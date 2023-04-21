You Made It Through the Week, and Your Reward Is This Open Thread

Hey Racket readers—another Friday, another open thread for you chat as you will in the comments.

Here's the thing, though: We are starting to notice the same folks showing up every week. This is great—please don't go away. But this week we’d also love to hear from anyone who hasn’t dropped by yet. Even if you just want to say your name and a quick hello, it’ll be fun to have you in the mix.

As for topics... well, as always, that's up to you. But Record Store Day and Earth Day are both coming up this weekend, so if you have plans for either, let everyone know.