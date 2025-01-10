Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Want this space for your brand? Hit us up!
Opinion

Where Did YOU Go to High School? An Important Open Thread Survey.

As we do this time every week, we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

10:29 AM CST on January 10, 2025

Wikimedia Commons|

South High in Minneapolis: No one on the Racket staff went here.

167Comments

If there's one thing I've learned in my many years here as a forever non-native, it's that when Minnesotans want to test a stranger's bona fides or attempt a shorthand socioeconomic profile of someone, they ask where you went to high school.

So it was entertaining to see that very question pop up in our comment section this week, in response to Dan Suitor's story "How to Win Votes and Influence Neighbors: City Politics as a Way Forward in Dire Times." I won't put the commenter on blast here (you can easily find the comment yourself), but let's just say it was as pure a strain of Minneapolis cred-challenging as you could ask.

So in this week's Open Thread, let me ask: Where did you go to high school? And what does this say about you?

Sadly, to answer this question, I must undermine the image you all have of me as a blue-collar common man, a veritable Springsteen lyric brought to life. I attended a place called The Hun School of Princeton, a New Jersey prep school where my classmates included Ethan Hawke, future Venezuelan opposition leader Leo Lopez, the not especially bright children of many successful dentists and lawyers, and, uh, the nephew of the guy who cowrote the songs for Fiddler on the Roof.

BUT! I was a scholarship boy. My family could in no way have afforded this otherwise, no matter how determined my mom was to send me to Hun, since after all if Larry Marcinkus's parents had gotten him in there, she could too. In both high school and college, I have benefitted from the willingness of institutions to accept dumb rich kids in order to almost wholly offset the cost of my attendance.

My brother, who is probably smarter than me (at least when it comes to left brain stuff), went to the local public school, where he was a math whiz and the closer for their baseball team. This inspired my calculus teacher—and my school's baseball coach, who was very generous with my final grade—to tell me that my parents had sent the wrong kid to Hun. He was joking. I think.

But enough about me! As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

News

Let’s Remember the MN King Who Pie’d the Living Hell Outta Recently Deceased Bigot Anita Bryant

Plus welcoming the power gluttons, Mayo's diminishing union ranks, and a locally angled Dylan mystery in today's Flyover news roundup.

January 10, 2025
Opinion

26 Minnesota Predictions for 2025

Are these the shadows of the things that will be, or are they shadows of the things that may be, only?

January 10, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 52 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Make your free time free this weekend.

January 10, 2025
See all posts