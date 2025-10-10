We’re Talkin’ Groceries in This Week’s Open Thread

We were excited to see the long-abandoned (and massive) Richfield Rainbow Foods is becoming a grocery store again. Within the next few weeks, the Mexican grocery chain Loma Bonita Market will open in that space with a bakery, butcher shop, taqueria and tortilleria.

Which brings us to this week's Open Thread prompt: Where do you get your groceries? Personally, I'm a Cub guy, because I'm cheap but I find the Aldi experience stressful. I will say that since moving from Corcoran to Kingfield I miss the diverse family atmosphere of the Riot Cub.

I fill in the gaps (especially produce) at the Friendship Co-op and hit Everett's for a few packs of La Loma tamales (and, since the Candy Jar moved in, Abdallah truffles, which I devour too quickly).

If money wasn't an issue, though, I'd definitely fritter it away at Kowalski's. That place really knows how to empty my wallet.

But enough about me. Let's hear about your shopping habits. Do you go for convenience or cost? Do you shop all in one place or hit a variety of stores?

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread after all.