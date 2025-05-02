We’re Talkin’ Garage Sales in This Week’s Open Thread

If you check out Freeloader Friday this morning (and why wouldn't you), you'll notice that it is officially (well, unofficially I guess) Garage Sale Season.

You've got several opportunities this week to grab other people's junk for pennies on the dollar. And you'll have lots more in the weeks to come.

So my prompt for you this week is: Do you do garage sales? If so, what are your biggest finds? Any items you wish you'd bought but hadn't?

I've definitely found some great stuff over the years, but I also tend to grab little things that seem interesting but that I don't need. I believe my last garage sale purchase was this cool modernist nativity scene that I have no particular use for.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.