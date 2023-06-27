What Is This World Coming To? An 8-Day Complete Concert Calendar?: June 27-July 4

We're taking an extra-long weekend at Racket next week, so this calendar also includes next Tuesday, July 4. And while that's not a big music day, as you might expect, you'll find a surprise or two in the J4 listings.

Tuesday, June 27

Psylo, 12th House Sun, She’s Green @ Amsterdam

Preston Gunderson @ Bryant Square Park

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Malina Moye @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra Open Rehearsal @ Jazz Central

Band of Praise @ Loring Park

Alestorm @ The Lyric

Dirty Shorts Brass @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Zachmouth @ Palmer's

Tandy with Freqq, Jayoo, XAVEIR @ 7th St Entry

Conspiracy Series featuring Dilly Dally Alley, Hemma @ 331 Club

Worker's Playtime, Mikkel’s Book Show @ 331 Club

Trevor McSpadden & Mary Cutrufello @ White Squirrel

Los Pinches Gueys (Tuesday Residency) @ White Squirrel

Wednesday, June 28

Scott Allen & The List + Dark Pony @ Aster Cafe

Dylan Salfer @ Bunkers

Hassan Shahid and Alicia Thao @ Cedar Cultural Center

Peter Ruddy @ The Commons

Ty Pow & the Holy North @ Como Park Conservatory

Maggie's Wednesdays: Joe Weismann and Jimmy Kennedy @ Crooners

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy @ Dakota

Senor Blues, the Tender Years, Mad Combo @ Driftwood

Miss Shannon @ Eagles 34

The Tinglers @ Eagles 34

Wednesday with Tenci @ First Avenue—The most celebrated young indie-rockers of 2023 ain’t exactly a new band—on the critically acclaimed Rat Saw God, this Asheville, North Carolina quartet’s fifth album, you can hear a group that’s both worked out some kinks and fallen into some habits. At Wednesday’s mossy, humid core is the expressive drawl of singer/songwriter Karly Hartzman, whose yelps occasionally hint at Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, though more grounded (good) and less transcendent (less good). As guitarist MJ Lenderman inflects his noisemaking with just the slightest hint of twang, they sound like they learned everything they know about Crazy Horse and Skynyrd from the Drive-By Truckers. And yet, they probably didn’t, judging by their adventurous taste in covers on their 2022 album, Mowing the Leaves Instead of Piling 'em Up. When’s the last time you heard anyone under 40 mention Gary Stewart, let alone try their hand at “She’s Acting Single (I’m Drinking Doubles)”? —The most celebrated young indie-rockers of 2023 ain’t exactly a new band—on the critically acclaimed Rat Saw God, this Asheville, North Carolina quartet’s fifth album, you can hear a group that’s both worked out some kinks and fallen into some habits. At Wednesday’s mossy, humid core is the expressive drawl of singer/songwriter Karly Hartzman, whose yelps occasionally hint at Hop Along’s Frances Quinlan, though more grounded (good) and less transcendent (less good). As guitarist MJ Lenderman inflects his noisemaking with just the slightest hint of twang, they sound like they learned everything they know about Crazy Horse and Skynyrd from the Drive-By Truckers. And yet, they probably didn’t, judging by their adventurous taste in covers on their 2022 album, Mowing the Leaves Instead of Piling 'em Up. When’s the last time you heard anyone under 40 mention Gary Stewart, let alone try their hand at “She’s Acting Single (I’m Drinking Doubles)”?

Rock Your Ride 2023 with Gully Boys and Why Not @ Hook and Ladder —The Hook’s summer Under the Canopy series is a great way to catch live outdoor music, and it continues this week with the very cool transportation justice org Move Minnesota’s annual fundraiser. Performing as part of the affair are Gully Boys, who you’ve read enough about on Racket that we needn’t go into too much detail here. Their summer tour with Destroy Boys starts out east in July so this’ll be your last chance to see them locally for a spell. They’re joined tonight by energetic guitar poppers Why Not, who’ve been friends since middle school and released a snazzy self-titled 2022 album. Their latest single is a fun remake of “Nauseous,” originally by Annie DiRusso, who they opened for last year. Oh, and if you don’t have time to grab dinner beforehand, there’ll be a food truck nearby.

