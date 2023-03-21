Skip to Content
SubscribeLog In
Today's stories are presented by:
Music

Another Week, Another Complete Concert Calendar: March 21-26

Pretty much all the live music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

11:42 AM CDT on March 21, 2023

Photos provided|

Mavi, Willi Carlisle

I'm feeling much better this week, thanks for asking!

Tuesday, March 21

Jimmy Barnett with Jackson Atkins, and Matthew French @ Amsterdam

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Airlands (March Residency) with The Nunnery @ Icehouse

  • Mavi @ 7th St EntryThe 23-year-old North Carolina rapper’s second full-length, Laughing so Hard, it Hurts, straddles contemporary rap styles with the ease and comfort you'd expect from a talent coming into his own. As a lyricist he can be dense but never cryptic, and a team of producers, anchored by Dylvinci and Wulf Morpheus, keeps his grooves experimental but never cluttered.

January Conspiracy Series featuring Chemistry Set, the Canyon Trio @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Dan Israel @ 331 Club

Flamin' Oh's with Jon Berg @ Turf Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Trash Catties (Tuesday Residency) with Mark Deveraj, Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club, Ghost Kitchen @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, March 22

Clan of Xymox with special guests: The Bellwether Syndicate, Depotek @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase hosted by Nick Hensley @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Tarta Relena, Iosis @ Cedar Cultural Center

Maggie's Wednesdays: Mia Dorr @ Crooners

OIlsen GIllman Band, Ry Edwards @ Driftwood

Future Superstar Tour 2023 Hosted by Nick Cannon @ Fillmore

Wax Tailor with Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise @ Fine Line

Betty Who with Shea Couleé @ First Avenue

Mike Derus @ Granada

AetherSound Presents Paris1919, Crystal Myslajek, Places Above the Air @ Icehouse

Crush Scene with Rachael G, Tang & the Tabs, DJ Dorn @ Mortimers

Shawn Mullins + Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams @ Parkway

Lostboycrow with Brooke Alexx and Kid Cadaver @ 7th St Entry

Toto @ State Theatre

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Connor McRae Trio @ 331 Club

SlipJig @ 331 Club

They Are Gutting a Body of Water with Knifeplay and Anita Velveeta @ The Treasury

Zippo Man, Of The Orchard, Colin Bracewell, and the Cold Casuals @ Turf Club

Christopher Michael Jensen's Subjective Art For Mass Consumption, Vol. 2 @ Underground Music Cafe

Nights with Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, March 23

MNAKED curated by Nick Hensley featuring Maybe, Nebraska and Rachel Kurtz @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Residents @ Cedar Cultural Center

Brad Holden Quartet @ Crooners

Wayne Anthony: Standards and Sting @ Crooners

Krasno/Moore Project @ Dakota

The Long Honeymoon, Barrel Flash @ Driftwood

HYLTN '90s Country Dance Night @ Eagles 34

The Church @ Fine Line

Masego, Ogi @ First Avenue

Oyster World, River Sinclaire, Egg Girl, Shrimp Olympics @ Icehouse

Katy Vernon @ KJ's Hideaway

Los Angeles Azules @ Orpheum Theatre

Willow Creek Brothers (Album Release) with Tommy Goodroad and Molly Brandt @ 7th St Entry

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds with Katie Drahos, Clare Doyle, Abha K., Becky Schlegel; hosted By Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

bugsy, Scam Likely, Oister Boy, and Allergen @ Turf Club

White Line Darko, Electric Church, & Burning Blue Rain @ Underground Music Cafe

Crane Killers @ Underground Music Cafe

Mik Cool, Poison Ivy, Lulu and the Shoe, & fruitform @ Uptown VFW

Niko Moon @ Varsity

Mullet with In Lieu, Kill Palace @ White Squirrel

Friday, March 24

Jake Wesley Rodgers with Stacey Ryan @ Amsterdam

Chris Mason with Beemer @ Aster Cafe

Hunny Pot @ Bar Fly

Alex Rossi @ Bunkers

Peanut Butter and Birthday Jam @ Cabooze

Gary Rue & Randy Sabien @ Crooners

River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Carly Simon

Maggie's Afterglow: Dorothy Doring @ Crooners

Brian Larson & Going to the Sun, Tiny Traces @ Driftwood

Mae Simpson Band @ Dakota

Mechanix with NC-17, JMorgan, Nick Merchant & Deep_North_Radio @ Eagles 34

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers with Parker Ryan @ Fine Line

Lettuce with Nigel Hall (DJ Set) @ First Avenue

Thomas Abban @ Green Room

Two Harbors, Manias, & Superfloor @ Hook and Ladder

Sad Action, Dingus, Warcake, & Baltic Avenue Neighborhood Watch @ Hook and Ladder

Zacc Harris Trio @ Icehouse

Aiden Intro X Kwey with Parachutes @ Icehouse

Hekler @ The Loft

Adam Azra’el (EP Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway

SPCO Presents Mendelssohn’s Scottish Symphony with Tabea Zimmermann @ Ordway

Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman, violin and Yekwon Sunwoo, piano @ Ordway

Boiled in Lead @ Parkway

  • Willi Carlisle with Willy Tea Taylor@ 7th St Entry—Narrowing his point of origin down no further than "the Midwestern plains," Carlisle is a disciple of folk populist Utah Phillips. His latest, Peculiar, Missouri, brims with an openhearted welcome to everyday folks and wise distrust of the rich and powerful. And just in case you thought no one is updating the folk tradition, "Life on the Fence" is great song about being torn between love for a woman and lust for a man.

