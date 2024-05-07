Your Complete Concert Calendar’s Alright If You Like Saxophones: May 7-13

No getting around it—we are well into May, and the Concert Calendar is reflecting that. I could have blurbed another half-dozen shows here, easy, if I had the time.

Tuesday, May 7

Karaoke @ Acadia

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Judy Collins @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Mannequin Pussy with Soul Glo @ Fine Line —This Philadelphia band's latest album, I Got Heaven, leads off with the title track, on which Marisa Dabice asks the important musical question that centuries of theological debate have somehow passed over: "What if Jesus himself ate my fucking snatch?" Though the album doesn't get any more intense from there—that'd be asking a lot—it rocks plenty, especially on the one where Dabice boasts (admits? laments?) "I got a loud bark, deep bite" and on a few where the band returns to their hardcore youth. Tuneful even at its punkiest, I Got Heaven is also pretty and vulnerable in new ways for MP, without even undercutting any of the rage and desire and exhibitionism—you know, all that great stuff you want from a world-class rock band.

Matcha Fever, Beneath Green, Self-Titled @ Green Room

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Jen-E @ Mortimer's

ElectroAcoustic Organ Concert @ Northrop

Council: Pekka Kuusisto & Gabriel Kahane @ The Parkway

Support Local @ ROK Music Lounge

Kelsey Waldon and John R. Miller with The Local Honeys @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Luke Callen @ 331 Club

May Conspiracy Series feat. Theyself, Mike Munson @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes! @ White Squirrel

Leslie (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, May 8

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Jeremy Boettcher Trio featuring Sean Carey and Josh Gallagher @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Mizu + Ohyung with Meridian Shanewood and Ryann Daisy Swimmer @ Cedar Cultural Center

Wayne Anthony Sings Sinatra @ Crooners

Michael Martin Murphey @ Dakota

The Bad Companions @ Eagles 34

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Galactic Empire and Bit Brigade with Abandon Quest @ Fine Line

Belle and Sebastian with Haley Heynderickx @ First Avenue—Who ever expected these once-moony, once-young Glaswegians to become such a profesh, consistently crowd-pleasing live act? Color your life with the chaos of trouble, 'cause anything's better than posh isolation.

Layto with Kode @ Green Room

Fat Kid Wednesdays @ Icehouse

Korpiklaani with Visions of Atlantis and Illumishade @ The Lyric

Riverside Hitmen @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Prairie Clamor (Residency) with The Mortiholics + Daguerreotypes + Otto Kowalski @ Mortimer's

Willow Waters (Residency) @ Palmer's

Whiskey Burn, Keith Daniel, Lost Evidence @ Pilllar Forum

Silent Halo @ ROK Music Lounge

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Dubliner Trio @ 331 Club

Bob Frey @ 331 Club

Satsang with The Limns @ Turf Club

Seilies, Corsair, Motherwind, Dead Amsterdam @ White Rock Lounge

Mike Perry & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe @ White Squirrel

Thursday, May 9

Life in PrismLife and DJ JOE YOLO @ Acadia

Whiskey Myers, Lukas Nelson + POTR, and Reid Haughton @ Armory

Luke Peterson Quartet @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Scale of None (Album Release), Silent Halo, Mount Weasel @ Cloudland

World Jazz Collegium @ Crooners

The ACME Jazz Company @ Crooners

Dan Chouinard Presents: The Birthday Club with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Halloween, Alaska @ Dakota

The Roasters @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

CSS with Luna Muse @ Fine Line

Newski, Chutes, Murphy Smith @ The Garage

Snapped Open Mic @ Green Room

UltraBomb feat. Greg Norton, Finny McConnell, & Jamie Oliver @ Hook and Ladder

Radical Denominators @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Smiling Cowboys @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Karaoke After Dark @ Modist Brewing

Shadow Dance with DJ Gwiingwans @ Mortimer's



Tchaikovsky, Korngold, and Chin @ Orchestra Hall

May Music & Mindfulness @ Orchestra Hall

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Permanent Record + In Circles @ The Parkway

A Light in the Ocean @ ROK Music Lounge

Scott Woolridge Trio, Edie Rae & Craig @ Schooner Tavern

Jeffrey Martin with Dean Johnson @ 7th St Entry

Clay @ Skyway Theatre

Minneapolis Songwriter Rounds: Scott Christopher, Boom, The Twins of Franklin, The Daily Norm, Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

The Messthetics and James Brandon Lewis with Gold Minefield @ Turf Club—On their own, the Messthetics—the rhythm section from Fugazi teamed with guitar whiz Anthony Pirog—already have more jam than most rockers gone improv. So it was exciting to hear that the trio had teamed up with one of the most ambitious young saxophonists in jazz (41 still counts as young in this context) on The Messthetics with James Brandon Lewis. It's even more exciting that we've got the chance to catch this quartet live. Both with his regular quartet and as leader of the Red Lily Quintet, Lewis has shown himself to be one of those guys sharp enough to know that the choice between trad and avant is a false one. His sound is big and inviting without pandering, and his tastes are broad—he recorded a Mahalia Jackson tribute album last year, as a nod to his gospel roots. He slides into the Messthetics' groove so neatly you'd think he was a regular.

