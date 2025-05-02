Freeloader Friday: 95 Free Things To Do This Weekend

Freeloader Friday is your weekly guide to having fun no matter what your budget looks like. Each week we have a list of 100% free events like gallery parties, music, and films in the park, as well as free admission events like special happy hours, markets, and more.

That's a corgi! Utepils

FRIDAY

Derby Day Weekend

Utepils Brewing is going full corgi this weekend, with corgi races on Friday, followed by corgi fashion shows, corgi kissing booths, and a corgi petting zoo (there will also be tiny ponies, too) on Saturday. 6-8 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sat. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis.

ART Dept.

Jazz, blues, Latin, and more. 6-9 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

New Brighton Garage Sale Weekend

Find locations here. Though May 4

May Star Party

Featuring observation telescopes outside plus hands-on activities, expert astronomers, and more indoors. RSVP for free admission here. 9:30-11 p.m. Bell Museum, 2088 Larpenteur Ave. W., St. Paul.

“Sharing PAW* (Piece A Week)”

For this project, Ezra Ketter Smith created a new garment every week for an entire year. Meet the designer and check out the 52 pieces at this special exhibition. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (also on display through May). Hazel & Rose, 201 Sixth St. SE, Minneapolis.

Prix Fixe Spring Pop-up

Join Junket Mpls for a pop-up super sale with pricing going down by the day. All items are $10 Fri., $5 Sat., and $2 Sun. Noon to 8 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sun. Black Forest Inn (in the event space), 9 E. 26th St., Minneapolis.

“Ebb & Flow”

Featuring 10 local artists working in abstraction via painting, mixed media, and foraged, and found materials. The opening reception includes DJ tunes from Earth G Koreen. 7-10 p.m. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

"We Are Here To Stay: The California Building Story”

An interactive exhibition explores the downtown art scene exodus to northeast Minneapolis starting in 1991. 7-9 p.m. Arts District Welcome Center, 904 14th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Coax from Chuckanut Promo

Coax From Chuckanut, Slaphazard, Indicat

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Briefcase

With Pyrrhic Victories, True Lust. 9-11:30 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Foxson (Album-Release Show)

6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Thunderheads

8-11:30 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Bryan Odeen

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

'Love is like....' film still Ibimina Dominique Thompson

Open Screen: The Forum

This three-week series centers QTBIPOC, immigrant, and underrepresented voices in film and photography. Find the full schedule here. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis. Through May 18

Friday’s events:

“Granny’s House”

This sensory installation by Cinefilmu’s scenic designer Mariah Hanson is inspired by warm weekends at your grandma’s house. Daily through May 18.

Ua Ke: A Constellation of Intimate Truths

Featuring a collection of short films exploring identity, community, and personal expression. 6-9 p.m.

"Trigger Warning" J.M.Liles

“Trigger Warning”

Queer female-identified artist J.M. Liles explores misogyny, bigotry, and more via paintings, sculptures, and installations. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Umbra Arts, 710 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.



Red Hot Django Peppers

7 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

A&A Irish Duo

5:45 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Two Harbors’ Can't Shake This Dream Album-Listening Party

8 p.m. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

"Nourish"

“NOURISH: The Art Show”

Award-winning seed artist Elizabeth Schreiber juries this group show exploring how our hunger is addressed. 6-8 p.m. La Boulangerie Marguerite, 300 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free Meat Raffle

Buy a beer, get $1 off and a raffle ticket. This week’s meat: Anoka Meats. 6 p.m. Heavy Rotation Brewing Co., 9801 Xenia Ave. N., Minneapolis.

FriGAY

Drag performances, a dance party, and $2 specialty shots–sounds like a party! 21+. 9 p.m. RSVP recommended; do it here. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Friday Night Open Mic

21+. 10 p.m. The Comedy Corner Underground, 1501 S. Washington Ave., Minneapolis.

