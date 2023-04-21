Skip to Content
Racket home
SubscribeLog In
Half-off subscriptions:
Opinion

You Made It Through the Week, and Your Reward Is This Open Thread

Not much, I know, but it’s the thought that counts.

9:22 AM CDT on April 21, 2023

Jess Bailey via Unsplash
35Comments
Join the Discussion

Hey Racket readers—another Friday, another open thread for you chat as you will in the comments.

Here's the thing, though: We are starting to notice the same folks showing up every week. This is great—please don't go away. But this week we’d also love to hear from anyone who hasn’t dropped by yet. Even if you just want to say your name and a quick hello, it’ll be fun to have you in the mix. 

As for topics... well, as always, that's up to you. But Record Store Day and Earth Day are both coming up this weekend, so if you have plans for either, let everyone know.

Keith Harris@useful_noise

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Very Serious, Obviously Busy Republican Lawmakers Explore Secession

Plus a death at the U, local beer awards, and the possibility of cheap e-bikes in today's Flyover.

April 21, 2023
Movies

Candid Trans Sex Workers, Jerky Teen Boys, and a Really Nice Caftan: A Report From Week 1 of MSPIFF

Here are the 13 movies I've watched in the past eight days. Whew.

April 21, 2023
Half-off subscriptions:

Spring Membership Sale

Score a half-price Racket subscription for your first 12 months! New customers only; promo runs through May 20.
ACT NOW
Music

Bikini Kill Still Dares Ya

The riot grrrl pioneers blazed through a 25-song set at the Palace Theatre, and took time between songs to celebrate Babes in Toyland.

April 21, 2023
Events

Freeloader Friday: 69 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Beer patio parties! Record Store Day concerts! Earth Day meet ups! Robot fashion!

April 21, 2023
News

Lindell’s ‘Prove Mike Wrong Challenge’ Backfires to Tune of $5M

More crazed beardo lawmaker antics, rent control battles in Minneapolis, and a local weed timeline in today's Flyover.

April 20, 2023
See all posts