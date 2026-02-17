Skip to Content
What Can I Say? It’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Feb. 17-23

Pretty much all the music you can catch in the Twin Cities this week.

5:14 PM CST on February 17, 2026

Brandi Carlile

|Photo provided

Valentine's Day? Presidents Day? Groundhog Day? All behind us. But we've still got two weeks of February to enjoy/get through.

Black Belt Eagle ScoutPhoto provided

Tuesday, February 17

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

The Browning @ Amsterdam

Laraaji @ Berlin

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Black Belt Eagle Scout, Mato Wayuhi, Ailani @ Cedar Cultural Center

Kandace Springs @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Freya Skye @ Fillmore

Explosion Big Band @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Old Timey Music Session @ Padraigs

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

February Conspiracy Series featuring Drew Peterson @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Becky Kapell @ 331 Club

Dance Your Brass Off⏤Mardi Gras Celebration ft. Brass Messengers and BrassZilla @ Turf Club

The New Havoline Supremes @ White Squirrel

Ditch Pigeon (Residency), Alpine Shepherd Boy, Paper Chain @ White Squirrel

Doug Collins and the ReceptionistsPhoto provided

Wednesday, February 18

Drunken Monkee @ Acadia

Glass Eyed Brother, Manifest Content, Sleepy Eye, Dave’s Manual @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Michael Mayo @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

1 Mic, 1 Cable, 30 Minutes @ Carbone’s

Rogue Valley @ Dakota

Kitchen Patrol & Joe @ Day Block Brewing

The Outcats @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Twin Cities Céilí Band @ Dubliner Pub

Open Mic with Neal Dimick @ Ginkgo Coffee

Sounds of Santana and Drums of Navarone @ Granada

Flavor Jam: Flavor Olympics @ Green Room

Practice As A Show: Polica Residency @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Karaoke with Chazz @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Jeremy Messersmith Free Songwriting Workshop @ Pilllar Forum

Doug Collins & the Receptionists, John Magnuson Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Nathan Walker, Aaron Seymours’ Consensual Sextet @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Caitlin Robertson and Wildrose Fox @ 331 Club

Stephen Kellogg and the Homecoming with gutter sinatra @ Turf Club

St. Paul Mudsteppers @ White Squirrel

Lords of the Universe, Attracted To Gods, Mid Death Calm @ White Squirrel

David HuckfeltPhoto provided

Thursday, February 19

Takeover Thursdays: Lazyflex @ Abi’s

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Caribou Gone, Leslie Rich & the Rocket Soul Choir, Main Street Free Fall @ Amsterdam

Al Church Is a Mystery Light @ Animales

Zeitgeist & Renegade Ensemble present Femenine by Julius Eastman @ Arts on Lafond

Joe Westerlund & Trever Hagen @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

  • David Huckfelt & the Unarmed Forces, Channy Leaneagh @ Cedar Culture CenterOn his new album I Was Born, But… (ah, an Ozu fan), singer-songwriter Huckfelt temporarily drops the “songwriter” bit. It’s all covers—15 of ‘em, few obvious, even when the writers whose work he performs are familiar. He dips into Street-Legal for Dylan material, tackles “Anything” by Big Thief, and takes a crack as Keith Secola's Indigenous anthem "NDN Kars." And he's got a crack band: JT Bates, Mike Lewis, and Jeremy Ylvisaker.

My Kid Banana, Dingus, Suburban Muscle @ Cloudland

Mia Dorr @ Crooners

New Nostalgia @ Crooners

Charles Gorczynski Tango Quartet @ Crooners

Masters of Hawaiian Music @ Dakota

The Luck Band, Pitch Blue @ Driftwood Char Bar

Gawker Slowdown – Eric Kalenze @ Dubliner Pub

Devil Dodger @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Rich Brian @ Fillmore