Cinco de Mayo festivities Visit St. Paul

SATURDAY

Cinco de Mayo

What’s one of the best signs of spring? Weekend street fests, man. That includes Cinco de Mayo, one of the Twin Cities’ earliest (and most popular!) offerings of the year. The party kicks off on Friday, with a car show on Harriet Island featuring classic rides and food trucks from 5 to 9 p.m. But things really get started on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a parade along Cesar Chavez Street featuring floats, dance groups, and community orgs, followed by a festival offering a little bit of everything. There will be a beer/drink garden and over 40 food vendors offering the hits: tacos, tamales, churros, elote, and more. Onstage, there will be all kinds of musical acts both traditional and modern, including headliner Pepe Marquez. An arts and crafts zone will showcase local makers and businesses, the kids’ area has games and educational fun, and the lowrider car show and competition is not to be missed. Proceeds from the event will benefit the West Side Boosters. Free. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Castillo Park, 149 Cesar Chavez St., St. Paul; find more info here.—Jessica Armbruster

MinneHONK: A Festival of Street Activist Bands

Featuring a community cleanup at 9 a.m. followed by an opening ceremony and jam session from noon to 4 p.m. (bring an instrument if you’d like to join!). The celebration will also continue at MayDay in Powderhorn Park. Find more details here. George Floyd Memorial, 3800 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Festival of Garage Sales

Head to Bryn Mawr for an epic day of 100+ lawn/garage sales, food trucks, sidewalk sales, and more. Click here for the map of locations. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

8th Anniversary Party!

Featuring special beer releases, family-friendly activities from noon to 2 p.m., food trucks, and tunes from BZ3, shes green, Alex Rossi, High Flying Heads, and DJ GoodKnight. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Derby Day on Brit's rooftop Brit's

Kentucky Derby Day Party

Featuring the race on multiple indoor and outdoor screens, bluegrass tunes, cigar rolling, and more. Noon. Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Day at the Derby

Minneapolis Cider Co. celebrates its sixth anniversary with a Derby viewing, mini ponies, open-play pickleball, and special food and drinks. 2-7 p.m. Minneapolis Cider Co., 701 SE Ninth St., Minneapolis.

Kentucky Derby Day at Running Aces

Featuring live simulcasts, photo ops with horses, live music from Jake Nelson, food truck fare, food and drink specials, a derby hat contest, and mint juleps. Noon to 8 p.m. Running Aces Casino, Hotel, & Racetrack, 15201 Running Aces Blvd., Columbus.

Annual Derby Party

With live music from the Thirsty River, onsite cigar rolling, a photobooth, best dressed contests, and whiskey mint juleps starting at 2 p.m. O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co., 600 Malcolm Ave. SE, Minneapolis),

Derby Watch Party

With drinks and the race on a big screen. 4-7 p.m. North Loop Green, 350 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis.

Exquisite Mechanics Provided

Exquisite Mechanics

Minneapolis-based artist Sandy Uhrich (Truthlizard) and New Orleans-based artist Becca Spagenthal (Island Queen Satan’s Flower) host this runway show featuring upcycled clothing inspired by the surrealist drawing game Exquisite Corpse. With music and performances from Portland synth-punk band Odor Eater, St. Louis-based tape-loop artist Jane Wave, and an experimental noise set by Spagenthal. 2-5 p.m. This & That, 2731 E. 25th St., Minneapolis.

Analog Photography as Resistance

Reilly A. Miller at DRKRM Mpls leads a workshop examining analog photography techniques as a form of subversion. This event will include a hands-on demo of cyanotype, a technique that uses sunlight to develop film. 1-2:30 p.m. Click here for more info and to register. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

From Script to Screen

Filmmakers Tommy Franklin, Reyna Rios-Starr, Cici Yixuan Wu, and Sebastian Schnabel discuss their processes at this panel talk moderated by Ryan Stopera. 4-5 p.m. More info here. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Framed Differently

This screening features a selection of shots disrupting the traditional expectations of Native storytelling. Followed by a Q&A. 6-9 p.m. More info here. Part of Open Screen: The Forum. Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Open Studio Saturdays

Open studios, sales, special receptions, and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Northrup King Building, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

5th Annual Minnehaha Creek Duck Race

One of the quirkiest events in the Twin Cities, this adorable race, where hundreds of bright-yellow rubber duckies meander their way along the creek, has delighted south Minneapolitans for the past four years. Folks can sponsor a duck (or a flock of ducks) for $3, and if your lil guy is one of the first 20 to cross the finish line then you’ll win things like local restaurant gift cards or even home appliances. The event serves as an annual fundraiser for the Field Regina Northrop Neighborhood Group (FRNNG) and yes, it’s enviro-friendly: The ducks are collected and reused each year, and volunteers pick up trash during the race. The event ends with a community festival featuring live music, family-friendly hands-on activities, free face-painting (the website notes that adults are welcome to this, too!), and Finer Meats & Eats, Muddy Tiger, Egg Roll Queen, and Saint Pops food trucks. Free; $3 to sponsor a duck. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ducks enter the creek at 11 a.m. from the bridge at 12th Ave. & Minnehaha Pkwy. Find more info and sign up to help here. Minnehaha Creek, 1700 E. Minnehaha Pkwy., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Gypsy Mania Hot Club

7-9:30 p.m. Padraigs, 945 Broadway NE, Minneapolis.

