Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
50% OFF MEMBERSHIPS:
News

Why Can’t This Lady Spend $19.95 On a $2 Bill? Walz, Probably.

Plus crime-fighting bubbles, lobbying is still big business, and a crafty lady looks into the Lynx's crochet policies in today's Flyover news roundup.

4:37 PM CDT on October 1, 2024

National Collectors Mint|

Jefferson’s $2 bills are way better (and actually legal tender!).

3Comments

Welcome back to The Flyover, your daily digest of important, overlooked, and/or interesting Minnesota news stories.

Get Ready To Rumble: VP Hopefuls Debate Tonight

It’s time for the best/messiest political debate of the year: the vice presidential debate. I’ve been a fan since 1992 when Admiral Stockdale, debating against Al Gore and Dan Quayle, confessed to missing a question because his hearing aid was turned off. Tonight’s debate, featuring Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz, should provide a mix of chaos and anxiety. The Washington Post has its concerns for Walz, pointing out that he’s not great with a teleprompter (relatable), has misstated several facts about his past, and rarely addresses the press. Walz is "a surprisingly bubble-wrapped campaigner," they write, one who "speaks loudly and carries a big schtick." But hey, that’s better than whatever the racist hell Vance is trying to do these days, and the people WaPo spoke to at rallies seem enthusiastic. “Tim Walz is Santa Claus," one supporter exclaimed. "I am thrilled with Tim Walz."

In other Walz news: A Minnesota woman is blaming Walz as the reason why a company won’t send her a $2 bloody Trump bill commemorating his first assassination attempt. She was trying to buy the maximum amount of five, one for each of her grandkids. No reason was given as to why National Collectors Mint, the makers of this fine (not actually legal) tender, doesn’t ship to Minnesota. But she has her own suspicions. “[Walz] doesn’t want Trump to be President… There’s so much political rhetoric going around it’s unbelievable,” she says, suggesting that Walz or Kamala bills wouldn’t face the same problems. In reality, the reason is probably banal, like NCM not wanting to pay Minnesota sales tax. That said! A plot against commemorative items that goes all the way to the White House would be pretty exciting.

Can Bubble Technology Be Used In Crime Prevention?

File this one under... huh: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is looking into how bubbles and bubble machines (as in, the stuff kids play with) can be used to de-escalate or even prevent volatile situations.

“You think I’m joking. I’m actually not,” he told attendees during a MinnPost Festival panel talk this weekend. “It’s a bubble machine—and the people who are looking to cause trouble are like, ‘I can’t look tough around these bubbles.’ So they disperse and it de-escalates the situation and people who aren’t looking to cause trouble love bubbles.” 

Whether or not the city decides to invest in bubble wands, MinnPost notes that downtown parking lots and even the Brass Rail Lounge have added bubbles to their security toolbox, which also includes things like locked gates and 24/7 cameras. It’s certainly a more whimsical (and potentially more enviro-friendly?) option than 2022’s idling cop car strategy, just one of the memorably stupid chapters of “Operation Endeavor.”

Minnesota Spent $98.4 Million Lobbying This Year

That’s up 18% from 2022, according to a new 198-page report from Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. In 2023, lobbyists repped 1,781 organizations looking to influence policy decisions on the legislative, administrative, and metro governments. 

The biggest spenders this year? Xcel Energy, which dropped just under $2 million for the purposes of re-upping energy plant contracts; the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce threw $1.85 million against things like paid family leave; and Education Minnesota (aka Minnesota’s teachers’ union) spent $1.64 million.

Michelle Griffith at Minnesota Reformer has a great rundown on key takeaways here, including a breakdown on how much Uber and Lyft spent (semi-successfully) fighting against pay boosts for its drivers. Also, according to my own calculations, lobbyists spent $3,381 on 34 plaques. Who wouldn’t be swayed by a plaque?   

Lynx Could Ban Crocheting Next Year

Knitting, a craft that requires sharp, chopstick-like devices, is already banned from Timberwolves and Lynx games. Could crochet hooks be next? That's something avid crafter Christina McCollum, who’s been a regular at Lynx games since 2016, worries about. According to this MPR profile by Sam Stroozas, she’s been frequently asked to stop making things during games by security. “I had been working on my shawl the whole game,” she says of a recent incident. “Everyone around me was like ‘what are you doing? She does this all of the time,’ so they know.” She says she’ll be checking in with management next year to get the OK to craft while watching. In the meantime, maybe she could get into friendship bracelet making or macrame? Currently down 0-1, the Lynx play the Connecticut Sun tonight at Target Center in Game 2 of the best-of-five WNBA semifinals.

Jessica Armbruster@Hamatron6000
Co-owner and editor at Racket.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Music

Welcome to the Month I Like to Call ‘Rocktober’ in Your Complete Concert Calendar: Oct. 1-7

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

October 1, 2024
Food & Drink

A Guide to the International Grocers of the Twin Cities

The Twin Cities is home to over 40 international grocers, and they deserve your dollars, too.

October 1, 2024
50% OFF MEMBERSHIPS:

It's Rack to School Season

Shoehorned with a B+ back-to-school pun, Racket's so-called Rack to School sale is offering readers 50% off Lookout-tier memberships for your first 12 months—that's $25 in savings! Those memberships give you unlimited articles, commenting privileges to the city's least toxic comment section, and the satisfaction of knowing you're supporting independent, worker-owned media as that godforsaken industry collapses all around us. Join today and you'll automatically be entered into a drawing for fabulous prizes. Oh yeah, and every single new member gets a custom Racket pencil + brand-new glitter sticker!
Books

‘I’m Rather Fearless’: Twin Cities Poet Danez Smith Talks Climate Change, Comedy, Fiction, and I-35W Inspiration

Plus the No. 1 tool in any poet's toolbox: Microsoft Word.

October 1, 2024
News

Why Did the Twins Ban This Apparent Brave Truth-Teller From Target Field?

Plus Walz's China adventures, St. Paul lands large loon, and inside the Prince Airbnb in today's Flyover news roundup.

September 30, 2024
See all posts