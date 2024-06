What’s Hotter Than the Summer? Your Complete Concert Calendar: June 4-10

—Turns out the breakup of Sonic Youth wasn’t just for the best of its members’ emotional well-being, but for their creative output as well. Lee Ranaldo in particular has flourished on his own, expanding his sound and his emotional range on a series of terrific solo albums. Gordon was out of the game for a little bit, but then she teamed up with producer Justin Raisen for the 2019 album No Home Record, an idiosyncratic mix of guitar and electronics that’s both tuneful and noisy. She reteamed with Raisen for her latest, the even beatier, more abrasive, and often funnier The Collective. On “Bye Bye,” she simply recites a to-do list and rattles off a bunch of mundane items, as though packing for a trip, though in a more ominous tone—it’s like a postmodern riff on the old line about a great vocalist being able to sing the phone book. And she takes on Manosphere dolts and their incel following with "I’m a Man” (“Don’t call me toxic just because I like your butt”).