Tay Tay Party @ Studio B

Luke Callen. Goatroper @ 331 Club

Friends vs the Bill @ The Treasury

  • Chicago Farmer & The Fieldnotes and Eleganza! with Baby Grant Johnson @ Turf Club—The farmer in question, Cody Diekhoff, has been kicking around for a couple decades but his songwriting has really come into its own in the past few years. Class-conscious and comical, he gripes about "$13 Beers" puts in a good word for "Flyover Country." And judging by his 2018 live double, Quarter Past Tonight, he knows how to tell a story and hold a crowd. The meat-and-potatoes rock of Eleganza! should set the mood perfectly.

Bar Wars @ Underground Music Cafe

Welcome to NYC: An East Coast Dance Party @ Uptown VFW

The Collaboratory 4th Fridays @ White Squirrel

Saturday, March 25

The Dust of Suns @ Aster Cafe

Ben Cook-Feltz + Emily Haavik @ Aster Cafe

The Sudden Lovelies @ Aster Cafe

GB Leighton @ Bunkers

Magnolia Park @ Cabooze

The R Factor @ Crooners

Emilie-Claire Barlow @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Charlie Parr @ Dakota

Southern Resident Killer Whales, Street Hassle, Joe Fahey Party @ Driftwood

Ingrid Andress with Madeline Edwards @ Fine Line

Inhaler with Sun Room @ First Avenue

Jake Searl @ Granada

Fimone with the Foxgloves @ Green Room

Vision Video + Then Comes Silence @ Hook and Ladder

Cornbread Harris Ensemble @ Icehouse

The Kings of Cole @ Icehouse

Sleeping Jesus, Sweettalker, Bathtub Cig @ Icehouse

Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs @ KJ’s Hideaway

Flow @ KJ's Hideaway

Phutureprimitiv @ The Loft

Punky Pet Party @ Mortimers

Red Hot Chili Pipers @ Ordway

Haliene @ Studio B

Buffalo Galaxy plays The Dead @ 331 Club

March Mixtape ⏤ The Gay Agenda @ Turf Club

Phase Meridian, Ysilik, Plague of Stars, & Without Waves @ Underground Music Cafe

Electric Feel: 2000’s Indie Rock & Pop Party! @ Uptown VFW

Chase Matthew @ Varsity

JACKET, Mik Cool @ White Squirrel

Saturday is Instrumental with Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

Tiny Daggers with VAZ, Spit Takes @ White Squirrel

Paul Metsa @ Women's Club of Minneapolis

Sunday, March 26

Sik-K @ Amsterdam

Keshi @ Armory

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Jenna Graves @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Kate Voss & The Hot Sauce @ Crooners

The Alrio Trio Plus and Peter Vircks @ Crooners

The Music of Pat Martino Presented by Zacc Harris @ Crooners

Dessa Selects: 29:11 International Exchange Choir @ Dakota

Nocturnal Rising, Nick Lowe Night Plus @ Driftwood

Kai Brewster's Millions @ Green Room

Martin Keller Birthday Party with the Jiggs Lee Invasion and special guests @ Hook and Ladder

The Eclectics @ Icehouse

The Scarlett Goodbye, Willie Wisely @ Icehouse

Crosstown Open Jam @ KJ’s Hideaway

Schubert Club Presents Benjamin Beilman and Yekwon Sunwoo @ Ordway

Shannon Murray @ 331 Club

The Gated Community with Mother Banjo @ Uptown VFW

Martin Devaney and Bill Caperton @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, March 27

J.E. Sunde & Pit Stop @ Dakota

Monday Jazz with Abinnet Berhanu @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

“Womenfolk Presents” Tzipporah @ 331 Club

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Caracara @ Turf Club

Chef Sounds (DJ Night) @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris@useful_noise

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Experts: Your Summer’s Gonna Suck So Bad

Plus a new Minneapolis hotel, mentors for LGBTQ youth, and a pair of St. Paul restaurant closings in today's Flyover.

March 21, 2023
Music

The Beths’ Songs Are Better Than Lots of Other Bands’ Songs

I went to First Ave last night to try and figure out why.

March 21, 2023
Food & Drink

The 10 Best Liquor Stores in Minneapolis

If you’re getting buzzed in the Mill City, stop here first.

March 21, 2023
News

Future of MN GOP Sounds a Lot Like Current MN GOP

Plus reactions to Walz's photo-op win, food shelf shortages, and taxes galore in today's Flyover.

March 20, 2023
See all posts