Gently, Gently; Money Bones

10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Cole Diamond

9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Cassie Brady Trio

With Cass Magpie, Friend Dog. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Bill Giese & the Tin Can Telephone

With guests Roady Excel & The Houdeks. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Lowfalutin Strong Band

7-9 p.m. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.

Mill City Farmers' Market

Mill City Farmers’ Market

It’s back for the outdoor season! This long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park features local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat. through Sep.; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Oct. 750 Second St. S., Minneapolis; millcityfarmersmarket.org.

Downtown St. Paul Farmers’ Market

One of the best markets in town. Visit the site for more info, including free bus pass downloads. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sun. 290 Fifth St. E., St. Paul (find parking at 420 E. Prince St., St. Paul).

Cherry Trees Celebration

Featuring dance by Sansei Yonsei Kai, drumming from Taikollaborative, cherry blossom crafts, Japanese games, and more. 9-11:30 a.m. Cherry Tree Grove at Como Park, 1237-1231 Kaufman Dr., St. Paul.

Wrexham x Lincoln

Morning sports! 9 a.m. James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW - Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Official Minnesota Frost Watch Party

Noon. A Bar of Their Own, 2207 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis.

The Great Minnsect Show 2025

Featuring live insects, insect games, insect food, insect crafts, insect vibes, and interactions with entomologists from academia, industry, government, and non-profits. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. North Star Ballroom, St. Paul Student Center, 2017 Buford Ave., St. Paul and Ruttan Hall, 1994 Buford Ave., St. Paul.

Fraser Festival

This sensory-friendly family event features a silent disco, an obstacle course, mini golf, a rock climbing wall, arts and craft projects, and therapy animals to pet, including dogs, cats, bunnies, and alpacas. Register here to skip the event line. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saint Paul RiverCentre, 175 Kellogg Blvd. W., St. Paul.

Nova Pop-up L-R: Sticker Dumpling, Curated Curiousities, Artsyvushop

Nova Pop-up Minneapolis

Shop local vendors offering things like art prints, galaxy chocolates, stickers, gel nails, vintage finds, local honey, and more. 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Eat Street Crossing, 2819 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis.

Artist Market

MN Artisan Market hosts this pop-up featuring artwork, stained glass, jewelry, houseplants, canna seeds, kombucha, and more. 2-7 p.m. BŪCH Fermentary & Taproom, 1121 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis.

The Pink Market

Shop over a dozen woman-owned businesses in the back lot. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jenny in the City, 520 Selby Ave., St. Paul.

Grand Reopening: Soundwoven Goods

Featuring giveaways, product launches, tunes from Dean Sibinski, Vietnamese coffee from Sundays Ca Phe, Mogi Bagels, and more. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Soundwoven Goods, 430 N. First Ave. #130, Minneapolis.

Third Anniversary Party at Larissa Loden

Featuring sales, DJ tunes, tarot readings, flash tattoos by Scout Cosmetics, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Larissa Loden, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul.

Rogue Buddha Makers Market

This pop-up features 10 artists, including jewelry and fiber art. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Free First Saturday Photo by Carina Lofgren, courtesy Walker Art Center

Free First Saturday: What We Collect

Make art exploring the items you cherish, explore the galleries, and enjoy other hands-on fun for kids. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis.

Puppy Meet and Greet

Featuring adoptable dogs, raffles, games, and $1 of every burger or beer scold will go towards the Rescue Pack. 1-8 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Minnesota Tabletop Market

Noon to 3 p.m. Broken Clock Brewing Collective, 3134 California St. NE, Minneapolis.

Cottage Grove Food Truck Kick Off

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. 8690 E. Point Douglas Rd. S., Cottage Grove.

Pan Asian Center Grand Opening

With live entertainment, cultural showcases, a kids zone, cornhole, pickleball, and more. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pan Asian Center, 3001 White Bear Ave., Maplewood.

William Murphy, 'Snow Field'

“In Memoriam | William Murray (1948-2024)”

3-5 p.m. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis.

Bent Brewstillery Retirement Party

Last call for this Roseville brewery/distillery, which has been around for 13 years. Noon to midnight. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Eagan Spring & Craft Show

Featuring 120+ local crafters and small businesses. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Pkwy., St. Paul.

