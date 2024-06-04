What’s Hotter Than the Summer? Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 4-10

This is the space where I always say something like "It's a great week for live music." Maybe I say something like that so often that you start to doubt my sincerity. But that, if I may say so, is your problem, not mine.
Tuesday, June 4
Death to All with Cryptopsy @ Amsterdam
International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers
St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood
Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Lulu and the Shoe @ Father Hennepin Park
Tricksy (June Residency) with Landon Conrath, Smiley Lips, Rosie @ Green Room
Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central
Jon Rodine & Band @ Loring Park
Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Unattractive Giant Monster, Thirsty Giants, Dashed @ Pilllar Forum
Local Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge
Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks
VIA with Casanatra and DIE GHOST @ 7th St Entry
Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar
Worker’s Playtime: Mike Munson @ 331 Club
June Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Lawrence, Jon Sullivan @ 331 Club
Detest the Throne, The Art of Deception @ White Rock Lounge
The New Halvoline Supremes! @ White Squirrel
Anothernight (Residency) with Lazy Scorsese, Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel
Wednesday, June 5
Monarch, Peech, Venus Yevu @ Acadia
Death to All with Cryptopsy @ Amsterdam
- Bill Frisell Trio @ Dakota—Frisell has made a career of showcasing his own versatility while still honing a distinctive guitar style. Atmospheric originals, reinterpreted film soundtracks, straight jazz, bent country, standards, contemporary pop—he’s taken it all in and Friselled it in his image. Rounding out his trio are longtime accomplices Thomas Morgan on bass and drummer Rudy Royston, who knows his tricks inside and out. Though the trio most recently recorded Orchestras, a live double album, with the 60-piece Brussels Philharmonic and the 11-piece Umbria Jazz Orchestra (not at the same time), that’s way too many musicians to squeeze into the Dakota. Tonight it’ll just be Frisell, Morgan, and Royston.
Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34
NAZ RAVE with DJ Cristian Baca, dj izzie p, and NIMO THE HOOLIGAN @ First Avenue
Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee
Nathan Graham, Turn Turn Turn @ Icehouse
Sawyer's Dream @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Innocent Reggae Band @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory
Smiling Cowboys Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe
The Australian Pink Floyd Show @ Orpheum Theatre
Best Meds and Velahsa @ Palmer's
Crowfather, Yare, Dungeon ThaBaptist, Knucky @ Pilllar Forum
Elevate: DJ Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge
Shrimp Olympics @ Schooner Tavern
Ghostly Kisses with Kroy @ 7th St Entry
Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Emmy Woods @ 331 Club
- Cloud Nothings with Idle Ray and Zak Sally @ Turf Club—"Do they sound effortless because they’ve mastered their craft, or is it because they’re not pushing themselves?" Ian Cohen worried in Pitchfork about Final Summer, the latest from Dylan Baldi's tunefully punk power-trio. A fair question, but an irrelevant one—they're not pushing themselves because they've mastered their craft. The band's latest album rushes forward without ever feeling hurried, and along the way, Baldi scatters observations such as "Oh, I have some thoughts/And oh, I have some dreams," "I was on the edge of another life" (not knife, no matter what my ears tell me), and the timeless "The problem isn't me," before reaching a sort of conclusion: "This is your life/It's a common mistake/You'll be alright/Just give more than you take."
Todd Albright @ White Squirrel
The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel
Meanest Genus with Analog Anonymous, Cellar Door @ White Squirrel
Thursday, June 6
The Buffalo Function Music Band @ Berlin
Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers
Ciemme, Melanerpes, Big Lex Noens @ Cloudland
LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34
Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34
Hasty, Lifestyle Shakes, Miracle Debt, Visual Learner @ Eagles 34
Medium Build with Clover County @ Fine Line
The Crystal Method and Rabbit in the Moon @ First Avenue
Jim Kantorowicz and Friends @ Ginkgo Coffee
Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room
Nardis Jazz Combo @ Jazz Central
Dan Israel with Favourite Girl and Colin Bracewell @ Mears Park
Anda Flamenco @ Minnehaha Falls
Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Noah Trayson, Twin River, Edererer @ ROK Music Lounge
Scent Reality, 13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern
The 99ers (CD Release) with Bruise Violet, Surly Grrly, and Black Widows @ 7th St Entry
Bad Decisions Thursday @ Studio B
Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club
Corey Medina & Brothers with Keith Secola and Laura Hugo @ Turf Club
The Jayhawks with Jack Klatt @ Utepils Brewing
Roadside Casino, Sunsets Over Flowers, Sassafras, Lydia @ White Rock Lounge
The Monday Club @ White Squirrel
Kevin Kling, Dan Chouinard, & Simone Perrin @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis
Friday, June 7
Steve Aoki with DEORRO, Pickle, & Cheyenne Giles @ Armory
Mary Bue + Friends @ Aster Cafe
Sarah Navratil/Patrick Adkins @ Berlin
Adam Linz Trio feat. Phil Hey/Levi Schwartzberg @ Berlin
Jmo and the J-lighters, The Grieving Pines, The Eastern River Cooters @ Caydence Records & Coffee
Daisy Hex, Dedicated Enemy, the Muatas, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland
The Dead Century, Colin Bracewell @ Day Block Brewing
Tyka Nelson & Friends @ Dakota
Randy Snyder & The Kindhearted Strangers with Second Chances @ Eagles 34
- Kim Gordon with Infinite River @ Fine Line—Turns out the breakup of Sonic Youth wasn’t just for the best of its members’ emotional well-being, but for their creative output as well. Lee Ranaldo in particular has flourished on his own, expanding his sound and his emotional range on a series of terrific solo albums. Gordon was out of the game for a little bit, but then she teamed up with producer Justin Raisen for the 2019 album No Home Record, an idiosyncratic mix of guitar and electronics that’s both tuneful and noisy. She reteamed with Raisen for her latest, the even beatier, more abrasive, and often funnier The Collective. On “Bye Bye,” she simply recites a to-do list and rattles off a bunch of mundane items, as though packing for a trip, though in a more ominous tone—it’s like a postmodern riff on the old line about a great vocalist being able to sing the phone book. And she takes on Manosphere dolts and their incel following with "I’m a Man” (“Don’t call me toxic just because I like your butt”).
Rion, Clara Johnson, Sarah Morris @ 50th & France
The Crane Wives with Hannah Laine @ First Avenue
Kevin Anderson and Ron Zuchora @ Ginkgo Coffee
Shoeless Revolution, Caballo Cosmico, Birdroom @ Green Room
Michael Franti & Spearhead with Stephen Marley @ Hilde Performance Center
Heatbox/Dead Larry @ Hook and Ladder
Dani Erin & Nina Luna @ Icehouse
Pete Whitman Quartet @ Jazz Central
Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe
Juice!! Present by Love @ Modist Brewing
Bronfman Plays Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 @ Orchestra Hall
Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Eldest Daughter, Mill City Caravan @ Padraigs Brewing
Primitive Rage, Mutilation Barbecue, Skinned Alive, Famine State, Annihilation Process, Chain of Hatred @ Pilllar Forum
m.a.y., San Ardo, Cameron Skinner @ ROK Music Lounge
Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern
Floodwater Angel with Kangaroo Court, OISTER BOY and Baumgardner @ 7th St Entry
Sonic Affliction, Oxibattler, THE3RD @ Terminal Bar
Trip Wire, Money Bones, Red Lovely @ 331 Club
Thomas Abban with room3 @ Turf Club
Purple Highs Presents: The Dance Electric 9 with DJ Dudley D @ Uptown VFW
Your Last Breath, Shadowlake, Perth, Unfit @ White Rock Lounge
Spit Takes with High Tiny Hairs, Bev @ White Squirrel
Noah Kahan @ Xcel Energy Center
Saturday, June 8
Up All Night: A One Direction Party @ Amsterdam
Echoes At Midnight + The Farewell Season @ Aster Cafe
Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Berlin
The Divine Miss E @ Capri Theater
Cassandra Johnson, Rachel Bearinger, Clayton Ryan @ Caydence Records & Coffee
The Slow Death, Dan Padilla, Gateway District, Chinese Telephones, Tiltwheel @ Cloudland
Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience @ Dakota
Old and in the Way, Shady Grove @ Day Block Brewing
Buried Animals, Harlow, Hank Hell @ Dusty's
Selfish Teammate, S.L.O.G, Hot Bagels, and Burrow @ Eagles 34
The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party @ Fillmore
Avi Kaplan with Michael Alvarado @ Fine Line
- Bad Bad Hats with Raffaella and Ivers @ First Avenue—Like Genesis and Metallica before them, Bad Bad Hats waited until later in their career to release a self-titled album. And also like Genesis and Metallica before them... OK, that's pretty much where the comparison ends. On their fourth album, Kerry Alexander and Chris Hogue continue to craft precise but unfussy pop while fending off ordinary problems and concerns without ever getting too worked up about them.
Josh Joplin Group, Emmy Woods, Hattie Peach @ The Garage
Michael Marceles, Dru Devon, Johnny Darko @ Green Room
Samambo Pride: Freak Gyal Edition @ Green Room
Lucinda Williams with Dessa @ Hilde Performance Center
Our House: The Music Of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with Taming The Tiger @ Hook and Ladder
North by North, Lighter Co., The Cameras, Odd Prospect @ Icehouse
- Wort Tour @ Insight Brewing—If you’re anything like me, you spent your awkwardest years attending Warped Tours and recording New Found Glory’s debut album onto MiniDiscs (still waiting on my investment into that format to pay off…). The folks at Insight Brewing are hoping your nostalgia for that pop-punk/emo/ska era pays off at Wort Tour, a DIY riff on the punky teen lifestyle fest that ran from 1995 until 2019. Among the rad activities planned for Wort Tour: a goddamn pop-up skate park on which pro skaters will shred and amateurs can compete for prizes; flash tattoos from Ritual & Union Tattoo Collective; merch and freebies galore; and food trucks and specialty beers and pops. The music lineup includes ska band Umbrella Bed, fellow skasters Lost Island Society, Space Monkey Mafia (one guess at their genre...), emo/punk tribute act Panic! at the Costco, Blink-182 cover band Blink $1.82, pop-punkers Linus, and (the slightly off-theme) Killers cover crew Smile Like You Mean It. (Check out the very fun, hopefully not legally actionable Wort Tour poster here.) Sounds like an absolute blast.—Jay Boller
Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central
MinnElectro Brunch with Real Girl @ The Joint
The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe
DJ Jeannie Retelle @ Modist Brewing
PV$$Y Control with DJ Shannon Blowtorch + Sophia Eris + DJ Sci-Fi @ Mortimer's
Bronfman Plays Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 @ Orchestra Hall
Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Art Beagle Backup Band @ Padraigs Brewing
FènixDion, Antifaux, TABAH, Spit Takes, and Rigby @ Palmer's
Murder Curious @ Pilllar Forum
Secret Evil Darkness Meeting @ ROK Music Lounge
Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern
Tep No with Palmbutta and Midnight Gold @ 7th St Entry
Metamorphosis 002 @ Squirrel Haus Arts
Isiah Dreissen, Ethan James @ Terminal Bar
Little Fevers, Ancient Waves, Andrew Kneeland @ 331 Club
Arcwelder with Products Band @ Turf Club
The Traveling Light Tour @ Underground Music Venue
Dexter and the Moonrocks @ Varsity Theater
Identity Crisis, Roc Barboza, Daisy Cutter, Dungeon, the Baptist, DJ Buster Baxter @ White Rock Lounge
Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘Em Deep, Pure Shifter, Emma Jeanne @ White Squirrel
Driftless Revelers @ White Squirrel
Nights With Time @ White Squirrel
Noah Kahan @ Xcel Energy Center
Sunday, June 9
Bryn Battani (EP Release) @ Amsterdam
Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe
Dosh & Friends with Javier Trejo and Toivo Hannigan @ Berlin
The Divine Miss E @ Capri Theater
Estuary (Album Release) with Lazerbeak @ Cedar Cultural Center
Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood
Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34
Burning Spear with Kabaka Pyramid @ First Avenue
Concert for Charlie @ Hook and Ladder
Valley Winds @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
The Jugsluggers @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Music Is Love @ Orchestra Hall
Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway
Donny Osmond @ Orpheum Theatre
Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's
Larry McDonough Quartet @ The Parkway
Emmy Woods & the Pine City Ramblers @ 331 Club
Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, LFO @ Varsity Theater
Jeff Ray & Molly Maher @ White Squirrel
St Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel
Monday, June 10
Molly Dean + Mike Munson Trio @ Berlin
Steve Smith & Vital Information @ Dakota
Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34
Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34
XAVIER RUDD with Bobby Alu @ First Avenue
Robbinsdale City Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell
Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s
Grim Lot, Jake Schultz, Kind City @ Pilllar Forum
Kiernan (EP Release) with voulouse, Hazelcreak and fruitform @ 7th St Entry
Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks
Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel
Kim Deal's Birthday Bash with Choir Walk With Me @ White Squirrel