Winter Residency Season Is Here in Your Complete Concert Calendar: January 7-13

January, we all know, means residencies, with notable artists setting up in venues across town and inviting their friends and favorite collaborators along. I count six underway in this weeks listings. It's a good chance for local musicians to stretch out a little—and maybe also a chance for tired club bookers to stretch out their winter vacations a bit.

Tuesday, January 7

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunker’s

Tom Rush @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Red Planet @ Metronome Brewery

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Songwriters’ Showcase @ Palmer’s

Songbird Series @ Pillar Forum

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

January Conspiracy Series featuring Dot Operator, the Envies @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with CED @ 331 Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Eldest Daughter (Tuesday Night Residency) with Emma Jeanne, Cassandra Johnson @ White Squirrel

Not Your Baby, Chief Opossum, The Weeping Covenant @ Zhora Darling

Wednesday, January 8

Shady Babies Open Mic @ Acadia

Lost Evidence, IdlFlo, In Solid Air, Cause for Concern @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Joan Hutton Trio @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Miss Shannon’s Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Thomas Abban (January Residency) with Maya Marchelle @ Green Room—A multi-instrumentalist with a mystical air, Abban had some real buzz behind him in 2017. He won City Pages' Picked to Click poll that year, released his debut The Sheik's Legacy, and landed a feature in Rolling Stone. He didn't exactly disappear after that, but he seems set on re-emerging with a vengeance in 2025. He's taking over the Green Room for January, and tonight he'll shred on guitar with powerhouse drummer L.A. Buckner as the duo White Boy Summer; they're joined by trap evangelist Maya Marchelle.

Alpha Consumer @ Icehouse

Big Woods Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Better Mistakes @ Palmer’s

Bailey Thiel @ Pilllar Forum

Connor McRae Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Rosie with Jillian Rae, bathtub cig, and Bryn Battani @ 7th St Entry

Potential New Boyfriend @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with the New Havoline Supremes @ 331 Club

Grace Horn, Al Forred, Lee Sadler @ Underground Music Venue

Molly Maher & Her Disbelievers @ White Squirrel

The People's March Preparty @ White Squirrel—Are we gonna march again? We're gonna march again. Prepare for the long four years ahead with the People's March on January 18 at the State Capitol. And prepare for the march with performances from Katy Vernon and Faith Boblett as you make signs to carry at the event.

Thursday, January 9

Admiral Fox with Kiernan & Penitent Echoes @ Aster Cafe

Classical Goes Jazz @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Robert Glasper @ Dakota—This is starting to become a habit: For what I believe is the third year running, jazz pianist Robert Glasper is taking over the Dakota for a full weekend in January. Born late enough (1978) to come up on hip-hop and neo-soul, Glasper is probably best known outside of jazz for his keyboard work on Kendrick Lamar's To Pimp a Butterfly, which was integral in defining that album's sound. In the past two decades, he has achieved crossover success at Blue Note with his feature-heavy Black Radio releases, the third and most recent of which offered Killer Mike, Jennifer Hudson, Me'Shell Ndegéocello, Q-Tip, Esperanza Spalding, and many, many—many—more guests. It's tempting to call Glasper's music "fusion," but that term implies the forced yoking of disparate styles; instead, Glasper treats contemporary Black music as a smooth confluence of genres. This three-night stand will give him plenty of time to demonstrate his range of influence and abilities in a more jazz-centered context.

Our Date Night, Zoe Says Go @ Driftwood

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Entertainmen @ Eagles 34

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Calvin Caron @ Jazz Central

The Front Porch Swingin’ Liquor Pigs @ Palmer’s

Farewell Milwaukee with A Piano In Every Home and Big Lake @ Turf Club

Randy Casey & the Swamp Donkey’s, Billy Dankert Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Landon Conrath (Winter Residency) with Keep For Cheap and Andrew Garden @ 7th St Entry

Andrew Kneeland & Marti Moreno, Sun Patches @ 331 Club

The Bare Bones Band @ Underground Music Venue

Fiesta Villa X Winn Present @ Uptown VFW

FXRMNK with Charles Asch, Ait Ait @ White Squirrel

Friday, January 10

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

5Cent Reality @ Aster Cafe

Nudie Nubies @ Black Hart

Kevin Gamble Quartet @ Berlin

Chris Wilbourn (aka Felix of Heiruspecs) @ Berlin

Alex Rossi @ Bunker’s

Neon Night: Ghost in the Shell @ Can Can Wonderland

Aja Parham @ Crooners

A Tribute to Jeff Beck @ Crooners

Arne Fogel @ Rick Carlson

Robert Glasper @ Dakota—See Friday's listings.

The Great Northern, the Feral Parents @ Driftwood

Steve Clarke and the Working Stiffs with Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34

Catfish Seagal @ Eagles 34

INTERNET KIDS ⏤ Hyperpop Dance Party @ Fine Line

G. Love & Special Sauce with Ron Artis II @ First Avenue

Nancy Olson @ Ginkgo Coffee

Radio Moon Residency Parties @ Green Room

A Holy Place to Be: Acoustic Bowie @ Hook and Ladder

The Winter Hotbox feat.Sonic Alloy, Green, Cause For Concern @ Hook and Ladder

MAKR All Vinyl Night @ Icehouse

Green Line and Friends Play Wii @ Jazz Central

Felmax @ The Loft

Zeitgeist and No Exit Ensemble @ Metronome Brewery

Metal Night at the MMC @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Nordic Landscapes and Portraits @ Orchestra Hall

MJGD @ Padraigs

Mary Jam, Lydia, Bird Cop, and Thirsty Giants @ Palmer’s

Kung Fu Hippies @ Parkway

Ihavenolove with Mishi Mega, Beggars, and the Meshes @ Pilllar Forum

Bambi Alexandra Band with the Suicide Horns @ Schooner Tavern

Sean Anonymous Birthday Show @ 7th St Entry —Every January, local rap veteran Sean Anonymous throws himself a birthday bash, and as a fellow Cap who does the same, I gotta support that. (Don't worry, I do not get on the mic at my own party.) This year he's performing with a live band, and also on hand are: Connecticut rapper Ceschi; local rapper Demon Marcus, who released two fine EPs last year; student 1, who I've heard has got some clever multimedia tricks in the works for 2025; DJ Dimitry Killstorm; and Diane from 89.3 the Current, who will host.

Waterline, Wesley Minar @ Terminal Bar

Speed Riders, Sparrowhawk, Sick Eagle @ 331 Club

Goo Goo Mucks, The World’s Forgotten Boys. and RuDeGiRL @ Turf Club

Unattractive Giant Monster, Orchid Club, & YUHH @ Underground Music Venue

Mugen MN: SOTO @ Uptown VFW

Bryan Odeen @ White Squirrel

Cole Diamond, Cain & Co., & Whiskey Burn @ Zora Darling

Saturday, January 11

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Wicked Rave @ Amsterdam

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Thomas Sticha @ Aster Cafe

Trish Hurd-Paczkowski/Graydon Peterson (feat. Peter Goggin) @ Berlin

Senseless Violets & Opalesce @ Berlin

Ben Ivascu @ Berlin

Mary Brewster’s Sparkle @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunker’s

Forever 31, Low Standards @ Can Can Wonderland

Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Arne Fogel and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

The River: The Music of Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon @ Crooners

Robert Glasper @ Dakota—See Friday's listings.

The Fab Hackmasters, Noslo, Grand Theft Jeff, Petty Misdemeanors @ Driftwood

Union Suits, Calamity and the Now, the Poor Nobody’s @ Dusty’s

Winter Wonderband @ Eagles 34

A Tribute to Dolly Parton @ Fine Line—Dolly Parton is damn near universally adored these days, even (if not especially) by those with an aversion to country music, and at this annual event, some of the Twin Cities female singers match their pipes against her elite songbook. This year's brave participants include Faith Boblett, Molly Brandt, Rachel Calvert, Laura Hugo, Jaedyn James, Sarah Morris, Savannah Smith, Davina Sowers, and Leslie Vincent; as ever there will be musical support from the versatile and more-than-capable A Little Too Short To Be Stormtroopers. I'm way overdue to check out this tribute, but having last year finally boot-scooted my way over to the annual Shania Twain tribute, held by the same folks, I can pretty much guarantee this'll be a hoot.

Ber with Chutes @ First Avenue—By now, Ber's lore should be familiar to local music fans. She grew up in Walker, Minnesota, kicked around in Norway for a bit, then went to school in Leeds. She moved into an aunt and uncle's south Minneapolis basement in late 2020 and, according to her citation-heavy cited Wikipedia page, "with no friends in the area, she began using Tinder and Hinge"—which is a truly rude thing to put on someone's Wikipedia page! But her songs began to have some success on social media, and by 2023, once Minnesota noticed her music, it fully accepted her as its own. And what better seal of local approval could there be than headlining the Mainroom? On her latest EP, Room for One, Ber leaves behind the bratty pop of "Slutphase" and "Your Internet Sucks," honing her craft as she matures. And though her new album won't be out by January, we'll hopefully hear previews of some of the material. "A lot of the songs have been coming from conversations that I've been having with people," she told Racket in October. "Then you get to poetically sum up this thing that you can relate to someone about."

Sophie and Lucas @ Gambit

Gasoline Lollipops with the Placaters @ Hook and Ladder

Masqueerade Ball – Presented by Cannababe & DJ Izzie P @ Hook and Ladder

Pop Wagner @ Icehouse

Starlight Vinyl Night Featuring Katie Thornton @ Icehouse

Pierre Lewis B3 @ Jazz Central

Blvk Sheep @ The Loft

Lemonbrass @ Metronome Brewery

Wayward Boyz Klub, Frank Kohler & Boyz, the Dream Police @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ ILLian @ Modist

Nordic Landscapes and Portraits @ Orchestra Hall

Global Jazz Trio @ Padraigs

Big Head Todd and the Monsters with Glen Phillips @ Palace Theatre

Mary Strand and the Garage, Loki's Folly, Brynn Arens, and A Sunken Ship Irony @ Palmer’s

ELnO with DJ Time Machine @ Parkway

The Nut with Mouthful and Walker Rider @ Pilllar Forum

Doug Collins & the Receptionists, John Magnuson Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Freak On A Leash Fellowship ⏤ Nu Metal Dance Party @ 7th St Entry

Uncle Muskrat @ Sociable Cider Werks

LEVEL. Pearl Monkey, Cellar Kings @ Terminal Bar

Rank Strangers, The Bury ‘Em Deep, Superfloor @ 331 Club

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Benny Everett with The Best Intentions (Album Release) with The Gated Community @ Turf Club

The Tolerables, Death Of The Heron, and Duck Bomb @ Underground Music Venue

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Shrek Rave @ Varsity

David Lopez and Friends @ White Squirrel

Cave Canary with Monica Livorsi @ White Squirrel

Poorwill @ White Squirrel

Surrounded by Water (Album Release) with Vin, Longwinter, Not Yet All Things @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, January 12

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Jovon Williams Quartet & echo @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Berlin

Honky-Tonk Jump: The Texas Swing Music of Bob Wills @ Crooner’s

Ryan Picone Quartet @ Crooner’s

Travis Anderson Trio @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood

Robinson Roundup @ Eagles 34

Twin City Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Synastry Sundays @ Green Room

Dead Brunch @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

CABARET! with Jen Burleigh-Bentz & Friends @ Metronome Brewery

Retro Rhythms with DJ Kenny D @ Mortimer’s

Chamber Music in the Hall @ Orchestra Hall

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer’s

The Magic of Motown @ Pantages Theatre

Larry McDonough Quartet @ Parkway

Pursuit with VolsungaSaga, The F All, Defiled Sacrament, Pursuit @ Pilllar Forum

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Mayfly Moon (Album Release) with Pullstring, Lake Drive and Motherwind @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & The Red Pine Ramblers, Slapdash Bluegrass Band @ 331 Club

Charlie Parr (January Residency) with Samuel Locke Ward @ Turf Club

Oceanographer with Damn Phibian, Sunnbather @ White Squirrel

Mammoth Moth @ White Squirrel

Pearl Parkway with The Rumor @ White Squirrel

Monday, January 13

Sigtones @ Acadia

TML & El Niño Indigo @ Berlin

Cafe Accordion Orchestra with Prudence Johnson @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer’s

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

The Robinson Roundup @ 331 Club

The Cactus Blossoms (January Residency) with Luke Callen @ Turf Club

Mumblin’ Drew’s Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

KYM & The Kick with Pity Party, Delicate Friend @ White Squirrel