We’ve Almost Made It to the End of January and Here’s Your Complete Concert Calendar: Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Well. It sure has been a January, he understated with a sigh. Yet as the federal goons in town get a new boss, local music soldiers on.

Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedro Martinez Photo provided

Tuesday, January 27

Open Mic @ Acadia

DJ Cam Jones @ Acadia

Greatest Jam on Earth @ Blues Saloon

International Reggae Allstars @ Bunker’s

Harmony Arcade @ Can Can Wonderland

Alfredo Rodriguez and Pedro Martinez @ Dakota

St. Dominic’s Trio @ Driftwood Char Bar

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Garden Glow, Vice Chair, Rêvefleur, FarFarAway @ Green Room

Twin Cities Latin Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Dirty Shorts Brass Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Punk Pop Princess @ Mortimers

Irish Trad Session @ Padraigs

Artist Showcase @ Sociable Cider Werks

January Conspiracy Series featuring Daniels and Baker @ 331 Club

Worker’s Playtime with Jack Klatt @ 331 Club

Shame with Ghostwoman @ Turf Club

Ali Gray’s Country Jamboree @ White Squirrel

Embahn (Residency) @ White Squirrel

Gauze

Wednesday, January 28

Cal Pflum @ Acadia

SigTones, Side.Door, Simple Motions @ Amsterdam

MN Songwriter Showcase @ Aster Cafe

Justin Spenner Presents B-Sides @ Barely Brothers

Scott Burton/Erik Fratzke/Nathan Hanson/Steve Hirsh @ Berlin

The Cherry Pit Open Jam @ Berlin

Twine @ Bunker’s

The Bard’s Quartet @ Can Can Wonderland

Debbie Briggs @ Carbone’s

Jarrod Lawson @ Dakota

County Line, Marty & Alex @ Driftwood Char Bar

Legacy @ Dubliner Pub

Polem and BCE Trio @ Icehouse

Pat Donohue and Friends @ Midway Saloon

Maurice Jacox & the We Still R Band @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Extra Quartet, JB2 Factor, Wilms/Isler/Folie @ Mortimer’s

Record Prophets, Natl Park Srvc, EFMI @ Pilllar Forum

BZ3 Organ Trio @ Schooner Tavern

Sprints @ 7th St Entry

Lenz and Frenz @ 331 Club

Harold’s House Party on KFAI with Randy Sabien and Gary Rue

Big Richard @ Turf Club

Gauze, Liminality, Placeholder, Velvet Ghoul @ Underground Music

Family Dinner with Doug & Sarah @ White Squirrel

Woodzen, Flatwound @ White Squirrel

Photo provided

Thursday, January 29

Takeover Thursdays @ Abi’s

Polivon @ Acadia

Girls, Gays, & They’s+ Pajama Party Fundraiser for TC Trans Mutual Aid @ Amsterdam

TH3 @ Animales

Mae & the Guys @ Aster Cafe

Bulldozer School (Anthony Cox/Dave King/Brandon Wozniak) @ Berlin

Jay Bee & the Routine @ Bunker’s

Dom Flemons Presents The Bronze Buckaroo Film & Songster Show @ Cedar Cultural Center

Jennifer Eckes and Kevin Werner Hohlstein @ Crooners

The Fairlanes @ Crooners

Tara’s 50th Birthday @ Dakota

The Get-Up Mondays, Frannie Crego @ Driftwood Char Bar

Paul Bergen @ Dubliner Pub

Tim on Tap @ Dubliner Pub

LGBTQ+ Twin Cities Latin Dance @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with On Call Karaoke @ Eagles 34

Tyler Braden with Owen Riegling @ Fine Line

Robyn Jamner, Third Date, Big Big Brain @ 331 Club

Molly Dean (Residency) @ Icehouse

No Limits: The B Side @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Dean Lewis, Matt Hansen @ Palace Theatre

Ditch Pigeon, Hunny Bear, Mouthful @ Pilllar Forum

The Japhies (Reunion Show), the Modern Era, Whiskey Rock ‘n’ Roll Club MPLS, DJ Mary Lucia @ 7th St Entry—Fourteen years ago, the Japhies seemed unstoppable. Thirteen years ago, they broke up. That’s rock ‘n’ roll fer ya. Known for its rowdy shows and no-nonsense hard rock, the band was set to release its full-length debut when singer Reed Wilkerson quit, the record got shelved, and grudges were nursed for a decade. But the band members have not only made peace with one another for this reunion show, but they have a new album, Allegations, on the horizon. Accidentally choosing such an unpropitious time for a reunion seems like a perfectly Japhies move to make.—Keith Harris Fourteen years ago, the Japhies seemed unstoppable. Thirteen years ago, they broke up. That’s rock ‘n’ roll fer ya. Known for its rowdy shows and no-nonsense hard rock, the band was set to release its full-length debut when singer Reed Wilkerson quit, the record got shelved, and grudges were nursed for a decade. But the band members have not only made peace with one another for this reunion show, but they have a new album, Allegations, on the horizon. Accidentally choosing such an unpropitious time for a reunion seems like a perfectly Japhies move to make.

Scott Allen & the List, Gloria’s Sons @ Schooner Tavern

Pamela McNeill @ 318 Cafe

Terrapin Stallion, the Jones Gang, and Majoon Travellers @ Turf Club

Antoine is 50: A Tribute to Rockin’ Steve Bakken @ Uptown VFW

Paul Berbig @ White Squirrel

Kaatwalk, Dani Dahlseid, Nina Luna @ White Squirrel

The Del-Viles, One Big Quilt, the Bury 'Em Deep @ Zhora Darling

Sarah Morris Sammie Jean Cohen

Friday, January 30

Big Wiz & Tek @ Acadia

Dirty-930 (Album Release), Tin Whiskers, Pop-Dove It, One Singular Cigarette, Delilah Daybreaks @ Amsterdam

Sarah Morris & the Sometimes Guys @ Animales

Slander @ Armory

The Cassidys @ Aster Cafe

Island Vybz: Waistline Therapy @ Bazemnt Lounge

Reflections on the Life of Bill Evans @ Berlin

Jovon Williams Quartet @ Berlin

Danny Sigelman @ Berlin

Paul Barry Blues Band @ Blues Saloon

DJ Bill Buckles & DJ Vaughn @ Boardwalk

Some Shitty Cover Band @ Bunker’s

Bomja 001: Denim After Dark @ Cabooze

Ondara Presents the Jet Stone Conspiracy with the Montvales @ Cedar Cultural Center—The artist formerly known as J.S. Ondara suggests that his new band is as much a new concept as a new group of musicians. Since he first moved here from Kenya in 2013, his choice of home inspired by his Dylan fandom, Odara has always been one for reimagination. You can get a taste of what he’s up to with —Keith Harris The artist formerly known as J.S. Ondara suggests that his new band is as much a new concept as a new group of musicians. Since he first moved here from Kenya in 2013, his choice of home inspired by his Dylan fandom, Odara has always been one for reimagination. You can get a taste of what he’s up to with ”Come On And Poison Me (A Seminar In Tokyo Re-Imagined),” a new version of a song from his album Spanish Villager No. 3. Doesn’t feel like a startling departure for me, but maybe more will be revealed in time.

Diego Figueiredo @ Crooners

Scottie Miller @ Crooners

Billy McLaughlin & Nathan Wilson @ Crooners

Jay Young & the Lyric Factory @ Crooners

Chastity Brown @ Dakota

Matthew Smith @ Day Block Brewing

Crazy Chester, Baseline Bad @ Driftwood Char Bar

Irish Music Session @ Dubliner Pub

Irish Diplomacy @ Dubliner Pub

Doug Heeschen, 99'ers, The Black Widows, Stephanie Was and the Secret Izz, Chicky Rooster @ Eagles 34

Steve Clarke & the Working Stiffs @ Eagles 34

Christela Alonzo @ Fillmore

CRIMEWAVE ⏤ A Post Punk & Darkwave Party @ Fine Line

Hot in Herre ⏤ 2000s Dance Party @ First Avenue

Gettin Stabbed, Meat Sweatz, Human Body, VHS Dust, Sublet, Abused Code, Mollywhopped @ Flying V

Matt Yetter @ Ginkgo Coffee

St. Paul & the MPLS Funk All-Stars @ Green Room

The Wandering Eye (A Tribute to Ween) with TH3 @ Hook and Ladder

Braingiver, White Dune, Pornonono @ Icehouse

Colonel Mustard’s Mechanical Jazz Orchestra @ Jazz Central

Myrias @ The Loft

Skitzo Fonik @ Mainstreet Bar

The Long Honeymoon @ Memory Lanes

Woodzen @ Metronome Brewery

Ashes Swing @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Rooms on Fire @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Bodeans @ Mystic Lake

Mitch Gordon @ Mystic Lake

Rival 5 @ Mystic Lake

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Frank’s Sandbox @ Ordway

Joan of Profile, Juliet Farmer @ Pilllar Forum

Jiggs Lee Invasion @ Schooner Tavern

Anna Devine, Walker Rider, lily blue @ 7th St Entry

Parkers Picnic, Uxia, Ambivalent Chaos @ Terminal Bar

Dizzy @ 318 Cafe

The Plate, Paul Flynn, Mountain Dancers (aka Mountain Singers) @ 331 Club

American Scarecrows, Sister Species, the Teddy Holidays @ Turf Club

Uffda! Millennial Falcon, Viv Piston, and Duck Bomb @ Underground Music

Lucid Lazer, Squid Monkey, Neighborhood Hippy, Coventree, KGD b2b JIBZ @ Uptown VFW

Leslie Vincent @ Volstead’s

Betty & the Rubble @ White Squirrel

Lawnchair Dads, Fishing, Pyrmafrost @ White Squirrel

d'Lakes Photo provided

Saturday, January 31

Quarter Moon @ Acadia

Into Unknown: feat. Death of the Heron, Taste of Vervain, Ysilik, and WILBUR @ Amsterdam

The Beavers @ Animales

J Streitz and Jimmy Rogers @ Animales

Slander @ Armory

The High 48’s @ Aster Cafe

Tori Evans @ Aster Cafe

Saturday Night Vibez: Afrofreeze @ Bazemnt Lounge

Reflections of the Life of Bill Evans @ Berlin

Dosh & JT Bates @ Berlin

DJ Blue Funk @ Berlin

DJ Ys @ Boardwalk

Mikel Wright & the Wrongs @ Bunker’s

Ryan Sullivan @ Carbone’s

Linda Peterson & Jason Peterson @ Crooners

The Double Down Daredevils Bluegrass Band @ Crooners

Natania & Ticket To Brasil @ Crooners

Chastity Brown @ Dakota

Winter Festival @ Day Block Brewing

The Northmen, Loondale @ Driftwood Char Bar

Mac and Cheese @ Dubliner Pub

Momzilla, Big Yikes!, Slime Monsters From Outer Space, Adult Video @ Dusty’s

Daemonaut, Crash Cuddle @ Eagles 34

Magic City Hippies, Supertaste @ Fine Line

Jessie J @ First Avenue

LUPIN x VLUSH w/ EFFYGASM @ Green Room

d’Lakes (EP Release), Crush Scene, Boobless @ Hook and Ladder—I've called d'Lakes "new wave with a homemade 'let’s put on a show' vibe" before and I'll call 'em that again. Tonight they're celebrating the release of Crash Boom, a three-song EP that they call "a brief satirical suite of songs highlighting the journey of a 12-year-old boy’s insatiable vice to steal and crash other people’s cars." You also get the wonderful Crush Scene and Boobless, whose terrific EP Surf Powerpoint I am now belatedly listening to and recommend as a healthy source of both nerdy vocals and skewed guitars. Not to mention "tarot card readings, temporary tattoos, and a thematic photobooth." This is gonna be a fun night.—Keith Harris I've called d'Lakes "new wave with a homemade 'let’s put on a show' vibe" before and I'll call 'em that again. Tonight they're celebrating the release of Crash Boom, a three-song EP that they call "a brief satirical suite of songs highlighting the journey of a 12-year-old boy’s insatiable vice to steal and crash other people’s cars." You also get the wonderful Crush Scene and Boobless, whose terrific EP Surf Powerpoint I am now belatedly listening to and recommend as a healthy source of both nerdy vocals and skewed guitars. Not to mention "tarot card readings, temporary tattoos, and a thematic photobooth." This is gonna be a fun night.

GRRRL SCOUT Presents: Mature Content @ Icehouse

Sophie Javna Combo @ Jazz Central

Surrounded By Water, Dilettante, Big Chomp, Falcon Arrow @ Klash Coffee

Versus @ The Loft

Free and Easy @ Mainstreet Bar

Shotgun Johnny, Locomotion, Piss With Style @ Midway Saloon

Aquarius Bash @ Minnesota Music Cafe

DJ Illian @ Modist Brewing

TANNINS + MULLET + SAM & JAMS @ Mortimer’s

Keith Sweat @ Mystic Lake

DJ Smooth Blendz @ Mystic Lake

Mr. Peter Parker @ Mystic Lake

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice @ Orchestra Hall

SPCO: Frank’s Sandbox @ Ordway

Gus the Bardic Troubador @ Padraigs

The Rush Tribute Project @ Pantages Theatre

Lissie, Gary Jules @ Parkway

Fever Pitch, Danger Pins @ Schooner Tavern

Agnes Uncaged (Album Release), Gramma, Anything You Want @ 7th St Entry

flips for tips, JAT @ Terminal Bar

Dan Rodriguez @ 318 Cafe

Ghostmouth, TV for Dogs, the Envies @ 331 Club

McNasty Brass Band, Clean Plate Club, Shane Cox & the Funky Spuds @ Turf Club

The Over Unders, Basement Heroes, Deep Fortune @ Underground Music

Wayne Hancock @ Uptown VFW

Zacc Harris Trio @ Volstead’s

The 8th Ward @ White Squirrel

Big Trouble @ White Squirrel

THe Hazy Phase, Climbing Trees @ White Squirrel

Bobby Rethwish, Million.Point.Million, Huhroon @ Zhora Darling

Atmosphere Photo provided

Sunday, February 1

Hey, Ily, Waking Hours, Berzica, Bird Hotel @ Amsterdam

Boozewater @ Animales

Patty and the Buttons @ Aster Cafe

Resonance: A Release Residency (feat. Minneapolis String Project) @ Berlin

Dr. Mambo’s Combo @ Bunker’s

It’s a Vibe: Community Sound Bath @ Cedar Cultural Center

The WPK Trio featuring Judi Vinar @ Crooners

Urban Classic presents NATURAL MYSTIC: The Music Of Bob Marley @ Crooners

The Cookers @ Dakota

Phine & Friends, Shotgun Ragtime Band @ Driftwood Char Bar

Debbie Briggs @ Dubliner Pub

Parisota Trio @ Dubliner Pub

Sunday Trad Session @ Dubliner Pub

Country Doctors @ Eagles 34

Twin Cities Country Dancers @ Eagles 34

Karaoke with Reina Starr @ Eagles 34

Atmosphere, Sage Francis, R.A. The Rugged Man, Kool Keith, Mr. Dibbs @ First Avenue—This year marks 30 (!) years of Atmosphere, the most popular hip-hop act to ever emerge from Minnesota. Some old fans, like the one writing this very sentence, might’ve checked out around, say, 2008’s When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Shit Gold. But shark-like, rapper Slug and producer Ant haven't been sleeping; they’ve issued nine (!) full-length albums since then, including last year’s 26-track (!) Jestures. On it, per promo materials, “Slug digs deep into the complexities of life, confronting the unexpected points of friction in middle-aged domesticity and stability. Long past the belief that great art needs great pain, he challenges the notion that creativity must stem from trauma.” And, according to the top-voted review on the Hip-Hop Heads subreddit review: “I'll always have time for my kings.” Longtime friends of Slug and Ant—Sage Francis, R.A. the Rugged Man, Kool Keith, Mr. Dibbs—will all perform at this stop of Atmosphere’s "Winter Carnival Tour.”—Jay Boller This year marks 30 (!) years of Atmosphere, the most popular hip-hop act to ever emerge from Minnesota. Some old fans, like the one writing this very sentence, might’ve checked out around, say, 2008’s When Life Gives You Lemons, You Paint That Shit Gold. But shark-like, rapper Slug and producer Ant haven't been sleeping; they’ve issued nine (!) full-length albums since then, including last year’s 26-track (!) Jestures. On it, per promo materials, “Slug digs deep into the complexities of life, confronting the unexpected points of friction in middle-aged domesticity and stability. Long past the belief that great art needs great pain, he challenges the notion that creativity must stem from trauma.” And, according to the top-voted review on the Hip-Hop Heads subreddit review: “I'll always have time for my kings.” Longtime friends of Slug and Ant—Sage Francis, R.A. the Rugged Man, Kool Keith, Mr. Dibbs—will all perform at this stop of Atmosphere’s "Winter Carnival Tour.”

Benefit for Victims of ICE @ Flying V

Obi Original and The Black Atlantics (Residency) @ Icehouse

Jose’s Fight @ Minnesota Music Cafe

2nd Chance Outreach Presents: The Sound Of Gospel @ O’Shaughnessy

AirLands, anni xo, Mike Kota @ Parkway

Church of Cornbread @ Schooner Tavern

Bad Omens @ Target Center

Brass Messengers, Corpse Reviver @ 331 Club

Leslie Rich & The Rocket Soul Choir, Side Saddle Sirens @ White Squirrel

Galactic Cowboy Orchestra @ White Squirrel

Soot & Scratch, Ditch Pigeon, Jaw Knee Vee @ White Squirrel

Agriculture Photo provided

Monday, February 2

Breathe Easy Ent @ Acadia

Massive Mondays Reggae @ Cabooze

Cafe Accordion Orchestra with Prudence Johnson @ Dakota

Tango Desperados Practilonga @ Eagles 34

Square Dancing @ Eagles 34

Lord of the Lost, the Birthday Massacre, Wednesday 13 @ First Avenue

MN Hard Bop Collective @ Metronome Brewery

Blues Jam with Moses Oakland @ Midway Saloon

Jam Society @ Minnesota Music Cafe

Autotune Karaoke @ Mortimer’s

Double Venus!, Bottle Rocket, Gossamer @ Pilllar Forum

Agriculture, Knoll @ 7th St Entry

Open Mic Mpls @ Sociable Cider Werks

Open Mic @ Terminal Bar

Roe Family Singers @ 331 Club

Soul Trouvere @ 331 Club

Sand Country, the Daily Norm @ White Squirrel

Circle Circle, Sugarcoat, Carcetti @ White Squirrel