Your Complete Concert Calendar’s Alright If You Like Saxophones: May 7-13

On their own, the Messthetics—the rhythm section from Fugazi teamed with guitar whiz Anthony Pirog—already have more jam than most rockers gone improv. So it was exciting to hear that the trio had teamed up with one of the most ambitious young saxophonists in jazz (41 still counts as young in this context) on The Messthetics with James Brandon Lewis. It’s even more exciting that we’ve got the chance to catch this quartet live. Both with his regular quartet and as leader of the Red Lily Quintet, Lewis has shown himself to be one of those guys sharp enough to know that the choice between trad and avant is a false one. His sound is big and inviting without pandering, and his tastes are broad—he recorded a Mahalia Jackson tribute album last year, as a nod to his gospel roots. He slides into the Messthetics’ groove so neatly you’d think he was a regular.