Ready or Hot with DJ Tricky Miki and Denzel Belin @ First Avenue

Vinyl Night @ Gambit

Snapped Live Band Open Mic @ Green Room

Dirty P’s Thirsty 3rd Thursdays Club @ Hook and Ladder

Turn Turn Turn (Album Release Residency), Leslie Vincent @ Icehouse

Acoustic Thursdays @ Mainstreet Bar

The Caviani/Milne Quartet @ Metronome Brewery

Mary Elias’s Young Relics @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Vänskä, Keefe, and Stravinsky @ Orchestra Hall

Jacoozy, Under High Street @ Pilllar Forum

2428, Jeffry Becker & the Gentlemen @ Schooner Tavern

Haffway with RYMAN @ 7th St Entry

Turnpike Troubadours, Dave Simonett @ State Theatre

Conan Gray, Esha Tewari @ Target Center

Thomas Sticha @ 318 Cafe

Cross Pollination: Knife Emoji, Ghost Kitchen, Josie Winett @ 331 Club

  • Nur-D & Brass and Boujee @ Underground MusicIt’s never a bad time to praise Matt Allen, better known by his nom de rap Nur-D. He’s an outspoken local musician with the courage of his convictions, truly committed to our community. He was on the front lines as a medic during the George Floyd uprising; more recently he was pepper-sprayed and violently detained, essentially just for being present, during the mayhem following the killing of Alex Pretti. “I assumed I was going to die,” he told Rolling Stone. His latest album, Chunkadelic, handily flips an online diss of his weight into a boast, and the rapper also discusses the incidents that led to him publicly cutting ties with First Avenue in December 2023. (Long story short: Nur-D says he was booked to share the stage with an abuser, and was ghosted by the venue when he scheduled a meeting with its reps.)—Keith Harris

"Just For You" with Marvelous @ Volstead’s

Martin Devaney & Friends, Haters Club @ White Squirrel

The Comebacks, Steffi Brill, Palomino Breeze @ White Squirrel

Wraught, Heliocene, the Lamellas, the Dead Ambers @ Zhora Darling

Marc RibotPhoto provided

Friday, February 20

Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

InAForeThought, Psychodelic, Domidium, Massive Shadow @ Amsterdam

Alex Rossi @ Animales

Eva Markham & Anna Devine @ Aster Cafe

Frequency Friday: Lovers & Friends @ Bazemnt

Max Johnk Trio @ Berlin

Kevin Gamble Quartet @ Berlin

Jake Rudh @ Berlin

Hornucopia @ Blues Saloon

DJ D-Mil @ Boardwalk

High & Mighty @ Bunker’s

Painted Vibez—Usher & Beyonce @ Cabooze

J-Mo On The Beat & The J-Lighters with Mwago Kuria @ Can Can Wonderland

The Cedar Commissions Night One: Deeq Abdi, Creekbed Carter Hogan, Trick Locket @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jeffrey Robert Larson & the Kings of Neon, the 241s, the Strait A’s @ Cloudland

Amy: A Tribute to Amy Winehouse @ Crooners

Bruce Henry & Dean Magraw @ Crooners

  • Marc Ribot @ DakotaI should probably stop blurbing Marc Ribot every time he comes to town, which seems to be several times a year. But what makes it hard for me to resist is that he’s always showing up in new formulations. His solo gig at the Cedar last September was wonderful. This time, he’s coming through with his group Hurry Red Telephone, which consists of saxophonist Briggan Krauss as well as the rhythm section of drumer Chad Taylor and Soul Coughing bassist. Sebastian Steinberg.—Keith Harris

The Solicitors, Brunch, Gentle Brass @ Day Block Brewing

Fever Pitch, Wilson Parc @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

D&D Company @ Dubliner Pub

Redeemer Shane Louis, Anothernight, Whispered the Rabbit @ Eagles 34

Eli Gardiner @ 56 Brewing

Aleman & Gera MX @ Fillmore

SOS: The Recession Pop Party @ Fine Line

Club XCX @ First Avenue

DJ KLittle @ Gidi

The Jazz Room: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra & Louis Armstrong @ Granada

Viva Knievel presents THAW & ORDER @ Green Room

The Dead of Winter Festival with with Grateful Gals, Dead Guys, Bigfoot County, & Debbie Center @ Hook and Ladder

Erik Koskinen (Residency) Amy LaVere, Will Sexton @ Icehouse

Jazz Trumpet Extravaganza @ Jazz Central

Beastboi, 2D4Y @ The Loft

Jacuzzi Puma @ Mainstreet Bar

Side of Sarcasm @ Memory Lanes

Zeitgeist & Renegade Ensemble present Femenine by Julius Eastman @ Metronome Brewery

The Legendary Free & Easy Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Brother Jon Band @ Mystic Lake

DJ Fino Lake @ Mystic Lake

Terry Fator @ Mystic Lake

Witness: Eyes Still on the Prize @ Northrop

Vänskä, Keefe, and Stravinsky @ Orchestra Hall

Sounds of Blackness: Music for Martin @ Ordway

SPCO: Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Nathan Graham Band, Laamar @ Parkway

Wayside, High on Stress, Lips Speak Louder @ Pilllar Forum

Carter Faith, Naomi Carman @ 7th St Entry

DJ Nano Byte @ Terminal Bar

Scottie Miller with Cierra Alise Hill @ 318 Cafe

Pew Pew, Unattractive Giant Monster, Wish Wash @ 331 Club

Author & Punisher, King Yosef, Black Magnet @ Turf Club

Dear Maryanne, Cheem, Manor Gates, Flyover States @ Underground Music

Feral Dance @ Uptown VFW

R&B Only @ Varsity Theater

Tommy Boynton @ Volstead’s

VooDoo Bird Family, King James Version @ White Squirrel

Mind out of Time: A Tribute to Bob Dylan @ White Squirrel

Spiderlily, Golden Satellite, the Grieving Pines @ Zhora Darling

Alicia VillarrealPhoto provided

Saturday, February 21

Young Nuk @ Acadia

MetalNotMetal IV @ Amsterdam

The Foxgloves @ Animales

Mary Cutrufello @ Animales

Rezz Presents: Portal @ Armory

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Sam Graber Band @ Aster Cafe

East African Vibes @ Bazemnt

Ari Nahum Trio @ Berlin

Kenny Reichert Quartet @ Berlin

Junk FM, DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Dan Ristrom & the Big Throwdown @ Bunker’s

Strictly R&B: Pisces Party @ Cabooze

The Beavers @ Carbone’s

The Cedar Commissions Night Two: Gregory Bess, Mikey Marget, Valentine Lowry-Ortega @ Cedar Cultural Center

Squinny, Mizzy, Real Dirty @ Cloudland

Old Men Do Newman @ Crooners

George and Ira: The Brothers Gershwin with Maud Hixson and Rick Carlson @ Crooners

Mick Sterling @ Crooners

Esperanza Spalding @ Dakota

Blue Lake, the Poudre Canyon Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

The Langer’s Ball @ Dubliner Pub

The Bill Patten Trio @ Dusty’s

Monica LaPlante, Knee Highs, Lone @ Eagles 34

Keep Dancing, Keep Marching @ Eagles 34

Beauty School Dropout with Nightbreakers @ Fine Line

Emo Nite with the Click Five @ Fine Line

United We Dance: The Ultimate Rave Experience @ First Avenue

Liminality, Lloyd V, Velvet Ghoul, Fishing With Explosives, I Hope You Die @ Flying V

Tolzy X Big Tunzy @ Gidi

Adrik and Soleil @ Ginkgo Coffee

Bob Nordquist @ Ginkgo Coffee

Heated: Heated Rivalry Dance Party @ Green Room

Urgent Emergent Performance Art Series: Volume Two, Love & Resistance @ Icehouse

Trench Size Trio @ Jazz Central

Dilator, Sunshine Behavior, Blue Driver, Virginia's Basement @ Klash Coffee 

Versa, STVG @ The Loft

High & Mighty @ Mainstreet Bar

Logan Metz @ Metronome Brewery

Lola Blu & the Boys with Monique Smaz & the Outlaws @ Midway Saloon

The Sterling Club @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Johnny Buffalo Band @ Mystic Lake

DJ Smooth Blendz @ Mystic Lake

Trilogy Tribute Tour: The Doors, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin @ Myth Live

Diaspora: On the Rise @ Northrop

SPCO: Beethoven’s Fourth Symphony with Richard Egarr @ Ordway

Alicia Villarreal @ Pantages Theatre

The Stunt @ Padraigs

The Dark Horse Revue @ Parkway

Jeremy Messersmith @ Pilllar Forum

Tommy Bentz Band @ Schooner Tavern

Jimmi & the Band of Souls @ Schooner Tavern

runo plum with Lutalo @ 7th St Entry

Brandi Carlile @ Target Center

Vintagers, Broken Buckles @ Terminal Bar

2 Girls & a Boyd @ 318 Cafe

John Forrest & The Model Citizens, Stardust, Simple Motions @ 331 Club

Schur with Matcha Fever @ Turf Club

Bayker Blankenship @ Varsity Theater

Ethan Ostrow Trio @ Volstead’s

Bonder, Nick Rivers, Club Tric @ White Squirrel

Wyatt Avery, Ambient Toad, Logan Vagle @ White Squirrel

Glass-Eyed Brother, Untainted Whites, J-Mo & The J-Lighters @ White Squirrel

Deep Freeze Tribute Bash @ Zhora Darling

Tyree CooperPhoto provided

Sunday, February 22

TOTF @ Acadia

Signals in Ultraviolet @ Amsterdam

Al Church’s Sunday Service @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Resonance: A Release Residency (feat. BZ3 Organ Trio) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

Steve’s “Overpopulated” One-Man Band @ Can Can Wonderland

Katie Finn @ Crooners

The Big 70s Singalong @ Crooners

Vienna Teng @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Twin Prop Jane @ Dubliner Pub

Hurricane Harold Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Old Country Boys @ Eagles 34

Rogue Tango @ Eagles 34

DayFunk: Tyree Cooper @ Eat Street Crossing

Will Durie @ 56 Brewing

Music of Chappell Roan + More for Kids @ First Avenue

Obi Original and the Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Minnesota Youth Jazz Band @ Jazz Central

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Witness: Symphony of Spirituals @ Northrop

  • Songs for Our Neighbors: Raising Funds for Food & Rent @ ParkwayWhether or not our long, local Operation Metro Surge nightmare is ending or not, we still live in a vastly unequal country with a threadbare social safety net. As such, it’s (unfortunately) never a bad time to come together and raise mutual aid funds for 50 Twin Cities families in need. Privy to that are the dozen local musicians responsible for this "evening of music and stories of resistance, community, and joy." The includes Bathtub Cig, Faith Boblett, Molly Brandt, Ben Cook-Feltz, Laura Hugo, Jeremy Messersmith, Sarah Morris, Mother Banjo, Jillian Rae, Sabocat, Colleen Somerville, and Leslie Vincent. Lemme put on my hack copywriter hat and say: Pitching in never sounded so good.—Jay Boller

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

The Real Chuck NORAD @ 331 Club

Kelley Smith @ 331 Club

Needtobreathe @ Treasure Island

Allison Sounds, Graf @ White Squirrel

Jonii Vermeersch @ White Squirrel

STAT, Economic Headwinds, Buzz Box @ White Squirrel

Bryce VinePhoto provided

Monday, February 23

Cal Pflum @ Acadia

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Lori Dokken @ Crooners

New Musical Theatre Exchange New Works Cabaret @ Crooners

Music From “Chopin’s Heart” @ Crooners

Glenn Phillips @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Other Country Ensemble @ Eagles 34

Bryce Vine, OUT IN FRONT @ Fine Line

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Moderate to Severe, Elbow House, Kurt Russell’s Muscles @ Pilllar Forum

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

HonkyTonk Ranch @ 331 Club

RD & the Midnight Movers @ White Squirrel

Gus Page Trio @ White Squirrel

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