Vehicle Day

Featuring family fun with big rigs, emergency vehicles, and more. 10 a.m. to noon. Southdale Center Dining Pavilion Parking Lot, W. 66th St., Edina.

Minnesota’s Toward Zero Deaths

Presentations, workshops, and a 25-foot video wall explore traffic safety, passenger safety, impaired driving, and the dangers of speed. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mall of America, Huntington Bank Rotunda.

Free Yoga

Studio 9-to-5 hosts free yoga sessions Mon., Wed., and Sat. Sign up here. 9 a.m. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul.

Erin McCawley’s Harrison Street Band

8 p.m. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Thanks for being awesome, Southside Battletrain gang. (MayDay 2022)

SUNDAY

MayDay in the Park

Guess what’s turning 50 this year? This MayDay celebration right here. In 1975, a group of friendly hippies came together in Powderhorn Park to celebrate community, the end of the Vietnam War, and the changing of the seasons. In 2025, the south Minneapolis tradition is still going strong, thanks to local organizations, businesses, and creative groups (read more about that history in this week’s feature). Charming punk crew Southside Battletrain will bring their steampunk creations to Bloomington Avenue once again. This year’s gathering in Powderhorn Park has been dubbed “People Power,” and will celebrate unions, workers’ rights, and everyone who organizes for a better quality of life. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Powderhorn Park, 3400 15th Ave. S., Minneapolis.—Jessica Armbruster

Kinderfest

This mini/kid-friendly Oktoberfest features kid-safe hammerschlagen, a kids’ book sale, seed packet giveaways, face painting, a bounce house, strudel, and German/English book readings. Noon to 4 p.m. Arbeiter Brewing Co., 3038 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.

ART LIVES HERE: Eastside's Creative Workshop Series

Artist Karen Chan hosts a free acrylic painting class. 2-4 p.m. Eastside Food Co-op, 2551 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Shop Small Ownd'ly

Featuring 60+ Minnesota makers and food trucks onsite. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hollywood Theatre, 2815 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis.

Vinyl & Book Market

Shop six booksellers and five vinyl vendors. Noon to 5 p.m. BlackStack Brewing, 755 Prior Ave. N., St. Paul.

Chicken-shaped vehicles park for free! Reverie

In the Spirit of MayDay Block Party

Featuring a beer tent, food trucks, a market with local vendors, live music, and art cars sightings. 1-9 p.m. Outside at 35th & Bloomington, Minneapolis.



Sidewalk Diamonds

With the Beavers & Matt Marka. 1-4 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul. 7-10 p.m. Roxy's Cabaret, 1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis.

Brass Messengers

7 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Sneaky Pete Bauer

3-5 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

Reese Glover

Singer-songwriter tunes. 6-8 p.m. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Homeward Bound

Melodic pop-punk tunes. With Linus, Couch Potato Massacre. 9 p.m. to midnight. White Squirrel Bar, 974 W. Seventh St., St. Paul.

Mmmmm! 'The Last Jedi'

May the 4th Be With You

At Insight Brewing, they’re teaming up with Dangerous Man, which is coming back from the dead (how very Force Spirit-ian) for a day of Jedi fun including pop-up tattoos from Joslin Gay, a themed market, a costume contest, and light saber duels from the Saber Legion. 1-9 p.m. Insight Brewing, 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; find more info here.

May the 4th Be With You

Featuring a themed blue milkshake drink (will it be fruity like the ones from Batuu?), vendors selling Star Wars stuff, a cosplay contest, and Star Wars-themed trivia and bingo. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; find more info here.

Urban Expedition: Ethiopia

Featuring food, vendors, cultural performances, and more celebrating Ethiopia. 1-3:30 p.m. Landmark Center, 75 Fifth St. W., St. Paul.

Odd Market

A local makers market featuring all kinds of oddities. Noon to 4 p.m. Odd Mart, 2520 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Dave Eggers

The author signs his new work, The Eyes & The Impossible. 4-5 p.m. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Cinco de Mayo on the Mississippi River

With food trucks, entertainment, merch, and more. Noon to 5 p.m. Mississippi Crossings Event Center, 307 E. River Pkwy., Champlin.

Drag Discovery Night

An open stage night for drag, hosted by Luna Muse and mentored by Rose Nylon. Sign up here. 7 p.m. LUSH Lounge & Theater, 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis.