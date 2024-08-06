Whole Lotta Festin’ Goin’ on in Your Complete Concert Calendar: August 6-12

August is when we all try to squeeze everything we can into the weekend before summer ends. And the number of fests this week reflects that.

Tuesday, August 6

Byte Night @ Acadia

Bryn Battani, Leslie, & About You @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All-Stars @ Bunker's

Elephant Sessions @ Cedar Cultural Center

Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers @ Dakota

Pete Whiteman @ Dark Horse

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Lakewood Cemetery @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park

Cults with BNNY @ Fine Line

Open Mic Night @ The Garage

League Two (August Residency) with Products Band, True Lust @ Green Room

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Palms Psalm @ Loring Park

Bluewater Kings @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer's

Amanda Grace @ Peavey Plaza

Shallow Alcove with Hana Eid @ 7th St Entry

Mt. Joy @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

Blink 182 with Pierce The Veil and Astronoid @ Target Center—The latest much-ballyhooed Blink-182 reunion tour—this one featuring the return of prodigal son Tom DeLonge—got off to a rocky start when the band’s all-world drummer, Travis Barker, injured his finger so badly —Jay Boller The latest much-ballyhooed Blink-182 reunion tour—this one featuring the return of prodigal son Tom DeLonge—got off to a rocky start when the band’s all-world drummer, Travis Barker, injured his finger so badly it required surgery . Now, finally, the world’s greatest pop-punk band is at full power. “Edging,” the lead single from last year's comeback album, suggested a return to their self-titled artistic opus from 2003. (One More Time... ended up being... just OK.) Never mind mercurial DeLonge’s ( increasingly non-crackpot ) extraterrestrial obsession, and forget Barker’s odd turn as a tabloid fixture: Following co-frontman Mark Hoppus’s victory over cancer, the vibes in Blink land appear stronger than ever. The trio’s fun, muscular Coachella set felt like celebratory fan service.

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Mike Munson @ 331 Club

August Conspiracy Series featuring Ruby Blu & Debbie Briggs @ 331 Club

Briscoe with Wells Ferrari @ Turf Club

Wednesday, August 7

Peach @ Acadia

The Volunteers @ Amsterdam

Fabus/Baldwin/Peterson/Hey @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunker's

Enter the Void @ Can Can Wonderland

Demolition Means Progress @ The Commons

Beyond the Sea with Wayne Anthony @ Crooners

Scottie Miller Trio @ Dakota

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

Lena and the Lovekills @ Eagles 34

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Ani Mari, Daphne Jane, Emma Jeanne @ Green Room

Rock Your Ride with Kinfu and Minigolf @ Hook and Ladder

Shaun Johnson + the Big Band Experience @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Honeybutter @ Landmark Center

School of Rock @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Smiling Cowboys Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Ineffable Residency of Josh & Ivy @ Mortimer's

The Revivalists with flipturn @ Palace Theatre

Karaoke Crime Scene @ Palmer's

Whabarr, Mortura, Cynasid @ Pilllar Forum

King Kustom & the Cruisers @ Schooner Tavern

BIG|BRAVE with Another Heaven and LUNGS @ 7th St Entry

Tower, Slog, Anita Velveeta, Ledges @ Seward Cafe

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Connor McRae Trio @ 331 Club

Lydia Liza & Big Cats and Kate Malanaphy with Freaque and full catholic @ Turf Club



Black Wine, fth, and Popsiclestick @ Underground Music Venue

Mormon Mincers, Deterioration, Stern Look @ White Rock Lounge

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Mothobsidian with Frank & Janea, D.C. Worm @ White Squirrel

Shiner, Another Heaven, Popstar @ Zhora Darling

Thursday, August 8

Lasse Corson @ Berlin

Peter Goggin Quartet @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunker's

AJ Stone, Record Prophets, and The Burn Vault @ Can Can Wonderland

Doll Chaser, Jenny Matrix, Critterthing @ Cloudland

Niney Salem Trio @ The Commons

Country Blues Roots with Bobby Schnitzer & Dan Neale @ Crooners

Peanuts: The Music of Vince Guaraldi @ Crooners

Michael Monroe Presents: The Music of Gordon Lightfoot @ Crooners

Albert Lee & Jeremy Clyde @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Washed Out with Babehoven @ First Avenue

Raretripp, Vartam, Tweeba, Qula, VonBoi @ The Garage

Fever Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen @ Granada

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Bear Ghost with Erik’s Iridescent Tent @ Hook and Ladder

Luke LeBlanc & Thomas Sticha @ Icehouse

Champagne Confetti, Eric Mayson with Aby Wolf @ Mears Park

Kung Fu Hippies @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Smiling Cowboys Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Boobless, Jumbos, Ray Gun Youth, Big Lex Noens @ Mortimer's

The Front Porch Swingin' Liquor Pigs @ Palmer's

Annie Fitzgerald @ Peavey Plaza

Pilllar-oke @ Pilllar Forum

Doug Collins & the Receptionists, the Driftless Area @ Schooner Tavern

Samuel John Band (EP Release) with Adam Brandt, Cole Diamond and Aaron Simmons @ 7th St Entry

Mark Mallman @ Surly Brewing

John Magnuson Trio @ 331 Club

Creed Fisher with Luke Lynell @ Turf Club

Zander, An American, Melayz, Ajanimf @ Underground Music Venue

Papa Roof & The Soul Villains @ Victory Park

Bleak Sabbath @ White Squirrel

Friday, August 9

The Customers @ Acadia

Caleb Dee with Modern Joey, Pullstring, & Dial Tone @ Amsterdam

Ava Levy + Anna Devine + Seven Pines @ Aster Cafe

Freak of the Week @ Beast Barbecue

Sonic Dream @ Berlin

Straight, No Chaser: An Evening of Thelonious Monk @ Berlin

Belfast Cowboys @ Bunkers

Steve Solkela's "Overpopulated" One-Man Band @ Can Can Wonderland

Fever Field, Dude Lagoon @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Folk Implosion, Lou Barlow, John Davis @ Cloudland

Lakeside Guitar Festival @ Como Pavillion—See Friday's listings. See Friday's listings.

Kate Beahan and Friends @ Crooners

Moore by Four @ Crooners

Emilie-Claire Barlow @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Colleen Raye and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Charanga Tropical @ Dakota

Outside Sounds @ Dual Citizen Brewing

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

612 Juke @ Eagles 34

Classically Tamed with Nick Gaudette, EHS Quartet, Katy Vernon Duo @ 50th & France

Broadway Rave @ Fine Line

Old 97's with John Buffalo @ First Avenue —"You've got to dance like the world/Is falling down around you/Because it is." So begins American Primitive, though the thirteenth album from the Dallas-spawned Old 97's is less about partying through hard times than sheer joyful persistence. Thirty-two years in, the band hasn't lost a step, or a member—their sound is still built on Rhett Miller's robust romanticism, Ken Bethea brawny roadhouse guitar, and the hard-swinging rhythm section of Murry Hammond and Philip Peeples.

Munson Hicks @ The Freehouse

1947, Rigby, Kyrie Nova & the Defiant, Cilician Gates @ The Garage

Sam Price @ Ginkgo Coffee

Truth, DMVU, Wraz, & J. Adjodha @ Granada

Mark Joseph, Mutlu, Superior Siren @ Hook and Ladder

New Primitives (Album Release) with Duala Soul Collective @ Hook and Ladder

Poliça @ Icehouse

Riley Helgeson Quartet feat. Jason Fabus @ Jazz Central

Ber with Anni XO @ Lake Harriet Bandshell—If I worked for the upper Midwest’s largest media organization, I would simply put an iota of marketing muscle behind the very cool music/movies series my news org plans each August. But hey, I don’t and the Strib doesn’t, so we’re here to let you know that the annual Lake Harriet Bandshell bash kicks off today with a killer pairing: exciting local pop musicians Annie XO and Ber, followed by Steven Spielberg’s endlessly rewatchable 1975 shark romp Jaws. As the Strib marketing team promises/threatens: “Bring the whole family and get ready for a boatload of fun and a night that’ll keep you bobbing up for more!”—Jay Boller If I worked for the upper Midwest’s largest media organization, I would simply put an iota of marketing muscle behind the very cool music/movies series my news org plans each August. But hey, I don’t and the Strib doesn’t, so we’re here to let you know that the annual Lake Harriet Bandshell bash kicks off today with a killer pairing: exciting local pop musicians Annie XO and Ber, followed by Steven Spielberg’s endlessly rewatchable 1975 shark romp Jaws. As the Strib marketing team promises/threatens: “Bring the whole family and get ready for a boatload of fun and a night that’ll keep you bobbing up for more!”

Nimda, Swampz @ The Loft

TC Jazz Workshop Student Showcase @ Metronome Brewing

Side by Side @ Minnehaha Bandstand

The Maxx Band, Ray Covington, Kendra Johnson Glenn @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Valerie Evans and Will DeBlaey Duo @ Padraigs Brewing

Dog Gamn, Sleepy Gaucho, Rabeca, Crush Scene, Drug League, and Larry Wish @ Palmer's

Mason Jennings @ Parkway Theater

Forest Fire, Bad Kitchen, MK Ultra @ Pilllar Forum

Thunderheads @ Schooner Tavern

Mati (EP Release) with GR3G and Qadiym @ 7th St Entry

Stone Arch, POPSICLESTICKLE, Tin Whiskers @ Terminal Bar

SOLIDSTATE, SUPERMODIFIED, Audrey Robinson @ 331 Club

A Tribute to Shania Twain @ Turf Club

In Memoriam, Agony Reigns @ Underground Music Venue

Goldpine @ Underground Music Venue

Soul Train Night @ Uptown VFW

Crown the Empire @ Varsity Theater

Jared Miles & The Ancient Waves @ White Squirrel

Saturday, August 10

The Development II @ Acadia

Jenna Graves + Dude Lagoon @ Aster Cafe

Duo Corda @ Berlin

Jesse Whitney & Wicker's Portal (Album Release) @ Berlin

Jumpsuit: Private Guy, Real Girl, Blue Funk @ Black Hart

Chase & Ovation @ Bunkers

Strictly R&B: The Summer SZN Day Party @ Cabooze

The Audacity @ Can Can Wonderland

Fluorescents and Four Stars @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Pangelic Duo @ Cedar Cultural Center

Steel Drum Concert with Liam Teague @ Cedar Cultural Center

Haters Club, Cult Vibes, Full Catholic @ Cloudland

Lakeside Guitar Festival @ Como Pavillion—This annual showcase of guitar wizardry is full of surprises. The local musicians are always top-notch and at least one of the out-of-towners is a “Wow, really?” booking. This year that honor belongs to Jamaaladeen Tacuma, the veteran bass innovator who’s probably best known for his work in Ornette Coleman’s electric jazz group, Prime Time. But that’s not to slight Ava Mendoza, the avant-gardist who was just in town in May with Bill Orcutt’s electric guitar quartet. As for the Minnesotans, Paul Metzger will improvise experimentally on banjo, Alan Sparhawk will jam with an undisclosed set of “friends,” and guitarist Yohannes Tona presents his new project Made In Abyssinia. This annual showcase of guitar wizardry is full of surprises. The local musicians are always top-notch and at least one of the out-of-towners is a “Wow, really?” booking. This year that honor belongs to Jamaaladeen Tacuma, the veteran bass innovator who’s probably best known for his work in Ornette Coleman’s electric jazz group, Prime Time. But that’s not to slight Ava Mendoza, the avant-gardist who was just in town in May with Bill Orcutt’s electric guitar quartet. As for the Minnesotans, Paul Metzger will improvise experimentally on banjo, Alan Sparhawk will jam with an undisclosed set of “friends,” and guitarist Yohannes Tona presents his new project Made In Abyssinia.

Endless Summer: Songs of My Early Years with Maud Hixson @ Crooners

Steve Kenny Quintet Coltrane Show @ Crooners

A Tom Waits Revelry @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel with Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Nachito Herrera @ Dakota

Dead Days of Summer: The Wall of Summer @ Day Block Brewing

Tunesquad Fest @ Day Block Brewing

Boot Cut with Snowshoe @ Dusty's

Shrimp Olympics, Anthony Worden, All Golden, DJ American Cream @ Eagles 34

Hush Victoria, Black Widows, Couch Potato Massacre @ Eagles 34

United We Dance @ Fine Line

Atmosphere with NOFUN!, Wave Chapelle and DJ Stage One @ First Avenue

Nato Coles @ Gambit Brewing

Truth, Youngsta, Basura, & Desync @ Granada

CHUTES (EP Release), Aiden Intro, Kiernan @ Green Room

TransSpace Pride Festival @ Hook and Ladder

TGNP Party 2024 @ Icehouse— Totally Gross National Product has been around for two decades (a little longer actually) and the adventurous Minneapolis label is throwing itself a belated 20th anniversary party with DJs, solo acts, and bands playing inside and outside of Icehouse throughout the afternoon and evening. The lineup includes label linchpins like Marijuana Deathsquads, MCs like Greg Grease, veterans like Alan Sparhawk, and relative newcomers like Papa Mbye. Plus the ever-versatile Andrew Broder, a solo set from Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh, and, as they say, much more. Totally Gross National Product has been around for two decades (a little longer actually) and the adventurous Minneapolis label is throwing itself a belated 20th anniversary party with DJs, solo acts, and bands playing inside and outside of Icehouse throughout the afternoon and evening. The lineup includes label linchpins like Marijuana Deathsquads, MCs like Greg Grease, veterans like Alan Sparhawk, and relative newcomers like Papa Mbye. Plus the ever-versatile Andrew Broder, a solo set from Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh, and, as they say, much more.

—Jay Boller Nershfest @ Inbound BrewCo —Nershfest was once a collection of friends who, loosely inspired by Bill Nershi of the String Cheese Incident, crafted Spotify playlists to blast from stages in their backyards. Nowadays, the party has grown into a first-rate Twin Cities block party with a rock-solid lineup of live music (Bad Bad Hats, Raffaella, Lupin, Sleeping Jesus, and China Rider) and a deep roster of food trucks (Cuchillo, KCM Egg Rolls, and Bad Rooster, the latter of whom’s owner has been the subject of culty speculation). An exclusive Mexican Lager riff, Nershi Nectar, will be on tap for the party, which features the titular Nersh on posters as some sort of demonic party animal. We love you, Nersh!

Flavor Fest 2 @ Indeed Brewing Company—Flavor World was just a clothing brand when it launched in 2018, but six years later it’s a whole lot more: In addition to offering printing services, they’ve hosted fashion shows, music fests, art exhibits, and even released a magazine called Flavor Mag. For a look at everything the south Minneapolis-based creative brand has been up to over the past several years, swing by Flavor Fest 2 at Indeed, where they’ll have live music from Miloe, Creeping Charlie, Jonny Darko, and more, along with the release of the second edition of Flavor Mag.—Em Cassel Flavor World was just a clothing brand when it launched in 2018, but six years later it’s a whole lot more: In addition to offering printing services, they’ve hosted fashion shows, music fests, art exhibits, and even released a magazine called Flavor Mag. For a look at everything the south Minneapolis-based creative brand has been up to over the past several years, swing by Flavor Fest 2 at Indeed, where they’ll have live music from Miloe, Creeping Charlie, Jonny Darko, and more, along with the release of the second edition of Flavor Mag.

Sapphira Cristál @ The Lyric

Mila Vocal Ensemble @ Metronome

The Good the Bad & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Hayes @ Modist Brewing

Backyard Boombox @ Modist Brewing

Oyster World, Smart Shoppers, Spit Takes, Chub @ Mortimer's

Art Beagle Backup Band @ Padraigs Brewing

Whispered the Rabbit, You Bred Raptors?, and The Great Went @ Palmer's

RAGEFUTURE! feat. DJ Nanobyte, Worldwide Chaos, Ghost Kitchen, Teawhyb, Knucky, 6rips, and Miles Blvd @ Palmer's

Whoompbass @ Red Sea

B-4 @ Schooner Tavern

Los Chili Dogs and Money Chicha with AMÉRICA Y LOS SENTIMIENTOS and DJ Miguel Vargas @ 7th St Entry

Dang! @ Studio B

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Doug Otto and The Getaways, John Till @ 331 Club

Wild Horses and Erik Koskinen with Nicky Diamonds @ Turf Club

Strongly Disagree, The Sparks, Mellow Cassette @ Underground Music Venue

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Flesh Hoarder, Pantheon @ White Rock Lounge

Eldest Daughter @ White Squirrel

Bethany Larson & The Bees Knees with Johanna Mathews @ White Squirrel

Danger Club with Enemy In The Sky, Burning Peasant @ White Squirrel

Careful Gaze, Toilet Rats, Father Melissa, Cheap Bouquet @ Zhora Darling

Sunday, August 11

Daguerreotypes @ Acadia

Gooseberry with Trash Date & Dot Operator @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

TSR Time (feat. Eric Mayson and Anna Dolde) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo's Combo @ Bunkers

ABBASolutely Fab @ Crooners

Here Comes the Sun: Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners

BluLuna @ Crooners

The Belfast Cowboys @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

SeeYouSpaceCowboy with The Callous Daoboys, Omerta, Stateside @ Fine Line

Micah Emrich with Daphne Jane, Colin Bracewell @ Green Room

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Percolators Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Kenwood Symphony Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

NxJazz Gen @ Metronome Brewing

Fuzzy Math @ Metronome Brewing

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

West Bank Social Club @ Palmer's

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Stacked Like Pancakes with Space Monkey Mafia, The Prizefighters, Rhino Shrine @ 7th St Entry

Jacuzzi Puma @ Surly Brewing

Eldest Daughter, Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

GIuda, Beebe Gallini, & DJ Rock The Monkey @ Uptown VFW

Deterioration, Virgin Whores, and more @ White Rock Lounge

Jeff Ray @ White Squirrel

St. Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, August 12

Athletic Assistants @ Berlin

Self Evident, Play Dead Season, Skulpture @ Cloudland

Jake Shimabukuro @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

Emerging Artist Night @ The Garage

League Two (August Residency), Filthy Kittens, Anna Devine, Jenny Matrix @ Green Room

deVon Gray: Jazz Implosion Mondays @ Icehouse

Jaspar Lepak @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

OpenMic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Works

Cage the Elephant with Young the Giant, Bakar, and Vlad Holiday @ Target Center

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

ShugE @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Finick @ Water Works

Cage the Elephant with Young the Giant, Bakar, and Vlad Holiday @ Xcel Energy Center

Oriska, Baltic to Boardwalk, Victor Shores, Dashed @ Zhora Darling