Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by 'Kimberly Akimbo' at Ordway:

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

News

2 Scenes of ICE Chaos, 24 Hours Apart

Plus surveilling ICE, a terrible fraud story, and Isuroon Food Shelf needs your help in today's Flyover news roundup.

4:46 PM CST on February 11, 2026

Protesters marching last month in Minneapolis.

|Fibonacci Blue via Wikipedia Commons

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

More ICE Mayhem in Minneapolis and St. Paul

Hey, soooo, about that drawdown Gov. Tim Walz predicted Tuesday? Yeah, well, any day now would be great, because the feds are very much still actively terrorizing and endangering Minnesota communities.

On Tuesday around 11:45 a.m., there was an intense scene at Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, where plain clothes federal agents chased, tackled, and arrested an 18-year-old who was making a 9 a.m. court appearance. The Star Tribune's Jeff Day reports on the "chaotic arrest."

Then, on Wednesday morning, there was a nasty incident in which federal agents pursued someone in a vehicle, leading to a multi-car crash at the intersection of Western Avenue North and Selby Avenue in St. Paul. MPR News reports that the person fleeing was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but observers on the ground note that they were taken away on a stretcher, covered with a sheet. We don't know who the person is, and we certainly don't know if they'll get the medical care they need if detained.

“The incident today at Selby and Western underscores the fact that ICE is still present, causing chaos, and putting residents at risk,” St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her says in a statement.

Who Surveils the Surveillers?

Garrett Guntly—great name—had an idea when federal immigration agents started descending on the Twin Cities last year: What if he set up a bunch of neighbor-owned security cameras and pointed them toward public areas? For the Minnesota Reformer, recent RacketCast guest Madison McVan reports that Guntly's plan to surveil ICE back has been working. He's installed more than 20 cameras on the houses of willing neighbors so far, and says that, thanks to the network of cameras, they've helped stop "around a dozen" immigrant arrests.

“This is what I was really hoping for and validated and excited to see—they’re opening up these feeds and just keeping them on their third monitor, or a second monitor off to the side, so if something happens, they can catch it,” he tells the Reformer.

Health Care Fraud Leaves Woman Homeless

KARE 11 investigative reporter A.J. Lagoe says "I've never told a story that left me so disgusted" as this one, about a vulnerable woman who's paying the price for fraud. Sky, a person with autism, was evicted from her Minnetonka apartment "by no fault of her own." She was current on her rent, according to KARE; she paid it to her caregivers, American Home Health Care LLC. That company subleased the space to Sky, and it reportedly stopped paying her rent, leading to her eviction.

Sky lived there via a Medicaid-funded program called Integrated Community Supports (ICS), which is meant to help adults with disabilities live independently thanks to daily one-on-one assistance. But "KARE 11 investigations have documented how allegations of fraud in ICS settings played a role in a man’s death and left other Minnesotans with disabilities abandoned in their apartments, facing eviction," according to Lagoe & Co.'s report.

When it comes to American Home Health Care, no criminal charges have been filed against the company or its owner, Jama Mohamod, KARE reports. Eight months after her eviction, Sky is still homeless.

How To Help: Isuroon Food Shelf

Fifteen years ago, Fartun Weli founded Isuroon, an organization empowering Somali women in Minnesota via culturally sensitive programming and resources, including culturally specific foods.

As Weli, a first-generation Somali American, tells WCCO, food insecurities are only growing as many in the Muslim community are no longer leaving their homes due to Operation Metro Surge. "We're getting people driving from 40 minutes to come to our food shelf because halal is very kosher," she says.

Isuroon needs supplies as well as financial donations, especially as Ramadan is about to begin. You can learn more about their work and make a contribution here.

Em Cassel
@biketrouble@biketrouble.bsky.social

Em Cassel (she/they) is a cyclist, a metalcore apologist, and a co-owner and editor of Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Culture

Does ‘Coalie,’ the Trump Admin’s Propagandic Pollution Mascot, Rip Off an Icon of MN’s North Shore?

Justice for Silver Bay's Rocky Taconite.

February 11, 2026
News

Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One Before: Walz Says ICE Out Soon

Plus MN flags are selling out, Cloudland donates to MIRAC this month, and a fundraiser for a good cause in today's Flyover news roundup.

February 10, 2026
Today's stories are presented by 'Kimberly Akimbo' at Ordway:

'Kimberly Akimbo' at Ordway

The 2023 Tony-winner for Best Musical revolves around a teenage girl named who suffers from a condition that rapidly accelerates aging. Before she has had a chance to venture forth into the world as an adult, she finds herself turning into an old woman. Her story, unfolding like a dark fairy tale, is as whimsical as it is piercing. Yet the effect is powerfully life-affirming, with how it reminds audiences of the preciousness of the time we have at hand. Full of quirky humor and social satire on grown-up immaturity, the musical will leave you both grinning and deeply touched.

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Music

‘Fuck ICE,’ Says Your Concert Calendar: Feb. 10-16

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

February 10, 2026
Opinion

Amy Klobuchar’s Record on Trump Is Shameful

As Minnesota's senior senator runs to replace Tim Walz as governor, her votes and positions on Trump, ICE, and labor should be disqualifying to progressive voters.

February 10, 2026
Music

I Watched Eric Church Perform in St. Paul While ICE Thugs Were Kidnapping My Neighbors

The Nashville outsider rocked for a fiery 2.5 hours, but there are some lines even he won't cross.

February 9, 2026
News

NYT: MN U.S. Attorney’s Office ‘In Crisis’ After Patel Ended Investigation Into Renee Good Killing

Plus national attention on Council Member Stevenson, Lindell campaign's book-buying spree, and How to Help in today's Flyover news roundup.

February 9, 2026
See all posts