Aiden Intro (June Residency) with Caleb Dee, TYSM! @ Icehouse

Atomic Beat @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Maurice Jacox the Soulman and the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Surly Grrly Residency with Venus deMars & All the Pretty Horses, Rebel Queens @ Mortimer's

Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between with The California Honeydrops @ Palace Theatre

Theyself/P0p$tar/Pals @ Palmer's

User Unauthorized, Hallux, Identity Crisis @ Pilllar

Boyish with BEL @ 7th St Entry

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Brother Jon and Frensz @ 331 Club

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Ogbert the Nerd, Raccoon Tour, Goodbye Mordecai, Joe Bartel @ The Treasury

Josh Cleveland Band (Single Release), Katy Tessman and the Turnbuckles, The International Treasures, and Laura Hugo @ Turf Club

Nights With Tim @ White Squirrel

Thursday, June 29

Errors Of Humanity with Thutch, Xkwizite, & Defiled Sacrament @ Amsterdam

The Thirsty River @ Aster Cafe

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunkers

The Roundabouts @ The Commons

Quintessence: The Martial Besombes Quintet @ Crooners

Kathleen Johnson Presents Hotter Than July: The Album @ Crooners

Joyann Parker @ Crooners

Rock n Roll for President, Albacore, Lixus Macer, Sifthouse @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Atomic Lights, Phase Meridian, Oak Pantheon @ Eagles 34

Jeremy Harvey and Bad Dad Band @ Green Room

Jeremy Messersmith with Rascal Miles @ Hook and Ladder

Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs + Javier Trejo & the Purdy Vibes @ Icehouse

Moise (Album Release) @ Icehouse

Steffi Brill @ KJ's Hideaway

J @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Janelle Burrell Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

BobaBoba (Single Release) with Hella Reptilian!, Dingus, Silt @ Mortimer's

Tink with Jacquees @ Orpheum Theatre —After making a splash in 2014 with her mixtape Winter's Diary 2: Forever Yours, Tink was inducted into XXL's Freshman Class the following year and signed with Timbaland. Then, as with too many talented female rap/R&B performers, her career has been derailed by label issues. She's regained her footing as an independent artist since, and as she shows on her latest, Thanks 4 Nothing, she's learned to protect herself, on guard against "Fake Love" and realizing "Streets Ain't for Me."

STARDUST, Witch Hunter General, and Clay Fulton & The Lost Forty @ Palmer's

Matt Heckler with Jason Dea West and Johno Leeroy @ 7th St Entry

Tee Grizzley @ Skyway Theatre

Hyooman, Wish Wash, Is This Thing On?, Dot Operator @ 331 Club

Southerland with Hailey James @ Turf Club

Christmas on Neptune, Blow the FM Radio, Lost Evidence, and Waar Pary @ Underground Music Venue

Phantom Fields with Clare Doyle @ White Squirrel

Friday, June 30

Throw The Fight (Album Release) with The Failsafe, Denny, & Weekend Picnic @ Amsterdam

The High 48's @ Aster Cafe

Nicholas David, Connie Evingson, Dorothy Doring with Jon Weber @ Big River Pizza

Freek & Easy @ Bunkers

Erin and Jay Cabaret @ Crooners

A Tribute to Bread @ Crooners

Dane Stauffer and Dan Chouinard @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Arne Fogel @ Crooners

James Hunter Six @ Dakota

Dream Addict, Louie Broughten Band @ Driftwood

Hold Your Lady Tight Night @ Eagles 34

Bad Idea!, Petty Larcenists, Temporal Riff @ Eagles 34

Fit For An Autopsy and the Acacia Strain with Escuela Grind @ Fine Line

The Honeydogs (Vinyl Release) with Humbird and Jake La Botz @ First Avenue

Yolona Osuna @ Granada

Eli Gardiner (Album Release), Goatroper (Video Release) with Willow Creek Brothers @ Green Room

