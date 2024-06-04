What’s Hotter Than the Summer? Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 4-10

This is the space where I always say something like "It's a great week for live music." Maybe I say something like that so often that you start to doubt my sincerity. But that, if I may say so, is your problem, not mine.

Tuesday, June 4

Karaoke @ Acadia

Death to All with Cryptopsy @ Amsterdam

International Reggae All Stars @ Bunkers

Stella Cole @ Dakota

St. Dominic's Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke With On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Lulu and the Shoe @ Father Hennepin Park

Tricksy (June Residency) with Landon Conrath, Smiley Lips, Rosie @ Green Room

Bill Simenson Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Jon Rodine & Band @ Loring Park

Bluewater Kings Showcase @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ JEN-E @ Mortimer's

Unattractive Giant Monster, Thirsty Giants, Dashed @ Pilllar Forum

Local Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge

Artist Showcase hosted by Open Mic MPLS @ Sociable Cider Werks

VIA with Casanatra and DIE GHOST @ 7th St Entry

Industrial Strength with DJ Sin @ Terminal Bar

Worker’s Playtime: Mike Munson @ 331 Club

June Conspiracy Series featuring Paul Lawrence, Jon Sullivan @ 331 Club

Detest the Throne, The Art of Deception @ White Rock Lounge

The New Halvoline Supremes! @ White Squirrel

Anothernight (Residency) with Lazy Scorsese, Whispered the Rabbit @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, June 5

Monarch, Peech, Venus Yevu @ Acadia

Death to All with Cryptopsy @ Amsterdam

Will Schmid Quartet @ Berlin

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Megan and Shane @ The Commons

Bill Frisell Trio @ Dakota—Frisell has made a career of showcasing his own versatility while still honing a distinctive guitar style. Atmospheric originals, reinterpreted film soundtracks, straight jazz, bent country, standards, contemporary pop—he's taken it all in and Friselled it in his image. Rounding out his trio are longtime accomplices Thomas Morgan on bass and drummer Rudy Royston, who knows his tricks inside and out. Though the trio most recently recorded Orchestras, a live double album, with the 60-piece Brussels Philharmonic and the 11-piece Umbria Jazz Orchestra (not at the same time), that's way too many musicians to squeeze into the Dakota. Tonight it'll just be Frisell, Morgan, and Royston.

Miss Shannon's Swing Night @ Eagles 34

NAZ RAVE with DJ Cristian Baca, dj izzie p, and NIMO THE HOOLIGAN @ First Avenue

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Nathan Graham, Turn Turn Turn @ Icehouse

Joe Strachan @ Jazz Central

Sawyer's Dream @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Innocent Reggae Band @ Marjorie McNeely Conservatory

Smiling Cowboys Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

The Mortiholics @ Mortimer's

The Australian Pink Floyd Show @ Orpheum Theatre

Best Meds and Velahsa @ Palmer's

Cindy Lawson @ The Parkway

Crowfather, Yare, Dungeon ThaBaptist, Knucky @ Pilllar Forum

Elevate: DJ Showcase @ ROK Music Lounge

Shrimp Olympics @ Schooner Tavern

Ghostly Kisses with Kroy @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Emmy Woods @ 331 Club

Cloud Nothings with Idle Ray and Zak Sally @ Turf Club—"Do they sound effortless because they've mastered their craft, or is it because they're not pushing themselves?" Ian Cohen worried in Pitchfork about Final Summer, the latest from Dylan Baldi's tunefully punk power-trio. A fair question, but an irrelevant one—they're not pushing themselves because they've mastered their craft. The band's latest album rushes forward without ever feeling hurried, and along the way, Baldi scatters observations such as "Oh, I have some thoughts/And oh, I have some dreams," "I was on the edge of another life" (not knife, no matter what my ears tell me), and the timeless "The problem isn't me," before reaching a sort of conclusion: "This is your life/It's a common mistake/You'll be alright/Just give more than you take."

Archspire @ Varsity Theater

Todd Albright @ White Squirrel

The Second Stringers @ White Squirrel

Meanest Genus with Analog Anonymous, Cellar Door @ White Squirrel

Thursday, June 6

Groovetronix @ Acadia

The Buffalo Function Music Band @ Berlin

Jaybee & the Routine @ Bunkers

Ciemme, Melanerpes, Big Lex Noens @ Cloudland

Eric Hagen @ The Commons

Raul Midón @ Dakota

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke With On-Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Hasty, Lifestyle Shakes, Miracle Debt, Visual Learner @ Eagles 34

XOMG POP! @ Fillmore

Medium Build with Clover County @ Fine Line

The Crystal Method and Rabbit in the Moon @ First Avenue

Jim Kantorowicz and Friends @ Ginkgo Coffee

Snapped: Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Nardis Jazz Combo @ Jazz Central

Dan Israel with Favourite Girl and Colin Bracewell @ Mears Park

Anda Flamenco @ Minnehaha Falls

Lowdown Dirty Fools @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Bootsy Ballins @ Palmer's

Noah Trayson, Twin River, Edererer @ ROK Music Lounge

Scent Reality, 13 Howell @ Schooner Tavern

The 99ers (CD Release) with Bruise Violet, Surly Grrly, and Black Widows @ 7th St Entry

Bad Decisions Thursday @ Studio B

Northeast Invitational @ 331 Club

Corey Medina & Brothers with Keith Secola and Laura Hugo @ Turf Club

The Jayhawks with Jack Klatt @ Utepils Brewing

Roadside Casino, Sunsets Over Flowers, Sassafras, Lydia @ White Rock Lounge

The Monday Club @ White Squirrel

Kevin Kling, Dan Chouinard, & Simone Perrin @ The Woman's Club of Minneapolis

Friday, June 7

Kouzen @ Acadia

Steve Aoki with DEORRO, Pickle, & Cheyenne Giles @ Armory

Mary Bue + Friends @ Aster Cafe

House Proud @ Beast BBQ

Sarah Navratil/Patrick Adkins @ Berlin

Adam Linz Trio feat. Phil Hey/Levi Schwartzberg @ Berlin

Chase & Ovation @ Bunkers

Jmo and the J-lighters, The Grieving Pines, The Eastern River Cooters @ Caydence Records & Coffee

Daisy Hex, Dedicated Enemy, the Muatas, Magenta Vice @ Cloudland

Paradox @ Conga Latin Bistro

The Dead Century, Colin Bracewell @ Day Block Brewing

Tyka Nelson & Friends @ Dakota

Randy Snyder & The Kindhearted Strangers with Second Chances @ Eagles 34

The Twin Cities 7 @ Eagles 34

Kim Gordon with Infinite River @ Fine Line—Turns out the breakup of Sonic Youth wasn't just for the best of its members' emotional well-being, but for their creative output as well. Lee Ranaldo in particular has flourished on his own, expanding his sound and his emotional range on a series of terrific solo albums. Gordon was out of the game for a little bit, but then she teamed up with producer Justin Raisen for the 2019 album No Home Record, an idiosyncratic mix of guitar and electronics that's both tuneful and noisy. She reteamed with Raisen for her latest, the even beatier, more abrasive, and often funnier The Collective. On "Bye Bye," she simply recites a to-do list and rattles off a bunch of mundane items, as though packing for a trip, though in a more ominous tone—it's like a postmodern riff on the old line about a great vocalist being able to sing the phone book. And she takes on Manosphere dolts and their incel following with "I'm a Man" ("Don't call me toxic just because I like your butt").

