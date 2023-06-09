Chef Yia Vang Announces Newest Lake Street Pop-Up Restaurant

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of what local media outlets and Twitter-ers are gabbing about.

Up Next for Yia Vang: Mov

After introducing Slurp, and then Mee-Ka, at 901 W. Lake St., chef Yia Vang & Co. have announced the next Hilltribe pop-up concept for 2023: Mov. The new pop-up takes its name from the Hmong word for "rice," which also means “sustenance” or “meal.” And like its predecessors, Mov (pronounced "maw") will keep things simple with a streamlined menu of six rice-based dishes: five-spice braised beef, Thai basil chicken, and more. “We come from a culture where when we cook, we make dishes that are small but very flavorful, very full of spice and heat,” says chef and owner Yia Vang via Friday's statement. “The rice helps balance out these bold flavors and heat.” The last day of Mee-Ka service is this Sunday, June 11 (coming up fast!), and Mov debuts on Friday, June 16 at 11 a.m.

Mystery Patron Buys EagleBOLTbar

Last July, Racket reported that Downtown East’s (or "East Town's," for the more compliant) EagleBOLTbar was on the market for $2.82 million, as owner Edward Hopkins plans to retire after 25 years. Now, Lavender is reporting that the popular local bear and leather daddy bar has found a buyer–a “longtime patron” with $1.8 million to invest. Located on Washington Ave., the Eagle opened 1998 after Hopkins purchased the over 100-year-old building with an inheritance. Four years later, he bought the space next door, christened it Bolt, and thus combined the space into the mashup we now know as EagleBOLTbar. While the bar has always been super gay (and we have faith that it’ll stay that way with the new owner) a few years ago it was also briefly a Philadelphia Eagles bar, thanks to a happy mistake from sports fans in town for Super Bowl LII. Never forget:

Per sources (@javimorillo) Phildelphia @Eagles fans are mistaking our downtown haunt @eagleBoltbar as a fan bar and I am DYING. It's more of a Bears kinda place ya'll. #TheMoreYouKnow — janashortal (@janashortal) February 5, 2018

2 Big, Big Bike Sales

Did you hear? It's bike season. For those lacking two reliable wheels, we present this weekend's two big bike sale blowouts. First up: This very cool annual sale from the very cool University of Minnesota Reuse Program. Pros from Mr. Michael Recycles Bicycles and Full Cycle tuned up 325+ bikes, and they'll be unloaded beginning at $50 per bike and up. "We have a good selection of low end, mid range, and nice rides for you to choose from in many shapes, sizes, and colors," organizers say of the event that'll begin at 10 a.m. Saturday outside 883 29th Ave. SE in Minneapolis. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to get in line for the best bikes; credit and debit cards are the preferred payment type. Elsewhere, we've got final leg of The Hub Bike Co-Op's "Used Bike Extravaganza." From May 29 through June 9, the shop bought up as many used bikes as possible. Now, with its stock stuffed to the gills, The Hub will start selling off those "awesome, new-to-you bikes" beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. It's a good weekend to be bike-needy in this beautiful city, folks.

We Must Let the Highway Hogs Run Free

Oink, oink, oink. On Friday morning, along I-694 in Little Canada, that was the sound of freedom for "at least a dozen" pigs who ran free from an overturned semi-trailer, Fox 9 reports. No (human) injuries were reported, though the Minnesota State Patrol temporarily shut down the stretch of highway as officers chased the conveniently un-greased piggies. See for yourself:

Our proposal: These hero hogs, having tasted the sweetness of open air and limitless horizons, must never feel captivity again. We're a little thin on logistics for how this should play out but... um, maybe they're transported to some sort of sanctuary? Or an elite petting zoo? Or maybe Rockwellian family farmers enter some sort of essay adoption contest, one where they're entered to win a runaway forever pig, provided they can illustrate why Babe spoke to them in profound, nonviolent ways. Point is, it'd be a bummer to see these beasts who we've grown to know and yes, even love, return to the factory farm for lives of cruel confinement and, later, deaths that segue into delicious low-grade hot dogs. Settled? Settled.

Take us out, Mountain Goats!