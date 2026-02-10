Stop Me If You’ve Heard This One Before: Walz Says ICE Out Soon

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Getting the Hell Out? Walz Says ICE Could Be (Mostly) Gone Soon.

It’s been over two months since Operation Metro Surge came into Minnesota like a wrecking ball, with no end to the occupation in sight. But, at a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Tim Walz stated that most agents could possibly be leaving the state soon—like by-the-end-of-the-week soon. "It would be my hope that [border czar] Mr. Homan goes out before Friday and announces that this thing is done, and they're bringing 'er down in days," Walz says.

Last week, Tom "Mr." Homan announced that 700 agents would be leaving Minnesota, with 2,000+ of them remaining in the state. This time, Walz says he believes only 150ish ICEholes would remain. "They've assured us that we are moving towards that," he says. "I have made clear that there's absolutely no upside for the administration for [additional agents] to be here."

Ohio is currently preparing for an ICE surge, which will could likely focus on the state’s sizable Haitian immigrant population, though a judge has already blocked the administration's attempt to end their temporary protected status.

Minnesota State Flag Joins the Resistance

If you’ve been to any anti-ICE rallies, marches, or park memorials lately, you’ve probably spotted a few of our state flags waving about. These days, folks are attaching them to sticks to be used as protest signs or donning them as capes to show pride in Minnesota's resistance. Added bonus: Unlike my trusty cardboard “FUCK ICE” poster, you can reuse it once this nightmare is over. The flag, which was redesigned in 2024 to replace our old racist one, has been flying off the shelves these days, with places like Ace Hardware reporting that the flags sell out hours after restocking.

“Protest and defiance is what I now see in customers buying the new flag,” Lee Herold, owner of Herold Flags, tells the Strib. “It is subtle, not boasting, but they are making a statement about showing off their Minnesota pride and determination.” He tells reporters Elliot Hughes and Nicole Norfleet that Minnesota flag sales are up 75%; other shops report similar spikes in sales.

As for the old flag, it was spotted at JD Vance’s lame Minnesota press conference late last month.

Cloudland to Donate Ticket Proceeds to MIRAC

Minneapolis music venue Cloudland Theater has pledged to donate its door cut from all nine of its February shows to Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC).

“To be frank, it’s definitely not financially sustainable for us to do this, but the situation our city is facing is not sustainable either,” co-owner Brad Lokkesmoe tells Dustin Nelson of Bring Me The News. “The fact that our federal government is intentionally targeting our state and terrorizing us because we didn’t vote for Trump has destroyed any sense of security and belief that the government is acting in the interests of the people."

Bands performing this month—including acts like the Hobbled, Squint, and the Nunnery—will still receive their agreed upon door cut. Lokkesmoe says his venue will make ends meet with owners serving as bartenders and tips being used to maintain the space.

How To Help: Manna Market

Blaine food shelf Manna Market picks up overstocked food items from restaurants, grocery stores, and Second Harvest Heartland, getting them to people in need and ensuring resources don’t go to waste. Since Operation Metro Surge, they’ve upped their game, delivering groceries to people who have been unable to work or grocery shop for fear of an ICE ambush.

In order to get more food to more people, they’re fundraising via Chuffed to buy a second delivery truck, which would double their efforts. “With our one delivery truck running full time, we deliver food to 5,000 families each week,” the folks behind Manna write. “If we raise $250,000 we will serve an additional 5,000 families per week.”

You can donate to the campaign here.