall (DJ Set) @ First Avenue
Two Harbors, Manias, & Superfloor @ Hook and Ladder
Sad Action, Dingus, Warcake, & Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch @ Hook and Ladder
Aiden Intro X Kwey with Parachutes @ Icehouse
Adam Azra’el (EP Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway
SPCO Presents Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway
Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman, violin and Yekwon Sunwoo, piano @ Ordway
- Willi Carlisle with Willy Tea Taylor@ 7th St Entry—Narrowing his point of origin down no further than "the Midwestern plains," Carlisle is a disciple of folk populist Utah Phillips. His latest, Peculiar, Missouri, brims with an openhearted welcome to everyday folks and wise distrust of the rich and powerful. And just in case you thought no one is updating the folk tradition, "Life on the Fence" is great song about being torn between love for a woman and lust for a man.
Luke Callen. Goatroper @ 331 Club
Friends vs the Bill @ The Treasury
- Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes and Eleganza! with Baby Grant Johnson @ Turf Club—The farmer in question, Cody Diekhoff, has been kicking around for a couple decades but his songwriting has really come into its own in the past few years. Class-conscious and comical, he gripes about "$13 Beers" puts in a good word for "Flyover Country." And judging by his 2018 live double, Quarter Past Tonight, he knows how to tell a story and hold a crowd. The meat-and-potatoes rock of Eleganza! should set the mood perfectly.
Bar Wars @ Underground Music Cafe
Welcome to NYC: An East Coast Dance Party @ Uptown VFW
The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel
Saturday, March 25
Ben Cook-Feltz + Emily Haavik @ Aster Cafe
The Sudden Lovelies @ Aster Cafe
Emilie-Claire Barlow @ Crooners
Maggie's Afterglow: Maud Hixson @ Crooners
Southern Resident Killer Whales, Street Hassle, Joe Fahey Party @ Driftwood
Ingrid Andress with Madeline Edwards @ Fine Line
Inhaler with Sun Room @ First Avenue
Fimone with the Foxgloves @ Green Room
Vision Video + Then Comes Silence @ Hook and Ladder
Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse
Sleeping Jesus, Sweettalker, Bathtub Cig @ Icehouse
Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ KJ’s Hideaway
Buffalo Galaxy plays The Dead @ 331 Club
March Mixtape ⏤ The Gay Agenda @ Turf Club
Phase Meridian, Ysilik, Plague of Stars, & Without Waves @ Underground Music Cafe
Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Party! @ Uptown VFW
JACKET, Mik Cool @ White Squirrel
Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel
Tiny Daggers with VAZ, Spit Takes @ White Squirrel
Paul Metsa @ Women's Club of Minneapolis
Sunday, March 26
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Kate Voss & The Hot Sauce @ Crooners
The Alrio Trio Plus and Peter Vircks @ Crooners
The Music of Pat Martino Presented by Zacc Harris @ Crooners
Dessa Selects: 29:11 International Exchange Choir @ Dakota
Nocturnal Rising, Nick Lowe Night Plus @ Driftwood
Kai Brewster's Millions @ Green Room
Martin Keller Birthday Party with the Jiggs Lee Invasion and special guests @ Hook and Ladder
The Scarlett Goodbye, Willie Wisely @ Icehouse
Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway
Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman and Yekwon Sunwoo @ Ordway
The Gated Community with Mother Banjo @ Uptown VFW
Martin Devaney and Bill Caperton @ White Squirrel
St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, March 27
J.E. Sunde & Pit Stop @ Dakota
Monday Jazz with Abinnet Berhanu @ Icehouse
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
“Womenfolk Presents” Tzipporah @ 331 Club
The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club
Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club