Rion, Clara Johnson, Sarah Morris @ 50th & France

The Crane Wives with Hannah Laine @ First Avenue

Kevin Anderson and Ron Zuchora @ Ginkgo Coffee

Jake Searl @ Granada

Shoeless Revolution, Caballo Cosmico, Birdroom @ Green Room

Michael Franti & Spearhead with Stephen Marley @ Hilde Performance Center

Heatbox/Dead Larry @ Hook and Ladder

Dani Erin & Nina Luna @ Icehouse

Pete Whitman Quartet @ Jazz Central

Linden Hills Chamber Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Echo Drone @ The Loft

USPOP @ Minnehaha Falls

Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Juice!! Present by Love @ Modist Brewing

Bronfman Plays Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 @ Orchestra Hall

Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway

Eldest Daughter, Mill City Caravan @ Padraigs Brewing

Slow Death @ Palmer's

Primitive Rage, Mutilation Barbecue, Skinned Alive, Famine State, Annihilation Process, Chain of Hatred @ Pilllar Forum

m.a.y., San Ardo, Cameron Skinner @ ROK Music Lounge

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

Floodwater Angel with Kangaroo Court, OISTER BOY and Baumgardner @ 7th St Entry

Sonic Affliction, Oxibattler, THE3RD @ Terminal Bar

Trip Wire, Money Bones, Red Lovely @ 331 Club

Thomas Abban with room3 @ Turf Club

Purple Highs Presents: The Dance Electric 9 with DJ Dudley D @ Uptown VFW

Your Last Breath, Shadowlake, Perth, Unfit @ White Rock Lounge

Spit Takes with High Tiny Hairs, Bev @ White Squirrel

Noah Kahan @ Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, June 8

Amateur and Hiahli @ Acadia

Up All Night: A One Direction Party @ Amsterdam

Echoes At Midnight + The Farewell Season @ Aster Cafe

Omar Abdulkarim Quartet @ Berlin

Stereo Kitchen @ Bunkers

The Divine Miss E @ Capri Theater

Cassandra Johnson, Rachel Bearinger, Clayton Ryan @ Caydence Records & Coffee

The Slow Death, Dan Padilla, Gateway District, Chinese Telephones, Tiltwheel @ Cloudland

Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience @ Dakota

Old and in the Way, Shady Grove @ Day Block Brewing

Buried Animals, Harlow, Hank Hell @ Dusty's

Selfish Teammate, S.L.O.G, Hot Bagels, and Burrow @ Eagles 34

The Taylor Party: The TS Dance Party @ Fillmore

Avi Kaplan with Michael Alvarado @ Fine Line

Bad Bad Hats with Raffaella and Ivers @ First Avenue—Like Genesis and Metallica before them, Bad Bad Hats waited until later in their career to release a self-titled album. And also like Genesis and Metallica before them... OK, that's pretty much where the comparison ends. On their fourth album, Kerry Alexander and Chris Hogue continue to craft precise but unfussy pop while fending off ordinary problems and concerns without ever getting too worked up about them.

Josh Joplin Group, Emmy Woods, Hattie Peach @ The Garage

Michael Marceles, Dru Devon, Johnny Darko @ Green Room

Samambo Pride: Freak Gyal Edition @ Green Room

Lucinda Williams with Dessa @ Hilde Performance Center

Our House: The Music Of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with Taming The Tiger @ Hook and Ladder

Tim Sparks Trio @ Icehouse

North by North, Lighter Co., The Cameras, Odd Prospect @ Icehouse

Wort Tour @ Insight Brewing—If you're anything like me, you spent your awkwardest years attending Warped Tours and recording New Found Glory's debut album onto MiniDiscs (still waiting on my investment into that format to pay off…). The folks at Insight Brewing are hoping your nostalgia for that pop-punk/emo/ska era pays off at Wort Tour, a DIY riff on the punky teen lifestyle fest that ran from 1995 until 2019. Among the rad activities planned for Wort Tour: a goddamn pop-up skate park on which pro skaters will shred and amateurs can compete for prizes; flash tattoos from Ritual & Union Tattoo Collective; merch and freebies galore; and food trucks and specialty beers and pops. The music lineup includes ska band Umbrella Bed, fellow skasters Lost Island Society, Space Monkey Mafia (one guess at their genre...), emo/punk tribute act Panic! at the Costco, Blink-182 cover band Blink $1.82, pop-punkers Linus, and (the slightly off-theme) Killers cover crew Smile Like You Mean It. (Check out the very fun, hopefully not legally actionable Wort Tour poster here.) Sounds like an absolute blast. —Jay Boller

Colonel Mustard's Mechanical Orchestra @ Jazz Central

MinnElectro Brunch with Real Girl @ The Joint

Lizzy Jane @ The Loft

The Good, the Bad, & the Funky @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Jeannie Retelle @ Modist Brewing

PV$$Y Control with DJ Shannon Blowtorch + Sophia Eris + DJ Sci-Fi @ Mortimer's

Bronfman Plays Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 @ Orchestra Hall

Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway

Art Beagle Backup Band @ Padraigs Brewing

FènixDion, Antifaux, TABAH, Spit Takes, and Rigby @ Palmer's

Murder Curious @ Pilllar Forum

Secret Evil Darkness Meeting @ ROK Music Lounge

Erin McCawley's Harrison Street Band @ Schooner Tavern

Tep No with Palmbutta and Midnight Gold @ 7th St Entry

42 Dugg @ Skyway Theatre

Metamorphosis 002 @ Squirrel Haus Arts

Isiah Dreissen, Ethan James @ Terminal Bar

Voltage Controller @ 331 Club

Little Fevers, Ancient Waves, Andrew Kneeland @ 331 Club

Arcwelder with Products Band @ Turf Club

The Traveling Light Tour @ Underground Music Venue

Dexter and the Moonrocks @ Varsity Theater

Identity Crisis, Roc Barboza, Daisy Cutter, Dungeon, the Baptist, DJ Buster Baxter @ White Rock Lounge

Scott Hefte and the Bury ‘Em Deep, Pure Shifter, Emma Jeanne @ White Squirrel

Driftless Revelers @ White Squirrel

Nights With Time @ White Squirrel

Noah Kahan @ Xcel Energy Center

Sunday, June 9

Clash Minne Rockers @ Acadia

Bryn Battani (EP Release) @ Amsterdam

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Dosh & Friends with Javier Trejo and Toivo Hannigan @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

The Divine Miss E @ Capri Theater

Estuary (Album Release) with Lazerbeak @ Cedar Cultural Center

Fred Hirsch @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Blue Canyon @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Burning Spear with Kabaka Pyramid @ First Avenue

Mike Agranoff @ Ginkgo Coffee

Mychael Gabriel @ Green Room

Concert for Charlie @ Hook and Ladder

Valley Winds @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

The Jugsluggers @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Music Is Love @ Orchestra Hall

Beethoven’s Eroica Symphony with Gábor Takács-Nagy @ Ordway

Donny Osmond @ Orpheum Theatre

Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Larry McDonough Quartet @ The Parkway

Music Jam @ Schooner Tavern

Afro Rave @ 7th St Entry

Emmy Woods & the Pine City Ramblers @ 331 Club

Malamanya @ Uptown VFW

Chris Kirkpatrick, O-Town, LFO @ Varsity Theater

Jeff Ray & Molly Maher @ White Squirrel

St Paul Songwriter Rounds @ White Squirrel

Monday, June 10

Skruffians @ Acadia

Molly Dean + Mike Munson Trio @ Berlin

Steve Smith & Vital Information @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Queer Contra Dancing @ Eagles 34

XAVIER RUDD with Bobby Alu @ First Avenue

Sophia Kickopel @ Icehouse

Robbinsdale City Band @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Mixtape Monday @ Palmer's

Matt Nathanson @ The Parkway

Grim Lot, Jake Schultz, Kind City @ Pilllar Forum

Kiernan (EP Release) with voulouse, Hazelcreak and fruitform @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Night @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Sidewalk Diamonds @ 331 Club

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Jim Bird @ Water Works

Mumblin' Drew's Oldfangled Orchestrators @ White Squirrel

Kim Deal's Birthday Bash with Choir Walk With Me @ White Squirrel