Glencircle, My Buddy Eric, Self Titled, & Squirm @ Underground Music Venue

BASS THURSDAY: In Orbit Dubz, CRiiOZ, Dahlbeats, SQUiD @ Uptown VFW

Friday, May 10

A.J. Stone @ Acadia

Waste (EP Release) with In Search Of Solace, Our Common Collapse, Soulkeeper, Divisive, Still Stayer, Neck Wrung @ Amsterdam

Gunna, Flo Milli @ Armory

Rogue Valley + Skarlett Woods @ Aster Cafe

Charlie Bruber/Jack Barrett @ Berlin

Happy Apple @ Berlin

Swag @ Bunkers

Wild Child with Oh He Dead and Motenko @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dedicated Enemy, Head Shrink, Iosis @ Cloudland

Watermelon Man: The Music of Herbie Hancock @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Crooners

The R Factor: Michael Jackson Family Review @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Morgan James @ Dakota

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Julia Holter with Discovery Zone @ Fine Line

Teezo Touchdown @ First Avenue

St. Paul Conservatory for the Performing Arts Cabaret @ Ginkgo Coffee

DECAPITATED with SEPTICFLESH, KATAKLYSM, ALLEGAEON @ Green Room

Cornell 77 Turns 47: A Grateful Dead Concert Recreation @ Hook and Ladder

Trench Size Trio @ Icehouse

Sound Anew @ Jazz Central

Muerte, Inactiv @ The Loft

Voodoo Bender @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice! @ Modist Brewing

True Lust, Shrimp Olympics, Grand Courriers, Adult Video @ Mortimer's

Tchaikovsky, Korngold, and Chin @ Orchestra Hall

Express Concert: Schubert’s The Great C Major Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Trey Anastasio and Classic TAB @ Palace Theatre

Ice Climber, Floodwater Angel, Dystopian Dispatch, Blood Bath & Beyond, Floodwater Angel, Alonzo, and Orthe @ Palmer's

Minnesota Tango Music Festival @ The Parkway

PRGRPHS, Falcon Arrow, Is This Thing On? @ Pilllar Forum

SQUIRM, The River High, Call Me Fritz @ ROK Music Lounge

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Kash'd Out with Dale and the ZDubs @ 7th St Entry

Grand Lilac, Flowerstalks, The Envies @ 331 Club

Cattle Snake, Radiator Girl, Crimson Boys @ Terminal Bar

METZ with Gouge Away and Curve @ Turf Club

Honey Tree (EP Release) @ Underground Music Venue

Skating Polly with Lord Friday the 13th @ Uptown VFW

Cumbiatron @ Varsity Theater

Esoteric, Vacant Eyes @ White Rock Lounge

The 241's @ White Squirrel

Connie Evingson @ Woman's Club of Minneapolis

¡NOCHE CHINGONA! @ Zhora Darling

Saturday, May 11

Soulcage @ Acadia

Stripped: A Depeche Mode Burlesque Devotional @ Amsterdam

Twin Citizen + Joe Hartley @ Aster Cafe

Zacc Harris/Chris Bates @ Berlin

Happy Apple @ Berlin

The Daily Norm, RJ Vocal, and Willows @ Bryant Lake Bowl

Mick Sterling & the Stud Brothers @ Bunkers

Afrocontigbo Presents: Emume @ Capri Theater

The Beautiful Ones Ceremony: Sunni Leilani, Leah Elizabeth, Brenda B Sings, and Melanie Z @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Kiran Ahluwalia with Aida Shahghasemi @ Cedar Cultural Center

Monica LaPlante, Alonzo, Trim Reaper @ Cloudland

Kevin Kling and Victor Zupanc @ Crooners

Maud Hixson @ Crooners

The New Standards @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Erin Livingston and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

JazzMN Orchestra Presents: John Pizzarelli @ Dakota

Peal and the TH3 @ Dusty's

Benefit Concert for Mental Health Awareness @ Eagles 34

Doll Chaser, Screaming Hours, Damn Phibian @ Eagles 34

Open Season @ Falling Knife Brewing Co.—Here's the dirty little secret: Most brewery bashes are… pretty much the same. But when Falling Knife vows that they're "coming out swinging" to welcome "the advent of REAL spring in the Twin Cities," they're not fuckin' kidding. This event comes stacked to the gills with desirable block party what have yous, including killer food (Cuchillo for Mexican, Parlour for burgers, Wrecktangle for 'za) and specialty drinks (rare English barleywines, cocktails from Meteor Bar, beer, hard slushies). The live ain't lacking either, with a Motion City Soundtrack cover band (Manifest Content), a Weezer cover band playing Blue Album (Pleezer), a 'Mats cover band playing Tim (The Right Here), a Talking Heads cover supergroup (Controversial New Skinny Pill joining Products Band), and a band covering "the wildly underrated'' Anthrax (Amtrax).—Jay Boller

Better Lovers with SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Foreign Hands and Greyhaven @ Fine Line

Hermanos Gutiérrez with DJ Miguel Vargas @ First Avenue

Kamasi Washington @ Fitzgerald Theater—Fearless Movement isn't quite the departure that those who turn to this saxman for spiritual expanse have claimed. But thanks to input from soul man BJ the Chicago Kid, persistent flautist Andre 3000, and George Clinton himself, not to mention a Zapp cover, Washington does occasionally have something like a funky good time here. Partying doesn't exactly come natural to him, but for those of us whose spirits derive more sustenance from the terrestrial than the celestial, though, it's movement in the right direction.

Sunflower Sky @ Ginkgo Coffee

Alexz Johnson with Zach Jones @ Green Room

John ‘Papa’ Gros, Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound @ Hook and Ladder

Tony Andreason of the Trashmen with the Surf Dawgs and Deke Dickerson @ Icehouse

Latin Soultet @ Jazz Central

Perry Wayne, VRG, Brainrack @ The Loft

The Good, the Bad, and the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

MPLS House @ Modist Brewing

PV$$Y CNTRL with Maria Isa, Shannon Blowtorch, and Sophia Eris @ Mortimer's

Spring Festival @ Orchestra Hall

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 2 @ Orchestra Hall

Express Concert: Schubert’s The Great C Major Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Twangfest 2024 @ Palmer's—Palmer's is ready to twang it up again. Grab a seat on their Cedar-Riverside patio and enjoy the folksy stylings of locals including Mary Cutrufello, Mother Banjo, Sarah Morris, Cole Diamond, and Doug Collins, with a headlining set from the long-running honky-tonk sextet Trailer Trash. Palmer's calls it the Twin Cities' premier twang festival; who would we be to disagree?—Em Cassel

Triple Fiddle Fest with Jackie Rae Daniels, Triple Fiddle, and Said in Stone @ Palmer's

EXTC @ The Parkway

Careful Gaze, Bouquet, Display Case, Oftener, Father Melissa, Eudaemon @ Pilllar Forum

TC Happy Hardcore @ ROK Music Lounge

Hurricane Harold's All-Star Revue @ Schooner Tavern

Andrew Cushin with Max Muscato and Halle Hanson @ 7th St Entry

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ Skyway Theatre

Sean Tyas with Niko Zografos & FARE @ Studio B

DOCTOR DOCTOR DOCTOR DOCTOR, OziBattler @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

RuDeGiRL, Mind Out of Time @ 331 Club

Stiff Little Fingers with Ricky Warwick @ Turf Club

Rogue Royal (Album Release) @ Underground Music Venue

Joyner Lucas @ Uptown Theater

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Better Than Ezra @ Varsity Theater

Airship Caravan, Elour, Crash Cuddle, 1947 @ White Rock Lounge

Dominic "Dom" Acito with New Seven @ White Squirrel

Confucisaurus @ White Squirrel

Ahem + Sick Eagle (Double Album Release) @ Zhora Darling—Introduce yourself to two fine new albums from two fine not-new local trios. On Avoider, Ahem alternately punches and jangles as cheery boy-girl harmonies carry their melodies along. Sick Eagle is a no-nonsense rockin' trio, and their full-length, From a Platform on Elba, expands on their terrifically named 2022 EP, WMDs of Mass Destruction.

Sunday, May 12

The Prizefighters @ Acadia

Emery, the Almost @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Haley (Residency) with Portal iii (Charlie Parr & Liz Draper) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Larry & Joe with Javier Trejo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Dot Operator, Emma Jeanne, Jackson Atkins @ Cloudland

The Gustavus Jazz Ensemble @ Crooners

Mother’s Day Cabaret with Erin Schwab, Jay Fuchs and Sophie Todaro @ Crooners

The Music of Django Reinhardt with the Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooners

John Pizzarelli Trio @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Minnesota Tango Music Festival @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

He Is Legend with Codeseven and The Seafloor Cinema @ Fine Line

Red Hot Django Peppers @ Icehouse

Bohemian Way Presents: An Evening with Cameron Wright @ Icehouse

Timeless Tuesdays with Mixie, Yhante, and Minnie Blanco @ Mortimer's

Spring Festival @ Orchestra Hall

TaikoArts Midwest @ Ordway

Violent Femmes @ Palace Theatre

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Anthony Shore's Mother's Day Tribute to Elvis @ The Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Garcia Peoples with P.G. Six @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers @ 331 Club

Jazz Outlaws @ 331 Club

The Hip Abduction, Vana Liya @ Turf Club

Puppy Angst, Keep for Cheap, Allergen @ Underground Music Venue

Mariah the Scientist @ Varsity

Jeff Ray & Mike Dowling @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, May 13

Joe Westerlund with Trever Hagen @ Berlin

Christian Sands Trio @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

blssm.mpls with Paul Cornish Trio + Adam Nussbaum Quintet @ Icehouse

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Dosh @ The Parkway

Semi Infamous, H.Rex, Cilician Gates @ Pilllar Forum

Wheel with Aviations and BlurCurve @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

The Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Joy Again @ Underground Music Venue

An Orchestral Rendition of Dr. Dre 2001 @ Varsity Theater

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel