Winter Residency Season Is Here in Your Complete Concert Calendar: January 7-13

By now, Ber’s lore should be familiar to local music fans. She grew up in Walker, Minnesota, kicked around in Norway for a bit, then went to school in Leeds. She moved into an aunt and uncle's south Minneapolis basement in late 2020 and, according to her citation-heavy cited Wikipedia page , "with no friends in the area, she began using Tinder and Hinge"—which is a truly rude thing to put on someone's Wikipedia page! But her songs began to have some success on social media, and by 2023, once Minnesota noticed her music, it fully accepted her as its own. And what better seal of local approval could there be than headlining the Mainroom? On her latest EP, Room for One, Ber leaves behind the bratty pop of “Slutphase” and “Your Internet Sucks,” honing her craft as she matures. And though her new album won’t be out by January, we’ll hopefully hear previews of some of the material. “A lot of the songs have been coming from conversations that I've been having with people,” she told Racket in October . “Then you get to poetically sum up this thing that you can relate to someone about.”