Selwyn Birchwood with Joe Roberto's Poverty Hash @ Hook and Ladder

J.E. Sunde (Album Release) with Nat Harvie @ Icehouse

Aby Wolf and Eric Mayson @ Icehouse

Jack Barrett with Jack Breen @ Jazz Central

Kinda Fonda Wanda (EP Release) @ KJ’s Hideaway

The Federales @ KJ's Hideaway

Paul Barry Blues Band @ Lake Harriet Bandstand

Hvdes @ The Loft

The Only @ Loring Park

Birds in the Wind @ Minnehaha Bandstand

Johnnie Brown Experience @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Gothess Club Kids @ Mortimer's

Hot Fridays @ Myth Live

Rebelution with Iration and DJ Mackle @ Palace Theatre

Crush Scene, Vinnie Franco, North by North, and Dog Gamn @ Palmer's

Ginger Bones, Willow Water and The Earthtones and See More Perspective @ Palmer's

Jon Garon and the Prairie Ferrets with Dakota Dave Hull @ Parkway

Smallfoot, Crash Cuddle, Emma Jeanne, Lana Leone @ Pilllar

Kainalu with The Get Together and Nina Luna @ 7th St Entry

Wailing Loons, Cat Tales @ 331 Club

Beemer (Album Release) with Kate Malanaphy, Lucid VanGuard and MINIGOLF @ Turf Club

Kornbread with Kaviar @ Uptown VFW

Ava Max @ Varsity

Tjärnblom @ Water Works

Sun Bear with Controversial New Skinny Pill, Covergirl Hot 100 @ White Squirrel

Erykah Badu @ Xcel Energy Center —Will we ever get a new Badu album? Since she released the brilliant New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) in 2010, all we’ve had was the playfully offhand EP Phone. But she’ll remain an unmissable live act even if she never records another note, because it’s in concert that she truly allows her eccentric spirit to range. (When I saw her at the Armory in October 2021 , she led us in a chant of “Leave other people’s bitches alone.”) The title “Queen of Neo-Soul”—a sobriquet I don’t doubt she hates, preferring to be addressed by her alter egos like “Badulla Oblongata” and “Sara Bellum”—shortchanges her. Badu’s opening act, once known as Mos Def, hasn’t been prolific himself lately—his last solo album could only be heard at a Brooklyn art exhibit. But his reunion with Talib Kweli as Black Star last year, No Fear of Time, was surprisingly lively. If I’m reading the Ticketmaster visual correctly, Badu is only selling tickets for the floor and 100 level, so this could be slightly more intimate than your typical arena show.

Saturday, July 1

Weston Estate @ Amsterdam

Paul Frantzich & Friends @ Aster Cafe

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunkers

Maud Hixson Presents The Moods of Mancini @ Crooners

Brass Lassie @ Crooners

Lamont Cranston @ Crooners

Maggie's Afterglow: Judi Vinar and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Talib Kweli @ Dakota

Handsome Devils, Peech & Friends @ Driftwood

Airspace Caravan, Polar Red, Sippin' on Sunflowers @ Eagles 34

Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Campfire with Colin Campbell (of The Shackletons) and Ruby @ Fine Line

Yolona Osuna @ Granada

Brotherhood Of Birds, Danny Frank & The Smokey Gold, Mountain Fern @ Green Room

The Flamin’ Oh’s with Annie And The Bang Bang @ Hook and Ladder

Mary Traxler @ Icehouse

Wobegon + Bryan Murray Quartet @ Icehouse

DJ Shannon Blowtorch Presents: Y2K @ Icehouse

Paul Silbergleit Trio @ Jazz Central

David Starr @ KJ’s Hideaway

Hannah Harder's Summit Blue @ KJ's Hideaway

Minneapolis POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Point Black X Blankface @ The Loft

Between the Buried and Me @ The Lyric

Mares Of Thrace, Dragged Out to Sea, Feral Light, Ulkum @ Mortimer's

J4th Hmong Tournament Afterparty @ Myth Live

Minniaux Presents Palmer's Patio Pride Party @ Palmer's

Remixer with DJ Jen-E @ Palmer's

Andrew Duhon Trio @ Parkway

She Rock Stock 2: A Benefit for She Rock She Rock @ Palmer's

The Toss Ups, Half Crown Run, Nothing But Nice @ Pilllar

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers with Dusk @ 7th St Entry

Ruben (Album Release), Cederwell @ 331 Club

Zella Day with Okey Dokey @ Turf Club

Funk of July @ Uptown VFW

Joe Elconin @ White Squirrel

Confucisaurus (Saturday Residency) with Time Stream, Jeff Goswitz @ White Squirrel

Sunday, July 2

Swing Brunch with Patty & the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

The Larry McDonough Aster Sunday Jazz Series @ Aster Cafe

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunkers

Tapestry and Blue: Presented by Lori Dokken @ Crooners

Yazmin and Beat Zero @ Crooners

Urban Classic: Michael Bland, G Sharp, Mark Lickteig and Jay Bee @ Crooners

Don’t Stop The Carnival: The Music of Harry Belafonte @ Crooners

Mick Sterling Presents: Born to Run @ Dakota

Phine Friends, Shotgun Ragtime @ Driftwood

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Yolona Osuna @ Granada

Molly Brandt and Eric Carranza @ Icehouse

Charanga Tropical @ Icehouse

Honky-Tonk Jump @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minneapolis POPs @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Taste of Minnesota: Day One @ Nicollet Mall —Welcome back Taste of Minnesota, the two-day free festival along Nicollet Mall that city leaders are framing as a Minneapolis-is-back victory lap. The food ‘n’ tunes bash was held outside the State Capitol through the ‘80s and ‘90s, relocated to St. Paul’s Harriet Island in 2003, and, finally, lasted for a couple of years in Waconia before shutting down in 2015. Summoning his trademark peppiness, Mayor Jacob Frey hyped the rebooted event earlier this month to reporters: “This is not getting back to the old normal, we’re attracting new events, new talent, new kinds of experiences—and that's what this Taste of Minnesota is all about.” In practice, that'll mean top-billed acts—'90s rockers Third Eye Blind and Outkast's Big Boi, plus Motion City Soundtrack and Uncle Kracker—who, in terms of draw, seem to be more like First Avenue headliners than festival ones, but who are we to quibble with a free event that'll also boast fleets of food trucks (Animales, Red Wagon, Nixta, Soul Bowl) and wrestling (F1RST Wrestling featuring Colt Cabana)? Curiously, the whole shebang will be made possible by a one-time $1.85 million stipend issued by the state to co-sponsor the Minneapolis Downtown Council, a nonprofit civic booster org. The money is being designated exclusively for Taste of Minnesota, which is expected to draw 100,000 people over two days. Organizers hope to secure a “multi-year commitment” to bring the fest back to downtown following its debut.

Cornbread Harris: Church of Cornbread @ Palmer's

Michael Gay's Old Country Buffet @ Palmer's

Primitive Rage @ Pilllar

Super Heater, Mr.Submissive, Gash, and Müllet @ Underground Music Venue

PERREO360 @ Varsity

Sean Cosgrove, Bryan Odeen @ White Squirrel

JACKET, Moviehouse, Rosie, Timisarocker @ White Squirrel

Monday, July 3

Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience @ Dakota

Acoustic Jammers @ Driftwood

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Brandon Commodore (Monday Residency) @ Icehouse

Twine @ KJ's Hideaway

Opera Under the Stars @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Minnesota Orchestra @ Lake Harriet Bandshell

Auto-Tune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Dirty Heads @ Myth Live

Just Dave and the Rockin' All Stars @ Nicollet Island

Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade with The Budos Band @ Palace Theatre

zodiak with zongoso and hbbbssuuuu @ 7th St Entry

The Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Matt Arthur Contraption @ 331 Club

Convert, shadingthesun, Cult Sequence, & Stranger Gallery @ Uptown VFW

Sciurus Sequencia: Jazz and/or Creative Music Series with Baldwin/Harris/Hennig @ White Squirrel

Bryan Adams @ Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, July 4

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood

Karaoke with On Call Entertainment @ Eagles 34

Fleet Foxes with Uwade @ First Avenue

DJ Vegan Water @ Palmer's

Doug Otto & the Getaways @ 331 Club

The DL3 Swing Session feat. Dan Newton, Dan Neale, & Dan Lowinger (Tribute to Hank Williams) @ White Squirrel