Skip to Content
Racket home
Racket home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by Northrop:
Opinion

We’re Talkin’ Garage Sales in This Week’s Open Thread

As we do every time this week we're turning Racket over to you, the readers.

9:24 AM CDT on May 2, 2025

Photo by Ruoyu Li on Unsplash

22Comments

If you check out Freeloader Friday this morning (and why wouldn't you), you'll notice that it is officially (well, unofficially I guess) Garage Sale Season.

You've got several opportunities this week to grab other people's junk for pennies on the dollar. And you'll have lots more in the weeks to come.

So my prompt for you this week is: Do you do garage sales? If so, what are your biggest finds? Any items you wish you'd bought but hadn't?

I've definitely found some great stuff over the years, but I also tend to grab little things that seem interesting but that I don't need. I believe my last garage sale purchase was this cool modernist nativity scene that I have no particular use for.

As always, feel free to ignore this prompt and talk about whatever you want. This is your Open Thread, after all.

Keith Harris
@usefulnoise.bsky.social

Oldest living Racket co-owner and editor.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Racket

Media

Tumbling Rock: Meet the Zine Spoofing Rolling Stone, Celebrating Local Music

New issues literally drop at coffee shops and venues every month.

May 2, 2025
Events

Freeloader Friday: 96 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Farmers' markets, 'Star Wars' parties, MayDay, Derby Day, garage sales, and so much more this super stacked weekend.

May 2, 2025
Podcast

RacketCast, Ep. 22: Timberwolves Playoffs Explainer for Dummies Feat. Podcaster Dane Moore

Your postseason fandom cheat sheet.

May 1, 2025
See all posts